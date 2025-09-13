Industries, Senators clash over crypto market structure legislation

The White House wants Congress to move quickly on cryptocurrency market structure legislation. When it comes to ironing out the details, though, lawmakers and industry stakeholders have their work cut out for them. Speaking at an industry event in Washington, D.C. Thursday, Patrick Witt — the newly-appointed executive director of the President's Council of Advisors on Digital Assets — said getting the bill over the finish line is a top priority. Senate Republicans last week unveiled an updated draft of their crypto market structure bill, the Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025. The legislation is notably different from the CLARITY Act, which the House passed in July with bipartisan support. This week, a group of historically crypto-friendly Senate Democrats released their own crypto market structure wishlist. The industry is still waiting for a market structure draft from the Senate Agriculture Committee, which needs to be released before lawmakers can move on to marking up the legislation. Industry members are generally happy with the Republican draft, according to three sources familiar with lobbying efforts. Some companies might not be as satisfied with the Agriculture Committee's draft, though, depending on what it says about exchange registration requirements, one source added. The Democrats' framework, released on Tuesday, aligns in many ways with the Republican draft, but includes a significant update to stablecoin regulation. The GENIUS Act, which became law in July, stipulates that no stablecoin issuers can offer any yield or interest on holdings. In their proposal, Senate Democrats take this a step further, suggesting a "prohibition on interest or yield paid by stablecoin issuers, including indirectly or through affiliates." The language of the GENIUS Act prohibits issues from offering yields directly, but does not block exchanges, or "affiliates," from doing so. "Through affiliates" is a term big banks wanted included in the…