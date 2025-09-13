2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

XRP News Today: Why Smart Money Is Rolling Into Trending Cryptos As Layer Brett Tops The Charts

XRP News Today: Why Smart Money Is Rolling Into Trending Cryptos As Layer Brett Tops The Charts

This movement reflects a strategic rebalancing toward assets with greater growth potential. Layer Brett has emerged as a primary beneficiary […] The post XRP News Today: Why Smart Money Is Rolling Into Trending Cryptos As Layer Brett Tops The Charts appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$3.0396-2.09%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004913+0.30%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5478-2.05%
Coindoo2025/09/13 03:35
Ethereum’s future vs. Layer 2s: can dominance last?

Ethereum’s future vs. Layer 2s: can dominance last?

The post Ethereum’s future vs. Layer 2s: can dominance last? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum has supported decentralized finance and Web3 for a long time.  The most popular platform for building decentralized applications is Ethereum. This is because of its smart contract architecture. However, as the industry moves on, Ethereum’s greatest threat may not be other Layer-1 blockchains but Layer-2 solutions. New networks, such as Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base, have emerged to lower transaction costs and increase throughput. They now handle a large chunk of the network’s activity.  In addition to this, they also offer up their own tokens and ecosystem.  The growth of the crypto sector, it creates new possibilities for investors. Many crypto analysts are asking questions such as whether Ethereum can retain dominance in a scalability-oriented and user-friendly market. In addition, analysts are also questioning whether MAGACOIN FINANCE presale token can capture any investment attention with new presale tokens. The rise of Layer 2 ecosystems In the last 2 years, Layer-2 adoption has risen immensely.  A marked increase in daily active users and total value locked (TVL) on networks such as Arbitrum and Optimism, with Ethereum mainnet functioning more as a settlement layer than an execution environment. This shift demonstrates the power of Ethereum. Its level of security and decentralization makes it unmatched in the market. However, the transition raises questions regarding value capture. If most of the actions mostly happen in Layer 2s, will the choice of asset itself remain ETH, or will value shift into Layer 2s? At least for now, Ethereum is likely to maintain its position on account of certain upgrades including danksharding and more work on rollup scaling.  Yet competition from its own ecosystem shows investors have to pay attention to changing behaviour. The presale commanding attention As the crypto market eyes its next growth cycle, Ethereum continues to anchor long-term strategies, while meme coins like…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012154+0.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09657+0.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01452-3.77%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:34
REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF’s AUM Hits New High

REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF’s AUM Hits New High

The post REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF’s AUM Hits New High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF (SSK) has already surpassed the $250 million asset under management (AUM) mark after only two months of introduction. But the soaring Solana price and burgeoning derivatives market point to strong market momentum pushing the ETF higher. Solana Price Match Rapid ETF Growth Amid Increased Investor Demand This milestone of this Solana ETF indicates that there is a high demand for these Solana-focused financial products by both institutions and retailers. As the first U.S. ETF to combine spot Solana exposure with on-chain staking rewards, SSK provides a dual benefit. We are proud to announce that the REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF (SSK) has surpassed $250 million in AUM as of 9/11/2025 — just months after launching on July 2nd.$SSK is the first U.S. ETF to combine spot $SOL exposure with native, on-chain staking rewards, marking a major step… pic.twitter.com/FsthIwNUcE — REX Shares (@REXShares) September 12, 2025 Investors do not only gain on the performance price of Solana, but also staking yield. This will allow them to profit in several ways. Also, this model connects decentralized finance to traditional markets, giving investors regulated access to blockchain-native rewards. REX Shares recently converted its Solana ETF into a new fund structure, underscoring its commitment to innovation. REX Shares, the issuer, also credited early supporters for helping SSK achieve rapid success. The company stressed that the fund was built to serve investors seeking a combination of price exposure and staking returns in a single, regulated product. The ETF’s rapid success mirrors Solana’s strong market performance. Solana currently trade at $240.18, which is a 4.95% increase in the past day. SOL price has surged 18.69% in the past week and 25.25% over the past month. Over six months, Solana has climbed 76.71%, while its year-to-date growth stands at 27.16%. On…
Union
U$0.014615+41.89%
SIX
SIX$0.02185+0.50%
Solana
SOL$244.6+3.16%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:32
Peter Brandt Warns Robinhood Latest Feature as ‘Toxic’ for Social Media

