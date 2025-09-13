2025-09-15 Monday

Google AI Under Fire: Publishers Accuse Tech Giant of Content Theft

BitcoinWorld Google AI Under Fire: Publishers Accuse Tech Giant of Content Theft The digital landscape is currently witnessing an escalating conflict, particularly for those deeply entrenched in the world of digital publishing and content creation. At the heart of this dispute is Google, the undisputed titan of search, now facing severe accusations from major publishers regarding its AI practices. Neil Vogel, the CEO of People, Inc. (formerly Dotdash Meredith), a powerhouse behind over 40 renowned brands like People, Food & Wine, and Better Homes & Gardens, has publicly branded Google as a ‘bad actor.’ His charge? That Google is effectively ‘stealing’ publisher content to fuel its burgeoning AI products, creating a seismic shift in how content creators view the tech giant. The Alarming Accusation Against Google AI Neil Vogel’s bold statements, made at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference, have sent ripples through the media industry. He contends that Google is not operating on a level playing field. The core of his argument revolves around Google’s unified crawling mechanism. According to Vogel, Google employs a single bot to crawl websites, serving a dual purpose: indexing content for its traditional search engine (which still directs some traffic to publishers) and simultaneously harvesting data to train its advanced AI features. This dual functionality, Vogel argues, is a profound ethical and economic dilemma for publishers. “Google has one crawler, which means they use the same crawler for their search, where they still send us traffic, as they do for their AI products, where they steal our content,” Vogel articulated. This isn’t merely a complaint; it’s an indictment of a practice that publishers fear could undermine their very existence in the long run. The implication is clear: while Google Search historically served as a vital artery for website traffic, its AI ambitions are now perceived as parasitic, extracting value without equitable compensation or clear consent. The Shrinking Lifeline: Traffic Drop and Publisher Predicaments Vogel’s concerns are rooted in tangible data. He revealed that just three years ago, Google Search accounted for a staggering 65% of People Inc.’s traffic. Today, that figure has plummeted to the “high 20s.” In a more startling revelation to AdExchanger, Vogel even stated that at one point, Google’s traffic represented as much as 90% of their open web traffic. While People Inc. has managed to adapt, growing its audience and revenue despite this significant drop, the principle remains a contentious point. “I’m not complaining. We’ve grown our audience. We’ve grown our revenue,” Vogel clarified, emphasizing that his issue isn’t with his company’s performance. “We’re doing great. What is not right about this is: you cannot take our content to compete with us.” This statement encapsulates the core of the publisher’s grievance: the perceived unfair competition where their own creations are used by a tech behemoth to build products that may eventually bypass or even replace them, without appropriate remuneration. The Battle for Leverage: Blocking AI Crawlers In response to this evolving threat, publishers are seeking new forms of leverage in the AI era. Vogel believes that strategically blocking AI crawlers – automated programs designed to scan websites for AI training – is a necessary step. This tactic aims to force AI developers into negotiating content deals, ensuring fair compensation for the intellectual property they utilize. People, Inc. has already taken proactive measures, leveraging web infrastructure company Cloudflare’s latest solution to identify and block AI crawlers that are not part of a paid agreement. This strategy has already yielded results, prompting several “large LLM providers” to approach the publisher with potential content deals. While no agreements have been finalized, Vogel confirmed that his company is “much further along” in negotiations since implementing the crawler-blocking solution. This demonstrates a potential pathway for publishers to reclaim agency over their valuable content. Here’s a look at how publishers are navigating this new terrain: Identification: Using tools like Cloudflare’s solutions to distinguish between legitimate search engine crawlers and AI training bots. Blocking: Implementing technical blocks (e.g., via robots.txt or Cloudflare’s rules) for AI crawlers that haven’t secured a licensing agreement. Negotiation: Engaging with AI companies that approach them for content licenses, aiming for equitable content deals. Advocacy: Publicly calling out practices deemed unfair and