Ethereum’s future vs. Layer 2s: can dominance last?

Ethereum has supported decentralized finance and Web3 for a long time. The most popular platform for building decentralized applications is Ethereum. This is because of its smart contract architecture. However, as the industry moves on, Ethereum's greatest threat may not be other Layer-1 blockchains but Layer-2 solutions. New networks, such as Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base, have emerged to lower transaction costs and increase throughput. They now handle a large chunk of the network's activity. In addition to this, they also offer up their own tokens and ecosystem. The growth of the crypto sector, it creates new possibilities for investors. The rise of Layer 2 ecosystems In the last 2 years, Layer-2 adoption has risen immensely. A marked increase in daily active users and total value locked (TVL) on networks such as Arbitrum and Optimism, with Ethereum mainnet functioning more as a settlement layer than an execution environment. This shift demonstrates the power of Ethereum. Its level of security and decentralization makes it unmatched in the market. However, the transition raises questions regarding value capture. If most of the actions mostly happen in Layer 2s, will the choice of asset itself remain ETH, or will value shift into Layer 2s? At least for now, Ethereum is likely to maintain its position on account of certain upgrades including danksharding and more work on rollup scaling. Yet competition from its own ecosystem shows investors have to pay attention to changing behaviour.