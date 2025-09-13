2025-09-15 Monday

XRP Faces Brutal Whale Shake-Up: 40,000,000 Exit Millionaire Wallets

XRP Faces Brutal Whale Shake-Up: 40,000,000 Exit Millionaire Wallets

The post XRP Faces Brutal Whale Shake-Up: 40,000,000 Exit Millionaire Wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP whales have made their presence known once again, with blockchain data showing that millionaire wallets offloaded around 40 million tokens in the past day. The move comes from wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million XRP, a bracket that has often been used to measure the positioning of institutions or similar large entities.  So, this type of wallet lost over $120 million worth of XRP at the current price, which suggests that the top players on the market are making some big changes to their holdings. You Might Also Like The chart data shows how these wallets put on about 400 million XRP between them, going from about 7.78 billion XRP to 7.74 billion XRP, which confirms the scale of the sell-off. It is interesting, though, because even though there has been a major drop, XRP’s market price has stayed pretty much the same at around $3.02. Usually, changes in the price of whale moves line up with changes in distribution during times of growth and decline. The latest pattern fits that bill: as XRP recovered from its late-August lows, larger holders started trimming their exposure.  Market reaction While whales are selling into strength, their holdings are still much higher than the lows we saw in mid-August, when balances fell before bouncing back. You Might Also Like What is really interesting about this episode is that the market did not crack under the pressure. Usually, 40 million XRP hitting the market so quickly could cause some volatility, but in this case, the token held its ground, which suggests that current demand is healthy enough to handle a lot of outflows. Source: https://u.today/xrp-faces-brutal-whale-shake-up-40000000-exit-millionaire-wallets
Trump vows to file RICO charges against George Soros for "bankrolling agitation"

Trump vows to file RICO charges against George Soros for “bankrolling agitation”

The post Trump vows to file RICO charges against George Soros for “bankrolling agitation” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Donald Trump, speaking from the White House Friday, said his administration is looking into filing RICO charges against George Soros or members of his family. Trump made the comments during a Fox News interview after being confronted by protesters at a Washington, D.C. restaurant earlier this week. “Protesters get paid for their profession from Soros and other people,” Trump said. “And we’re going to look into Soros, because I think it’s a RICO case against him and other people. Because this is more than like protests. This is real agitation.” The remarks were made during Trump’s sit-down with Fox, according to the full segment broadcast Wednesday. The RICO Act (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) is usually aimed at dismantling organized criminal networks. Trump didn’t clarify which Soros relative might be involved or name any organizations under suspicion. But this isn’t the first time Trump has called for an investigation. In previous speeches, he’s attacked Soros and “his wonderful Radical Left son,” without specifying which son. George’s son Alex Soros currently chairs the board of Open Society Foundations, one of the world’s biggest philanthropic groups tied to liberal causes. The renewed interest in launching a federal investigation follows the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a close Trump ally. Trump links political funding to financial chaos, points to Soros bets Soros has long been linked to massive financial movements. He profited from one of the biggest currency trades in history. Leading up to Black Wednesday in September 1992, Soros’s fund had sold short over $10 billion in British pounds, believing the UK’s entry into the European Exchange Rate Mechanism was flawed. The British government refused to raise interest rates or float the currency. The pound collapsed. The UK was forced to withdraw. Soros’s profit: over $1 billion. The UK Treasury…
JPMorgan Analysts Reveal Their Forecast for Next Week's FED Interest Rate Decision – What Will Powell Say?

JPMorgan Analysts Reveal Their Forecast for Next Week’s FED Interest Rate Decision – What Will Powell Say?

