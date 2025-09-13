2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
BYD publicly challenges Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares on how Stellantis is outperforming competitors in EV sales

BYD publicly challenges Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares on how Stellantis is outperforming competitors in EV sales

The rivalry between BYD and Stellantis is intensifying with a recent dispute centering on conflicting claims about EV sales performance, market positioning, and the accuracy of reported figures.  Electric-car maker BYD Co. has reportedly expressed an objection to comments Stellantis NV’s chief executive officer made about the company’s Chinese partner getting traction in Europe, by […]
CAR
CAR$0.011158-0.64%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 04:05
ແບ່ງປັນ
USD/CAD slips below 1.3850 amid weaker US consumer sentiment

USD/CAD slips below 1.3850 amid weaker US consumer sentiment

The post USD/CAD slips below 1.3850 amid weaker US consumer sentiment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Canadian Dollar gains traction against the US Dollar, with USD/CAD slipping below 1.3850. University of Michigan survey signals weaker consumer sentiment and expectations. BoC under pressure to ease, with economists forecasting a 25 bp rate cut on September 17 amid fragile domestic conditions. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) strengthens modestly against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with USD/CAD hovering around 1.3840 during the American session. The pair is on track to record its second consecutive weekly gain, as the Greenback steadies following Thursday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI)-induced decline. Fresh data from the University of Michigan underscored a cooling in household confidence. The University of Michigan’s preliminary September survey showed Consumer Sentiment at 55.4, down from 58.2 in the previous month and below the forecast of 58. The Consumer Expectations Index came in at 51.8, compared with 55.9 previously and 54.9 expected. Inflation expectations, however, moved higher. The one-year outlook held steady at 4.8%, while the five-year gauge rose to 3.9% from 3.5%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has regained composure after the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) data confirmed that headline inflation remains slightly hot. At the time of writing, the index is trading around 97.75, up nearly 0.20% on the day. Despite sticky core inflation, the latest batch of US data has given the Federal Reserve (Fed) plenty of reasons to ease monetary policy. Nonfarm Payrolls nearly stalled in August, earlier job growth was revised sharply lower by almost 900,000 positions, and the Unemployment Rate has climbed to 4.3%. Combined with rising Jobless Claims, the weakening labour backdrop reinforces expectations that the Fed will deliver a 25-basis-point rate cut at next week’s September 17-18 policy meeting. Traders are also pricing in a total of three cuts by the end of 2025. In Canada, the economic backdrop remains fragile.…
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.22+0.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017654+0.16%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4607-2.41%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 04:04
ແບ່ງປັນ
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

XRP price prediction has tracked the first U.S. spot XRP ETF launch, with custody-based exposure, and Gumi’s approved $17M plan. Charts have tested $3.00; sustained moves above $3.05–$3.10 have pointed to $3.30–$3.70, while setbacks have risked $2.70–$2.80 retests amid pending ETF reviews.
Union
U$0.014461+40.39%
XRP
XRP$3.0391-2.11%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02167+18.22%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 04:02
ແບ່ງປັນ
We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We proudly took delivery of the world’s only BMW Apecar in Munich – a one-of-one BAYC-themed M235i by BMW & Yuga Labs. A milestone for NFTs in Germany.
SphereX
HERE$0.000205-14.22%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto Ticker2025/09/13 04:01
ແບ່ງປັນ
The Best Crypto To Invest in For 100x Gains in Q4

The Best Crypto To Invest in For 100x Gains in Q4

The post The Best Crypto To Invest in For 100x Gains in Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 21:19 Discover Tapzi, the GameFi project offering a unique skill-to-earn model. Find out why the presale is one of the best opportunities of 2025. In 2025, Web3 gaming has emerged as one of the most dynamic sectors in the cryptocurrency landscape. With the gaming industry set to reach $400 billion in market size, new projects like Tapzi are poised to redefine the space. Positioned as a breakout GameFi challenger, Tapzi’s unique skill-to-earn model is garnering significant attention from investors and gamers alike. But it’s not just another speculative altcoin; Tapzi’s presale is becoming one of the best crypto opportunities in 2025. Key Takeaways: Tapzi’s presale offers an entry point at $0.0035, with a projected 30-40% price rise in the next round. The skill-to-earn model creates long-term utility and engagement for players, ensuring sustainable growth. Tapzi’s roadmap includes major milestones such as PvP features, NFTs, staking, and DAO governance, positioning it for massive growth by 2026. Background of the Industry: Blockchain Gaming and the Web3 Revolution Blockchain gaming is making waves, with blockchain’s inherent benefits of decentralization and ownership fueling the sector’s rapid growth. As traditional gaming giants struggle with monetization models, Web3 gaming introduces new concepts like true ownership of in-game assets, play-to-earn mechanics, and tokenized economies. The global gaming market is on track to exceed $400 billion by 2025, making it a prime space for blockchain integration. Key players like Ethereum have set the stage, but the market remains open for innovation. Tapzi enters the scene by addressing a specific gap in the market: the demand for skill-based, competitive gaming with fair tokenomics. As players become more discerning, platforms that prioritize real utility and fairness, rather than speculative hype, stand out. Tapzi Presale Overview: A Fresh Take on Web3 Gaming Key Features: Tapzi’s…
Waves
WAVES$1.1647+1.83%
RealLink
REAL$0.06387-0.35%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.79-0.43%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 04:01
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: $180,000 Still in Sight, While This Token Leads List of Best Cryptos to Invest in for Under $1

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: $180,000 Still in Sight, While This Token Leads List of Best Cryptos to Invest in for Under $1