advocating for industry-wide standards for AI content usage. The Google Exception: A Critical Obstacle for Publisher Content Despite the success in negotiating with other LLM providers, Google presents a unique and formidable challenge. Vogel highlighted the critical issue: Google’s crawler cannot be blocked without simultaneously preventing the publisher’s websites from being indexed in Google Search. This would effectively cut off the remaining “20%-ish” of traffic that Google still delivers, a lifeline many publishers cannot afford to sever. “They know this, and they’re not splitting their crawler. So they are an intentional bad actor here,” Vogel asserted, emphasizing the deliberate nature of Google’s approach. This lack of a separate crawler for AI purposes puts Google in a position of immense power, leaving publishers with little recourse but to allow their content to be scraped for AI training if they wish to maintain their search visibility. Industry Voices: A Chorus of Concern Vogel’s sentiments are echoed by other prominent figures in the media industry. Janice Min, editor-in-chief and CEO at Ankler Media, agreed with the assessment, labeling big tech companies like Google and Meta as longtime “content kleptomaniacs.” Her company, too, has opted to block AI crawlers, expressing skepticism about the benefits of partnering with any AI company at this juncture. Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare (whose company provides the AI-blocking solution), offered a nuanced perspective during the same panel. While acknowledging the current challenges, Prince expressed optimism that the behavior of AI companies would eventually change, possibly driven by new regulations. He also questioned the efficacy of relying solely on existing legal frameworks, such as copyright law, which were developed in a pre-AI era. “I think that it’s a fool’s errand to go down that path, because, in copyright law, typically, the more derivative something is, the more it’s protected under fair use…What these AI companies are doing is they’re actually creating derivatives,” Prince explained. He cited Anthropic’s $1.5 billion settlement with book publishers as an example of companies aiming to preserve positive copyright rulings, rather than definitively losing on fair use arguments. This suggests that the legal landscape around AI and copyright is still nascent and complex, with outcomes that may not always favor content creators in the way they expect. The Future of Digital Publishing: Will Google Pay for Content? Prince didn’t shy away from broader critiques, famously proclaiming that “everything that’s wrong with the world today is, at some level, Google’s fault.” He argued that Google had inadvertently trained publishers to prioritize traffic metrics over original content creation, leading to phenomena like BuzzFeed’s clickbait strategies. However, he also acknowledged Google’s current competitive pressures. Despite his criticisms, Prince offered a hopeful prediction: “Internally, they’re having massive fights about what they do, and my prediction is that, by this time next year, Google will be paying content creators for crawling their content and taking it and putting it in AI models.” This forecast, if it materializes, would represent a monumental shift in the relationship between tech giants and content producers, potentially ushering in a new era of compensation for publisher content in the AI age. Conclusion: Navigating the AI Frontier The accusations leveled against Google by prominent figures in digital publishing highlight a critical inflection point for the internet’s content ecosystem. As Google AI and other large language models become increasingly sophisticated, the debate over fair use, content ownership, and compensation intensifies. Publishers, while adapting to changing traffic patterns and developing new revenue streams, are drawing a line in the sand regarding the uncompensated use of their intellectual property for AI training. The strategy of blocking AI crawlers is emerging as a powerful tool to force negotiations and secure much-needed content deals. While the path forward is complex, involving legal ambiguities and the immense power of tech giants, the growing collective voice of publishers, coupled with innovative technical solutions, suggests that the future relationship between AI and content creators will likely be one built on clearer agreements and, hopefully, equitable compensation. To learn more about the latest AI content monetization trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models and publisher content strategies. This post Google AI Under Fire: Publishers Accuse Tech Giant of Content Theft first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/13
Vader launches EgoPlay closed beta for gamified smart glasses tasks

