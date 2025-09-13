2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
OpenAI, Microsoft reach restructuring agreement over for-profit arm

The company signaled it would need the green light from California and Delaware policymakers as part of the restructuring plan. Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with its largest investor, Microsoft, to restructure its business.In a Thursday notice, OpenAI said the move, first proposed in May, would allow its for-profit arm to transition to a public benefit corporation, while the nonprofit would maintain control of the company. Under the deal, the nonprofit arm will have a stake worth more than $100 billion in the public benefit corporation.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09657+1.08%
Movement
MOVE$0.1281-1.61%
Light
LIGHT$0.02655-4.25%
Coinstats2025/09/13 04:51
Ram cancels plans for all-electric pickup truck

The post Ram cancels plans for all-electric pickup truck appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stellantis’ Ram 1500 Revolution battery-electric concept pickup truck is introduced during a keynote address by Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavaras during CES 2023 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on January 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  Ethan Miller | Getty Images Stellantis‘ Ram brand is canceling plans to develop a full-size electric Ram 1500 pickup truck, citing slowing demand for electric vehicles. “As demand for full-size battery electric trucks slows in North America, Stellantis is reassessing its product strategy and will discontinue development of a full-size BEV pickup,” a company spokesperson said Friday in a statement, using the industry acronym for battery electric vehicles. Stellantis had already delayed plans twice for the truck, which was originally expected to go on sale by the end of 2024. Ram said Friday it would still plan to launch an extended-range electric truck, which is equipped with an electric generator and a gas engine. That truck is expected to come out next year. The company said it would rename that extended-range truck from “Ramcharger” to the “Ram 1500 REV.” The change comes as Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis, who unretired from the automaker late last year, has launched an aggressive turnaround for the embattled brand. New Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa has been dialing back some of former CEO Carlos Tavares’ initiatives and pledged in late July to make “the tough decisions needed to re-establish profitable growth and significantly improved results.” The auto industry overall has been dealing with slower-than-expected adoption of electric vehicles. The Trump administration has also been looking to unwind many of former President Joe Biden’s initiatives to push the auto industry away from gas-guzzling internal combustion engines and has canceled tax credits for buying EVs. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/12/stellantis-ram-ev-1500-pickup-truck.html
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.751-4.14%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198967+0.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017663+0.15%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 04:49
Story launches IP Vault for programmable access to onchain IP data

Story Foundation has announced the launch of secure on-chain storage space for intellectual property-focused assets to offer programmable access and monetization. Story Protocol, which unveiled its layer-1 network for programmable intellectual property in February, has added to its growing ecosystem…
Story
IP$9.8+2.41%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5482-1.82%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2891-0.34%
Crypto.news2025/09/13 04:49
Business Leaders Urge Blockchain Inclusion in UK–US Tech Bridge

UK business leaders urge blockchain inclusion in UK–US Tech Bridge, highlighting stablecoins, tokenization, and risks of falling behind globally. Business leaders in the UK have called for blockchain to be included in the UK–US Tech Bridge agreement. They want trade and innovation to benefit from distributed ledger technology. In a recent letter to the UK […] The post Business Leaders Urge Blockchain Inclusion in UK–US Tech Bridge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02163+17.87%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10392-4.70%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 04:46
The Grand Finale’ Is A Satisfying Conclusion To An Epic Journey

The post The Grand Finale’ Is A Satisfying Conclusion To An Epic Journey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Crawley family in “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” Credit: Rory Mulvey / @ 2025 Focus Features LLC “We’ve had this journey and people have appreciated what we’ve all done so much. It’s extraordinary really.” This is Brendan Coyle talking about his take on the new feature film Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. Coyle has played valet Mr. Bates throughout the series, and the subsequent films. This film brings to a close the story of the Crawley family, their relatives, their loves, both present and past, and their faithful servants, who keep the Abbey running. The historical drama, which debuted in 2010 as a television series, began with the 1912 sinking of the Titanic, traversed through World War I, and is now concluding as the calendar rolls into the 1930s. Thankfully, Downton returns with a huge cast of familiar characters, including Lord Grantham, his wife Cora, their daughters Mary and Edith, as well as the household staff comprised of Carson, Mrs. Hughes, Mr. Bates, Anna, Mrs. Patmore, and Daisy, as well as extended family and close friends. In this installment, the Crawley family and their staff are at crossroads as Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble. Now, the Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future. The Crawley’s household staff in “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.” Rory Mulvey / @ 2025 Focus Features. After six seasons and two follow-up films, can this final segment of the story satisfactorily supply the closure that fans undoubtedly desire? With a narrative crafted by writer Julian Fellowes, the man who has guided every move of the Downton story, the answer is a resounding, ‘yes.’ Fellowes makes sure that this portion…
SIX
SIX$0.02186+0.55%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198967+0.07%
Epic Chain
EPIC$2.1505+1.26%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 04:46
Inside AI Crypto Trading: Coinbase AgentKit, Lit’s Hustle, Vincent, and x402 Onchain Rails

