2025-09-15 Monday

Bitcoin miner accumulation reaches pace not seen since 2023: Are new BTC highs next?

Bitcoin miners’ current rate of accumulation mirrors a pattern that fueled a 48% rally in 2023, but macroeconomic risks could cap BTC’s gains. Key takeaways:Strong Bitcoin miner and corporate BTC accumulation fuel speculation on BTC price surpassing $140,000.Investors’ rising inflation expectations and weakening consumer sentiment could prevent BTC from hitting new highs.Read more
Marinade and Metaplex Unite to Power Genesis Launches with $SOL Staking Yield

Marinade and Metaplex join forces to power Solana Genesis launches and enable $SOL staking yield, sustainable tokenomics, and stronger ecosystem growth.
We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here’s How It Went

The post We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here’s How It Went appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ApeCar – BMW and Yuga Labs’ One-of-One NFT Car The Apecar is more than a car – it’s a symbol of Web3 culture crossing into the real world. Created through a collaboration between BMW and the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), it’s built on the BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupé platform and wrapped in a golden ape-inspired design by BAYC artist Rida. The exterior features a mosaic of ape silhouettes, a nod to community identity, while M Performance upgrades ensure the car is as powerful as it is unique . BMW even integrated eInk panels, making it the first car where you can project your Bored Ape NFT onto the body . How We Got the Apecar Back in late 2024, BMW and Yuga Labs opened a special lottery for BAYC/MAYC holders. The prize wasn’t just the car, but the right to buy the only one in existence. Entrants placed a refundable $2,350 deposit , and one ape was drawn. We were that lucky winner. After months of customizing specs for Germany, the Apecar was finally ready – and now it’s officially in our hands. Driving Out of BMW Welt in Munich The handover took place at BMW Welt, BMW’s iconic delivery center in Munich. Rolling out of the glass showroom with the Apecar was a moment we’ll never forget. We shared the first drive live on X so the community could join us in real time. Being part of the ApeClubDach, this is a big moment – a big step for Web3 culture in Germany. Still, one thing was missing: no official representative from BAYC or Yuga Labs attended the handover, which raised some eyebrows given the importance of this project. Why the ApeCar Matters This delivery isn’t just about us – it’s about showing that NFT culture can…
The Most Likely Candidate to Become Fed Chair Has Changed – He Spoke About Bitcoin Three Days Ago

A name that recently made a positive statement about Bitcoin is emerging as a candidate for Fed Chair. Here are the details. Continue Reading: The Most Likely Candidate to Become Fed Chair Has Changed – He Spoke About Bitcoin Three Days Ago
FED Başkanı Olması En Olası Aday Değişti! Üç Gün Önce Bitcoin Hakkında Konuşmuştu!

BlackRock Inc.’in üst düzey yöneticilerinden Rick Rieder, FED Başkanı Jerome Powell’ın görev süresinin Mayıs ayında dolmasının ardından göreve gelme ihtimali yüksek adaylar arasında öne çıkmaya başladı. Konuya yakın bir yetkiliye göre, Hazine Bakanı Scott Bessent geçtiğimiz bugün New York’ta Rieder ile iki saatlik bir görüşme gerçekleştirdi. Görüşmede para politikası, FED’in kurumsal yapısı ve düzenleyici politikalar […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
This is How Chainlink and Polymarket Could Change Crypto Bets

The post This is How Chainlink and Polymarket Could Change Crypto Bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink and Polymarket announced a partnership, aiming to use decentralized oracle technology to quickly resolve bets on-chain. These measures can make bet resolutions faster and more reliable. The two firms are also interested in applying this technology for more subjective bets, as Chainlink’s oracles specialize in concrete data like asset prices. Ideally, Polymarket could reduce resolution risks in all categories. Polymarket and Chainlink Join Forces Chainlink, a major blockchain infrastructure firm, has been making huge partnerships lately, attempting to target China’s RWA market and securing a large contract with the US government. Sponsored Sponsored Today’s announcement is slightly less grandiose, but still significant: Chainlink is partnering up with Polymarket. According to the firm’s press release, Chainlink is aiming to help Polymarket’s speed and accuracy. The company will employ its decentralized oracle networks to automatically settle asset price-related markets to reduce latency and tampering risks. This should allow many bet categories to resolve on-chain almost instantaneously. For now, it only applies to prediction markets covered by Chainlink Data Streams, ie, token prices, but this could change in the future. Potential for Growth Specifically, Chainlink mentioned exploring this technology for some of Polymarket’s more subjective betting categories, but it didn’t make any firm commitments. Still, many of the platform’s largest recent bets have involved events like celebrity gossip and sports outcomes. It’d be ideal to reduce reliance on social voting mechanisms for these markets, especially if they’re going to become a significant portion of the firm’s total volume. Kalshi, for its part, is already planning to make sports betting a major revenue stream, so the competition is bending in that direction. Chainlink added that this Polymarket update is already live on Polygon mainnet, enabling users to create “robust prediction markets around… hundreds of crypto trading pairs.” If these solutions prove popular with…
‘Winner takes most’ era dawns for Ethereum treasuries as euphoria wanes

