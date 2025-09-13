ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Twenty One Pilots Score An Instant Bestseller With New Full-Length
The post Twenty One Pilots Score An Instant Bestseller With New Full-Length appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Twenty One Pilots’ Breach debuts at No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes Top Albums chart, topping new releases from Ed Sheeran, Jade, and Phil Wickham. LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 12: Musicians Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform onstage during 106.7 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2015 at The Forum on December 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio) getty At the beginning of this new tracking week, one album stands out as the most exciting for American listeners. Breach by Twenty One Pilots is the top-selling just-released full-length in the United States, and it beats a handful of other projects from well-known musical acts. Twenty One Pilots Launches Breach at No. 1 Breach lands at No. 1 immediately on the iTunes Top Albums chart, the list of bestselling full-lengths and EPs on that platform. It replaces the KPop Demon Hunter soundtrack in first place. Twenty One Pilots Beat Ed Sheeran and Jade Twenty One Pilots claim one of six debuts inside the top 10 on the iTunes Top Albums ranking. The band comes in ahead of new projects from Ed Sheeran, Phil Wickham, and Jade — formerly of the band Little Mix — among others. Clancy Breach marks the eighth full-length from Twenty One Pilots. The band last delivered Clancy in spring 2024, so it’s only been a little more than a year since the group shared a project with fans. Singles From Breach Soar Twenty One Pilots promoted Breach with two singles. First came “The Contract” in mid-June, while “Drum Show” arrived almost a month ago. Both have become wins on the Billboard rock rankings, but so far, not on the Hot 100 chart. “The Contract” and “Drum Show” on iTunes Just two tracks from Breach appear…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 06:01
Ozak AI Passes $2.6M, Snorter Pushes Trading Tools, BlockDAG Dominates With 26.2 Billion Coins Sold Ahead of Listing
The top crypto presales of 2025 are shaping attention not through buzz, but through proof of progress. Ozak AI has […] The post Ozak AI Passes $2.6M, Snorter Pushes Trading Tools, BlockDAG Dominates With 26.2 Billion Coins Sold Ahead of Listing appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/13 06:00
Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback!
Think back to your last night on a typical casino app or sportsbook. You spun the reels, placed your bets, maybe even rode a streak or two. But when the dust settled, what did you actually get for all that volume of play? Odds are, nothing but the final outcome of your wagers. Traditional casinos […] The post Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback! appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 06:00
Best Cryptos to Buy This Month: Here’s Why BDAG, LINK, ADA, and DOGE Make the Cut!
When momentum meets proof, the right move is to act early. With several tokens vying for investor attention, only a few show the kind of groundwork that backs long-term value. As of September 2025, key players like Chainlink, Cardano, and Dogecoin are back in headlines, but one project stands above the rest when it comes […] The post Best Cryptos to Buy This Month: Here’s Why BDAG, LINK, ADA, and DOGE Make the Cut! appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 06:00
BTC Treasury Smarter Web Company Looks to Buy Competition
The post BTC Treasury Smarter Web Company Looks to Buy Competition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Smarter Web Company, the United Kingdom’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, is considering acquiring struggling competitors to expand its treasury, CEO Andrew Webley said. Webley told the Financial Times that he would “certainly consider” buying out competitors to acquire their Bitcoin (BTC) at a discount. According to BitcoinTreasuries.NET data, The Smarter Web Company is the world’s 25th biggest and the UK’s top corporate Bitcoin treasury. It currently holds 2,470 BTC worth nearly $275 million. The Smarter Web Company’s BTC holdings (orange) and BTC holdings USD value (green). Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET The Smarter Web Company’s CEO also said the company aspires to enter the FTSE 100 — the UK’s top 100 listed companies index. He also noted that the firm changing its name is “inevitable” but said that he needs “to do it properly.” Alex Obchakevich, the founder of Obchakevich Research, told Cointelegraph that “buying the assets of bankrupt crypto companies often promises discounts, but the reality is actually much tougher than everyone thinks.” Related: Metaplanet, Smarter Web add almost $100M in Bitcoin to treasuries Obchakevich cited the bankruptcies of crypto exchange FTX and crypto lender Celsius. He explained that while initially discounts reached 60% to 70%, “after deducting liabilities liquidated in bankruptcy, encumbrances removed by the court and taxes, the net discount drops to 20–50%.” “This attracts investors with expertise because the assets are undervalued due to their urgency.“ Webley’s comments came after Smarter Web’s stock fell nearly 22% on Friday, dropping from $2.01 at the open to $1.85 at the time of writing. The decline came despite BTC gaining more than 1% over the past 24 hours. The Smarter Web Company share price chart. Source: Google Finance Over the last month, Bitcoin also lost over 4% of its value, while The Smarter Web Company’s price fell by around 35.5%. Smarter…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:59
Charles Hoskinson Issues Epic Response to Latest Coinbase vs. SEC Legal Feud
