2025-09-15
Class Of ’24 Matchup Looms As J.J. Hosts Penix In Vikings’ Home Opener
The post Class Of ’24 Matchup Looms As J.J. Hosts Penix In Vikings’ Home Opener appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 08: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings shakes hands with Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears after the Week 1 game at Soldier Field. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images Kevin O’Connell is the quarterback whisperer and he has a close relationship with J.J. McCarthy, the quarterback the Vikings tied themselves to in the 2024 NFL Draft. McCarthy is set to make his home debut against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday night. When McCarthy and O’Connell look across the field at U.S. Bank Stadium, they will see Michael Penix and Kirk Cousins. It’s conceivable that the Vikings could have ended up with either of them as the team’s current signal caller. Cousins had been brilliant in the 2022 season with the Vikings, O’Connell’s first year on the Vikings sidelines. He was on his way to another excellent season the following year when he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles. Cousins was a free agent at the conclusion of the year and while his medical reports indicated that he would be able to come back from that serious injury, the Vikings’ hands were tied. Cousins was 35 at the time and the Vikings had huge salary cap problems. Saying goodbye to a veteran quarterback and going with a youngster would give general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah a chance to escape Salary Cap Hell and rebuild the roster. It was clear that the Vikings could find their quarterback of the future in the draft, and the 2024 version was rich with QB1 candidates in Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, McCarthy and Penix. It was clear that Williams was going with the No. 1 pick to the Bears, but the Vikings could have ended up with any of the other five if they were willing to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 03:04
CRDT Fund: WisdomTree Makes Private Credit Accessible on Blockchain
TLDR WisdomTree has launched a private credit fund on the Ethereum and Stellar blockchains. The WisdomTree CRDT fund offers tokenized exposure to private credit with a minimum investment of $25. The fund tracks the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit Index, providing diversified access to the credit market. Both retail and institutional investors can now invest in [...] The post CRDT Fund: WisdomTree Makes Private Credit Accessible on Blockchain appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/13 03:04
Beijing Orders State-Owned Firms to Exit Crypto in Hong Kong
The post Beijing Orders State-Owned Firms to Exit Crypto in Hong Kong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Beijing bans SOEs, banks, and tech firms in Hong Kong from crypto and stablecoin ventures. Major Chinese banks expected to halt stablecoin license applications after policy shift. Restrictions likely to cut Hong Kong’s crypto trading volume and slow blockchain integration. Beijing has ordered state-owned enterprises, Chinese banks, and major internet firms with Hong Kong operations to exit cryptocurrency ventures. The directive, reported by Caixin, bans their involvement in stablecoin issuance, trading, and investment, cutting directly into Hong Kong’s effort to position itself as a digital asset hub. Related: Hong Kong Moves to Compete Globally by Softening Crypto Rules for Local Lenders Stablecoin Licensing Program at Risk Hong Kong rolled out its stablecoin licensing regime on August 1, offering a six-month transition period. Regulators said 77 institutions had expressed interest, including Hong Kong branches of state-owned lenders such as ICBC. With Beijing’s new order, insiders expect those applications to be suspended or withdrawn. One senior banking source described Hong Kong’s stablecoin market as “unclear in direction,” warning that early participation risked misalignment with Beijing’s policy line. Corporate Initiatives Stalled Several Chinese corporates had already begun testing the market: A subsidiary of China Merchants Bank launched an institutional exchange in August. JD.com registered entities linked to potential stablecoin projects. Ant International filed for stablecoin operations in Hong Kong and Singapore in June. Those moves are now expected to stall under Beijing’s directive. Policy Extends Beyond Trading The restrictions go further than direct participation. Caixin reported authorities had already instructed firms in August to halt seminars and research publications on stablecoins. The latest order extends the ban to capital allocation into exchanges and related ventures. Narrow Room for Offshore Yuan Stablecoins Beijing has made limited allowances for yuan-backed stablecoins abroad. In July, Conflux introduced an offshore CNY stablecoin for circulation in Belt and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 03:03
Price predictions 9/12: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA, LINK, HYPE, SUI
Solid inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs signal sustained demand from the bulls, increasing the likelihood of a break above the $117,500 resistance. Will altcoins follow? Key points:Bitcoin’s recovery remains on track, backed by solid demand from the spot Bitcoin ETF buyers.BNB, HYPE, and SOL are leading the altcoin charge higher, signaling solid buying by the bulls. Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/13 03:03
Whale Reports Highlight MAGACOIN FINANCE Growth While Bitcoin Hyper Struggles for Market Sharev
Whale reports across the market are drawing attention to MAGACOIN FINANCE, which continues to post rapid presale growth while older rivals like Bitcoin Hyper lose ground. Analysts note that MAGACOIN FINANCE has become one of the few projects attracting fresh whale interest in September. Notably, the project has already raised over $14 million with more [...] The post Whale Reports Highlight MAGACOIN FINANCE Growth While Bitcoin Hyper Struggles for Market Sharev appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/13 03:00
MYX falls 33% as $74M outflow shakes market – What’s next?
