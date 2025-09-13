2025-09-15 Monday

Polymarket Integrates Chainlink to Automate Prediction Market Settlements

Polymarket integrates Chainlink to automate, secure, and accelerate prediction market settlements, enabling real-time, trusted data on the Polygon mainnet. Polymarket, a leading decentralized prediction market platform, has officially integrated Chainlink’s powerful oracle technology to improve how it resolves markets. This new alliance was made known on Friday and is a significant move towards prediction markets […] The post Polymarket Integrates Chainlink to Automate Prediction Market Settlements appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 05:30
U.S. collected $30 billion in tariffs in August and $165 billion so far this year

Revenue from President Donald Trump’s tariffs jumped in August. However, a recent court setback for the White House has raised the prospect that some of the money may have to be paid back. Treasury Department figures show the U.S. collected $30 billion in tariff revenue in August, bringing the year-to-date total to $165 billion. By […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:30
Friday charts: Ellison is having fun again

The post Friday charts: Ellison is having fun again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “Winning. That’s my idea of fun.” ― Larry Ellison Larry Ellison will never be featured in a habits-of-billionaires listicle. In the 2000s, while running one of the most important companies in the world, he typically strolled into the office at 1:30 in the afternoon. When he did arrive, he wasn’t always fully engaged. “He had a reputation for being easily bored by the process of running a business,” according to his biographer. He was often absent for long stretches, “leaving the shop to senior colleagues.” On earnings calls, Wall Street analysts asked how much time he’d spend on boats in the coming quarter. In short, he was the antithesis of the young tech founders profiled in The Wall Street Journal this morning — so devoted to work they barely take time to eat, let alone pursue an outside interest or go on a date. Ellison, by contrast, devoted years to competitive sailing, learned to pilot airplanes, bought an island, designed Japanese-inspired homes, regularly played tennis with Rafa Nadal and did enough dating to be married five times. All while running one of the world’s most important companies. When his first marriage ended in divorce in 1978, Ellison’s ex-wife thought so little of his prospects as a founder that she sold him her claim to the one-year-old Oracle for $500. (In three subsequent divorces, he again somehow managed to avoid surrendering any part of Oracle.) And yet, Ellison passed Elon Musk to become the world’s richest man this week — for the second time. The first time was in 2000, when he briefly passed Bill Gates near the height of the dotcom bubble. By then, Oracle’s ubiquitous databases had made the company one of the three main characters in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 05:30
Best Altcoins to Buy as Ethereum Breaks $4.5K, Signals Potential Alt Season

The post Best Altcoins to Buy as Ethereum Breaks $4.5K, Signals Potential Alt Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Altcoins to Buy as Ethereum Breaks $4.5K, Signals Potential Alt Season Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/is-altcoin-season-heating-up-ethereum-break-4-5k/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 05:29
Pepeto Presale Surpasses $6.6M Milestone As Demo Exchange Sparks Confidence

The post Pepeto Presale Surpasses $6.6M Milestone As Demo Exchange Sparks Confidence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Ethereum-based meme coin Pepeto is happy to announce it has crossed the $6.68 million mark in its ongoing presale, following the successful launch of its demo exchange. Despite a crowded crypto market, Pepeto’s presale price of $0.000000152 has drawn thousands of participants who value the project’s utility-driven roadmap. Unlike many meme coins that rely solely on viral marketing, Pepeto has delivered a tangible product: its zero-fee exchange demo, which has quickly set it apart from its competitors. This milestone highlights increasing interest as billions of tokens continue to be purchased ahead of Q4 2025.  The exchange showcases fast, fee-free trading and a user-friendly interface, drawing attention from not only retail traders but also potential institutional partners. The project’s progress has generated significant conversation across Telegram, YouTube, Twitter, and crypto AMAs, reflecting genuine community engagement rather than paid hype. Community Energy and Rewarding Structure Pepeto’s presale model adds incremental value at each stage, rewarding early adopters as token prices increase. Users can also stake their holdings, currently earning returns of up to 229%, reinforcing incentives for both participation and long-term holding. Advertisement &nbsp Beyond memes, Pepeto’s growing community is actively engaging with the project—sharing walkthroughs, screenshots, and reviews—which indicates a genuine interest in its ecosystem. Technology and Security as Core Strengths Built on the Ethereum blockchain with EVM compatibility, Pepeto integrates zero-fee trading, staking, bridging functions, and planned NFT utilities. By addressing common pain points in meme coin ecosystems, such as high gas fees and slow transactions, the project is positioning itself for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 05:26
Russia’s crypto market expected to reach $24 billion

The post Russia’s crypto market expected to reach $24 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Russian market for crypto investment products is likely to amount to a couple of trillion rubles next year, predicted a prominent member of Russia’s crypto space. The forecast comes after Moscow took a series of steps in the past months to organize and regulate this segment of its digital economy, still strictly reserved for institutions and rich Russians. Regulation opens door for institutional players Russia has been gradually warming towards crypto since last year, with laws and rules recognizing certain activities related to digital assets. The adoption of basic regulation in 2024, when the Russian government legalized cryptocurrency mining, opened up new horizons for the industry, the daily Izvestia noted in an article. Then, this past spring, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) permitted investments in crypto derivatives based on the value of major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Financial institutions and large production holdings started entering the market after regulators tightened control, the owner and CEO of GIS Mining, Vasily Girya, told the Russian newspaper. This creates a significant incentive for the development of innovations in the Russian digital economy, he elaborated, speaking at the Capital Markets forum. The markets for fiat and cryptocurrency instruments will continue their integration, the entrepreneur noted, reminding that qualified investors have gained access to crypto-based investment products. Girya’s company is a significant hardware operator in Russia’s growing crypto mining sector, alongside leaders like BitRiver and Intelion. According to GIS Mining’s estimates, the size of the Russian crypto market, including mined cryptocurrency, employed computing power, mutual funds, digital financial assets (DFAs), and perpetual DFAs, may exceed 2 trillion rubles in 2026 (nearly $24 billion). Vasily Girya further commented: “The growth of interest among large banks and investment companies continues to gain momentum. If we have a moderately positive scenario for the industry’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 05:25
ETH Price Forecast: Ethereum Targets $5,000 As Layer Brett Is Dubbed By Analysts As The Next PEPE

