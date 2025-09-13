2025-09-15 Monday

Stabull x EMCD: Bridging DeFi Stability with Europe's Crypto Super App

Stabull x EMCD: Bridging DeFi Stability with Europe’s Crypto Super App

The rise of stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) has created demand for exchanges that can trade these assets efficiently and accurately.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/13 03:50
XRP Tundra Presale Goes Live with Exclusive Offer as XRP News Today Reports Increased Staking Interest

XRP Tundra Presale Goes Live with Exclusive Offer as XRP News Today Reports Increased Staking Interest

XRP Tundra’s presale goes live at $0.30, delivering two tokens for one purchase and staking rewards, as rising XRP news highlights increased demand for yield.
Cryptodaily2025/09/13 03:45
Russia's market for crypto products could exceed 2 trillion rubles

Russia’s market for crypto products could exceed 2 trillion rubles

The Russian market for crypto investment products is likely to amount to a couple of trillion rubles next year, predicted a prominent member of Russia’s crypto space. The forecast comes after Moscow took a series of steps in the past months to organize and regulate this segment of its digital economy, still strictly reserved for […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 03:45
the Second Circuit decides the future of his 25 years

the Second Circuit decides the future of his 25 years

The post the Second Circuit decides the future of his 25 years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bankman-Fried case enters a phase of maximum tension: the Second Circuit has scheduled the hearing for appeal arguments on November 4. For the former CEO of FTX, sentenced to 25 years in 2024, the outcome could lead to confirmation, annulment with a new trial, or a new sentence. The conviction and details of the sentence — including the request for forfeiture of over $11 billion — have been documented by federal authorities and reported in the official communications of the U.S. Department of Justice, elements that remain central in the appeal briefs. According to data collected by legal analysts following the case since 2022, the procedural issues raised on appeal — especially the admission of evidence and the instructions to the judge-jury — are those that can most significantly affect the outcome of the appeal. The procedural records (docket of the Southern District of New York and the Second Circuit) show that the notice of appeal was filed on April 11, 2024, and that the main defense brief was submitted in September 2024, data that outline the procedural timeline of the appeal. Criminal law observers emphasize that, although the appeal does not reconsider testimonial evidence, legal interpretations and the scope of instructions to the judge can generate substantial outcomes. In brief When: appeal hearings on November 4 at the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit (New York). Why it matters: the court can confirm the conviction, order a new trial, or arrange a new sentencing hearing. What changes: the decision will impact the actual duration of detention and the legal scope of the FTX case. That said, the scope of responsibilities could be redefined only partially or substantially. Calendar and Context: How We Got Here The Second Circuit hearing on November 4 follows the 2024 trial and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:42
AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution

AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution

TLDR AMD stock jumps as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 powers edge AI innovation in China. Ryzen AI Max+ 395 fuels AMD’s push into compact AI systems, lifting shares. AMD rallies on China showcase of Ryzen AI Max+ 395 edge AI chip systems. Market confidence rises as AMD bets big on edge AI with Ryzen AI [...] The post AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/13 03:41
Decoding why APT price holds firm despite $50M Aptos unlock

Decoding why APT price holds firm despite $50M Aptos unlock

The post Decoding why APT price holds firm despite $50M Aptos unlock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 12, 2025 Key Takeaways APT price shunned the past two token unlocks. However, market sentiment and speculative interest were too low to trigger a strong recovery at press time.  Aptos[APT] saw a $50 million token unlock (11.31 million APT) on the 11th of September, 10:00 AM UTC, but the price charts were not impacted.  The unlock was part of the network’s monthly emissions to support its ecosystem and early investors. A spot check at prior unlocks showed no correlation pattern with price.  Source: Token Unlocks In fact, during the last month unlock, APT bounced 6%. However, the rally after the emission on the 11th September, led to a negligible spike of 0.94%.  According to some of the Aptos community members, the growing staking demand would quickly absorb the unlock.  Even so, speculative interest and overall market sentiment remained subdued.  Futures market demand declines Santiment data showed that APT’s weighted sentiment has been in the red since late August. Although such weak sentiment didn’t derail price action in early July, the fact that speculative interest also waned, signaled weakness.  Source: Santiment Since late July, speculative (Open Interest, yellow) has retreated lower, underscoring a lack of demand from the Futures market or leveraged players. Given that crypto is largely a speculative asset class for most tokens, the weak demand didn’t sit well with near-term bulls.  In contrast, the sharp spike in speculative interest in early July sent APT flying from $4.3 to over $5.5. Simply put, a strong rebound could be confirmed if the Futures market’s appetite for the altcoin improves.  Source: Artemis Another bearish data set was the Aptos chain’s DEX volumes. The chain’s ecosystem trading volumes dropped from over $255 million to below $150 million, illustrating a dip in network activity. As a gas token, the shrinking…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:41
United States UoM 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectation climbed from previous 3.5% to 3.9% in September

United States UoM 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectation climbed from previous 3.5% to 3.9% in September

The post United States UoM 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectation climbed from previous 3.5% to 3.9% in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:40
U.S. DOJ to Seize $584K in Crypto Linked to Iranian Drone Supplier

