Altcoins Surge with Promising Growth Potential
XRP Coin is rebounding with strategic moves and long-term growth potential. SHIB sees renewed activity with ambitious short-term targets in mind. Continue Reading:Altcoins Surge with Promising Growth Potential The post Altcoins Surge with Promising Growth Potential appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 06:37
REX-Osprey Solana ETF crosses $200M milestone as SOL hits seven-month high
The post REX-Osprey Solana ETF crosses $200M milestone as SOL hits seven-month high appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The REX-Osprey Solana staking ETF (SSK) surpassed $200 million in cumulative flows for the first time on Sept. 11, amid Solana’s (SOL) strong price action. Trading under ticker SSK, the fund struggled with adoption during its initial months, recording zero activity on four of six trading days through Aug. 8, according to Farside Investors data. The pattern reflected broader institutional hesitation toward Solana-focused investment products compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum alternatives. Analysts attributed the slow start to structural complexity rather than demand deficiencies. Additionally, the fund operates outside standard SEC-registered spot ETF frameworks, incorporating staking mechanisms and offshore ETF allocations that differentiate it from traditional cryptocurrency products. At 0.75% annually, SSK’s management fee positions at the higher end of crypto ETF expense ratios compared to major Bitcoin and Ethereum funds charging 0.15% to 0.25%. Shifting tides However, institutional sentiment shifted in late August, following announcements about corporate Solana treasury strategies. Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto announced they were pursuing $1 billion to assemble a Solana treasury through a public company vehicle, with Cantor Fitzgerald serving as lead banker. 3 Seconds Now. Gains That Compound for Years. Act fast to join the 5-day Crypto Investor Blueprint and avoid the mistakes most investors make. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. The companies committed cash and stablecoins to Forward Industries, which closed a $1.65 billion private placement on Sept. 11. In addition, SOL Strategies secured Nasdaq approval to begin trading on Sept. 9 as a Solana-first investment vehicle. Institutional flows Institutional flows reflected the momentum shift. Solana exchange-traded products (ETPs) registered $177 million in inflows during the week of Aug. 25-29, representing the largest altcoin flow excluding Ethereum. The first week of the month saw Solana…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 06:36
BlackRock eyes tokenized crypto ETFs and stocks – Report
The post BlackRock eyes tokenized crypto ETFs and stocks – Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 12, 2025 Key Takeaways BlackRock wants to expand beyond its BUIDL tokenized money market fund and bring crypto ETFs, stocks, and others on-chain. Is the financial market revolution here? BlackRock is reportedly exploring expanding its tokenized product line to cover its popular crypto and other exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to a report by Bloomberg, the world’s largest asset manager is mulling going all in on the segment and bringing even stocks on-chain to be traded as digital tokens. However, the plan would be subject to regulatory approval, per the report, citing people familiar with the matter. BlackRock’s crypto bet In less than two years since launching its spot Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] ETFs, BlackRock’s crypto holdings have surged to $100 billion. Its first tokenized money market fund, BUIDL (BlackRock USD Institutional Liquidity Fund), was launched in March 2024. Now, the product has a market cap of $2.2 billion, held by 90 firms and is spread across six chains. Early this year, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said, ‘Every asset can be tokenized…If that happens, investing will be revolutionized. Markets would never need to close. Settlements would be instantaneous.” He added that it would be the most ‘disruptive innovation since ETFs.’ However, some critics still questioned the value of such a move. According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the ‘on-chain’ group was still too small to warrant the hype. “I don’t see the value add for the consumer to get them to switch. ETFs are always underestimated.” Source: X Interestingly, Nasdaq also asked for the SEC to allow it to list tokenized equities with equal rights as traditional shareholders. That said, tokenized stocks will still be securities, according to SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce. Hence, they must still follow securities law. But the regulators are racing to offer…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 06:32
WisdomTree launches tokenized private credits on Ethereum and Stellar
Asset manager WisdomTree has launched the WisdomTree Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDYX), aiming to track the Gapstow Private Credit and Alternative Income Index (GLACI).
Fxstreet
2025/09/13 06:30
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pi Coin and Solana by the End of 2025
DeepSeek predicts strong upside for XRP, Pi Coin, and Solana as Bitcoin sets a record, crypto market cap climbs above $4 trillion, and U.S. policies under the GENIUS Act and SEC’s Project Crypto provide regulatory clarity that analysts say could fuel conditions similar to the 2021 altcoin rally.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 06:30
Best Crypto to Buy Now 12 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Pepe
Best crypto has examined Bitcoin’s rebound toward recent highs, new U.S. rules including the GENIUS Act and the SEC’s Project Crypto, and performance across XRP, Dogecoin, and Pepe, while Bitcoin Hyper has reported a $15.2M presale and plans for an SVM-based L2.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 06:30
Top Trending Crypto This Week Includes Rollblock After Raising Millions In Record Time
Rollblock dominates this week’s crypto trends with $11.7M raised, 84% presale sellout, 30% APY staking, and 50x upside potential, making it 2025’s top GambleFi play.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/13 06:30
Giorgio Armani’s Will Opens The Door To A Partial Sale Or IPO
The post Giorgio Armani’s Will Opens The Door To A Partial Sale Or IPO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline For half a century, Giorgio Armani fiercely protected the independence of his company, yet following his passing, his will outlines a plan for gradually selling a stake in the Giorgio Armani Group or filing an IPO if a suitable buyer isn’t found, according to Reuters. TOPSHOT – Italian designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause at the end of his presentation for Armani Prive during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Week to mark its 20th anniversary, in Paris on January 28, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Giorgio Armani left 40% control of the business to longtime collaborator and menswear leader Pantaleo Dell’Orco. The Giorgio Armani Foundation, which has the responsibility of naming a new corporate CEO, will receive 30% of shares and its holdings must never fall below that level. Family members, niece Silvana Armani, who oversees the womenswear line, and nephew Andrea Cameana, sustainability managing director, receive 15% each and sister Rosanna, who sits on the board, and niece Rosanna receive non-voting shares. The will specifies that not before one year but within 18 months, his heirs may sell up to 15% of the company, followed by the sale of a second 30% to 54.9% tranche of shares to the same buyer after three to five years Armani named preferred buyers as luxury market leader LVMH group, as well as licensing partners EssilorLuxottica and L’Oréal. Alternatively, if a suitable buyer is not found, a similar share of stock can be floated on a public stock exchange – preferably in Italy or another of the same standing – with the foundation retaining a minimum of 30.1% shares. Key Background Since establishing his namesake brand in 1975, Giorgio Armani maintained tight control of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 06:28
Why PLUME Rally May Be Far From Over Despite Massive Spike
Could PLUME rally really be just getting started despite that massive spike? A page with the name “Not Telling” on X made a post that suggest Plume could be going for another rally. The post says $PLUME is up 65% in the last 7 days and that bigger partnerships are coming. Some mentions of a
Coinstats
2025/09/13 06:28
Tether Launches US Stablecoin USAT with Former White House Crypto Advisor as CEO
Tether announced Friday the launch of USAT, a new US-regulated stablecoin designed for American businesses and institutions. The company appointed Bo Hines, who previously led the White House's crypto advisory group, as CEO of its US division.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/13 06:20
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position