This combination of established growth and emerging opportunity creates interesting options for investors. Understanding both perspectives helps in making informed […] The post ETH Price Forecast: Ethereum Targets $5,000 As Layer Brett Is Dubbed By Analysts As The Next PEPE appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/13 05:23
How Ukrainian Drones Are Crippling Russia’s Oil Refineries

The post How Ukrainian Drones Are Crippling Russia’s Oil Refineries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fire at the Afipsky refinery in Russia, August 28, 2025 Photo: Astra Ukraine is waging a campaign to destroy Russian oil refineries. It is squeezing the Kremlin, raising the cost of its war. The drone campaign also reflects Ukraine’s expanding reach across Russia, as Moscow struggles to protect its vast territory. Kyiv began targeting Russian oil refineries in late 2023. The Biden administration, wary of rising oil prices, expressed frustration over these strikes. Lacking Western long-range weapons, Ukraine invested in its own fleet of long-range drones. “If we are not invited to NATO, then we must build NATO on our own territory,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told The Economist in February. Over time, the attacks grew more precise, and by mid-2025, they were causing fuel shortages across Russia. By late August, Ukraine had succeeded in disrupting at least 17% of Russia’s refining capacity, according to Reuters. The Economist put the figure even higher, at nearly 20%. The fuel shortages also increase the social pressure on the Kremlin as ordinary Russians increasingly feel the impact of the war. According to the Moscow Times, gas prices in Russia soared to record highs in early September. Ukraine’s War Against Russian Oil Proves Highly Effective Serhii Kuzan, a former adviser to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, told me, “Disruptions to refining capacity create fuel shortages on the domestic market, driving up diesel and gasoline prices. The resulting economic strain fuels public discontent as everyday costs rise.” For Russia, the damage cuts deep at home and on the battlefield. Oil and gas revenues bankroll the Kremlin’s war effort, from weapons production to the inflated wages needed to lure new recruits. Any disruptions help aid Ukraine’s defense. “Ukraine’s main goal is to cut off fuel supplies to Russia’s military and reduce export revenues that fund the Kremlin’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 05:22
HBAR Price Prediction Amid DTCC Listing and Archax Expansion.

The post HBAR Price Prediction Amid DTCC Listing and Archax Expansion. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HBAR price is trading with renewed optimism after Hedera secured a DTCC listing and gained utility from Archax’s expansion. These milestones have reinforced the network’s institutional profile while introducing more flexibility for tokenized portfolios. At the same time, Hedera price remains supported by a breakout formation that hints at possible continuation.  HBAR Price Action: Cup-and-Handle Formation Maps Road to Higher Levels The HBAR current price trades at $0.2431, recording a 3.42% gain within the past 24 hours. The daily structure shows Hedera price completing a cup-and-handle setup, with a breakout now emerging from a descending channel.  Immediate resistance lies near $0.268, followed by $0.305, which may act as pivotal checkpoints for short-term progress. Above these levels, Fibonacci projections highlight $0.36 and $0.40 as the next barriers before the projected long-term target of $0.50.  Importantly, the pattern suggests a potential 106% rally if momentum persists, though consolidation could still occur along the way. On the downside, $0.22 remains a crucial support that must hold to sustain the breakout’s validity.  The combination of these levels outlines a clear technical roadmap where the long-term HBAR price forecast remains optimistic, provided market strength continues. HBAR/USDT 1-Day Chart (Source: TradingView) DTCC Listing and Archax Expansion Enhance Hedera’s Institutional Standing Hedera’s inclusion on the DTCC list has created a strong catalyst, giving HBAR price greater visibility within traditional financial infrastructure. This positioning reinforces confidence in Hedera’s ability to integrate with established markets and highlights its potential as a candidate for broader institutional adoption.  Besides, Archax has introduced Pool Tokens on Hedera, enabling users to create and manage diversified portfolios under a single token. This feature supports asset transfers, portfolio restructuring, and collateralization, while maintaining compliance with strict regulatory standards.  Together, these advancements expand Hedera’s credibility while strengthening the foundation for long-term growth. As a result, HBAR…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 05:20
Police Bust Bitcoin Mining Operation in Hong Kong Care Homes, HK$9K Power Theft

TLDR: HK police say two men used care homes’ power and internet to run eight hidden Bitcoin mining rigs nonstop. Homes saw power bills spike HK$8,000-HK$9,000 and reported slow internet, prompting investigation. Five rigs were found in Sham Shui Po, three in Kwun Tong, hidden above ceiling panels. Theft Ordinance allows up to five years’ [...] The post Police Bust Bitcoin Mining Operation in Hong Kong Care Homes, HK$9K Power Theft appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/13 05:19
