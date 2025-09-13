2025-09-15 Monday

Tesla chair Robyn Denholm dismisses concerns over Elon Musk's political activity

Tesla’s board chair, Robyn Denholm, pushed back on worries that Elon Musk’s political activity has hurt the carmaker and said he is free to take part in elections as he wishes. Speaking on Friday, Denholm said that Tesla’s attention remains on its products and customers, not the chief executive’s personal views. “What he does from […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 04:25
Polymarket Taps Chainlink to Settle Price Bets

The post Polymarket Taps Chainlink to Settle Price Bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Reportedly raising funding at a $3 billion valuation, Polymarket is working with Chainlink following its previous governance and oracle dilemmas. Polymarket, the largest onchain prediction market, has unveiled a partnership with top oracle provider Chainlink to settle markets related to asset prices. Chainlink’s data standard will be integrated into Polymarket’s resolution process in order to provide “near-instant” settlement and ensure accuracy standards. Currently, Polymarket resolutions can take hours depending on the circumstances. “Polymarket’s decision to integrate Chainlink’s proven oracle infrastructure is a pivotal milestone that greatly enhances how prediction markets are created and settled,” said Sergey Nazarov, the co-founder of Chainlink. “When market outcomes are resolved by high-quality data and tamper-proof computation from oracle networks, prediction markets evolve into reliable, real-time signals the world can trust.” Polymarket is also reportedly in the process of raising new funding, with at least one investor offering a term sheet that values the prediction market at “as much as $10 billion.” The move comes two months after Polymarket’s controversial resolution of the “Will President Zelenskyy Wear a Suit” market, where fashion experts opined that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy had worn an outfit that technically met the definition of a suit. However, Polymarket’s governance vote, decided via UMA, collectively decided that the market should resolve to “No” (not a suit), leaving those on the wrong side of the trade fuming. UMA will continue to be used for settling market disputes, while Chainlink’s oracles facilitate fast settlements for straightforward markets backed by data. Polymarket first launched in 2020, but activity surged in 2024 ahead of the U.S. presidential election, reaching an all-time high monthly volume of $2.5 billion in October 2024. While the platform’s volumes are down compared to its peak months, it still processes roughly $1 billion of volume per month, more than it did in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 04:24
From USDT to USAT: Tether Maps a Stateside Playbook

The post From USDT to USAT: Tether Maps a Stateside Playbook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether plans a new chapter in dollar-linked tokens, unveiling USAT—a planned U.S.-regulated, dollar-backed stablecoin—and naming Bo Hines as CEO-designate of Tether USAT. Tether’s Next Act: A U.S.-Regulated Dollar Token Called USAT Framed as a U.S. product from day one, USAT will target businesses and institutions that want a digital cash alternative governed by strict standards […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/from-usdt-to-usat-tether-maps-a-stateside-playbook/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 04:23
Hang Feng Technology (FOFO) Stock: Rockets 208% on Nasdaq Debut After $4 IPO Pricing

TLDR Hang Feng (FOFO) Soars 208% in Nasdaq Debut After $4 IPO Price Tag FOFO Rockets 208% on Nasdaq Debut, Signals Big Moves in Asset Consulting Hang Feng Tech Opens on Nasdaq With Explosive 208% Rally From IPO Price FOFO Launches With a Bang: Nasdaq Debut Sees Shares Jump Over 200% Hang Feng’s $4 IPO [...] The post Hang Feng Technology (FOFO) Stock: Rockets 208% on Nasdaq Debut After $4 IPO Pricing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/13 04:22
Bitcoin News: Research Shows Bitcoin Could Replace Traditional Safe Haven Assets

