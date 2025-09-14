2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
XRP and BTC Investors Take Note: SunnyMining Cloud Mining Offers a New Choice

Whether you are a long-term BTC holder or an XRP investor seeking steady returns in a volatile market, SunnyMining provides a new path.
Coinstats2025/09/14 20:00
Top Crypto Presales 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Outshines Layer Brett and Bitcoin Hyper in ROI Potential

Crypto presales dominate 2025. MAGACOIN FINANCE leads with massive ROI forecasts, while Layer Brett and Bitcoin Hyper battle for investor momentum.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 20:00
World’s First XRPL Hub Coming to Greece in 2026, Anodos Labs Confirms

Anodos Labs has unveiled plans to establish the world’s first XRPL-focused hub in Thessaloniki by 2026, marking a milestone for Greece’s blockchain landscape. The initiative will drive economic growth and job creation while expanding the XRPL ecosystem into new industries. Thessaloniki, often seen as a city with untapped technological potential, will now host Greece’s pioneering […]
Tronweekly2025/09/14 20:00
Bitcoin Could Reach Astonishing Heights: Winklevoss Insight

The post Bitcoin Could Reach Astonishing Heights: Winklevoss Insight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, notable for their pioneering roles in Bitcoin investment, foresee a remarkable ascent for the cryptocurrency’s value. Appearing on Fox Business, they projected Bitcoin could eventually achieve a valuation of $1 million, framing it as “Gold 2.0.” Their remarks underscore Bitcoin’s untapped prospects as it remains in its formative phase. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Could Reach Astonishing Heights: Winklevoss Insight Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-could-reach-astonishing-heights-winklevoss-insight
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:56
Bitcoin Treasury Firm Empery Digital Completes $14.5 Million Share Buyback Program

PANews reported on September 14th that BitcoinTreasuries, in a post on the X platform, announced that Nasdaq-listed company Empery Digital has executed a $14.5 million share repurchase program, repurchasing approximately 2 million shares at a price below its net asset value. Recent data shows that Empery Digital currently holds 4,081.39 bitcoins, with a total purchase price of approximately $480 million and an average purchase price of $117,517 per bitcoin.
PANews2025/09/14 19:53
2026 salary growth flattens at 3.4% as companies reduce incentive pay

The post 2026 salary growth flattens at 3.4% as companies reduce incentive pay appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. workers hoping for a bigger raise in 2026 might be disappointed. New numbers from The Conference Board show that most employers are planning an average salary increase of just 3.4%, matching this year’s bump. That’s despite rising prices, a shaky job market, and growing anxiety about job security in Trump’s second term in office. Mitchell Barnes, economist at The Conference Board, explained that what’s happening isn’t a pullback but a reshuffling. “Today’s labor market is one of reorientation, not retreat,” Barnes said in an interview with Yahoo Finance. He added that companies are still giving out raises, but some are cutting back on signing and retention bonuses, choosing instead to spend smarter. About 60% of businesses surveyed blamed economic uncertainty for the cautious salary moves and slower hiring. Employers hold off on new hires, focus on existing staff Across the board, employers say they’re taking longer to fill jobs that became vacant in the last six months. Many of those who quit haven’t been replaced. Some companies that issued temporary layoffs are now making those cuts permanent. Instead of chasing new hires, some employers are choosing to build from within. Barnes said that 16% of companies surveyed plan to spend more on skill-building programs for their current staff in 2026. Meanwhile, data from Payscale supports a similar forecast. Their survey found that U.S. employers expect a 3.5% average raise in 2026, slightly below the 3.6% increase in 2025. But the bigger story is in the breakdown: Only 16% of employers said they’re increasing their salary budgets. Most, around 70%, will keep budgets flat, and a small number are actually cutting back. Ruth Thomas, Payscale’s chief compensation officer, says the reasoning has changed. “It’s not surprising that pay budgets are trending lower this year, based on a cooling labor market,”…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:52
Stage 40 Madness: Arctic Pablo 5x Bonus Shocks Whales

The post Stage 40 Madness: Arctic Pablo 5x Bonus Shocks Whales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 14:45 Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 40 presale finale offers a 400% bonus with 5x tokens as whales circle in. Bitcoin and Bonk remain top cryptos with 100x potential. What happens when a presale finale doesn’t just close quietly but detonates with an offer that rewrites the rules of crypto entry? That’s exactly what the Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) Frozen Finale has done. At Stage 40, the project has delivered a surprise 400 percent bonus that multiplies allocations by five, leaving whales and retail investors scrambling to get in before the doors close. This isn’t just another meme coin presale chasing attention. Arctic Pablo Coin layers an immersive storyline, icy mythology, and real-world mechanics like token burns, staking, and community competitions into an adventure that feels both fantastical and grounded. With the FINAL400 code in play, investors are seeing token counts jump into staggering numbers, setting up potential life-changing gains at listing and beyond. Meanwhile, established giants like Bitcoin and rising challengers like Bonk keep their grip on relevance, showing why they’re still ranked among the best crypto with 100x potential. Yet in the middle of this battleground, APC’s presale finale creates a narrative unlike anything else in 2025, one where myth collides with ROI math, and where the window is narrowing by the hour. Arctic Pablo Coin’s Frozen Finale: The 5x Token Frenzy That Whales Cannot Ignore The word is out: APC’s Stage 40 presale finale is a magnet for whales. With the price locked at $0.0012, raising over $4M, and the FINAL400 code multiplying allocations by five, the math is electrifying. A $5,000 entry delivers 4,166,666 tokens at base value. Once quintupled, that allocation jumps to 20,833,330 APC. If the coin hits its $0.008 listing price, that stake is suddenly worth $166,666. Should…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:49
Pakistan opens lane for crypto exchanges to obtain local licenses

Pakistan has sent out invitations to cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide to apply for local licenses to operate in the country. According to reports, the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA) has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from leading exchanges and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs). The country said it wants the global crypto exchanges to participate […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 19:49
Arctic Pablo Coin’s FINAL400 Bonus Turns Presale into Millions | Dogecoin Utility Grows, Pepe Stays Viral Among Top Cryptos to Buy Now

Can a single presale ignite a movement across the meme coin space? Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) seems determined to prove it can. With its Frozen Finale now underway, the project has unlocked a staggering 400% FINAL400 bonus that’s pulling in crypto whales and everyday traders alike. More than just another meme coin presale, APC is creating a story […]
Coinstats2025/09/14 19:45
Stage 40 Madness: Arctic Pablo Coin’s 5x Token Bonus Makes It the Best Crypto with 100x Potential While Bitcoin and Bonk Remain Surge

What happens when a presale finale doesn’t just close quietly but detonates with an offer that rewrites the rules of […] The post Stage 40 Madness: Arctic Pablo Coin’s 5x Token Bonus Makes It the Best Crypto with 100x Potential While Bitcoin and Bonk Remain Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/14 19:45
