CMS Shouldn’t Expand Its Broken Competitive Bidding Model
The post CMS Shouldn’t Expand Its Broken Competitive Bidding Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Washington, DC, USA – June 24, 2022: getty Durable medical equipment (DME) such as CPAP machines and hospital beds helps keep many patients out of expensive nursing home care and in their own homes. Unfortunately, creating the right payment model has long eluded the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Disconcertingly, they now plan to expand a flawed bidding process to include urology, tracheostomy, and ostomy supplies that could create even more negative ramification for patients. But how did we get to this point? In 2011, CMS implemented its current competitive bidding system in response to its failed fixed fee schedule for compensating DME suppliers. This fixed fee system was widely panned as wasteful, outdated, and lacking a logical foundation. Critics included the General Accounting Office (GAO) and the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human services. The bidding process CMS ultimately implemented was still flawed. CMS set the winning bid equal to the median (or average) price of all the winning bidders. This “never before seen” bidding process made little sense and created several adverse incentives. From a patient perspective, the structure biased winning bids toward lower cost and lower quality medical equipment. Often, these supplies were inappropriate and, therefore, reduced patients’ quality of care. Past bidding rounds were also plagued by supplier attrition and access gaps. GAO found that in prior bidding rounds, dozens of contract suppliers became inactive, leaving beneficiaries without coverage options. The most recent round of competitive bidding (Round 2021) failed to achieve its savings goals due to too few viable bids, leaving a two-year “gap period” in which CMS reverted to the fee schedule. Due to the failings of the previous competitive bidding rounds, CMS is planning to change its structure when it relaunches the program. While addressing some of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:49
Altcoin Positions Surge Beyond Bitcoin’s
As the weekend draws near, the cryptocurrency market is seeing a surge in activity. Investors are keenly observing the movements of altcoins, with Dogecoin eyeing a return to $0.28 and Solana standing strong at $240.Continue Reading:Altcoin Positions Surge Beyond Bitcoin’s
Coinstats
2025/09/13 05:48
Cryptocurrencies Rally as Altcoins Set to Outpace Bitcoin
Altcoin open positions are nearing a nine-month high compared to Bitcoin. Ted Pillows sees a potential local peak in December and March 2024. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrencies Rally as Altcoins Set to Outpace Bitcoin The post Cryptocurrencies Rally as Altcoins Set to Outpace Bitcoin appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 05:47
Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests
President Donald Trump, speaking from the White House Friday, said his administration is looking into filing RICO charges against George Soros or members of his family. Trump made the comments during a Fox News interview after being confronted by protesters at a Washington, D.C. restaurant earlier this week. “Protesters get paid for their profession from […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 05:45
RippleX Engineer Explains New XRPL Proposals to Boost Speed, Storage, and Security
The post RippleX Engineer Explains New XRPL Proposals to Boost Speed, Storage, and Security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post RippleX Engineer Explains New XRPL Proposals to Boost Speed, Storage, and Security appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News RippleX is pushing ahead to make the XRP Ledger (XRPL) faster and more efficient. RippleX software engineer Mayukha Vadari shared on X that several draft specifications will be released in the coming weeks to improve performance, reduce storage issues, and strengthen security. The drafts are still in early stages, but they are already sparking discussions across the XRP community. Optimized Accounts and Trustlines One of the first such amendment ideas is called Optimised accounts and trustlines. This is an alternative proposal that makes several minor changes to the way accounts are structured and by which reserves are calculated. Over the past few weeks, I've realized that a number of specs sitting in my drafts may actually be useful for discussion. So over the next few weeks I'll be publishing them as Ideas (I don't quite have the time to polish them).Here's the first of those: https://t.co/gn0mq2uZPI — Mayukha Vadari (@msvadari) September 11, 2025 Unlike XLS-23d, this alternative approach avoids account restrictions, flags, or complex conversions between “lite” and “full” accounts. Besides, it also allows accounts to be charged only for the resources they actively use, unlike the existing proposal where an account, once converted to a full account, is always charged a full reserve. MPTs and Trustlines Are MPTs the Future of Trustlines? Community members raised questions on whether MPTs (Multi-purpose tokens) are expected to eventually replace trustlines. Responding, Vadari said that it is too early to tell as MPTs aren’t live yet and there is still a lot of work to be done to be fully integrated in XRPL features. Vadari also added that in her opinion, there are very few use cases where trustlines could be better than…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:44
