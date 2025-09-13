2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Polymarket Taps Chainlink to Deliver Real-Time Crypto Price Resolution

TLDR: Polymarket now uses Chainlink Data Streams and Automation for near-instant settlement of asset pricing markets on Polygon. The partnership reduces resolution delays, improving user experience and cutting dependence on manual or social resolutions. Chainlink’s infrastructure secures nearly $100B in DeFi value and supports hundreds of protocols with trusted data. Polymarket plans to expand the [...] The post Polymarket Taps Chainlink to Deliver Real-Time Crypto Price Resolution appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/13 05:01
Massachusetts sues Kalshi alleging illegal sports gambling

The post Massachusetts sues Kalshi alleging illegal sports gambling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Kalshi logo arranged on a laptop in New York, US, on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images Massachusetts filed a lawsuit in state court Friday against Kalshi, alleging the predictions platform offers sports gambling without a license under the guise of events contracts. “If Kalsi wants to be in the sports gaming business in Massachusetts, they must obtain a license and follow our laws,” Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said in a news release. The state is also asking the court to prevent Kalshi from offering sports events contracts in Massachusetts while the lawsuit is pending. Events contracts are regulated as a predictions market by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Kalshi has repeatedly argued in federal court that the CFTC’s status as a federal agency supersedes state regulators. In the brief filed with the Suffolk County Superior Court, Massachusetts argues Kalshi is making more money on sports wagers than legal, licensed sportsbooks. “Sports event wagers comprised approximately 70% of Kalshi’s trading volume between February 25, 2025, and May 17, 2025, which increased to 75% from March 18, 2025 onwards—Kalshi’s first day offering single-game March Madness markets,” the lawsuit says. “Kalshi made more from sports wagers than licensed sports wagering platforms DraftKings or FanDuel over the course of the same February through May timeframe.” Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards A screenshot of the Kalshi platform included in a lawsuit by the state of Massachusetts against the predictions platform. A Kalshi spokesperson told CNBC this week that $439 million worth of wagers had been placed on NFL contracts to date. The company has been spearheading a national defense of sports prediction trades. This week, the company made oral arguments before the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals in an appeal by the state of New Jersey,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 05:01
Why ONDO faces bearish risk despite double-digit price gains

ONDO swing traders should be on the lookout for a bearish trend reversal at the key supply zones just above the current market price of $1.08.
Coinstats2025/09/13 05:00
Mid-Sized Bitcoin Holders Break Records With 65K BTC Weekly Accumulation

According to data from blockchain analytics firm Glassnode, a group of mid-sized Bitcoin holders has stepped up buying this week, taking in roughly 65,000 BTC over the past seven days. Related Reading: Institutional Adoption Rises: 21X Brings Chainlink Into Europe’s Tokenized Securities Market At a spot price of $113,595, that haul equals about $7.35 billion. Reports have disclosed that these investors — wallets holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC — have pushed their monthly net accumulation to 93,000 BTC. Sharks Expand Their Holdings Those mid-sized holders a.k.a. “sharks” now control about 3.65 million BTC. That is roughly 18% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, which is about 19.91 million coins. The shift is striking because it removes a meaningful chunk of coins from the pool of easily traded supply. Less available BTC can change how quickly prices move when demand rises. #Bitcoin entities holding 100–1k #BTC (“sharks”) have sharply ramped up accumulation. Over the past 7 days, their holdings grew by ~65k $BTC. The pace of accumulation has grown as well, with a 30D net increase of 93k $BTC. This group now holds a record 3.65M $BTC. pic.twitter.com/MRcIPcTB1T — glassnode (@glassnode) September 11, 2025 What This Means For Supply And Demand While these sharks are not the same as the very large institutional whales, their moves still affect market balance. Buying at this scale reduces liquid supply and can push prices up if fresh buying keeps coming. Some market participants see the pattern as a sign of growing confidence among this class of investors. At the same time, it can raise short-term volatility: when a concentrated group holds more coins, their future decisions to sell or hold will matter. Market Moves And Recent Price Action Bitcoin’s run this year has been strong. Based on market tracker numbers, BTC has climbed about 100% over the past year, is up 23% year-to-date, and has gained over 40% over the past six months. Price action has not been smooth, though. The market fell to about $107,000 on September first, then recovered to a little over $116,000 earlier today. At the time of writing, BTC was inching near $114,000. Forecasts And Investor Expectations Public forecasts have been bold. Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor has suggested Bitcoin could top $150,000 by Christmas. Tom Lee of Fundstrat has forecast $200,000 by the same date. Related Reading: ETF Dreams For Dogecoin: Serious Possibility Or Just Hype? Risks And What To Watch For This aggressive accumulation comes with caveats. Markets can reverse quickly. Large inflows into or out of ETFs, miner sell pressure, or a shift in macro conditions could halt the rally. Also, heavy concentration in certain wallet groups can amplify moves if those groups change course. Investors should watch wallet flows, trading volumes, and major announcements that might tilt sentiment. In short, the recent buying by mid-sized holders is a clear, measurable trend. It tightens the pool of coins available to trade and has coincided with strong price gains this year. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
NewsBTC2025/09/13 05:00
Blockchain FX Presale Hype Meets Based Eggman $GGs Momentum – Top Crypto Presales Debate Heats Up

