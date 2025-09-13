2025-09-15 Monday

Analyzing Bitcoin’s surge as CPI data fuels rate cut speculation

The post Analyzing Bitcoin’s surge as CPI data fuels rate cut speculation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 12, 2025 Key Takeaways The KOSPI made new all-time highs, and traders should watch out for increased trading volume over 5–7 days to signal that the next uptrend is underway. Over the past two days, Bitcoin [BTC] saw a price surge of 3.53%, moving from $111.5k to $115.4k. On the 11th of September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the August 2025 CPI numbers. The data proved to be the third time in 2025 that the Producer Price Index (PPI) figures pointed to outright deflation. This news, combined with the heightened likelihood of rate cuts at the FOMC meeting next week, could set the stage for a longer-term Bitcoin rally. However, traders and investors need to be cautious of short-term volatility, especially in the hours immediately preceding and following the release of major news related to the U.S. job market and interest rate decisions. Data shows that the BTC bull trend is likely to continue Source: CryptoQuant In a post on CryptoQuant Insights, analyst Arab Chain remarked that the Bitcoin surge in August was driven by increased trading volume and improved reserves. The spot turnover intensity highlights the relationship between volume and exchange reserves. High volume relative to reserves shows high turnover intensity, and that BTC is actively traded, and market confidence is high. Low volume compared to reserves shows low turnover intensity, and that large amounts of Bitcoin were sitting idle on the exchange, indicating a lack of strong buying or selling pressure. The analyst pointed out that a price drop below $110k alongside increased reserves and a decrease in turnover would mean that sellers were taking control of the market. However, a continuation upward is more likely than a sudden dump based on the data at hand. Source: Alphractal on X The Korea Composite…
2025/09/13 04:38
Circle hints at native USDC launch on Hyperliquid’s new chain

The post Circle hints at native USDC launch on Hyperliquid’s new chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin issuer Circle appears set to deepen its role in decentralized finance by preparing a native launch of USD Coin (USDC) on Hyperliquid’s Layer 1 chain, HyperEVM. On Sept. 12, blockchain researcher MLM Blockchain flagged test transactions involving USDC on HyperEVM’s mainnet, suggesting that a native deployment could roll out in the coming weeks. Adding to speculation, the same wallet connected to Circle recently acquired about $5 million worth of Hyperliquid’s HYPE token. The purchase reinforced the view that Circle is positioning itself more deeply in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. If the launch goes live, HyperEVM would join 24 other networks that already support USDC, including Ethereum, Solana, and the XRP Ledger. Circle’s USDC is the second-largest stablecoin in the industry, with a market capitalization of more than $72 billion. Hyperliquid, on the other hand, is the dominant decentralized perpetual exchange, controlling more than 60% of the market. USDC situation on Hyperliquid The potential launch follows a public statement from Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, who wrote that the company intends to be “a major player and contributor” within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Enrollment Closing Soon… Secure your spot in the 5-day Crypto Investor Blueprint before it disappears. Learn the strategies that separate winners from bagholders. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. According to him: “We are coming to the HYPE ecosystem in a big way. We intend to be a major player and contributor to the ecosystem. Happy to see others purchase new USD tickers and compete Hyper fast native USDC with deep and nearly instant cross chain interoperability will be well received.” Yet Circle’s push comes as Hyperliquid prepares to introduce its native stablecoin, USDH. That project has drawn attention from major players such as Native…
2025/09/13 04:36
Striking defense workers reject Boeing contract offer

The post Striking defense workers reject Boeing contract offer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Boeing Company at Paris Air Show 2025 in Le Bourget Airport. Nicolas Economou | Nurphoto | Getty Images Striking Boeing defense workers in Missouri voted Friday against the company’s latest offer of a modified contract deal, according to the union representing the workers. More than 3,000 workers in the St. Louis area will remain on strike, the first walkout in almost three decades. “Boeing’s modified offer did not include a sufficient signing bonus relative to what other Boeing workers have received, or a raise in 401(k) benefits,” a statement from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers read. “The democratic vote underscores the determination of approximately 3,200 IAM Union members to continue their stand together until their voices are heard.” The union had said it reached a tentative five-year agreement with Boeing on Wednesday, with better wages and a signing bonus, and set a vote on the deal for Friday. The deal that workers rejected included 45% average wage growth, among other things. The local chapter of the union, IAM 837, said it would bring the average wage from $75,000 to $109,000. “Our members in St. Louis have once again shown that they will not settle for Boeing’s half-measures,” IAM International President Brian Bryant said in a statement. “Boeing must start listening to its employees and come back to the table with a meaningful offer that respects the sacrifices and skill of these workers.” Boeing has said it is hiring more workers to replace those who are on strike to meet rising demand. Boeing Air Dominance Vice President Dan Gillian said in a statement that no further talks are scheduled between Boeing and the striking workers, and that the company is “disappointed.” “We’ve made clear the overall economic framework of our offer will not change, but we have consistently…
2025/09/13 04:34
SHIB Price Gains 7%, But These Two Red Flags Puts Rally at Risk