The post JPMorgan Analysts Reveal Their Forecast for Next Week’s FED Interest Rate Decision – What Will Powell Say? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JPMorgan Chase US chief economist Michael Feroli said he expects the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points next week. Feroli noted that some members wanted a larger rate cut, but none favored leaving rates unchanged. He also noted that the Fed’s dot plot projections are expected to project another rate cut after 2025. Meanwhile, the probability of a US government shutdown this year has risen to 54%, the highest in months, according to data from prediction market Kalshi. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has warned that Democrats are prepared to deplete government funds if Republicans refuse to accept demands for health care spending. Meanwhile, TD Securities strategists argued in a note that the dollar could appreciate in the short term if the Fed cuts interest rates by 25 basis points but delivers cautious forward-looking messages. The strategists noted that markets are pricing in successive rate cuts, but the Fed could limit these expectations by highlighting inflation risks. It was noted that Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to emphasize that the rate cuts are not tied to a predetermined path and that data will be closely monitored. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/jpmorgan-analysts-reveal-their-forecast-for-next-weeks-fed-interest-rate-decision-what-will-powell-say/
Scarcity Pricing Is Driving Up Electricity Prices In PJM

Scarcity Pricing Is Driving Up Electricity Prices In PJM

The post Scarcity Pricing Is Driving Up Electricity Prices In PJM appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shown is the Eddystone Generating Station in Eddystone, Pa., Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Unit 1 was retired in 2011. Unit 2 was retired in 2012. The most recently built generators were put into service in 1970. See https://www.constellationenergy.com/our-company/locations/location-sites/eddystone-generating-station.html Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Who’s afraid of competition now? Utility Dive recently published a piece about Independent Power Producers (IPPs) pushing back on critics who blame IPPs for rising electricity prices in the areas served by the PJM Interconnection covering 67 million people across a region stretching from the Atlantic coast to Chicago. That article was an interview with the CEO of the Electric Power Supply Association, the industry association that represents IPPs. Essentially, EPSA’s position is that IPPs are blameless for the increased prices and can respond to “price signals” by PJM to produce more electricity, and that IPPs are better positioned to meet this energy crisis than vertically integrated electric utilities. The argument is false for the following reasons. First and foremost, it is scarcity pricing in deregulated electricity markets that is driving up consumer electricity rates faster than IPPs are building power plants. Why? The IPPs understand that they make more money by creating scarcity or withholding supply. There is no better way to withhold supply than by not building power plants. Consequently, over the summer, the region served by PJM suffered price spikes in the wholesale market up to 50 times the cost of producing electricity, and the PJM capacity market again exploded with prices exceeding 10 times the cost of producing electricity. That is the impact of scarcity pricing! The fact that PJM is failing to bring new power online is not a surprise. PJM’s capacity market was never intended to provide incentives to build new generators. It was designed…
I Spent 50 Hours in the Memecoin Trenches — Here's What I Learned (and What I Made)

I Spent 50 Hours in the Memecoin Trenches — Here’s What I Learned (and What I Made)

Spoiler alert: The trenches are darker than you think, but there are lessons worth learning (even if you decide never to go back).Continue reading on Coinmonks »
HYPE Rally Sees Early Rotation as Whales Offload Nearly $30M

HYPE Rally Sees Early Rotation as Whales Offload Nearly $30M

Lookonchain reports four wallets sold roughly $29.4M worth of HYPE as the token trades in the mid-$50s, signs of whale profit-taking after a steep rally.
SCOTUS ruling could cost Trump $95B gained in tariff revenue

SCOTUS ruling could cost Trump $95B gained in tariff revenue

The post SCOTUS ruling could cost Trump $95B gained in tariff revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revenue from President Donald Trump’s tariffs jumped in August. However, a recent court setback for the White House has raised the prospect that some of the money may have to be paid back. Treasury Department figures show the U.S. collected $30 billion in tariff revenue in August, bringing the year-to-date total to $165 billion. By contrast, August 2024 yielded $7 billion, with $70 billion gathered over the same period a year earlier. That puts the increase in tariff receipts this year at $95 billion. The gains could be temporary, however, if courts ultimately rule the approach unlawful and order refunds. Earlier this month, a federal appeals court found that Trump lacked authority to use the International Economic Emergency Powers Act to impose the duties at issue. The administration is appealing, sending the dispute to the Supreme Court. “We would have to give a refund on about half the tariffs, which would be terrible for the treasury,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” In a court filing, Bessent said between $750 billion and $1 trillion in tariffs could be collected by June 2026, which is when the Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling. The justices agreed to fast-track the case, with arguments set for November. Court loss may not end tariffs completely Even if the court sides against the administration, the tariffs might not vanish, according to Jeff Buchbinder, chief equity strategist at LPL Financial. He wrote that the White House has other legal routes it could use to re-establish duties. Whether previously collected tariff revenue would have to be paid back remains unresolved. “Regardless of how the highest U.S. court rules, expect most of the current tariffs to remain in place,” Buchbinder wrote. Not every tariff is at stake in the case. At issue…
XRP Price Clears $3, Reenters Global Top 100 Assets