Crypto presale tokens have become some of the most active areas in Web3, attracting both retail investors and whales looking for structured entry points. In 2025, the debate around top crypto presales is heating up. Based Eggman ($GGs) has gained momentum with its gaming-driven design and cultural branding. Blockchain FX, on the other hand, offers […] The post Blockchain FX Presale Hype Meets Based Eggman $GGs Momentum – Top Crypto Presales Debate Heats Up appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 05:00
Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as Next Crypto to Explode in 2025 as Analysts Praise Layer-2 Model

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 05:00
Kuwait Dances With China, U.S. Still Biggest Security Guarantor

The post Kuwait Dances With China, U.S. Still Biggest Security Guarantor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s relationship with Kuwait is the best amongst all the gulf states, and emblematic of problems confronting American policy and global energy markets. AFP via Getty Images In the closing days of August, Princess Dr. Sheikha Al-Anoud Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah stepped before an assembled crowd in Kuwait City to inaugurate the Kuwait-China Friendship Club. The Sheikha is the Club’s Honorary President. She is also a member of the Al-Sabah dynasty, which has ruled Kuwait since 1756. Last but not least, she has been involved with China since at least 2012. The Friendship Club, like the once ubiquitous and now controversial Confucius Institutes that dotted the West, is more than simply a cultural exchange. It represents and enables the growing reach and influence of China in Kuwait, a country of only 1.3 million citizens, which has maintained very close relations with the United States since U.S. and allied forces spent blood and treasure to liberate the country and restore the exiled Al-Sabah regime to power in the limited 1991 Gulf War. That conflict was triggered when Iraq under Baathist dictator Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990 and threatened Saudi Arabia. For some, the Friendship Club may be seen as a natural extension of globalization, a harmless gesture of goodwill. For others, particularly those in the Western foreign policy communities, it is the latest sign that Kuwait may be shifting its geopolitical weight eastward. These concerns are not simply ideological. They are rooted in questions of accountability, military alignment, and energy policy, all of which have seen Kuwait and China grow conspicuously close in recent months. Kuwaiti and Chinese Military Entanglements During the global war on terror, Kuwait cooperated with the U.S. and served as the launchpad for the 2003 invasion of Iraq. This may have masked an uncomfortable truth from the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 04:58
Dogecoin and BNB Rise as Bitcoin, Ethereum Hit Highest Prices This Month

BNB hit a new all-time high price Friday while Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Solana surged as investors pile back into crypto markets.
Coinstats2025/09/13 04:56
Crucial SOL Transfer: Unveiling the Mystery Behind a $237M Solana Whale Move