The post Bitcoin News: Research Shows Bitcoin Could Replace Traditional Safe Haven Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Harvard economist Matthew Ferranti published peer-reviewed research in the Journal of International Money and Finance analyzing Bitcoin’s role in central bank reserves, which appears to be positive Bitcoin news. The study used dynamic Bayesian modeling to demonstrate that Bitcoin could serve a 10-25% allocation for sanctions-threatened central banks. Research has shown that countries importing military equipment from China and Russia increased their gold reserves between 2016 and 2021, validating the hedging behavior of sanctions. A Harvard economist recently published a peer-reviewed research demonstrating how central banks could strategically use Bitcoin (BTC) alongside gold to protect international reserves from financial sanctions by major fiat currency issuers. Matthew Ferranti’s study employed an econometric modeling to analyze cryptocurrency’s potential role in central bank reserve composition amid escalating sanctions risk. The Journal of International Money and Finance accepted Ferranti’s research for publication. Bitcoin News: Harvard Research Validates Bitcoin as Sanctions Hedge Ferranti developed a dynamic Bayesian copula model to simulate the joint returns of Bitcoin and traditional reserve assets under varying probabilities of sanctions. The research addressed a critical gap in academic literature by focusing on ex-ante sanctions risk rather than post-implementation effects. The model captured trade-offs between expected returns, volatility, and sanctions exposure across different asset classes. Ferranti’s methodology incorporated informative priors to adjust Bitcoin’s expected returns to realistic levels. He also avoided the common analytical error of extrapolating historical cryptocurrency performance indefinitely. The approach provided a framework for portfolio optimization where central banks could encode their own risk assessments. Empirical Evidence Shows Strategic Gold Accumulation The study presented empirical evidence that central banks already hedge sanctions risk through strategic asset allocation. Ferranti analyzed the relationship between military import patterns and gold reserve changes from 2016 to 2021, finding statistically significant correlations. Countries importing military equipment from China and Russia demonstrated…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 04:22
Streamer Gets Slapped by Gym Influencer Bradley Martyn, Pumping Solana Token

Fitness creator Bradley Martyn slapped a Solana meme coin dev and made him $49,000 worth of crypto—here’s how it happened.
Coinstats2025/09/13 04:21
Polymarket Teams With Chainlink on Fast Crypto Price Feeds

The post Polymarket Teams With Chainlink on Fast Crypto Price Feeds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket integrates Chainlink oracles for faster, tamper-proof crypto price resolutions Chainlink’s automation enables near-instant settlement for 15-minute prediction markets Polymarket expands with QCEX acquisition and X partnership to scale U.S. operations Polymarket has teamed up with Chainlink to launch crypto prediction markets that settle in 15 minutes with near-instant resolution. The integration is now live on Polygon mainnet and combines Polymarket’s platform with Chainlink’s oracle network. Why Chainlink Oracles Matter for Polymarket Chainlink Data Streams provide timestamped, low-latency price feeds while Chainlink Automation handles on-chain settlement. This removes delays that typically slow prediction markets and ensures tamper-proof, verifiable results. Near-Instant Settlement Boosts Market Reliability The system enables Bitcoin and other crypto markets to resolve almost instantly, reducing the risk of disputes. Hundreds of live trading pairs are covered in the first rollout, with plans to expand into more complex markets. What’s Next for Prediction Market Innovation Beyond price outcomes, Polymarket and Chainlink aim to tackle subjective markets that today depend on social voting, a step that could transform how prediction markets are run. Chainlink Secures Data Accuracy at Scale Chainlink’s oracle network already secures nearly $100 billion in DeFi value and supports tens of trillions in transactions.  Co-founder Sergey Nazarov called the partnership a step toward making prediction markets reliable real-time information sources. How Chainlink eliminates single points of failure is by decentralizing data inputs, thereby minimizing manipulation risks and strengthening user trust that match real market prices. Polymarket Expands With QCEX and X Partnerships Polymarket recently closed a $112 million acquisition of QCEX, a CFTC-licensed exchange and clearinghouse, to re-enter the U.S. market. The platform also struck a partnership with X to deliver personalized market recommendations. Why Polymarket’s Expansion Strategy Matters These moves highlight Polymarket’s intent to scale operations and attract institutional users while delivering new retail-focused services. Related:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 04:21
Coinbase Demands Sanctions Over Destroyed SEC Communications

Coinbase says the SEC enforces strict record-keeping on firms yet failed its own duty, calling it a “blatant double standard.”
CryptoPotato2025/09/13 04:21
OpenAI Oracle Deal: Unpacking the Colossal $300 Billion Agreement and its Profound Impact

