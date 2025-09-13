ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Is Digitap the next superapp to replace XRP?
Digitap launches omni-bank fintech app merging fiat and crypto, enabling secure, low-cost, real-world global payments. Ripple faces more delays for its Spot ETF products thanks to the SEC dragging their feet, and investors are starting to wonder if it will…
Crypto.news
2025/09/13 05:17
Super Micro stock surges on news of Nvidia Blackwell ultra shipments
The post Super Micro stock surges on news of Nvidia Blackwell ultra shipments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Super Micro stock gained more than 5% today after announcing shipments of products powered by Nvidia’s Blackwell ultra chips. The data center hardware manufacturer delivers HGX B300 systems and GB300 NVL72 racks. The SMCI stock is currently up 3.52% for the 24 hours and 49.3% YTD. It is trading at an average price of $45.31, with a day range of $44.84 – $47.00. The San Jose-based firm confirmed that it is delivering the HGX B300 systems and GB300 NVL72 racks worldwide. The systems can handle large-scale AI training, real-time reasoning, and advanced inference applications. Super Micro’s onsite deployment expertise enables turnkey solutions The data center hardware manufacturer said the systems have been integrated turnkey, meaning hardware and infrastructure software, including Nvidia AI Enterprise, Nvidia Blueprints, and Nvidia NIM, have been integrated. The company noted that the system’s plug-and-play nature allows customers to deploy immediately, reducing integration delays. SUPER MICRO $SMCI has started global volume shipments of NVIDIA $NVDA Blackwell Ultra systems, including HGX B300 and GB300 NVL72 racks. These pre-validated solutions offer up to 7.5× Hopper performance, 50% more HBM3e memory, and 1.1 exaFLOPS FP4 compute, with liquid cooling… pic.twitter.com/1GxeZlAdQQ — Wall St Engine (@wallstengine) September 11, 2025 Charles Liang, CEO of Super Micro Computers, acknowledged the company’s experience in deploying, adding that the data center customers face several challenges. He highlighted some of the challenges, including complex network topology and cabling, power availability, and temperature management. He confirmed that the company’s expertise in on-site deployment and building block solutions has enabled it to build turnkey products. Liang revealed that the Blackwell Ultra systems can reach up to 7.5 times compared to Nvidia’s previous generation chips. The system architecture allows for reduced power and cooling usage and cuts floor space requirements. According to the firm, operating costs may fall by…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:16
Inside the Hyperliquid stablecoin race: The companies vying for USDH
Hyperliquid’s first stablecoin vote has drawn bids from Paxos, Frax, Sky, Agora and newcomer Native Markets, with billions in trading volume and stablecoin flows on the line. One week after opening a contest to decide the issuer of its first native stablecoin, USDH, Hyperliquid is preparing for a validator vote on Sunday to select the winner in what has quickly become one of the industry’s most closely watched community decisions.Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange for perpetual futures that launched its own layer-1 in November 2024, handled $330 billion in trading volume in July with a team of 11 people. USDH will serve as the platform’s first dollar-pegged asset, providing traders with a stable unit of account and collateral option within the Hyperliquid ecosystem.The vote will decide which company controls the exchange’s canonical stablecoin and gains access to billions in stablecoin flows.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/13 05:13
Grammy-Nominated Rock Band Releases ‘Making Love To Morgan Wallen’