The post Charles Hoskinson Issues Epic Response to Latest Coinbase vs. SEC Legal Feud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano (ADA), has reacted to the new lawsuit between Coinbase and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In a post on X, Hoskinson expressed sarcasm at the requirement by the regulatory body for crypto entities to register. Charles Hoskinson calls out SEC’s “Register” narrative For context, former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, while in office, constantly told crypto companies to “Just come in and register.” Gensler insisted that exchanges and crypto projects need to register and comply with securities law. You Might Also Like Hoskinson, referencing a post from Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, has called out the SEC for not following its own rules. Notably, Grewal alleged that the SEC under Gensler destroyed some internal memos that would have been useful in their legal proceedings. According to Grewal, Coinbase is seeking expedited discovery and sanctions, as well as the production of any remaining communications that could aid their case. As per Hoskinson, it is hypocrisy for the SEC to fine crypto firms billions of dollars for not keeping records, yet they violate the same rules. In his words, “I’m sure Gary can come in and register.” The Cardano founder is sarcastically suggesting that since the regulatory body is violating record-keeping laws, then maybe Gensler should also come to register for accountability. Coinbase’s multiple legal battles Coinbase is caught in a series of legal battles and appears determined to put up a fight to defend itself. You Might Also Like At the end of July, Paul Grewal had submitted a legal brief challenging the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). This was to counter the FDIC’s move to dismiss Coinbase’s lawsuit, which accused the agency of trying to push crypto firms out of the financial space. Meanwhile, in Oregon, Coinbase is also arguing that the state has…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:53
Tron’s gas fee reduction cuts daily revenue by 64% in 10 days
Even after the change, Tron still holds a significant lead in revenue among layer-1 blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana and BNB Chain. Tron’s recent fee reduction has significantly cut into the revenue earned by its block producers, according to a new report from CryptoQuant.The total daily network fees for Tron’s block producers, known as Super Representatives, dropped to $5 million on Sept. 7, the lowest level in over a year. That’s a 64% revenue decline in 10 days, down from $13.9 million the day before lower fees were implemented.Onchain data shows that average gas fees on Tron have decreased by 60% after the network implemented a proposal slashing the energy unit price from 210 sun to 100 sun. Gas fees are transaction costs paid on the Tron network, measured in its smallest unit, called sun.Tron Proposal #789, labeled “Decrease the transaction fees,” went live on Aug. 29 after a vote from the Super Representative community. Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/13 05:52
Polymarket seeking funding round that could 10x its valuation to $10B
The post Polymarket seeking funding round that could 10x its valuation to $10B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prediction market Polymarket is pursuing new funding that could boost its valuation to $10 billion, as Business Insider reported on Sept. 12. Two people with knowledge of the matter said the valuation discussions represent at least a threefold increase from the $1 billion Polymarket achieved in a funding round that closed this summer. According to one source, at least one investor offered a term sheet valuing the company at $10 billion. A Polymarket spokesperson declined to comment on the funding talks. Strategic developments The reported valuation surge follows a series of strategic developments positioning Polymarket for a US comeback. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission granted regulatory approval for the platform to resume US operations through a no-action letter issued Sept. 3 to QCX LLC, Polymarket’s regulatory partner, acquired for $112 million in July. The regulatory greenlight enables Polymarket to operate event contracts while maintaining compliance with federal derivatives regulations. It also marks a return after the platform ceased US operations in 2022 following a $1.4 million CFTC settlement over unregistered derivatives trading. Additionally, Donald Trump Jr. joined Polymarket’s advisory board in August as his venture capital firm 1789 Capital made a strategic investment in the platform. The partnership adds political expertise as Polymarket prepares for US market entry. Trump Jr. recently praised the platform for cutting through “media spin and so-called expert opinion.” 3 Seconds Now. Gains That Compound for Years. Act fast to join the 5-day Crypto Investor Blueprint and avoid the mistakes most investors make. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan characterized the 1789 Capital partnership as reinforcing the company’s role as a trusted information source, while the firm’s founder, Omeed Malik, praised Polymarket’s intersection of financial innovation and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:51
Polymarket is in talks for a new round of funding that could raise its valuation to $10 billion
Decentralized prediction market platform – Polymarket is in a new round of funding that could see the platform balloon in valuation as it readies for a highly anticipated launch in the US. The new funding round is projected to significantly boost its valuation and potentially triple the $1 billion valuation it achieved in an earlier […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 05:50
Tether Introduces a New Stablecoin – Will It Surpass USDT?
The post Tether Introduces a New Stablecoin – Will It Surpass USDT? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether has introduced USAT, its new US-regulated dollar-backed stablecoin. The company also announced the appointment of Bo Hines as CEO of Tether USAT. The new token aims to offer businesses and institutions a digital alternative to cash with transparent reserves, US-based management and strict compliance standards, according to the statement. Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin provider, currently controls USDT, the most widely used token with a market capitalization exceeding $169 billion. Used as a digital dollar in developing countries and communities with limited access to banking, USDT has reached approximately 500 million users. The company also garnered attention for exceeding $13 billion in profits in 2024. The new stablecoin, USAT, will be compliant with the recently enacted GENIUS Act. The token will be issued by Anchorage Digital, with Cantor Fitzgerald handling reserve custody. It will also utilize Tether’s tokenization platform, Hadron. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino made the following statement in the announcement: “For over a decade, USDT has been the backbone of the digital economy. With USAT, we are bringing that same power to a US-led regulated framework. This new step will ensure the dollar not only survives in the digital age, but grows even stronger.” Bo Hines, who is preparing to take over as CEO, stands out with his experience in regulatory affairs, business, and innovation. Hines, who previously served as Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council, commented on USAT: “By building a transparent and reliable dollar-backed stablecoin that complies with US regulations, we will reinforce the dollar’s fundamental role in the digital asset ecosystem.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/tether-introduces-a-new-stablecoin-will-it-surpass-usdt/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:50