As Bitcoin (BTC) approaches its potential breakout with forecasts targeting $180,000, investor focus is shifting away from the dominant cryptocurrency towards emerging players driving the next wave of adoption. Among these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in the limelight because of its innovative approach of decentralized lending. Price per MUTM remains at $0.035. Investors are going […]
Bitcoin
BTC$115,402.34+0.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01452-3.77%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 04:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Dogecoin to $1 After ETF Launch? Why Maxi Doge Could Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Dogecoin to $1 After ETF Launch? Why Maxi Doge Could Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Dogecoin ETF hype could push DOGE toward $1, but analysts see Maxi Doge’s $0.000257 presale, 155% APY staking, and $2M raise as a potential 1,000x meme coin play.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.79-0.43%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04475-7.15%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03623-0.49%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 04:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Satoshi-Era Address Suddenly Active Again After 13 Years of Sleep

Satoshi-Era Address Suddenly Active Again After 13 Years of Sleep

The post Satoshi-Era Address Suddenly Active Again After 13 Years of Sleep appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to data provided by Whale Alert, another massive Satoshi-era Bitcoin address was recently activated.  The address in question contains a total of 232 Bitcoins that are worth a total of $26.5 million.  You Might Also Like It suddenly sprang back to life after more than 13 years of inactivity.  Sudden uptick in wallet activations  This comes after two other long-dormant addresses containing a total of 300 Bitcoins ($34.2 million) got activated on Sept. 11. These addresses were then activated after more than 13 years of inactivity. On Sept. 4, another address containing 479 Bitcoins ($54 million) woke up from hibernation after nearly 13 years of inactivity.  Overall, roughly 1,011 Bitcoins with a total value of $116.4 million got activated over the past week.  Source: https://u.today/satoshi-era-address-suddenly-active-again-after-13-years-of-sleep
Union
U$0.014461+40.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09657+0.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017654+0.16%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:59
ແບ່ງປັນ
What Time Is Georgia Vs. Tennessee? Here’s How To Watch

What Time Is Georgia Vs. Tennessee? Here’s How To Watch

The post What Time Is Georgia Vs. Tennessee? Here’s How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 14: A general view of the Tennessee Volunteers checkerboard stadium during the first quarter of the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Neyland Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Getty Images On Saturday, Tennessee vs. Georgia meet in Knoxville for the programs’ 55th all-time meeting, with the Bulldogs currently holding a 29-23-2 record against the Vols. No. 6-ranked Georgia travels to Neyland Stadium and No. 15 ranked Tennessee, which is looking to snap an eight-game losing streak in one of the Southeastern Conference’s most storied rivalries. The game is a sellout at the 100,000-plus stadium. The Volunteers’ last win against the Bulldogs occurred on Oct. 1, 2016 when Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs threw a Hail Mary touchdown on the final play of the game to secure a 34-31 win in Athens. In 2024, the Bulldogs most recently beat the Vols 31-17 in a matchup of two top-10 ranked programs. Meanwhile, on Saturday, play by play caller Chris Fowler and veteran analyst Kirk Herbstreit​​ will be in the broadcast booth to call the marquee matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Lady Vols legend Candace Parker, a two-time NCAA champion, will also be on-site in Knoxville to serve as the College GameDay guest picker. Tennessee is led by fourth-year head coach Josh Heupel, who has a 39-15 record with the Vols. Heupel, whose first head coaching job came at Central Florida in 2018, has finished two of the last three seasons with double-digit win totals. Last season, Ohio State beat Tennessee 42-17 in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The first and only time the Vols won the national championship in football was in 1998 when they recorded a perfect 13-0 season. Georgia, who’s been led by…
MemeCore
M$2.54881+3.48%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.0925-2.67%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1334-5.09%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:55
ແບ່ງປັນ
Industries, Senators clash over crypto market structure legislation

Industries, Senators clash over crypto market structure legislation

The post Industries, Senators clash over crypto market structure legislation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The White House wants Congress to move quickly on cryptocurrency market structure legislation. When it comes to ironing out the details, though, lawmakers and industry stakeholders have their work cut out for them.  Speaking at an industry event in Washington, D.C. Thursday, Patrick Witt — the newly-appointed executive director of the President’s Council of Advisors on Digital Assets — said getting the bill over the finish line is a top priority.  Senate Republicans last week unveiled an updated draft of their crypto market structure bill, the Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025. The legislation is notably different from the CLARITY Act, which the House passed in July with bipartisan support.  This week, a group of historically crypto-friendly Senate Democrats released their own crypto market structure wishlist. The industry is still waiting for a market structure draft from the Senate Agriculture Committee, which needs to be released before lawmakers can move on to marking up the legislation.  Industry members are generally happy with the Republican draft, according to three sources familiar with lobbying efforts. Some companies might not be as satisfied with the Agriculture Committee’s draft, though, depending on what it says about exchange registration requirements, one source added.  The Democrats’ framework, released on Tuesday, aligns in many ways with the Republican draft, but includes a significant update to stablecoin regulation.  The GENIUS Act, which became law in July, stipulates that no stablecoin issuers can offer any yield or interest on holdings. In their proposal, Senate Democrats take this a step further, suggesting a “prohibition on interest or yield paid by stablecoin issuers, including indirectly or through affiliates.”  The language of the GENIUS Act prohibits issues from offering yields directly, but does not block exchanges, or “affiliates,” from doing so.  “Through affiliates” is a term big banks wanted included in the…
Chainbase
C$0.24112+0.78%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03622-0.24%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004116-1.20%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:54
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position