BitcoinWorld Crucial SOL Transfer: Unveiling the Mystery Behind a $237M Solana Whale Move A significant event recently captured the attention of the cryptocurrency community: a massive SOL transfer. According to Whale Alert, a staggering 987,667 SOL tokens, valued at approximately $237 million, were moved from Coinbase Institutional to an unknown wallet. This substantial transaction immediately sparked discussions and speculation across the digital asset landscape. Understanding the implications of such large movements is crucial for anyone following the crypto market. What Does This Massive SOL Transfer Mean for Solana? When a transaction of this magnitude occurs, especially involving an institutional platform like Coinbase and an undisclosed destination, it often signals a significant shift in ownership or strategy. Such a substantial SOL transfer can be interpreted in several ways: Strategic Reallocation: The institutional holder might be moving assets for better security, diversification, or to prepare for over-the-counter (OTC) sales. Custody Change: It could indicate a change in the custodian service used by a large entity or high-net-worth individual. Market Signal: While not always a direct indicator, large transfers can sometimes precede significant market movements, either buying or selling pressure. The sheer volume of the SOL transfer makes it a notable event, as nearly a million Solana tokens represent a considerable portion of the circulating supply. This activity is closely monitored by analysts for its potential ripple effects. Unpacking the Details: Coinbase Institutional and the Unknown Wallet The source of the funds, Coinbase Institutional, adds a layer of intrigue. Coinbase Institutional is a platform designed for large financial institutions and corporations, offering advanced trading and custody solutions. This suggests the original holder was a sophisticated entity with significant capital, likely managing a substantial portfolio. The destination, an “unknown wallet,” is typical for blockchain transactions where the identity of the wallet owner is not publicly disclosed. While this maintains privacy, it also fuels speculation about the intent behind the SOL transfer. Was it a private individual, another institution, or perhaps an exchange preparing for a listing or delisting? The lack of immediate transparency often leads to heightened market curiosity. Understanding these details helps us appreciate the potential impact of such a large-scale SOL transfer on the broader Solana ecosystem and its participants. Why Do These Solana Whale Movements Matter to You? Whale movements, like this recent SOL transfer, are closely watched by market analysts and investors for several reasons: Price Impact: Large sales or purchases by whales can significantly influence the price of an asset, especially in markets with lower liquidity. Their actions can create either upward or downward pressure. Market Sentiment: The actions of major holders can reflect broader sentiment. A move to an unknown wallet could be seen as a preparation for selling, potentially signaling bearish sentiment, or simply a shift in secure storage, indicating long-term holding. Security Concerns: While unlikely with an institutional transfer, large movements always prompt questions about the security of the funds and the integrity of the blockchain network. However, Solana’s robust security protocols are designed to handle such large transactions safely. This particular SOL transfer highlights the ongoing activity within the Solana network and the dynamic nature of institutional participation in crypto. What Should Investors Watch For After This Crucial SOL Transfer? For investors and enthusiasts tracking Solana, monitoring the aftermath of this substantial SOL transfer is key. Here are some actionable insights: Price Action: Observe Solana’s price movements in the coming days and weeks. Does it experience unusual volatility or a sustained trend following the transfer? Further Transfers: Keep an eye on the destination wallet for any subsequent movements. If the tokens are sent to an exchange, it might indicate an intent to sell. Conversely, if they remain dormant, it suggests long-term holding. News and Announcements: Stay informed about any official statements from Coinbase or major Solana ecosystem participants, although direct comments on specific whale movements are rare. On-Chain Analytics: Tools that track whale activity can provide more granular insights into the flow of funds and potential accumulation or distribution patterns following this SOL transfer. Such events underscore the importance of staying vigilant and informed in the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency. Understanding the nuances of these large transactions can provide valuable context for your investment strategy. In conclusion, the recent SOL transfer of nearly one million tokens from Coinbase Institutional to an unknown wallet represents a significant event in the Solana ecosystem. While the exact intentions behind this $237 million movement remain shrouded in mystery, it serves as a powerful reminder of the substantial capital flowing through the digital asset markets. Keeping an eye on these whale activities is essential for understanding potential market shifts and making informed decisions. The crypto world is constantly evolving, and staying abreast of major transactions like this can offer unique insights into market dynamics. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What was the recent significant SOL transfer? A staggering 987,667 SOL tokens, valued at approximately $237 million, were recently transferred from Coinbase Institutional to an unknown wallet, as reported by Whale Alert. This large-scale SOL transfer has drawn considerable attention. Q2: What does “Coinbase Institutional” imply in this transaction? Coinbase Institutional is a platform tailored for large financial institutions and corporations. Its involvement suggests that the original holder of the SOL tokens was a sophisticated entity with significant capital and likely a well-defined investment strategy. Q3: Why are large SOL transfers, often called “whale movements,” important? Whale movements are important because they can signal strategic shifts by major holders, potentially influencing market sentiment and even the price of an asset due to the sheer volume of tokens involved. This specific SOL transfer is a prime example of such a movement. Q4: Does this SOL transfer guarantee a price change for Solana? No, a single SOL transfer does not guarantee a price change. While large movements can influence market sentiment and potentially precede price volatility, many factors affect cryptocurrency prices. It’s an indicator to watch, not a definitive predictor. Q5: How can I track future movements from this unknown wallet? You can track future movements from the unknown wallet using blockchain explorers and on-chain analytics tools. By inputting the wallet address, you can monitor any subsequent transfers, which might reveal more about the holder’s intentions. Did you find this analysis insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to keep others informed about crucial crypto market developments and the fascinating world of whale movements! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana price action. This post Crucial SOL Transfer: Unveiling the Mystery Behind a $237M Solana Whale Move first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/13 04:55
Massachusetts State Attorney General Alleges Kalshi Violating Sports Gambling Laws