Vader launches EgoPlay closed beta for gamified smart glasses tasks

The post Vader launches EgoPlay closed beta for gamified smart glasses tasks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Vader launched EgoPlay, a gamified platform for task completion using smart glasses. EgoPlay users earn Vader Points for completing daily tasks via smart glasses. Vader launched EgoPlay, a gamified platform where users complete daily tasks with smart glasses to earn Vader Points. The platform entered closed beta today. The system allows users to perform tasks through smart glasses technology while earning rewards through the company’s point system. EgoPlay represents Vader’s entry into gamified task completion using wearable technology. The closed beta provides limited access to test the platform’s functionality before a broader release. Users can accumulate Vader Points by completing designated daily activities through the smart glasses interface. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/vader-egoplay-closed-beta-gamified-smart-glasses/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13
Tether Launches USA₮ Stablecoin Under U.S. Regulation

Tether Launches USA₮ Stablecoin Under U.S. Regulation

Tether launches USA₮, a U.S.-regulated stablecoin backed by real reserves, aiming to bridge digital assets with traditional finance. Tether has launched USA₮, a U.S.-regulated, dollar‑backed stablecoin, and named Bo Hines as CEO of Tether USA₮. The new stablecoin hopes to provide institutions and businesses with a compliant digital alternative to cash through the use of […] The post Tether Launches USA₮ Stablecoin Under U.S. Regulation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/13
BNB Price Explodes to $909, Market Eyes Breakout Past $1,000

BNB Price Explodes to $909, Market Eyes Breakout Past $1,000

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/bnb-price-explodes-to-909/
Coinstats 2025/09/13
Why Tether’s New USAT Stablecoin Solves Regulatory Concerns

Why Tether’s New USAT Stablecoin Solves Regulatory Concerns

The post Why Tether’s New USAT Stablecoin Solves Regulatory Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether announced USAT, a new dollar-backed stablecoin tailored for US regulations. Bo Hines, a former White House crypto advisor, will be the subsidiary’s new CEO. By isolating it from other assets, Tether can permit limited audits that don’t impede its ability to mint new USDT tokens. The firm holds around $100 billion in US Treasuries, so it can significantly commit to USAT. Tether Launches USAT Tether, issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, has been making huge profits lately, but it faces a potential conundrum. New stablecoin regulation could kick USDT out of the US market, unless it agrees to a reserves audit. However, Tether may have found a new solution with its USAT plan: Sponsored Sponsored Specifically, Tether’s press release claims that USAT will be “established as a US-regulated stablecoin.” Like USDT, it will be pegged to the dollar, but this asset is localized to the American market. Bo Hines, the former White House Crypto advisor, will be the CEO of Tether USAT after joining the firm last month. This should help smooth over any regulatory difficulties. His position as CEO also implies that this will be a legally-distinct corporate subsidiary, which could have several key advantages. Regulatory Compliance Simplified The core contradiction fueling this launch is fairly simple. The GENIUS Act mandates that all US-regulated stablecoins hold reserves in Treasury bonds and conduct regular audits. Although Tether has a huge reservoir of Treasuries, it has persistently delayed an audit despite making public showings of certain holdings. If Tether has its $100 billion in Treasury bills count as USAT’s reserves, this would therefore kill two birds with one stone. Its Treasuries holdings are well-documented, and the firm should have little to fear from an audit. Meanwhile, it could continue minting USDT for a global audience without having to prove that…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13
New Stablecoin and a Washington Insider CEO

New Stablecoin and a Washington Insider CEO

The post New Stablecoin and a Washington Insider CEO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 12 September 2025 | 20:36 The stablecoin giant Tether is preparing to plant its flag firmly in the U.S. financial system with the introduction of a new dollar-backed token called USAT. In a twist that underlines just how seriously the company is treating this move, Tether has tapped former White House crypto adviser Bo Hines to lead the project as its incoming CEO. The initiative arrives only months after the GENIUS Act came into force, establishing the first clear set of rules for stablecoins in the United States. Tether is positioning USAT as its answer to this legislation, promising that the new token will be anchored by fully transparent reserves consisting of U.S. dollars and short-term Treasuries. Bo Hines Steps In For Hines, the role marks a pivot from policymaking to building. His background includes work on the White House Digital Asset Working Group, where he contributed to shaping national crypto guidelines. Now, he’s set to steer USAT’s launch, bringing an insider’s view of Washington’s expectations into Tether’s executive ranks. Hines has framed the project as a matter of trust. “The dollar must remain the bedrock of digital finance,” he said in comments shared with media, describing USAT as a blend of compliance, transparency, and innovation. Anchorage and Cantor Fitzgerald in the Mix To ensure credibility, Tether has lined up heavyweight U.S. partners. Anchorage Digital, recognized as the first federally regulated crypto bank, will handle the issuance of the stablecoin. The reserves, meanwhile, will be custodied by Cantor Fitzgerald, a firm that already plays a major role as a primary dealer in Treasuries. This infrastructure is designed to differentiate USAT from Tether’s global USDT operations, which have faced criticism over the years for opaque structures. Here, the emphasis is on American oversight and trusted institutions from the start. Ardoino’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13
UBS, Chainlink, and DigiFT launch an RWA pilot in Hong Kong

