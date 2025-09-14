2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

Missed Dogecoin and Mantle’s Bounce Last Week? Analysts Predict BlockchainFX Could Deliver 100x Gains By Christmas!

At just $0.023 per token, with $7.2 million raised and whale inflows accelerating, this presale is being tipped as the […] The post Missed Dogecoin and Mantle’s Bounce Last Week? Analysts Predict BlockchainFX Could Deliver 100x Gains By Christmas! appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/14 19:45
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors

While XRP prices experienced minor pullbacks, market attention is rapidly shifting toward DOT Miners. Built on the Polkadot ecosystem, this innovative platform combines cross-chain mining power with DeFi yield distribution.
Coinstats2025/09/14 19:45
Winklevoss Twins Predict Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise

Winklevoss twins predict Bitcoin's long-term reach to $1 million. They invested in Bitcoin in 2012, becoming billionaires over time. Continue Reading:Winklevoss Twins Predict Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise The post Winklevoss Twins Predict Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/14 19:43
Best Ethereum DeFi Crypto to Buy Now as ETH Eyes $5,000

The post Best Ethereum DeFi Crypto to Buy Now as ETH Eyes $5,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Ethereum moving towards its target of $5,000, all eyes are now focused on innovative DeFi projects building on its platform, and Mutuum Finance is becoming one to watch. Situated at the intersection of decentralized lending and sustainable-yield models, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining momentum as it transforms Ethereum’s DeFi network use. Mutuum Finance presale is already in Phase 6 with tokens worth $0.035. MUTM has already collected over $15.68M and investors in the project are already more than 16,280. Mutuum Finance promises to deliver 300%+ ROI when live.  Ethereum Moves Closer to $4,500 on News of Rate Cut Interest Ethereum (ETH) is at around $4,525, with a 24-hour range of around $4,451 to $4,534. The market is patiently awaiting drivers in the form of upcoming rate reductions, institutional ETF purchases, and layer-2 scaling upgrades which can drive ETH to $5,000. Though all these drivers are being given top billing space, new DeFi projects such as Mutuum Finance are also gathering momentum on the radar of crypto investors. Mutuum Finance: Risk Mechanisms and Protocol Security Mutuum Finance boasts strong protection mechanisms for all assets collateralized to ensure the protocol’s safety as well as the users. These include borrowing limits, deposit limits, and target collateral rates. To ensure systemic stability, liquidators are rewarded to close undercollateralized positions, and trigger penalties and liquidation enforce timely remediation. Collateral effectiveness is optimized in the correlated assets, i.e., the borrowing capacity increases proportionally with Loan-to-Value (LTV) levels in heavily secured lending. Reserve factors are also provided as insurance under extraordinary market conditions, and higher reserves are levied on risky assets to nullify volatility.  Phase 6 Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Token Presale Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale has already reached more than 16,280 investors and $15.68 million with big demand. On its quest for increased security and transparency,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:43
TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

The post TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) said it has repurchased over 250,000 shares of common stock under its previously announced 250 million buyback program at an average price of $8.32 per share, notably below the company’s Treasury Asset Value (TAV) per share of $12.18. The Las Vegas‑based digital asset treasury firm also began staking its toncoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ton-strategy-executes-buybacks-and-begins-staking-to-generate-onchain-revenue/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:41
Aethir stijgt 11% en nadert belangrijke breakout zone

Aethir (ATH) laat opnieuw flinke tekenen van leven zien. De koers is de afgelopen 24 uur met maar liefst 11,7% gestegen en staat nu op $0,059. Met een handelsvolume van $182,1 miljoen lijkt de interesse in dit project weer snel toe te nemen. Technische analisten houden de koers nauwlettend in... Het bericht Aethir stijgt 11% en nadert belangrijke breakout zone verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/14 19:41
Shaky job markets, growth concerns stall 2026 salary rise projections at 3.4%

U.S. workers hoping for a bigger raise in 2026 might be disappointed. New numbers from The Conference Board show that most employers are planning an average salary increase of just 3.4%, matching this year’s bump. That’s despite rising prices, a shaky job market, and growing anxiety about job security in Trump’s second term in office. […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 19:39
XRP Creates New Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