XRP Price Clears $3, Reenters Global Top 100 Assets

TLDR: XRP price crosses $3, signaling renewed momentum as wallets with large holdings stay in focus. XRP market cap rises to $181.88B, putting the token back among the world’s top 100 assets. Analysts say monthly close above 2017 peak could open door to price discovery and new highs. Only 5.6M wallets hold under 500 XRP, [...] The post XRP Price Clears $3, Reenters Global Top 100 Assets appeared first on Blockonomi.
HKMA Hosts Green Fintech Symposium 2025, Unveils Competition Winners

HKMA Hosts Green Fintech Symposium 2025, Unveils Competition Winners

The post HKMA Hosts Green Fintech Symposium 2025, Unveils Competition Winners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Sep 12, 2025 09:03 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority co-hosted the 2025 Green Fintech Symposium, revealing winners of the Green Fintech Competition, highlighting innovation in sustainability and green finance. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), in collaboration with the Hong Kong Institute of Bankers, successfully hosted the 2025 Green Fintech Symposium, as reported by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. The event also marked the announcement of the winners of the 2025 Green Fintech Competition. Event Highlights and Participation The Symposium garnered significant interest, drawing nearly 500 participants both in-person and online. Attendees included representatives from banks, investment firms, corporates, technology companies, regulatory bodies, and academic institutions. The discussions focused on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities within the realm of green fintech. Keynote Address and Discussions Mr. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the HKMA, delivered the opening remarks, emphasizing the pivotal role of innovation in sustainability. He highlighted the necessity of cross-sector partnerships in tackling global climate change challenges. The Symposium featured a series of panel discussions and a fireside chat, exploring the integration of artificial intelligence and big data into green fintech, as well as the commercialization of these solutions for Asia’s transition to a low-carbon economy. Competition Results and Innovations The Green Fintech Competition, a major highlight of the event, received over 140 entries from 26 jurisdictions, reflecting a 60% increase in participation since its inception in 2023. Winners under the five competition themes presented their innovative solutions, showcasing their potential to key figures in Hong Kong’s green and sustainable finance ecosystem. Detailed information about the winning entries is available in the official annex. Supporting Organizations The event was supported by notable organizations including the Institute of Sustainability and Technology, Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, Hong Kong…
Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford: Odds, Records, Prediction

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford: Odds, Records, Prediction

The post Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford: Odds, Records, Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: (L-R) Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) Getty Images Two future Hall of Famers will fight each other in the most anticipated mainstream boxing match of the year with the undisputed super middleweight championship on the line. While Canelo Alvarez’s status in history, win or lose, is set (when he retires, he’ll be considered one of the very best of his era and one of the best Mexican fighters of all time), Terence Crawford gets the opportunity to grab a legacy-defining victory. Here’s everything you need to know about Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, including the odds, their records and a prediction on who will win. Though Crawford is moving up in weight from 154 to 168 pounds and though Crawford had one of his shakier appearances the only time he fought at the 154-pound junior middleweight limit 13 months ago, he’s only a slight underdog against a legend like Alvarez. The reason? Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champ, hasn’t had a truly impressive performance against an opponent in a 50-50 fight since beating Gennadiy Golovkin in 2022. Crawford, meanwhile, has never even been close to losing a fight. Plus, Crawford’s confidence is higher than ever, especially since it’s been revealed that Alvarez has employed Boots Ennis in sparring in an effort to mimic what Crawford can manage in the ring. Crawford – the former undisputed junior welterweight and welterweight champion who would become the first boxer in the multiple-belt era to win a third undisputed championship with a victory on Saturday – is unconvinced that training with Ennis will help Alvarez. “(Alvarez is) fighting the best fighter in the world. He better…