Ed Sheeran’s New Album Shoots Straight To No. 1
The post Ed Sheeran’s New Album Shoots Straight To No. 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ed Sheeran’s Play (Extended Edition) races to No. 1 on the U.K. iTunes Top Albums chart, while 16 tracks from the project appear on the songs list. NAPA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 26: Ed Sheeran performs on day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 26, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Dana Jacobs/FilmMagic) FilmMagic This Friday (September 12), the just-started tracking week is all about Ed Sheeran in the United Kingdom. The singer-songwriter’s latest album Play becomes an instant bestseller, and all of the tunes from this era — including some only available on the special edition of the set — are performing well in the nation where the pop superstar is regarded as one of the most famous musicians of all time and one of the most successful. Ed Sheeran’s Play Dominates Sheeran’s new full-length Play (Extended Edition) easily conquers the iTunes Top Albums chart in the U.K. His project shot right to the summit, beating out several other new releases. The top 10 at the moment includes drops from artists like Little Mix singer Jade, Twenty One Pilots, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and Phil Wickham. 16 Ed Sheeran Songs Chart Together Seeing Ed Sheeran’s new album shoot straight to No. 1 isn’t unusual, and his appearances on the iTunes Top Songs chart in the same nation are perhaps even more impressive. 16 tracks from the English artist appear on the 200-spot roster, all of them featured on various versions of Play. Ed Sheeran’s Songs Pack the iTunes List “Sapphire” is the only Sheeran top 10 right now on the U.K.’s iTunes Top Songs chart, where it lives at No. 6. Several other tracks take up space inside the top 40, including “Azizam” at No. 21, the new single “Camera” at No. 26, as well as “Freedom”…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:40
Why Smart Money Is Rolling Into Trending Cryptos As Layer Brett Tops The Charts
The post Why Smart Money Is Rolling Into Trending Cryptos As Layer Brett Tops The Charts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 22:35 The latest XRP news today reveals an interesting market shift occurring beneath the surface. While XRP maintains its steady trajectory, sophisticated investors are increasingly allocating toward emerging trending cryptocurrencies. This movement reflects a strategic rebalancing toward assets with greater growth potential. Layer Brett has emerged as a primary beneficiary of this smart money rotation, capturing significant attention from experienced traders. XRP news today shows consistent but limited momentum Recent XRP news today continues highlighting institutional adoption and regulatory progress. The token maintains its focus on banking partnerships and cross-border solutions. However, this institutional orientation creates gradual rather than explosive price movement. The XRP news today often features development updates rather than dramatic price action. This measured progress frustrates traders seeking substantial returns. XRP’s substantial market capitalization requires enormous capital for significant percentage gains. This mathematical reality has smart money looking elsewhere for growth opportunities while maintaining XRP for stability. Why experienced investors are targeting trending cryptos Seasoned market participants recognize that different market phases favor different assets. Established tokens like XRP provide portfolio stability during uncertain periods. However, emerging trending cryptocurrencies often deliver superior returns during market expansions. These investors understand that early identification of promising projects can yield exceptional results. They look for combinations of technological innovation and community engagement. This approach has led many toward Layer Brett’s unique value proposition. Layer Brett’s appeal to sophisticated market participants Layer Brett attracts smart money through its balanced approach to cryptocurrency design. The project combines Ethereum’s security with Layer 2 scalability enhancements. This technological foundation provides substance beyond pure speculation. The presale structure offers additional advantages that appeal to experienced investors. Regular price increases protect early participants while creating natural scarcity. High staking rewards provide immediate yield generation alongside potential appreciation. Comparative analysis of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:37
