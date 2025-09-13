2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
XRP Investors Rotate Into Pepe Dollar Presale Cryptocurrency, New Token Presale Gains $2M Stage 2 Raise

XRP remains a leader in blockchain-based payments, but many of its investors are seeking higher-growth opportunities through presale crypto projects.  Pepe Dollar, a new crypto token presale on Ethereum’s Layer-2, has quickly gained momentum with strong early fundraising. Stage 2 has already secured $2 million, placing it firmly on multiple crypto presale lists.  With a […]
XRP
XRP$3.0395-2.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01452-3.77%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02575-4.02%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 03:24
A Stablecoin Ecosystem With Algorithmic Stability Mechanisms And Its Token

The post A Stablecoin Ecosystem With Algorithmic Stability Mechanisms And Its Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terra (LUNA) is a blockchain platform that aims to create a stable and scalable cryptocurrency ecosystem by connecting with various stablecoins pegged to different fiat currencies. It also aims to provide a stable and decentralized financial infrastructure that facilitates global payments and decentralized applications (DApps).  It has integrated with various decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and platforms, allowing users to use Terra stablecoins for yield farming, liquidity provision, and other DeFi activities. One of Terra’s primary features is its focus on stablecoins. It has introduced a family of stablecoins, such as TerraUSD (UST), TerraKRW, TerraSDR, and others, each pegged to a specific fiat currency. These stablecoins aim to provide price stability and utility for various global currencies. Seigniorage shares Terra’s mechanism involves a dual-token system: LUNA and stablecoins. LUNA acts as the governance and staking token, while stablecoins are used for payments and transactions. The platform’s stability mechanism involves seigniorage shares, where LUNA holders participate in the stabilization of the stablecoin supply by expanding or contracting the money supply. Terra uses algorithms to maintain the stability of its stablecoins. As demand for Terra stablecoins increases, more stablecoins are minted, and as demand decreases, stablecoins are burned. LUNA is the native utility token of the Terra network. It is used for staking, participating in governance decisions, and stabilizing the value of stablecoins through the seigniorage mechanism. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/terra-luna-token/
Moonveil
MORE$0.09657+0.87%
Terra
LUNA$0.1526-2.98%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001748-0.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:23
Could Bitcoin Hyper Surge, Too?

The post Could Bitcoin Hyper Surge, Too? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 20:36 We look into why analysts believe Bitcoin could copy gold’s historic rally and how this can push Bitcoin Hyper into the mainstream. Analysts at QCP Capital believe it’s possible for Bitcoin to match gold’s historic run and are actively watching the two assets in tandem before releasing their Q4 forecast for $BTC. The analysts spoke to Decrypt Media to state: ‘We’re watching whether the gold-to-Bitcoin ratio approaches 0.041, a level that has historically coincided with periods where gold rallies while Bitcoin stabilizes. With institutional treasury flows picking up, this zone is worth monitoring as a potential marker for shifting market dynamics.’ As the experts see it, Bitcoin’s growing institutional adoption and investor trust are primarily the catalysts behind the asset’s chart performance. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) will likely contribute to that, as it aims to boost the Bitcoin network’s performance for faster and cheaper transactions. Will Bitcoin Outperform Gold in 2025? This is the question that Myriad, a market prediction platform, asked its users to gauge the market’s sentiment, and the results were surprising: 62.7% said no. Source: Myriad Here’s the interesting part, though. Yesterday, in the hours before the news world heard that the gold price had reached an inflation-adjusted record high for the first time in 45 years, only 54% (compared to 62.7%) of the respondents were in the ‘no’ boat. This means that close to half (46%) of the users believed that Bitcoin could match gold’s historic run. An even more interesting question is whether Bitcoin could outweigh gold in five years or more. The answer might’ve been much different. Crypto analyst Fred Kruger believes Bitcoin could reach a total market value of $200T+ within the next 20 years, surpassing gold’s market cap by 500%. The reasons behind his belief? Bitcoin’s…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,402.35+0.10%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32416-3.65%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005838+8.21%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:22
TON Strategy Repurchases 250,000 Shares Under $250M Buyback Plan

TLDR TON Strategy repurchased 250,000 shares at $8.32, well below the treasury asset value of $12.18. The company’s treasury holdings now include Toncoin staking to generate on-chain income. TON Strategy’s shares fell 7.5% after the repurchase announcement amid a declining market for Toncoin. With $250M available for buybacks, TON Strategy aims to enhance shareholder returns [...] The post TON Strategy Repurchases 250,000 Shares Under $250M Buyback Plan appeared first on CoinCentral.
TONCOIN
TON$3.173-0.90%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001452-39.62%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00582-5.36%
Coincentral2025/09/13 03:21
Pepe’s Meme Rally Could Drive 25x, But Early Buyers Believe Ozak AI Could Flip Hundreds Into Millions