UBS, Chainlink, and DigiFT launch an RWA pilot in Hong Kong

The post UBS, Chainlink, and DigiFT launch an RWA pilot in Hong Kong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong confirms itself as a testing ground for the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA): UBS, Chainlink and DigiFT have launched a pilot aimed at automating subscriptions, settlement, and lifecycle management of funds on a regulated infrastructure, as reported by CoinDesk.  According to data collected from industry reports and official communications, the pilot entered the operational phase on September 11, 2025, and received approval in the Cyberport Blockchain & Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme. Industry analysts note that the integration of on‑chain Digital Transfer Agents and smart contracts is expected to enhance auditability and reduce manual reconciliations in back‑office processes, objectives that will be monitored through defined KPIs in the project. Summary in Brief Objective: reduce reconciliation errors, increase transparency, and accelerate settlement speed in tokenized funds. Roles: DigiFT manages orders via smart contract; Chainlink provides the Digital Transfer Agent (DTA) contracts for instruction verification; UBS implements contracts compliant with CMTA standards. Context: growth of the RWA market and increased regulatory focus by Hong Kong on digital assets. Expected KPIs: settlement times, post-trade error rate, operating costs, and level of auditability. What Has Been Implemented The three companies are developing a joint solution, with end-to-end functions, for tokenized financial products. DigiFT receives subscription and redemption orders via smart contract, while Chainlink provides the Digital Transfer Agent (DTA) contracts, which verify the instructions and record them on-chain. In fact, correctly processed orders trigger issuances, redemptions, and other lifecycle events on UBS contracts, developed according to the “CMTA Token” standard of the Capital Markets and Technology Association CMTA. Operational flow: from on-chain signing to settlement Instruction: the investor sends a signed order via smart contract, using an authorized infrastructure. Validation: Chainlink’s Digital Transfer Agent (DTA) performs checks on eligibility, limits, and order consistency. Registration: the validated order is recorded on-chain, using a…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13
Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

Singapore’s image as a safe haven for wealthy mainland Chinese families is eroding. The wealthy Chinese are now finding their way back to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan. The inflow of Chinese wealthy families started after 2019, when a wave of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong led to a clampdown by Beijing […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/13
Policy Changes Could Restrict Chinese Firms in Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Sector

Policy Changes Could Restrict Chinese Firms in Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Sector

Chinese firms may face restrictions on stablecoin activity, affecting their role in the city’s digital asset market. L’article Policy Changes Could Restrict Chinese Firms in Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Sector est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats 2025/09/13
Polymarket eyes $10B valuation as prediction market preps US comeback: Report

Polymarket eyes $10B valuation as prediction market preps US comeback: Report

Polymarket prepares US return with CFTC relief, new funding and a valuation that could soar to $10B as prediction markets gain momentum. Blockchain-powered prediction market Polymarket is reportedly preparing a US launch that could value the company as high as $10 billion, highlighting the surge of investor interest in prediction markets and crypto ventures.Citing sources familiar with the conversation, Business Insider reported Friday that Polymarket is exploring re-entering the US while seeking new funding that could more than triple its June valuation of $1 billion. One investor valued the company at up to $10 billion, the report said.As Cointelegraph reported, Polymarket was raising a $200 million round in June led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, an early backer of companies including OpenAI, Paxos and Palantir.Read more
Coinstats 2025/09/13