Peter Brandt Warns Robinhood Latest Feature as ‘Toxic’ for Social Media

The post Peter Brandt Warns Robinhood Latest Feature as ‘Toxic’ for Social Media appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Peter Brandt mocks the new “Multiple Accounts” feature of Robinhood. It could fuel misleading success stories on X and YouTube. Brandt warns it will worsen “toxic” trading narratives online. The feature could encourage traders to fake their success, Brandt noted. Veteran trader Peter Brandt sparked debate on September 10, 2025, when he criticized Robinhood’s new multiple accounts feature in an X post that quickly gained 129 likes and 55,254 views. Brandt, who has traded futures since 1975, argued the tool could let users cherry-pick profitable account screenshots to mislead followers on X and YouTube, potentially amplifying misinformation in crypto and stock trading circles. Meanwhile, his post came hours after Robinhood announced the feature as part of a broader update at its Hood Summit in Las Vegas, where the company’s stock, $HOOD, rose 2.33% to close at $121.26 on September 9, with an additional 2.31% gain in overnight trading. Robinhood Rolls Out Multiple Accounts Feature Robinhood unveiled its “multiple individual accounts” feature on September 10, 2025, via an X post that received 720 likes and 117,677 views. The update lets users open several accounts within the app to organize portfolios by asset class, time horizon, investing themes, or personal goals. Company representatives described it as a way to provide flexibility for all users, with the rollout starting immediately. This move aligns with Robinhood’s push into crypto trading, where the platform already supports assets like Bitcoin and Solana, allowing traders to segregate high-risk crypto holdings from traditional stocks. In his response, Brandt quoted Robinhood’s announcement and wrote, “This is the best part. This way on X you will always have at least one account you can point to with screen shots to as making the big bucks even though other accounts may be taking losses. This will really make X…
Movement
MOVE$0.128-2.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017654+0.16%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.00002--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:31
Cardano Price Prediction Weakens as Smart Money Migrates into Rollblock with A 40x Narrative

Cardano Price Prediction Weakens as Smart Money Migrates into Rollblock with A 40x Narrative

Smart money is rotating from ADA into Rollblock, with $15M in wagers, 50K users, 30% APY staking, and analysts projecting a 40x upside from its $0.068 presale.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004913+0.30%
Cardano
ADA$0.8885-3.97%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 03:30
Report: World’s Largest Asset Manager Blackrock Mulls Turning ETFs Into Tokens

Report: World’s Largest Asset Manager Blackrock Mulls Turning ETFs Into Tokens

The post Report: World’s Largest Asset Manager Blackrock Mulls Turning ETFs Into Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blackrock is exploring tokenized versions of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to Bloomberg, a move that would drag a staid wrapper onto blockchains. Blackrock Explores Blockchain-Ready ETFs “People familiar with the matter” — who declined to be identified because the talks are confidential — told Bloomberg the world’s largest asset manager is weighing ways to make […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/report-worlds-largest-asset-manager-blackrock-mulls-turning-etfs-into-tokens/
Movement
MOVE$0.128-2.06%
READY
READY$0.01547-4.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017654+0.16%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:29
El Salvador Defies IMF Agreement with Continued Bitcoin Purchases

El Salvador Defies IMF Agreement with Continued Bitcoin Purchases

TLDR El Salvador continues to purchase Bitcoin despite an agreement with the IMF to halt such activity. The country added 21 BTC to its reserves to celebrate the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin Law. On-chain data shows that El Salvador has accumulated approximately 6,318 BTC, worth around $726.8 million. The IMF insists that no new [...] The post El Salvador Defies IMF Agreement with Continued Bitcoin Purchases appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,402.34+0.10%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004526-1.30%
Blockonomi2025/09/13 03:28
‘Beauty In Black’ Season 2 Part 1 Ending Explained—Who Dies And Who Survives?