The post Pepe’s Meme Rally Could Drive 25x, But Early Buyers Believe Ozak AI Could Flip Hundreds Into Millions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pepe (PEPE), trading near $0.00001058, continues to ride strong meme coin momentum, with analysts suggesting a potential 25× rally if community hype resurfaces, but while its growth depends heavily on sentiment, many early investors are turning their focus to Ozak AI (OZ)—a presale project priced at just $0.01 that has already raised more than $2.9 million and is fueling bold forecasts of 100× returns, giving buyers hope that even a few hundred dollars could one day flip into millions. Pepe’s Meme Power Still Strong Pepe (PEPE), one of the most popular meme coins in circulation, is trading near $0.00001058 in September 2025. Built on internet culture and fueled by viral community energy, Pepe has delivered remarkable gains since its launch and continues to draw attention from meme coin enthusiasts.  Analysts suggest that if momentum returns to the meme coin sector, PEPE could rally significantly, with forecasts pointing to a possible 25× upside from current levels. For many traders, that kind of speculative potential keeps Pepe in the spotlight as one of the top meme-driven plays in the market. Key Resistance and Support Levels for Pepe From a technical angle, Pepe is consolidating with well-defined levels on both sides. Resistance first emerges round $0.00001120, where rallies have repeatedly stalled. A stronger ceiling lies close to $0.00001200, and an extra decisive test stands at $0.00001350, which might mark a key breakout level.  On the drawback, immediate aid sits close to $0.00001000, a psychological line in the sand for consumers. Deeper floors seem to be at $0.00000950 and $0.00000900, each of which could act as stabilizing zones if promoting strain increases. These ranges provide investors with clear markers for Pepe’s near-term trajectory as it eyes further gains. The Limitations of Meme Coin Growth While the capacity for a 25× rally is exciting, meme…
NEAR
NEAR$2.706-3.25%
holoride
RIDE$0.001034-0.28%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.75-0.50%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:21
Giza's Week: New Agents, New Yields

Giza debuts Swarms and Pulse, showcasing how AI agents are reshaping DeFi with smarter yields.
swarms
SWARMS$0.02344-7.27%
Giza
GIZA$0.27612-8.74%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001748-0.05%
Coinstats2025/09/13 03:19
Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits Record 1.12B TH/s as Network Difficulty Surges – Will BTC Break $117K?

Bitcoin’s hash rate, the network’s aggregate computational power, reached a milestone of 1.12 billion TH/s on September 12, according to Bitinfocharts data. The network difficulty, which measures the computational complexity required for miners to discover new blocks on the blockchain, is on track to reach a record peak of 136.04T Market analysts now suggest that Bitcoin is positioned to overcome its 3-week-long resistance level at $117K. Record Bitcoin Hash Rate and Fed Rate Cut Could Trigger $117K Breakout An increasing hash rate shows increased computational resources being allocated to Bitcoin mining.Source: Bitinfocharts data This typically reflects increased miner confidence, as they essentially bet that Bitcoin’s future valuation will warrant their hardware and energy costs, and it also rises proportionally with the hash rate According to CoinWarz, the upcoming difficulty adjustment is projected for September 18, 2025, with current estimates indicating a 6.38% increase to 136.04T.Source: CoinWarz With the Federal Reserve’s highly anticipated rate decision scheduled for September 17 and risk-on markets anticipating a 25-basis-point reduction, investor sentiment on a Bitcoin $117k breakout now leans optimistic. This perspective aligns with miner reserves climbing to a 50-day peak of 1.808 million BTC on September 9, according to CryptoQuant data, suggesting miners are maintaining their holdings rather than liquidating. Similarly, crypto analyst Avocado Onchain identifies a fundamental shift in mining behavior and Bitcoin network resilience. Examining the Miners’ Position Index (MPI), spikes have historically emerged under two conditions, which are pre-halving periods when miners tactically reduce holdings, and late bull market phases when they sell aggressively into fresh retail capital.Source: CryptoQuant The present cycle shows a contrasting pattern, although some pre-halving distribution is obvious, as the intense late-cycle liquidations remain notably absent. This shows that ETF inflows and Bitcoin’s adoption as a strategic treasury asset by major economies may be reshaping mining strategies. They seem to be transitioning from short-term liquidation toward long-term accumulation. The analyst further emphasizes that mining difficulty has achieved an all-time high, with its growth trajectory forming the characteristic “Banana Zone” of steep increases. Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Bulls Challenge $117k Resistance Wall Bitcoin analysts have identified $117,200 as the key resistance level for the price to overcome, which corresponds with a CME gap. Should BTC decisively reclaim this threshold, pathways toward new all-time highs above $124k would emerge. In the event of rejection, BTC could retreat to monthly lows with liquidity concentrations around the $108K-$112K range. The FOMC meeting approaches next week, with a 25-basis-point rate cut anticipated. Market direction will hinge on Powell’s commentary and the Fed’s perspective on inflation and employment metrics. If Powell emphasizes inflation concerns, BTC might decline to test the $112k liquidity zone.Liquidity Zone. (Source: Coinglass) From a technical perspective, the Bitcoin 4-hour chart displays price recovering within a trading range following several unsuccessful attempts to sustain levels above the $119,000 resistance area. The wedge formation that previously supported the upward trend has now deteriorated, with repeated false breakouts confirming selling pressure at elevated levels.Source: TradingView The price currently trades around $115,400, which is near the range’s upper limit, where resistance has historically prompted corrections. With support established around $107,700, the chart indicates a probable rejection at current levels, favoring a decline toward the range’s lower boundary unless buyers achieve a convincing breakout above $119,000
Bitcoin
BTC$115,402.35+0.10%
CryptoNews2025/09/13 03:19
Tether debuts USAT stablecoin to bolster US financial influence