Artificial intelligence (AI) agents are reshaping crypto trading, decentralized finance (DeFi), and more. AI agents are no longer just a concept, but rather a common feature being leveraged for a variety of crypto-focused use cases. AI agents also differ from traditional rule-based bots. Rather than following simple prompts, agents are able to continuously learn from market movements, sentiment and liquidity conditions to execute trades with greater precision. This is why AI agents are being leveraged more often in the crypto sphere. David Sneider, CEO and co-founder of Lit Protocol, told Cryptonews that any strategy a person or organization executes manually in DeFi today can be automated through AI agents. Sneider added that beyond saving time, these models provide entirely new access. “One person can craft a strategy, while others simply enroll to benefit, removing the barrier of technical sophistication that previously limited who could participate in advanced crypto strategies,” he said. AI Agents for Trading and Yield Optimization To put this in perspective, Sneider explained how retail investors use AI agents through Lit Protocol and Vincent, an automation platform layer on Lit that powers a wide variety of crypto trading agents. “Within autonomous crypto agents, we see two broad categories: ‘user-configured’ agents and ‘set-and-forget’ agents,” Sneider mentioned. According to Sneider, user-configured agents allow crypto investors to have direct strategy input. A leading example of this is Lit’s “Agent Hustle,” where users interact through a chat interface and provide prompts like the one below:“Execute a mixed trading strategy: allocate 80% to conservative blue-chip and stablecoin yield positions, 10% to aggressive perp trading with dynamic leverage and a max 2% drawdown per trade, and 10% to trending meme tokens using sentiment and social signals. Rebalance automatically, manage risk tightly, and maximize overall portfolio performance.”“The agent drafts, refines with user feedback, and then executes the strategy,” Sneider said. Users can also leverage set-and-forget agents to run established strategies that are optimized over time. Sneider pointed out examples of these being deployed through Vincent: Perpetual futures hedging: Monitoring exposures and rebalancing leverage automatically. Yield optimization: Shifting stablecoins between lending markets and vaults to secure the best rates. Trader Agents: Executing momentum, mean reversion, options spreads, or cross-chain arbitrage strategies under a defined mandate. AI Agents for Token Discovery AI agents are also helping crypto users with token discovery. Jake Gallen, CEO at agenthustle.ai (Hustle), told Cryptonews that the platform helps users discover tokens intelligently and trade autonomously. “Hustle’s Memory, Toolbox, and Conditional trading engine are the three pillars that separate this agent from competition, making him one of the most unique products on the market,” Gallen said. “We combine these apps, leverage it with the Emblem Vault multichain wallet, and allow the Agent to interact with any blockchain.” Gallen pointed out that Hustle’s primary use cases include token discovery and automated trading. “Within a single prompt, Hustle can find a token based on the context a user presents, then buy these assets, and set up an advanced entry and exit order. From start to finish, this can be accomplished in 30 seconds,” Gallen commented. Hustle also helps with users seeking pocket analysis. “Users can combine Hustle’s memory and toolbox to utilize just his alpha aggregation, news reporting, and contextual outputs. They do not trade and use him simply as a pocket analyst,” Gallen said. AI Agents Within Crypto Exchanges While AI agents can help crypto investors trade intelligently, popular U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase has also started to explore these models. Dan Kim, head of strategy at Coinbase Developer Platform, told Cryptonews that Coinbase is currently focused on building infrastructure to allow AI agents to operate safely and autonomously. “This includes giving agents wallets, the ability to transact on-chain, and tools to charge or pay for services programmatically,” Kim said. He added that the infrastructure behind these models, like x402 and AgentKit, allows AI agents to interact with DeFi, pay for services, and perform economic activities safely across Coinbase. “This is essentially preparing the groundwork for future AI-native payments,” Kim noted. AI Agents Can Make Mistakes Although the potential behind AI agents and crypto use cases is huge, these models are far from perfect. While AI agents can ensure efficiency, accessibility, and risk discipline, Sneider explained, there are downfalls to consider: Data fragility: This is where poor inputs or unreliable oracles can cascade into bad trades. Overfitting: Agents trained on narrow historical data underperform in black swan events. Execution errors: We’ve seen cases where AI models hallucinate or misinterpret instructions. For instance, Sentient recently shared an example of an AI agent getting “stuck” in a transaction loop, firing the same order over and over. Without circuit breakers, this kind of loop can spiral quickly. Latency: Agents that depend on off-chain inference sometimes miss optimal execution windows. Gallen added that the most common mistake AI agents make when it comes to trading is purchasing “fake tokens.” “When a token is pumping, there are multiple copycat tokens that pop up. Even more so, these copycat tokens are artificially inflated to appear as the organic runner. AI can be tricked to buy these because they consider the on-chain volume as real,” Gallen explained. Although there are multiple safety mechanisms set in place, as well as checks and balances, Gallen noted that these occurrences happen every so often. Additionally, Gallen mentioned that API and tooling inconsistencies can be challenging. “This can happen when someone uses one API for conditional trading to execute trades, while using another API to source real-time data. One API can consider Market Cap and FDV as the same thing, while the other provider is much more meticulous in their classifications. This can cause AI to close trades early or result in another variety of outputs that can cause these models to fail at what they were intended to accomplish.” AI Agents Won’t Replace Human Traders Yet Although the potential behind AI crypto trading agents is massive, these models are not yet ready to replace humans entirely. According to Sneider, the beginning of “agentic finance” is just now taking place. However, he said that today’s early products show both promise and pitfalls. “AI can act as a co-pilot, but it must operate inside secure rails,” he said. As such, Sneider believes that AI agents won’t replace human traders, but rather they’ll extend them. “They’ll automate execution across both DeFi and TradFi, but always anchored in user-defined authority,” Sneider said
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1441-1.77%
CryptoNews2025/09/13 04:45
Xpeng recalls 47,490 P7+ sedans, affecting over 70% of owners due to steering defects