BitcoinWorld OpenAI Oracle Deal: Unpacking the Colossal $300 Billion Agreement and its Profound Impact The recent announcement of a staggering $300 billion, five-year agreement between AI powerhouse OpenAI and cloud veteran Oracle sent ripples across Wall Street and the broader tech landscape. For many in the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency and decentralized tech, where innovation is paramount, this colossal OpenAI Oracle deal might have seemed like an unlikely pairing. Yet, as we delve deeper, it becomes clear that this strategic alliance is a testament to the evolving demands of artificial intelligence and the unexpected players shaping its future. The Unexpected Alliance: Why the OpenAI Oracle Deal Stunned Markets This week, OpenAI and Oracle indeed shocked the markets with their surprise $300 billion, five-year agreement. The news instantly sent the cloud provider’s stock skyrocketing, signaling a significant shift in market perception. But perhaps the initial surprise among industry watchers, who often cite Oracle’s ‘legacy status’ compared to cloud giants like Google, Microsoft Azure, and AWS, was misplaced. The deal serves as a potent reminder that, despite its long history, Oracle continues to play a major, often understated, role in the foundational layers of modern AI infrastructure. Chirag Dekate, a vice president at research firm Gartner, highlighted the strategic rationale for both parties. He noted that it makes immense sense for OpenAI to diversify its infrastructure providers, spreading out risk and gaining a crucial scaling advantage over competitors. For Oracle, this partnership validates its significant, albeit less publicized, investments in high-performance cloud computing. Dekate emphasized, "Over the decades, they actually built core infrastructure capabilities that enabled them to deliver extreme scale and performance as a core part of their cloud infrastructure." Oracle’s track record with hyperscalers and its foundational role in powering TikTok’s substantial U.S. business underscore its robust capabilities, making the partnership less of a shock and more of a logical progression for those familiar with its enterprise-grade offerings. Fueling the Future: The Massive Demand for AI Infrastructure OpenAI’s willingness to commit such an astronomical sum for compute resources provides a clear measurement of the startup’s insatiable appetite for processing power. In the rapidly accelerating AI arms race, access to top-tier AI infrastructure is not merely an advantage; it’s a prerequisite for survival and innovation. This agreement is a cornerstone of OpenAI’s strategy to build one of the most comprehensive global AI supercomputing foundations, enabling extreme scale and efficient inference where needed. Dekate describes this approach as "quite unique" and "exemplary of what a model ecosystem should look like," suggesting a blueprint for future AI development. The deal allows OpenAI to: Diversify Risk: By partnering with multiple cloud providers, OpenAI mitigates the risks associated with relying on a single vendor, ensuring greater resilience and operational continuity. Achieve Scaling Advantage: Access to Oracle’s specialized infrastructure provides OpenAI with the capacity to scale its models and services rapidly, outpacing competitors who might face compute bottlenecks. Optimize Performance: Oracle’s cloud infrastructure is known for its high-performance capabilities, crucial for the demanding workloads of advanced AI models. This strategic move positions OpenAI not just as a leader in AI model development, but also as a pioneer in architecting a resilient and scalable operational backbone for its ambitious future. The Burning Question: Navigating AI Compute Costs and Financial Realities While the market celebrates the strategic implications of the OpenAI Oracle deal, critical questions around payment and the sheer scale of AI compute costs remain. OpenAI has made a string of infrastructure investment announcements over the past year, each with an eye-popping price tag. Beyond the $300 billion commitment to Oracle, the company has also pledged $10 billion to develop custom AI chips with Broadcom. These figures paint a picture of extraordinary expenditure. Consider the financial context: Financial Metric Details Oracle Compute Deal $300 billion over five years (approx. $60 billion annually) Broadcom AI Chip Development $10 billion commitment Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) ~$10 billion (up from $5.5 billion last year) Cash Burn Burning through billions of dollars annually While CEO Sam Altman has painted a rosy picture of future prospects, the company is undeniably burning through billions of dollars in cash each year. This high-stakes spending reflects the venture capital-backed model of prioritizing growth and market dominance over immediate profitability, a strategy familiar to many in the tech world. The goal is to establish an unassailable lead in AI, even if it means substantial short-term losses. OpenAI’s investors, keen on maintaining an "asset light" valuation, likely appreciate the strategy of leveraging Oracle’s existing infrastructure rather than building it all from scratch, keeping the company aligned with other software-centric AI startups. Powering Progress: The Challenge of Data Center Power Beyond financial commitments, a monumental question looms: where will the companies source the immense energy needed to run this level of compute? The demand for data center power is escalating dramatically. Industry observers predict a near-term boost for natural gas, though renewable sources like solar and batteries are arguably better positioned to deliver power sooner and at lower cost in many markets. Tech giants are also making significant bets on nuclear energy, seeing it as a stable, high-density power source for the future. The energy impact of OpenAI’s anticipated growth is not entirely unexpected. A recent report by the Rhodium Group projected that data centers could consume 14% of all electricity in the U.S. by 2040. Compute has always been a constraint for AI companies, leading investors like Andreessen Horowitz to purchase thousands of Nvidia chips, and individuals like Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross to rent access to massive GPU clusters. However, compute is effectively worthless without a reliable and abundant power supply. To ensure their data centers remain juiced, large tech companies have been actively investing: Acquiring Solar Farms: Securing direct access to renewable energy sources. Buying Nuclear Power Plants: Betting on consistent, high-capacity energy. Inking Deals with Geothermal Startups: Exploring innovative, continuous power solutions. So far, OpenAI itself has been relatively quiet on direct energy investments. While CEO Sam Altman has placed several prominent personal bets in the energy sector, including Oklo, Helion, and Exowatt, the company hasn’t directly poured money into the space like Google, Meta, or Amazon. With a 4.5 gigawatt compute deal, this stance may soon change. OpenAI may play an indirect role, relying on Oracle to handle the physical infrastructure and its associated power demands – something Oracle has extensive experience with – while Altman’s investments align with OpenAI’s future power needs. This approach helps keep OpenAI "asset light," a strategy that undoubtedly pleases investors and helps maintain its valuation as a software-centric AI innovator rather than a capital-intensive infrastructure provider. Beyond the Big Three: Oracle’s Resurgence in Cloud Computing The OpenAI Oracle deal marks a significant moment for Oracle in the competitive landscape of cloud computing. For years, the narrative has centered on the dominance of AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. However, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) has been quietly building capabilities tailored for high-performance, demanding workloads, particularly in the enterprise space. Oracle’s appeal to OpenAI likely stems from several factors: Specialized Hardware: OCI offers bare-metal instances and high-performance networking that can be crucial for training massive AI models. Cost-Effectiveness: Oracle may have offered a highly competitive pricing structure for such a large-scale, long-term commitment, appealing to OpenAI’s need to manage its colossal compute costs. Strategic Diversification: For OpenAI, working with Oracle reduces its reliance on Microsoft, its primary investor and cloud partner, enhancing its strategic independence. Enterprise-Grade Reliability: Oracle’s long-standing reputation for enterprise solutions brings a level of reliability and security that is critical for mission-critical AI operations. This partnership not only provides OpenAI with the crucial compute power it needs but also elevates Oracle’s standing as a serious contender in the hyperscale cloud market, especially for specialized, high-demand AI workloads. It underscores a broader trend where companies are increasingly looking beyond the traditional ‘big three’ for niche capabilities, competitive pricing, and strategic independence in their cloud strategies. A Glimpse into the Future of AI and Tech The OpenAI Oracle deal is more than just a massive financial transaction; it’s a strategic maneuver that redefines the dynamics of the AI and cloud computing industries. It highlights the relentless demand for compute power, the complex financial balancing act of AI startups, and the critical importance of sustainable energy solutions for the future of technology. As AI continues its exponential growth, such alliances will become increasingly common, shaping how innovation is powered, funded, and scaled. This deal underscores that the future of AI is not solely about algorithms and models, but also about the underlying physical and financial infrastructure that supports them. The questions surrounding payment and power will continue to be central to the AI narrative, driving innovation not just in software, but also in hardware, energy, and sustainable practices. The implications for Wall Street, the tech sector, and even the cryptocurrency community, which often intersects with cutting-edge technological advancements, are profound and far-reaching. To learn more about the latest AI infrastructure trends and how companies are tackling immense AI compute costs, explore our article on key developments shaping AI’s future institutional adoption. This post OpenAI Oracle Deal: Unpacking the Colossal $300 Billion Agreement and its Profound Impact first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/13 04:20
Pink Floyd Set To Honor One Of The Band’s Biggest Albums With A Special Re-Release