The post XRP Creates New Golden Cross, What to Watch Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP has created a new golden cross, albeit on short-term time frames, reflecting recent buying pressure in the crypto market. A golden cross, which occurs when a short-term moving average such as the MA 50 crosses over a long-term MA, has appeared on XRP’s four-hour chart, indicating short-term buying pressure. The crypto market rose in the week as investors weighed the possibility of a potential rate cut at the upcoming Fed meeting on the 16th and 17th of this month. XRP also rose following positive triggers, including demand for XRP products and ETF optimism. In the past week, 3iQ, issuer of Canada’s XRP ETF XRPQ, reported a major milestone. XRPQ surpassed CAD 150 million for the first time in its AUM, making it the largest among its peers. You Might Also Like The potential launch of Rex Osprey crypto ETF funds, which includes an XRP product, also spurred positive ETF expectations in the market. What to watch now? The emergence of a golden cross on the four-hour chart comes weeks after a bearish death cross in mid-August, following which XRP fell to a low of $2.69 on Sept. 1. XRP/USD 4-Hour Chart, Courtesy: TradingView After confirming a double bottom near this low, XRP began to rise, reaching a high of $3.187 on Saturday before it retreated. You Might Also Like At the time of writing, XRP was down 1.57% in the last 24 hours to $3.08 as traders took recent profits, but up 8.93% weekly. It will be watched if the current price drop is temporary profit-taking in the market. If XRP sustains its positive momentum, major targets for its price remain at $3.38 and $3.66 ahead of the $4 mark. On the other hand, XRP might see a brief drop or consolidation before its next move. In this scenario,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:35
Sunshine Oil Sands announces partnership with Bitcruiser Incorated to develop Bitcoin mining farm

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Zhitong Finance, Hong Kong-listed company Sunshine Oilsands announced a partnership with Bitcruiser Incorporated to develop a Bitcoin mining farm.
PANews2025/09/14 19:33
Crypto Flashback Sunday: When MoneyGram Picked Stellar Over XRP Amid Ripple Lawsuit

The post Crypto Flashback Sunday: When MoneyGram Picked Stellar Over XRP Amid Ripple Lawsuit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Crypto Flashback Sunday: When MoneyGram Picked Stellar Over XRP Amid Ripple Lawsuit appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In early 2021, global remittance giant MoneyGram ended its high-profile partnership with Ripple Labs, citing challenges tied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple. The lawsuit, filed in December 2020, alleged that Ripple had conducted unregistered securities offerings through its sale of XRP. At the time, MoneyGram had been one of Ripple’s most prominent partners, using RippleNet and XRP-based solutions for cross-border settlements. However, regulatory uncertainty made it impossible to continue. MoneyGram CEO Alexander Holmes on choosing Stellar: “Ripple’s product was very different.” The SEC lawsuit against Ripple was the main reason for ending the partnership, Stellar and Ripple can still complement each other in unique ways. pic.twitter.com/kVb8WBkkYR — 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸XRP (@BankXRP) September 12, 2025 “We had a great experience with Ripple,” said MoneyGram CEO Alexander Holmes in an interview with CoinDesk. “But with the changes and the challenge that the SEC put forward, it was very difficult for us to continue in that relationship. We both agreed to move on.” Why Stellar Was the Next Choice MoneyGram later turned to Stellar (XLM), a blockchain co-founded by Jed McCaleb, who was also one of Ripple’s original founders. According to Holmes, Stellar’s offering was fundamentally different from Ripple’s, with a focus on consumer-facing solutions and stablecoin integration. “Ripple product was very different,” Holmes explained. “Ripple tends to focus on the back-end, cross-border funds flow through RippleNet. Stellar approached us with a front-end consumer model — the ability to operate between fiat and stablecoins. It was a great idea, and we wanted to be proactive and progressive in blockchain innovation.” This shift allowed MoneyGram to pilot on/off-ramp services for USDC stablecoin, making it easier for consumers to convert between…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:32
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position