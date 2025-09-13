American Airlines Says It Can Close Margin Gap With Delta And United

The post American Airlines Says It Can Close Margin Gap With Delta And United appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An American Airlines Airbus A321-231 aircraft parked at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport in January. (Photo by Artur Widak) NurPhoto via Getty Images American Trails Rivals in Pre-Tax Profit Margin With American Airlines under constant assault for its failure to match peer profit margin, two of the carrier’s top executives said Thursday that they fully expect to close the gap. Profit margin, expressed as a percentage, refers to the difference between revenue and cost. In recent years, American has trailed peers Delta and United. In the second quarter, American said its pre-tax margin was 5.8%. Delta reported a pre-tax margin of 11.6%, while United reported 11%. American Execs Say the Carrier Can Catch Up to Delta and United Speaking at an investor conference, American CFO Devon May said, “I think we’re going to be able to shift that margin gap pretty significantly,” while Vice Chairman Steve Johnson said the carrier has performed well on the cost side and is making gains on the revenue side. The improvement “leaves us really encouraged about the revenue gap to other airlines,” Johnson said. He noted that “historic revenue performance accounts for more than half” of the revenue gap. Credit Card Deal With CitiBank Will Boost American Revenue Key to Johnson’s enthusiasm is the credit card deal American signed with Citibank in December 2024. The deal, which takes effect in 2026, eliminates Barclay’s as an issuer of American cards, giving Citibank exclusivity. That should enable the bank to fully compete with American Express and Chase, who issue Delta and United cards respectively, Johnson said. The arrangement “allows us to grow that business much faster than we have in the past,” Johnson said. It “is creating an environment where we could grow the program in card members card spend but also the eco system…