Prediction market Kalshi is violating Massachusetts' state gambling laws, its attorney general alleged in a lawsuit Friday.In a filing, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell alleged that sports event contracts, which Kalshi introduced in January 2025, violate the state's sports wagering laws, which require operators to be licensed. Campbell is asking for a court to block Kalshi from offering sports prediction markets in the state without a license, as well as monetary and other relief.Prediction markets have grown in popularity over the past few years, with crypto-focused companies like Polymarket and firms like Kalshi seeing immense interest over questions such as who would win the last presidential election. While the Massachusetts filing notes that Kalshi does offer these different categories of prediction markets, its lone charge is focused on its sports-related bets.The filing said Kalshi's prediction markets, which are structured as binary options, operate the same way licensed sports wagering operators' products do, comparing it to FanDuel as an example."Kalshi is in the business of accepting wagers, defined as 'a sum of money or thing of value risked on an uncertain occurrence' on amateur and professional sporting events in the form of selling sporting event contracts," the filing said, adding, "Kalshi’s sporting event contracts constitute sports wagering as defined by [Massachusetts General Law Chapter 23, section three] and applicable regulations."A portion of the lawsuit points to actions the Attorney General's office alleges are designed to hook possible bettors."Kalshi’s platform employs behavioral design mechanisms drawn from gambling psychology, including features that encourage impulsive engagement, exploit award anticipation, and diminish users’ perception of financial risk," the filing said.It pointed to Kalshi's website design, including presenting possible payouts in "bright green font, a color that signals safety and correctness," while odds were presented in black font. "This interface design subtly encourages high-risk transactions by emphasizing reward while obscuring risk."Campbell said "if Klashi wants to be in teh sports gaming business in Massachusetts, they must obtain a license" in a statement. "Sports wagering comes with significant risk of addiction and financial loss and must be strictly regulated to mitigate public health consequences."In a statement, a Kalshi spokesperson said, "Kalshi offers its users a fair, transparent, federally-regulated, and nationwide marketplace. Rather than engage in dialogue with Kalshi as many other states have done, Massachusetts is trying to block Kalshi’s innovations by relying on outdated laws and ideas. Prediction markets are a critical innovation of the 21st century, and all Americans should be able to access them. We are proud to be the company that has pioneered this technology and stand ready to defend it once again in a court of law."
Coinstats2025/09/13 04:54