Ethereum treasuries are in trouble. Market premiums for shares in companies that hold Ether as a reserve asset have evaporated from 5x during the summer to below 1x by September, marking what Coinbase analysts are calling the end of the “speculative phase” and the beginning of a brutal “player-versus-player” battle for survival. Translation: investors no longer these as growth plays on crypto euphoria. Instead, they’re just expensive wrappers for Ethereum itself. The premium collapse comes as 71 firms collectively hold over four million Ether worth about $22 billion, and that figure continues to grow. BitMine and SharpLink Gaming, the two largest treasuries, comprise more than 50% of the market. Yet investors value many of these companies below the value of their crypto holdings. Bitcoin treasuries are suffering the same scenario, where one in three of the 172 public firms holding Bitcoin are trading below their premiums.Dilution without delayUnlike Bitcoin treasuries, many of which use convertible debt with delayed or potentially no dilution, Ethereum treasuries just issue shares and hope for the best.That’s the problem, analysts say.“For the most part, they’re not employing any convertible debt strategies,” Luke Nolan, senior Ethereum research associate at CoinShares told DL News. “They are doing straight up at-the-money equity offerings, immediately diluting shareholders.” Dilution is something that investors in the Bitcoin space are also dealing with nowadays. Michael Saylor’s firm, Strategy, recently went back on a promise to not dilute shareholders, irking the Bitcoin faithful. The numbers are damning. Strategy dropped from a 1.8x premium in July to 1.29x today. Another Bitcoin treasury bulwark, Metaplanet, crashed from 7.14x premium in June to just 1.4x now. “It’s quite a stark decline,” Nolan noted. “I think this is likely to continue for those.”Things aren’t faring any better for Ethereum treasuries.Seven of the 17 Ethereum treasuries tracking their premiums now trade below net asset value, also known as mNAV, with SharpLink Gaming, led by Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin, sitting just below 1. ETHZilla is trading at a 20% discount, while BTCS Inc. offers investors a more than 30% discount.The mNAV metric measures whether a treasury company’s stock price trades above or below the value of its crypto holdings. Above 1 means investors are paying a premium, below 1 means they’re getting a discount. Indeed, the pack leaders are making questionable moves. Bitmine, the largest Ethereum treasury, is “investing cash into alternative opportunities like OCTO — which detracts from being a pure play,” Nolan said.Volume collapseTheir dwindling trading volumes are only making the outlook worse. Digital asset treasury volumes peaked in mid-August, then plummeted 55% into September, according to Coinbase. Max Shannon, senior research associate at Bitwise asset management, points to multiple factors killing demand: declining interest in exchange-traded funds, rotation back into Bitcoin, and the emergence of Solana and Avalanche treasuries stealing mindshare. “Ethereum treasuries’ trading volumes, on aggregate, collapsed from their peak,” Shannon told DL News. “For the last two weeks they’ve sat below the point from when Bitmine kicked off the Ethereum treasury craze, in turn crushing mNAV.” Now, this could be a short-lived break as the market awaits a decision from the Federal Reserve regarding interest rates next week. ‘Winners take most’Moreover, Shannon expects brutal consolidation ahead.The distribution of Ethereum treasuries “skews heavily toward ‘sharks’ and ‘fish’” — mid-sized players holding anywhere from 101 to 100,000 Ether — with just a handful of whales commanding real scale.“The reality is likely a ‘winners take most’ situation,” Shannon said. “We expect consolidation over time, with a small number of dominant players commanding most flows — much like what we’ve seen in Bitcoin treasuries.”But at least Ethereum treasuries won’t blow up like their Bitcoin counterparts, according to Nolan. “Because they have little to no outstanding interest payments, there is no risk of liquidation,” Nolan said. Nolan also forecasted what needs to happen for momentum to pick back up for Ethereum treasuries: “Ethereum gathers steam again and gets closer to an all-time high.” Pedro Solimano is DL News’ Buenos Aires-based markets correspondent. Got at a tip? Email him at psolimano@dlnews.com.
Crypto Faces Liquidity Endgame: Risks Mount By 2026

The post Crypto Faces Liquidity Endgame: Risks Mount By 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
Smarter Web eyes distressed rivals as UK Bitcoin treasury race tightens

Smarter Web, the U.K.’s largest BTC holder, is going on the offensive. CEO Andrew Webley is eyeing distressed rivals, seeking to aggressively expand its war chest at a potential fire-sale discount. According to a recent Financial Times report, Andrew Webley,…
WisdomTree Debuts Tokenized Private Credit Fund on Ethereum and Stellar

TLDR WisdomTree launches a $25 minimum tokenized private credit fund on Ethereum. CRDT fund offers exposure to private credit markets for crypto investors. The fund tracks Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit Index for yield potential. WisdomTree enables crypto native investors access to real-world assets via CRDT. WisdomTree has announced the launch of its Private Credit and [...] The post WisdomTree Debuts Tokenized Private Credit Fund on Ethereum and Stellar appeared first on CoinCentral.