The post SHIB Price Gains 7%, But These Two Red Flags Puts Rally at Risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Top meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has surged over the past week, inching closer to its one-month high target of $0.00001408.  However, fresh on-chain signals suggest the momentum may not last, as market participants appear to be taking advantage of the surge to offload their holdings for quick gains. Sponsored Sponsored SHIB Climbs, But On-Chain Data Points to Rising Sell Pressure According to data from Glassnode, SHIB’s exchange balances have skyrocketed in the past week, hitting a 30-day high of 156.47 trillion on September 11.  For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. SHIB Balance on Exchanges. Source: Glassnode Exchange balance refers to the total number of tokens held in centralized trading platforms. When these balances spike during a price rally, it signals that holders are moving their tokens from private wallets to exchanges, intending to sell.  Therefore, SHIB’s sharp increase in exchange supply over the past few days suggests that traders are capitalizing on the recent upswing to lock in profits. The heightened selling pressure could prevent the meme coin from maintaining its rally and make a near-term pullback more likely. Moreover, whale activity around SHIB has noticeably slowed, according to Nansen. Information from the on-chain data provider reveals that the balance of high-value wallets holding SHIB tokens worth more than $1 million has dropped by 6% in the past seven days.  Sponsored Sponsored SHIB Whale Activity. Source: Nansen A decline in whale holdings is interpreted as a bearish signal, as it suggests that deep-pocketed investors, who typically provide the strongest price support, are distributing rather than accumulating.  This trend could also trigger retail SHIB traders to sell, amplifying the downside pressure on the token. SHIB Nears $0.00001408, But Sell Pressure Could Drag Price Lower The…
2025/09/13 04:33
BlockchainFX Secures $7.24M in Presale Following the Beta Launch of Its First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, and Forex

The post BlockchainFX Secures $7.24M in Presale Following the Beta Launch of Its First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, and Forex appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As new blockchain startups continue to make waves in the crypto ecosystem, BlockchainFX, a decentralized multi-asset trading platform, has announced that it has raised $7,242,807.43 during its presale round. While the event marks a major milestone in the launch of its token, the project revealed that it had secured funding from more than 9,021 participants, […] Source: https://zycrypto.com/blockchainfx-secures-7-24m-in-presale-following-the-beta-launch-of-its-first-multi-asset-super-app-connecting-crypto-stocks-and-forex/
2025/09/13 04:32
Top Firm Predicts No Surge For XRP Despite Anticipated October Spot ETF Approval

As the altcoin market experiences a resurgence, XRP has struggled to gain momentum, consolidating between $2.70 and $3 for the past two weeks.  Despite the excitement surrounding potential exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that could invest in the altcoin if approved, The Motley Fool has cautioned that the current market correction may persist longer than many anticipate. Warns Of Prolonged Downtrend In a recent analysis, the firm attributed some of XRP’s lackluster performance to a general malaise in the cryptocurrency market, where traders are waiting for Bitcoin (BTC), the market’s leading cryptocurrency, to lead a new price rally.  However, two critical factors suggest that XRP may face a more prolonged downtrend than previously expected. The anticipated launch of new spot crypto ETFs has been a focal point of discussion since the beginning of the year.  Related Reading: Ethereum (ETH) On The Brink Of A Major Supply Crisis: What It Means For Investors Several asset managers have submitted applications to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to create spot XRP ETFs, with Bloomberg estimating a 95% approval chance and online prediction markets estimating 94%. While approval seems likely, the real question revolves around the demand for these ETFs. XRP, currently the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency, undoubtedly has some level of institutional interest, yet the actual inflows tell a different story.  Data indicates that only $1.25 billion flowed into XRP from institutional investors during the first eight months of 2025. JPMorgan Chase has projected that the upcoming ETFs could attract between $4 billion and $8 billion into XRP.  However, the firm asserts that even the lower end of this estimate might not significantly influence XRP’s price action over the long-term, given its current market capitalization of $180 billion. Recovery For XRP May Not Occur Until 2026 While there is considerable optimism among analysts regarding XRP’s future, with some price predictions suggesting it could reach new record prices of up to $4, $5, or even $10, the firms noted that these projections do not account for the risks of short-term price declines.  According to crypto betting platform, Polymarket, there is a 32% chance of XRP dropping to $2.50 this year, a 30% chance it could fall to $2.40, and a 27% chance of plummeting to $2.  Related Reading: BNB Price Surges to Fresh ATH – Can Bulls Push Toward $1K? These statistics indicate that XRP could continue to drift lower over the next few months before any meaningful recovery takes place, potentially not occurring until 2026. Ultimately, The Motley Fool analysis suggests that any upward movement for XRP is likely to depend on Bitcoin’s performance. If Bitcoin fails to reclaim its previous peak by the end of the year, it will be challenging for XRP to initiate its own rally.  As of this writing, the XRP price has recovered the $3.0675 mark, representing a 1.5% surge within the last 24 hours. This pales in comparison to Ethereum’s (ETH) 5% gains within the same time frame.  Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
2025/09/13 04:30
new avenues for access to POL in the Middle East