MYX sees bearish outflow against odds. Here's why...
Coinstats
2025/09/13 03:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Is ‘Made for Us’: Altvest’s 1st Big Treasury Move in Africa
Altvest Capital, a Johannesburg-based SME financing and financial services company, has doubled down on its identity as Africa’s first Bitcoin treasury firm, saying Bitcoin is “made for us” as it eyes both shareholder value and financial inclusion through its new strategy. Altvest is formally renaming itself Africa Bitcoin Corporation (ABC) to reflect its new direction, […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/13 03:00
HBAR Price Prediction Amid DTCC Listing and Archax Expansion — Is $0.50 Next?
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 02:58
50% Of Experts Think Pi Price Could Fall To Zero In 2026
The post 50% Of Experts Think Pi Price Could Fall To Zero In 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 20:35 The Pi Network price prediction landscape appears increasingly concerning according to expert analysis. Half of market observers believe the token could potentially decline to zero value by 2026. This pessimistic outlook stems from several fundamental concerns about the project’s design and execution. Understanding these issues helps investors make informed decisions about their participation. Keep reading to learn about Layer Brett, an up and coming altcoin. Why experts foresee potential trouble for Pi Network Several factors contribute to the negative Pi Network price prediction among analysts. The project’s prolonged development phase has tested community patience significantly. Limited mainnet progress and exchange listings reduce confidence in timely delivery. These issues combine to create substantial uncertainty about the project’s future. The Pi Network price prediction also reflects concerns about token economics. Large circulating supply without clear utility creates natural selling pressure. This dynamic could overwhelm buying interest if/when trading opens fully. Technical challenges facing the network design Pi Network’s technical implementation faces skepticism from blockchain experts. The project’s consensus mechanism differs significantly from established approaches. This innovation might bring advantages but also introduces unproven elements. The mobile-first mining approach created large user numbers but questionable network security. These technical questions affect the Pi Network price prediction negatively. Investors prefer proven technologies with clear security models. Market dynamics working against Pi’s success The cryptocurrency market has evolved significantly since PI’s conception. Established projects now offer better technology and clearer utility. This competitive pressure makes successful launches more challenging for new networks. The Pi Network price prediction also reflects changing investor preferences. Market participants increasingly value working products over promises. PI’s delayed delivery puts it at disadvantage against functional alternatives. How Layer Brett approaches things differently Layer Brett demonstrates an alternative approach to cryptocurrency development. The project launched…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 02:58
Polymarket prepares for U.S. debut with $10B funding round
Prediction platform Polymarket is preparing for its latest funding round, with the potential to reach a valuation of $10 billion. Investor interest in blockchain platforms is rising, and crypto firms are seeking to capitalize on it. Global prediction platform Polymarket…
Crypto.news
2025/09/13 02:57