‘Beauty In Black’ Season 2 Part 1 Ending Explained—Who Dies And Who Survives?

The post ‘Beauty In Black’ Season 2 Part 1 Ending Explained—Who Dies And Who Survives? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Beauty In Black. Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in episode 208 of Beauty In Black. QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX Spoilers ahead for Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 1. Beauty in Black, Tyler Perry’s successful Netflix drama, is back with another intense season. The first eight episodes of Season 2 landed on the streaming platform on Sept. 11. Read on for a full breakdown of the ending of Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 1, including what happens to Kimmie, Rain, Angel, Charles and more. Season 2 of Beauty in Black kicks off with Kimmie as the new matriarch of the affluent Bellaire empire. After marrying Horace Bellaire in the Season 1, Part 2 finale, she shocked the Bellaire family, whose shares were diluted by the marriage. Now, she’s not only stepmother to Horace’s children but also chief operating officer of the entire cosmetics company. Kimmie’s new social status comes with moving into Horace’s mansion, which includes waiting staff, butlers, drivers, luxury vehicles, stables and lots of wealth. She settles into the estate with her best friend Rain and younger sister, Sylvie, though she remains skeptical about the entire arrangement. Meanwhile, the Bellaire family, including Horace’s spoiled sons, Roy and Charles, his shady brother Norman and his bitter ex-wife, Olivia, anxiously assess what this means for their inheritance and illegal side gigs. On her first day as COO, Kimmie marches into the Beauty in Black headquarters, stepping on the toes of her daughter-in-law and beauty mogul, Mallory Bellaire. After Mallory attempts to sweet-talk Kimmie to gain her favor, she quickly realizes that Kimmie isn’t someone who can be easily persuaded. “Mallory doesn’t do ‘nice’ for very long,” Crystle Stewart, who portrays Mallory, told Netflix’s Tudum. “It’s more of a tactic than a personality trait. Once she realizes Kimmie isn’t impressed or intimidated…
Threshold
T$0.01667-0.29%
Perry
PERRY$0.0013156+5.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09657+0.87%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:28
BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

The post BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The big question on many minds right now is which crypto will boom in 2025. As the market moves into a new cycle, billions are pouring into coins that balance stability with growth potential. Traders are searching for clear use cases, reliable adoption, and opportunities that can scale fast. Some coins already have deep trust, while others are just entering the spotlight with impressive results. Ethereum, Chainlink, and Litecoin remain at the core of the digital space, proving their staying power with technical strength and global adoption. At the same time, BlockDAG (BDAG) is rising quickly with numbers rarely seen before listing. Together, these four coins shape the discussion on which crypto will boom in 2025. BlockDAG (BDAG): Nears $405M in Batch 30 BlockDAG is changing expectations for early coin sales. It has already raised nearly $405M, putting it far ahead of most projects at a similar stage. More than 26.2 billion coins are sold, and the community keeps growing with 3 million X1 app users. The sale of 19,800 mining rigs adds proof of adoption on the ground. These numbers explain why many link BlockDAG (BDAG) to the question of which crypto will boom in 2025. In Batch 30, the BDAG price is $0.03, but for a short time, it is still available at $0.0013. That creates an immediate 2900% ROI window. Long-term projections push the coin far higher, showing its chance to become one of the strongest names in the sector. What makes BlockDAG stand apart is its hybrid DAG plus Proof-of-Work design. This setup balances speed, security, and growth potential. It shows more than hype, since usage and adoption are already proven. Unlike many coins that only talk about plans, BlockDAG has numbers to back its claim. Large-scale buys confirm interest, and momentum is building before its…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.79-0.43%
Boom
BOOM$0.009315-11.09%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005838+8.21%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:26
Super Micro jumps over 5% following the announcement of volume shipments of Nvidia’s Blackwell ultra AI chips

Super Micro jumps over 5% following the announcement of volume shipments of Nvidia’s Blackwell ultra AI chips

Super Micro stock jumped to over 5% following the announcement of volume shipments of Nvidia’s Blackwell ultra AI chips.
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000881-1.12%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.144-2.17%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.0005--%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 03:25
