Class Of ’24 Matchup Looms As J.J. Hosts Penix In Vikings’ Home Opener

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 08: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings shakes hands with Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears after the Week 1 game at Soldier Field. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images Kevin O'Connell is the quarterback whisperer and he has a close relationship with J.J. McCarthy, the quarterback the Vikings tied themselves to in the 2024 NFL Draft. McCarthy is set to make his home debut against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday night. When McCarthy and O'Connell look across the field at U.S. Bank Stadium, they will see Michael Penix and Kirk Cousins. It's conceivable that the Vikings could have ended up with either of them as the team's current signal caller. Cousins had been brilliant in the 2022 season with the Vikings, O'Connell's first year on the Vikings sidelines. He was on his way to another excellent season the following year when he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles. Cousins was a free agent at the conclusion of the year and while his medical reports indicated that he would be able to come back from that serious injury, the Vikings' hands were tied. Cousins was 35 at the time and the Vikings had huge salary cap problems. Saying goodbye to a veteran quarterback and going with a youngster would give general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah a chance to escape Salary Cap Hell and rebuild the roster. It was clear that the Vikings could find their quarterback of the future in the draft, and the 2024 version was rich with QB1 candidates in Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, McCarthy and Penix. It was clear that Williams was going with the No. 1 pick to the Bears, but the Vikings could have ended up with any of the other five if they were willing to…