UK Seeks Blockchain, Stablecoins in Upcoming US Tech Bridge
The post UK Seeks Blockchain, Stablecoins in Upcoming US Tech Bridge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dozens of UK trade associations, including the UK Cryptoassets Business Council, TheCityUK, and the Association of British Insurers, have jointly written a letter to UK Business Secretary Peter Kyle The main concern is that if digital assets are excluded, the UK risks being left behind in shaping the rules and standards of global finance and innovation Even before the letter, there has been growing pressure from the crypto industry for the UK to create a clear plan for stablecoins More than a dozen UK trade associations, including the UK Cryptoassets Business Council, TheCityUK, and the Association of British Insurers, have jointly written a letter to UK Business Secretary Peter Kyle (and Economic Secretary Lucy Rigby) urging that blockchain, stablecoins, and tokenization be made central components of the upcoming UK-US Tech Bridge agreement. Why Trade Groups Want Blockchain in the Deal Their concern is that if digital assets are excluded, the UK risks being left behind in shaping the rules and standards of global finance and innovation. Countries in Asia and the Middle East are already advancing regulatory frameworks for digital assets. The letter explicitly mentions that stablecoins and asset tokenization are “strategically important areas for both economies.” The letter goes on stating: “Without coordinated action, UK businesses may face a fragmented regulatory environment, reduced access to transatlantic markets, and increased competitive pressures.” Related: Bitpanda Avoids London Listing as UK Crypto Regulations Fail to Attract Exchanges The threat of falling behind The UK government has already committed (announced in July) to enabling Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and tokenization in its Wholesale Markets Strategy, and is exploring how stablecoins can be utilized in its Digital Securities Sandbox. Before that, a preliminary draft of a statutory instrument was released in April 2025, which sought to establish a regulatory framework for the UK. This…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:36
Blockstream sounds the alarm on new email phishing campaign
The scam is designed to look like a Blockstream Jade hardware wallet firmware update, and links to a malicious site. Blockstream, an infrastructure and hardware wallet provider, issued a warning about a new email phishing campaign attempting to target Blockstream Jade hardware wallet users.The company confirmed on Friday that it never sends firmware files through email and said that no data has been compromised in the attack. Phishing attacks are designed to steal crypto and sensitive user information through seemingly legitimate communication. According to Blockstream, the email featured a simple message directing users to download the latest version of Blockstream Jade wallet firmware by clicking on a link, which was malicious.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/13 05:33
Malcolm Brogdon Signs One-Year Contract With New York Knicks
The post Malcolm Brogdon Signs One-Year Contract With New York Knicks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 12: Malcolm Brogdon #15 of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Capital One Arena on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) Getty Images The New York Knicks have added another depth piece to their team before the upcoming season. Former 6th man of the year Malcolm Brogdon has signed a one-year deal with the Knicks, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. Brogdon signed a non guaranteed one-year deal with the Knicks, meaning that it is not a given that he will make the roster – but given his skillset and experience in the league, it is a strong possibility that he does. Last season Brogdon posted averages of 12.7 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game, and 4.1 assists per game with the Washington Wizards. Brogdon can offer solid ball-handling and sufficient playmaking off the bench for New York, something that they needed more of last season. Last season when Brunson was on the bench, it seemed that New York did not have anyone who could reliably create on the perimeter. Often leading to an offense that seemed discombobulated compared to when Brunson was on the floor. Brogdon’s skillset would be more than adequate for the non Brunson minutes, as he has shown throughout his career that he can reliably run an offense during his minutes. New York has been addressing their inefficiencies when it pertains to reserves this off-season as they have also signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. Brogdon is just the latest addition they have made to their bench – in an effort to strengthen…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:31