The post Grammy-Nominated Rock Band Releases ‘Making Love To Morgan Wallen’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Limp Bizkit returns with “Making Love to Morgan Wallen,” its first new single in four years, pairing eyebrow-raising lyrics with tributes to Chester Bennington and David Bowie. UNSPECIFIED – circa 1970: Photo of FESTIVALS and CROWDS and AUDIENCE and LIMP BIZKIT (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns) Redferns Limp Bizkit is back with new music, as the nu-metal group has released its first single in years, and it comes with a title that’s certain to raise eyebrows. “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” attached the band to one of the biggest names in another genre entirely, and it’s the kind of head-turning phrase that could generate plenty of attention. Limp Bizkit Names Morgan Wallen “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” doesn’t just feature the country superstar’s name in the title, he also pops up in the lyrics. Toward the end of the track, Fred Durst raps, “I make this motherfucker diamond plated / Makin’ love to Morgan Wallen in an elevator / I’ll be turnin’ on you bitches like a generator/ I’ll be the greatest motherfucker that you ever hated.” The Wallen reference finishes the tune in odd fashion, but that’s common for the outfit. Chester Bennington and David Bowie The single also includes shoutouts to some late rock greats. Chester Bennington of Linkin Park fame and David Bowie are mentioned directly, as Durst pays tribute with bars like, “Damn, I miss you, Chester,” and “Ground control with a soul like Bowie.” First New Music Since Still Sucks “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” is Limp Bizkit’s first new song in four years, and it’s the group’s first proper release since the 2021 album Still Sucks. The cut was teased in recent weeks on social media, where fans caught glimpses of Durst alongside Kristina Rybalchenko, a drummer and influencer who has built her own following…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:13
BlackRock Dumps Ethereum, Buys $366M in Bitcoin
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 05:08
Market Pundit Envisions XRP Replicating 60,000% Gain from 2017
In the always-changing world of crypto, the high volatility in the market has always gotten XRP bulls excited.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 05:05
Bitcoin Was a Firm ‘Buy’ For Sharks Last Week, New Data Shows
The post Bitcoin Was a Firm ‘Buy’ For Sharks Last Week, New Data Shows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin “shark” wallets have started buying the dip, adding 65,000 BTC to their holdings in just seven days. Short-term holders also cross a milestone, with the profit ratio of coins moving onchain flipping positive. Long-term holders have yet to return to net accumulation. Bitcoin (BTC) “conviction-driven” holders have bought 65,000 BTC in just seven days as price bounces from two-month lows. New research from onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant released Thursday shows Bitcoin “sharks” buying the dip. Bitcoin’s big players rethink distribution Bitcoin wallets with a balance between 100 BTC and 1,000 BTC have wasted no time bagging coins at lower prices. CryptoQuant data shows that in a single week, these “sharks” added 65,000 BTC of net market exposure. “Bitcoin’s recent market action highlights a sharp divide between short-term traders and larger, conviction-driven buyers. Addresses holding 100–1,000 BTC—known as ‘sharks’—have added 65,000 BTC in just seven days, lifting their total to a record 3.65 million BTC,” contributor XWIN Research Japan wrote in one of its Quicktake blog posts. “This buying has emerged even as spot prices hovered near $112,000, suggesting a growing disconnect between retail-driven volatility and deeper structural demand.” Bitcoin UTXOs by value. Source: CryptoQuant XWIN referred to knee-jerk reactions to BTC price volatility from the Bitcoin speculative trader base, or short-term holders (STHs) — wallets hodling for six months or less. CryptoQuant data shows the spent output profit ratio (SOPR) of these investors only just beginning to flip positive on Friday, after a nearly month-long period in which STH coins were moving onchain at a loss. Bitcoin STH-SOPR. Source: CryptoQuant Predicting the next “strong leg up” for BTC XWIN observed declining exchange balances as proof of buyer demand at current prices. Related: Bitcoin price can hit $160K in October as MACD golden cross returns “Net outflows—BTC withdrawn…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:05
Altcoins Whales Have Been Moving the Most to Exchanges in Recent Hours Have Been Revealed
Cryptocurrency analysis company Santiment evaluated the altcoins carried by whales to exchanges in its statement. Continue Reading: Altcoins Whales Have Been Moving the Most to Exchanges in Recent Hours Have Been Revealed
Coinstats
2025/09/13 05:05
AI Narratives Lift Tokens While Oracle Surges Past Nvidia Value
