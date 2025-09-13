ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
American Airlines Says It Can Close Margin Gap With Delta And United
The post American Airlines Says It Can Close Margin Gap With Delta And United appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An American Airlines Airbus A321-231 aircraft parked at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport in January. (Photo by Artur Widak) NurPhoto via Getty Images American Trails Rivals in Pre-Tax Profit Margin With American Airlines under constant assault for its failure to match peer profit margin, two of the carrier’s top executives said Thursday that they fully expect to close the gap. Profit margin, expressed as a percentage, refers to the difference between revenue and cost. In recent years, American has trailed peers Delta and United. In the second quarter, American said its pre-tax margin was 5.8%. Delta reported a pre-tax margin of 11.6%, while United reported 11%. American Execs Say the Carrier Can Catch Up to Delta and United Speaking at an investor conference, American CFO Devon May said, “I think we’re going to be able to shift that margin gap pretty significantly,” while Vice Chairman Steve Johnson said the carrier has performed well on the cost side and is making gains on the revenue side. The improvement “leaves us really encouraged about the revenue gap to other airlines,” Johnson said. He noted that “historic revenue performance accounts for more than half” of the revenue gap. Credit Card Deal With CitiBank Will Boost American Revenue Key to Johnson’s enthusiasm is the credit card deal American signed with Citibank in December 2024. The deal, which takes effect in 2026, eliminates Barclay’s as an issuer of American cards, giving Citibank exclusivity. That should enable the bank to fully compete with American Express and Chase, who issue Delta and United cards respectively, Johnson said. The arrangement “allows us to grow that business much faster than we have in the past,” Johnson said. It “is creating an environment where we could grow the program in card members card spend but also the eco system…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 06:19
Charlie Kirk Killer Tyler Robinson Gets Memecoin Minted, And its Up 336%
The post Charlie Kirk Killer Tyler Robinson Gets Memecoin Minted, And its Up 336% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The token was minted within minutes of the suspect’s arrest and has already generated almost four million dollars in trading volume. Degens Mint Memecoin Named After Charlie Kirk Assassin Tyler Robinson Not long after FBI Director Kash Patel, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, and Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith announced the arrest of Tyler Robison, the […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/charlie-kirk-killer-tyler-robinson-gets-memecoin-minted-and-its-up-336/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 06:17
7 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 That Could Help Traders Get Rich in the Next Bull Run
What if the next bull run could turn today’s small bets into tomorrow’s big wins? That’s the question every crypto investor is asking right now. Analysts are already pointing to projects like MoonBull, Snek, and Gigachad as some of the best cryptos to watch in 2025, alongside a mix of community-driven tokens and utility-inspired picks. […]
Coinstats
2025/09/13 06:15
Analyst Reveals Why Ethena (ENA) Could Become a Top 5 Crypto
What makes a crypto project climb the ranks and push its way into the top 5? It usually takes a mix of innovation, adoption, strong partnerships, and bold strategies. According to Not Telling on X, Ethena checks all these boxes. The analyst believes Ethena price momentum, adoption, and tokenomics could set the stage for ENA
Coinstats
2025/09/13 06:15
Xpeng recalls 47,000 P7+ sedans as price wars return to spotlight
The post Xpeng recalls 47,000 P7+ sedans as price wars return to spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Chinese automaker Xpeng Inc. has recalled over 47,000 units of its popular P7+ sedan. The recall dealt another blow to the Chinese EV market as a leading brand had to recall one of its most popular models due to concerns over safety risk. The issue involves a flaw in the sensor wiring harness. The affected cars, which include some of those produced between August 20 last year and April 27 this year, may display a steering fault warning indicator light before experiencing a steering failure. Xpeng has committed to replacing the faulty parts free of charge for owners. Xpeng has recalled its flagship model The Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc. had to issue a recall of 47,490 units of its P7+ sedan, affecting at least 70% of its customers who bought the model. The recall is due to a steering fault that poses safety risks, according to a statement from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) that was released Friday. The P7+ sedan was launched late last year and quickly became one of Xpeng’s most popular models, selling 67,000 units. China’s price competition Earlier this year, regulators moved to rein in the industry’s price war, which has been raging for several years as automakers compete for market share in the world’s largest EV market. Even established players like BYD and Tesla, as well as newer companies like Nio and Xpeng, have had to cut prices to attract buyers. While these discounts have boosted sales, they have also squeezed profit margins. In response, automakers have been pressuring their suppliers to lower costs. Industry analysts and regulators have warned that these conditions could affect the standards of materials and components used in production. Xpeng’s incident may lead to increased global scrutiny on China’s auto exports and domestic regulators pushing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 06:13
Sui Taps Flipside to Put On-Chain Data in Every User’s Hands
TLDR: Flipside now supports Sui, letting users explore on-chain data using natural language queries with no SQL required. Users can identify data gaps and refine questions, turning Flipside into a tool for deeper ecosystem research. The feature offers free access to activity trends, flows, and behaviors shaping the Sui blockchain network. Sui Foundation confirmed Flipside [...] The post Sui Taps Flipside to Put On-Chain Data in Every User’s Hands appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/13 06:11
Margot Robbie And Dakota Johnson Go With ‘Naked’ Looks At Premieres
The post Margot Robbie And Dakota Johnson Go With ‘Naked’ Looks At Premieres appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 11: Margot Robbie attends the “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images) Getty Images Margot Robbie went with what is being described “barely there” ensemble while Dakota Johnson had her own “naked dressing” look during pair of events on Thursday night in London and New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Robbie, who stars opposite Colin Farrell in director Kogonada’s upcoming fantasy romance A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, made a bold appearance at the film’s U.K. premiere in London at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. ForbesAre ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Grand?By Tim Lammers The Barbie and I, Tonya Oscar nominee’s dress is from Giorgio Armani Privé’s spring 2025 couture collection, according to The Hollywood Reporter. THR said Robbie wore the dress as a tribute to Armani, who died on Sept. 4 at age 91. Johnson’s went with a Gucci dress by Kate Young at the Caring for Women Gala in NYC, THR reported. See photos below of Robbie and Johnson in their “barely there” attire at the events. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 11: (EDITORS NOTE: This image contains nudity.) Margot Robbie attends the “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images) Getty Images Margot Robbie appeared on A Big Bold Journey red carpet in London on Thursday. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 11: (EDITORS NOTE: This image contains nudity.) Margot Robbie attends the “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images) Getty Images Margot Robbie’s Giorgio Armani Privé’s spring 2025 couture…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 06:10
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK
tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
LINK
$24.11
-1.71%
Medium
2025/09/13 06:07
ແບ່ງປັນ
Strive (ASST) Stock: Skyrockets After $1.5B Merger and Bold Bitcoin Treasury Plan
TLDR Strive pivots to crypto with $750M raise, Bitcoin plan sparks after-hours surge Merger fuels Strive’s $1.5B potential, stock rallies as Bitcoin treasury looms Strive seals merger, secures $750M, and unveils bold Bitcoin treasury strategy ASST jumps after-hours as Strive rebrands, raises $750M, and bets on Bitcoin Strive eyes digital assets with $750M raise, Bitcoin [...] The post Strive (ASST) Stock: Skyrockets After $1.5B Merger and Bold Bitcoin Treasury Plan appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/13 06:06
$0 Shiba Inu Twist Puts Bears in Vanish Mode, What’s Coming For SHIB?
SHIB resumes uptrend, but derivatives market shows slow activity
Coinstats
2025/09/13 06:01