The post Tether debuts USAT stablecoin to bolster US financial influence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether has unveiled USAT, a new stablecoin product for the US market, according to a Sept. 12 statement. Alongside the announcement, the company confirmed that Bo Hines will become the CEO-designate for the USAT stablecoin. Hines described his appointment as an opportunity to reinforce America’s influence in global finance by launching a stablecoin rooted in transparency and compliance. What is Tether’s USAT? Tether explained that USAT differs from its flagship USDT stablecoin as it is focused on complying with US law, particularly the recently enacted GENIUS Act, which sets standards for stablecoin issuance. The firm continued that the token is a digital-dollar alternative built for American businesses and institutions. According to Tether, the new stablecoin will be issued through Anchorage Digital, the first federally chartered crypto bank, to ensure compliance from day one. It will operate on Hadron by Tether, the company’s tokenization platform, and its reserves will be managed by Cantor Fitzgerald, which will serve both as custodian and primary dealer. Tether said its partnerships with these firms aim to address the long-standing criticisms about its operations’ opacity. It further argues that this model creates a fully regulated framework for digital dollars while offering businesses a compliant alternative to cash and traditional payment systems. Don’t Get Left Holding the Bag Join The Crypto Investor Blueprint — 5 days of pro-level strategies to turbocharge your portfolio. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said: “Tether is already one of the largest holders of U.S. Treasuries because we believe deeply in the enduring power of the dollar. USAT is our commitment to ensuring that the dollar not only remains dominant in the digital age, but thrives – through products that are more transparent,…
Threshold
T$0.01667-0.29%
Union
U$0.0145+40.77%
GET
GET$0.008375-0.47%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:18
Biden’s Bigger Tax Credits Push Rising Healthcare Costs Onto Taxpayers

The post Biden’s Bigger Tax Credits Push Rising Healthcare Costs Onto Taxpayers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. High angle view of a Japanese female caregiver doing home finance online on a computer together with her worried elderly patient at his home. getty Two recent surveys of employers suggest that employee health insurance premiums are likely to increase by around 6.5% in 2026. This increase comes at a bad time for consumers, as inflation remains above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target and the labor market is weakening. It is also bad news for taxpayers who subsidize health insurance plans bought on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces since higher costs mean larger taxpayer subsidies. Fortunately, taxpayers will see some relief if Congress allows the expanded premium tax credits implemented during the Biden administration to expire at the end of the year. In 2021, Congress expanded the ACA’s premium tax credits (PTC) as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Act. Passed on party lines with all Republicans voting against it, the ARPA expanded the tax credits in two ways. First, it eliminated the maximum income limit for subsidy eligibility. Second, it reduced and, in some cases, eliminated the individual premium contribution. Democrats originally sold the expanded PTC as a temporary measure to help people cope with the COVID pandemic, but it was later extended by 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act to the end of 2025. The expanded PTC has cost taxpayers a substantial amount of money. Under the PTC expansion, households earning between 100% and 150% of the federal poverty level are not expected to pay any premiums for their insurance coverage. Prior to the expansion, similar households were expected to have some skin the game, paying between 2% and 4% of their monthly income towards their premium. According to a report from the Economic Policy Innovation Center this requires taxpayers picking up an extra $2,000 per year for…
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.0096-0.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017654+0.16%
PROJECT RESCUE
RESCUE$0.3528+0.74%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:16
Missed Hedera? Arctic Pablo’s 400% Bonus Finale Could Be the Biggest Play — Top Cryptos to Invest in This Week

Every investor has that one story. The one that still stings. Maybe it was missing Bitcoin when it was under a dollar, or sitting on the sidelines when Ethereum launched its presale at just $0.30. For many, Hedera Hashgraph ($HBAR) is another reminder of what could have been. Its early supporters saw life-changing returns, while […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04475-7.15%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003684-0.35%
Coinstats2025/09/13 03:15
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position