The post new avenues for access to POL in the Middle East appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon Labs and Cypher Capital have announced a pioneering collaboration that opens new opportunities for institutional investors interested in POL, the native token that powers the Polygon ecosystem. This initiative, the first of its kind, aims to make POL directly accessible to family offices, investment funds, and asset managers, with a particular focus on the Middle East region. POL: from protocol asset to opportunity for institutional investors Traditionally, institutional capital has remained cautious towards protocol-level assets. However, the partnership between Polygon Labs and Cypher Capital represents a paradigm shift: POL is now presented as a structured investment category, designed to meet the growing demand for real yield supported by network activity. Cypher Capital, which has recently acquired a significant stake in POL, will work closely with Polygon Labs to develop tailored investment strategies. These strategies will allow institutional investors to gain exposure to POL, while simultaneously generating yield and contributing to the growth and security of the Polygon network. Exclusive Events and Roundtable to Promote POL To strengthen the knowledge of POL among major financial institutions and family offices globally, Polygon Labs and Cypher Capital will organize a series of institutional roundtables and exclusive events. These meetings will be essential to illustrate the potential of POL as an infrastructural asset and to foster direct dialogue between the main players in the financial sector and the Polygon ecosystem. POL as a fundamental asset in blockchain infrastructure In recent years, POL has established itself as one of the key assets in the blockchain infrastructure sector. The joint initiative between Polygon Labs and Cypher Capital aims to translate this value into high-level institutional opportunities, offering capital allocators the chance to achieve real yield by directly participating in the economic engine of the Polygon ecosystem. Cypher Capital will play a central role in channeling…
2025/09/13 04:30
Stock Exchange Expert Highlights What Will Spark An XRP Price Explosion

The XRP price could be on the verge of a significant move, according to stock exchange expert Oliver Michel. Michel points out that XRP is waiting for a catalyst, and the right event could push it much higher. Demand for the digital asset is already building, and if market conditions align, Michel believes the token […]
2025/09/13 04:30
Shiba Inu DEX ShibaSwap Releases New Upgrade

The post Shiba Inu DEX ShibaSwap Releases New Upgrade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shiba Inu decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap has also undergone a significant upgrade. It is aimed at enhancing its prominence as a central portal to DeFi. The update reflects a coordinated effort by Shiba Inu ecosystem representatives to expand trading capabilities, streamline liquidity management, and deliver sharper market insights. The Shiba Inu Ecosystem Evolves as the ShibaSwap Redesign Unifies Multi-Chain Trading According to Shibizens, a community representative, the redesign focuses on clarity rather than feature overload. At the center of the update is a unified trading module placed directly on the homepage. In this new interface, same-chain and cross-chain swaps are combined into a single view. Cross-chain trading is already established between Ethereum and Polygon with Shibarium integration still in development. Liquidity management has also been centralized. ShibaSwap Upgrade Brings Clarity to DeFi Decentralized finance is known for complexity, yet the latest version of ShibaSwap aims to change that. The Shiba Inu development team has delivered a complete redesign that prioritizes usability and cohesion over feature overload.… pic.twitter.com/DtLtOUCYK4 — Shibarium | SHIB.IO (@Shibizens) September 12, 2025 A new dashboard, called “Positions,” combines both legacy pools and advanced concentrated liquidity pools into one system. This provides users the ability to accumulate fees without reducing their base capital leaving assets invested and getting the expected returns. The process of forming new liquidity has been standardized into three steps that provide investors with a similar structure for all types of pools. This aligns with other ecosystem updates, such as the Leash V2 migration, which also focuses on streamlining user participation. The Explore section is also an interactive analytics centre whereby users are able to filter by network, liquidity depth, or trading volume. These were professionals-only features. But they are now extensively integrated into the platform. Shibaswap Upgrade Marks A Breakthrough In The Shiba Inu…
2025/09/13 04:26
Cardano Holders Tired Of Slow Growth Move To High Yielding Assets Like Layer Brett

Its growth trajectory disappoints those seeking substantial returns. This dissatisfaction has many exploring alternative opportunities with greater yield potential. Several […] The post Cardano Holders Tired Of Slow Growth Move To High Yielding Assets Like Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/13 04:25