U.S. DOJ to Seize $584K in Crypto Linked to Iranian Drone Supplier

Key Takeaways: DOJ filed a civil forfeiture action to recover $584K in USDT tied to Mohammad Abedini, linked to Iran’s military drone program. The funds were stored in an unhosted wallet allegedly controlled by Abedini or his company, SDRA. Abedini’s firm supplied navigation systems used in IRGC drones and missiles, including one used in a fatal 2024 attack. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture action to recover $584,741 in USDT allegedly controlled by Mohammad Abedini, an Iranian national charged with supporting Iran’s drone operations. The action was announced in a press release published by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. DOJ Files Forfeiture of USDT The seized funds were held in an unhosted cryptocurrency wallet believed to be associated with Abedini or his company, San’at Danesh Rahpooyan Aflak Co. (SDRA), which manufactures navigation systems used in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ drone and missile programs. Abedini was indicted in December 2024 for providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. According to court filings, his company sold the Sepehr Navigation System to the IRGC Aerospace Force. U.S. prosecutors allege that between 2021 and 2022, nearly all of SDRA’s sales of the system were to the IRGC. Authorities linked the system to a drone recovered from a January 2024 attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. service members and injured more than 40. The drone was identified as an Iranian Shahed UAV, and investigators allege that it used navigation technology developed by SDRA. “U.S. law authorizes the forfeiture of assets used to support or fund acts of terrorism against the United States or its citizens,” the DOJ stated. Italian authorities detained Abedini in December 2024, but he was later released. He is currently believed to be in Iran. International Enforcement in the Crypto Sector The case is being handled by prosecutors from the District of Massachusetts and the National Security Division. The forfeiture complaint and criminal charges are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Investigators are now placing increased focus on tracing funds linked to dual-use technologies in defense applications, especially when tied to actors under U.S. sanctions. Enforcement agencies have also pushed for closer coordination with international counterparts to monitor digital asset transfers involving sensitive exports. U.S. prosecutors have stated they will continue pursuing forfeiture and criminal actions where digital assets are linked to security threats, even when suspects are beyond physical reach. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How do U.S. prosecutors trace stablecoin transactions from unhosted wallets? Although unhosted wallets lack a central intermediary, blockchain analysis firms and forensic tools allow investigators to link wallets to known actors or flagged transactions, particularly when exchanges are involved at entry or exit points. Could digital asset seizures be used to deter overseas suppliers of military technology? Yes. Freezing or seizing funds related to defense-linked exports can limit financial operations and serve as a method of pressure, especially in the absence of extradition.
CryptoNews2025/09/13 03:40
Investors Move from MAXI DOGE into Based Eggman $GGs in Search of Fast Growth Among Presale Crypto Tokens

Investors Move from MAXI DOGE into Based Eggman $GGs in Search of Fast Growth Among Presale Crypto Tokens

Presale crypto tokens have become some of the most active areas in Web3, offering early access to projects that blend culture, finance, and technology.  Investors are constantly searching for the best crypto presale to buy right now, comparing new token presales across different niches. MAXI DOGE has gained attention for its meme-driven energy, but early […] The post Investors Move from MAXI DOGE into Based Eggman $GGs in Search of Fast Growth Among Presale Crypto Tokens appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 03:38
Ethena's USDe and sUSDe Go Live on Avalanche in Major Cross-Chain Push

Ethena’s USDe and sUSDe Go Live on Avalanche in Major Cross-Chain Push

The post Ethena’s USDe and sUSDe Go Live on Avalanche in Major Cross-Chain Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The $13 billion synthetic dollar expands to Avalanche with DeFi integrations and AVAX rewards. Ethena Labs has launched its synthetic dollar USDe and staked USDe (sUSDe) on Layer 1 blockchain Avalanche, marking a major cross-chain expansion for the project. USDe currently has a market capitalization of over $13 billion, up 128% from $5.7 billion in June, making it the third-largest circulating stablecoin, according to DeFiLlama data. Meanwhile, Ethena’s native ENA token is up 17% in the past week to a $11.6 billion valuation. Today’s rollout includes integrations with Uniswap, Pharaoh Exchange, LFJ, and BlackholeDEX for spot liquidity, while protocols like Euler, Silo, Folks Finance, and Term Labs will soon support USDe, sUSDe, and associated Pendle tokens as collateral. Ethena added that it is exploring potential collateral integrations with Benqi and Aave. “Ethena assets will be usable within major lending & trading DeFi apps on Avalanche, starting from today,” Ethena wrote in an X post earlier today, adding that eligible decentralized finance (DeFi) interactions on Avalanche will qualify users for both AVAX rewards and Ethena Points. AVAX is Avalanche’s native token that is currently trading at $28.60, up 52% over the past three months, per CoinGecko. Ethena also revealed that Pendle Finance is bringing its first instance of cross-chain Principal Tokens (PTs) to Avalanche. “Starting from today, November USDe PT will be bridgeable to Avalanche via the Pendle site, in collaboration with @LayerZero_Core,” the post reads. “Cross-chain PT deposits will be accepted on money markets like Euler and Silo as collateral to borrow other stables.” The expansion comes as Avalanche’s total value locked (TVL) has nearly doubled over the past two quarters, rising from $1.1 billion in April to around $2.1 billion today, according to DeFiLlama. Analysts say institutional inflows, gaming adoption, and network upgrades have fueled the rebound. Nic Puckrin,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:36