The post AI Narratives Lift Tokens While Oracle Surges Past Nvidia Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI-focused crypto sectors like DeFAI and DeSci led weekly market gains with strong momentum. Oracle’s $200B market surge boosted its valuation near $1T, surpassing Nvidia in investor sentiment. NFTs and lending protocols faced steep declines, contrasting with growth in utility-driven crypto sectors. AI-driven crypto categories posted the strongest gains this week, led by DeFi AI (DeFAI) with a 4.5% rise. Decentralized Science (DeSci) added 4.3%, while AI Agent projects advanced 4.0%. Privacy tokens climbed 3.2%, and centralized exchanges gained 3.0%. Broader Market Breakdown Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks rose 2.8% and 2.6% respectively. Core DeFi gained 2.2%, DePIN climbed 1.8%, and real-world assets (RWA) advanced 1.2%. Memecoins added 0.5%, while decentralized exchanges were nearly flat at 0.2%. The AI sector has been underperforming for most of the year, but now narrative is heating up. Some top #AI projects looking to launch at the end of Q3 fueling this sector. I will be sharing my research on some of them in my discord: https://t.co/HFc6FwWdFv pic.twitter.com/CkEWwXGKDZ — Rand (@crypto_rand) September 11, 2025 Lending Protocols and NFTs Lag Behind Speculative sectors saw sharp pullbacks. Lending protocols dropped 2.3%, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) slipped 1.5%, and oracle-based tokens fell 0.9%. Gaming tokens edged down 0.1%, showing limited activity. Capital Flows Rotate to Utility Tokens The divergence pushed inflows toward innovation-focused areas like DeFAI and DeSci, while speculative categories such as NFTs and lending faced pressure. Related: Memecoins and AI Tokens Control 62.8% of 2025 Crypto Market Attention — Here’s Why Oracle Market Value Surges by $200 Billion Oracle added $200 billion in market value in a single session, lifting its capitalization close to $1 trillion. The rally pushed founder Larry Ellison’s net worth up by more than $107 billion, making him the world’s wealthiest individual ahead of Elon Musk. AI Infrastructure Partnerships Drive Rally…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:03
This Virus Is Targeting Browser Wallets
The post This Virus Is Targeting Browser Wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new strain of malware purpose-built to steal crypto wallet data is slipping past every major antivirus engine, according to Apple device security firm Mosyle. Dubbed ModStealer, the infostealer has been live for nearly a month without detection by virus scanners. Mosyle researchers say the malware is being distributed through malicious recruiter ads targeting developers and uses a heavily obfuscated NodeJS script to bypass signature-based defenses. That means the malware’s code has been scrambled and layered with tricks that make it unreadable to signature-based antivirus tools. Since these defenses rely on spotting recognizable code “patterns,” the obfuscation hides them, allowing the script to execute without detection. In practice, this lets attackers slip malicious instructions into a system while bypassing traditional security scans that would usually catch simpler, unaltered code. Unlike most Mac-focused malware, ModStealer is cross-platform, hitting Windows and Linux environments as well. Its primary mission is that of data exfiltration, and the code is presumed to include pre-loaded instructions to target 56 browser wallet extensions designed to extract private keys, credentials, and certificates. The malware also supports clipboard hijacking, screen capture, and remote code execution, giving attackers the ability to seize near-total control of infected devices. On macOS, persistence is achieved via Apple’s launching tool, embedding itself as a LaunchAgent. Mosyle states that the build aligns with the profile of “Malware-as-a-Service,” where developers sell ready-made tools to affiliates with limited technical expertise. The model has driven a surge in infostealers this year, with Jamf reporting a 28% rise in 2025 alone. The discovery comes on the heels of recent npm-focused attacks where malicious packages like colortoolsv2 and mimelib2 used Ethereum smart contracts to conceal second-stage malware. In both cases, attackers leveraged obfuscation and trusted developer infrastructure to bypass detection. ModStealer extends this pattern beyond package repositories, showing how cybercriminals…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:02