The post Pink Floyd Set To Honor One Of The Band’s Biggest Albums With A Special Re-Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pink Floyd celebrates 50 years of Wish You Were Here with a new anniversary edition, arriving December 12 with demos, live recordings, and updated mixes. LOS ANGELES – AUGUST 1968: Psychedelic rock group Pink Floyd pose for a portrait shrouded in pink in August of 1968 in Los Angeles. (L-R) Nick Mason, Dave Gilmour, Rick Wright (center front), Roger Waters. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) getty Pink Floyd has announced Wish You Were Here 50, a commemorative edition of one of its most celebrated albums. The fiftieth anniversary version of Wish You Were Here is set to be released on December 12, and it is already available for preorder. The news was shared on the same day that the original album was released half a century ago. Pink Floyd’s Demos and Alternate Versions The anniversary set includes a treasure trove of unreleased material for diehard fans. Among the highlights are six previously-unheard alternate versions or demos. To preview the project, the band released “The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited),” an early version of “Welcome to the Machine.” The demo, which was originally titled simply “The Machine Song,” is shorter than the track that eventually appeared on the album. The cut has been shared wide, and comes with a lyric video. The First Roger Waters Song “The Machine Song (Roger’s demo),” which is reportedly the very first home recording Roger Waters brought to the group, will also reportedly be a part of the project. The box set features a previously unheard instrumental mix of the title track, one that emphasizes David Gilmour’s pedal steel guitar playing. For the first time, fans will hear “Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9)” as one continuous cut. The newly-assembled sole track unites the two halves of the original. Many Variations Available Wish You…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 04:19