The Chinese automaker Xpeng Inc. has recalled over 47,000 units of its popular P7+ sedan. The recall dealt another blow to the Chinese EV market as a leading brand had to recall one of its most popular models due to concerns over safety risk.  The issue involves a flaw in the sensor wiring harness. The […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 04:45
New Coreon–Datai Partnership Aims to Unlock Real-Time Blockchain Intelligence

Recently, Datai Network and Coreon MCP have declared a strategic alliance that would make the data on blockchain more practical when used by AI agents.
RealLink
REAL$0.06392-0.14%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 04:45
MAXI DOGE vs Based Eggman $GGs: MAXI DOGE Hype Meets $GGs Presale as Whales Hunt Next 100x Crypto

Presale crypto tokens have become one of the strongest trends in 2025, offering early entry to projects that combine culture, finance, and Web3 innovation. Investors often ask what is the best crypto presale to buy right now, and two names keep surfacing. Based Eggman ($GGs) is gaining momentum with its mix of meme culture, gaming, […] The post MAXI DOGE vs Based Eggman $GGs: MAXI DOGE Hype Meets $GGs Presale as Whales Hunt Next 100x Crypto appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.8-0.20%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02163+17.87%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2756-4.62%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 04:43
Bittensor wants to be the Bitcoin of AI, says xTAO founder

The post Bittensor wants to be the Bitcoin of AI, says xTAO founder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Karia Samaroo, founder and CEO of xTAO, the only public company working on the Bittensor ecosystem, explains why AI needs to be decentralized. Summary Decentralized AI offers resilience that big tech can’t, says xTAO CEO Karia Samaroo Bittensor rewards AI models that perform well, working on “pure capitalism” Users want more transparency when it comes to what goes into AI models Artificial intelligence has captured the public’s imagination like few technologies ever have. However, underneath its potential lie serious concerns about the concentration of power and control. Currently, the most popular AI models are the exclusive property of several big tech firms, which have full control over their design and usage. Crypto.news spoke with Karia Samaroo, founder and CEO of xTAO, a public company working on the Bittensor (TAO) decentralized AI ecosystem. Samaroo explained why there is a need for an alternative model that makes AI more open, decentralized, and in line with the demands of its users. crypto.news: What does blockchain bring to AI, and what role does Bittensor play? Karia Samaroo: Centralization is AI’s biggest problem. As AI grows into the most powerful tool humanity has ever created, having just a few companies control it creates a huge concentration risk. I often compare Bittensor to Bitcoin. Bitcoin solved the centralization problem around money: it can’t be inflated, anyone can access it, and there are no gatekeepers. Bittensor applies the same idea to AI. With centralized AI, like OpenAI, one authority decides how models are trained, what data they use, what biases they have, and what they censor. They can also cut off access at any time. That’s a big issue. Bittensor uses Bitcoin’s model to solve this for AI. CN: How are companies introducing decentralization to AI? KS: There are a few good examples of decentralized AI solutions.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 04:42
