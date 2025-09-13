2025-09-15 Monday

Athletics’ Nick Kurtz Clearly Is Top AL Rookie; What About NL?

Athletics’ Nick Kurtz Clearly Is Top AL Rookie; What About NL?

The post Athletics’ Nick Kurtz Clearly Is Top AL Rookie; What About NL? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nick Kurtz has clearly slugged his way to a likely American League Rookie of the Year Award atop a list of very good young players. In the NL, Chicago Cubs pitcher Cade Horton leads a less-impressive group. Besides Horton, other young players likely to get consideration for the NL award are Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin, Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw and infielder Caleb Durbin of the Milwaukee Brewers. Late-season callups Jacob Marsee of the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets’ Nolan McLean have been very impressive. They likely have not played enough to get firm consideration from voters, however. In the AL, shortstop Jacob Wilson of the Athletics was clearly the best rookie through June. In 71 games before July 1, the 23-year-old hit .339 with 11 homers, 40 RBI. He has battled injuries and played only 30 games since, batting .265 with 3 homers, 16 RBI. SACRAMENTO, CA: Nick Kurtz of the Athletics watches another of his long drives, this time against the Detroit Tigers at Sutter Health Park on Aug. 26, 2025. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Getty Images Kurtz started slowly after being called up April 23. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound first baseman went on an absolute tear in July and in 102 games is hitting .302 with 30 homers and 74 RBI. In July, he hit .395 with 11 homers and 27 RBI in 24 games. “I would say I’m a little shocked, surprised,” Kurtz told Gabe Lacques of USA Today. “I knew I was a good hitter but having a really good rookie year is pretty cool to see.” Coolest of all was one of the most colossal games in history on July 25 against the Houston Astros. Kurtz went 6-for-6 with 4 homers, 1 double, 6 runs and 8 RBI. He’s the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 07:13
Does Stephen King’s Tale Stand Tall Or Stumble?

Does Stephen King’s Tale Stand Tall Or Stumble?

The post Does Stephen King’s Tale Stand Tall Or Stumble? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cooper Hoffman as Garraty, David Jonsson as McVries, Tut Nyuot as Baker, and Ben Wang as Olson in “The Long Walk.” Murray Close/Lionsgate The movie adaptation of Stephen King’s dystopian thriller The Long Walk is new in theaters. How do Rotten Tomatoes critics rate the film? Rated R, opened in theaters nationwide on Friday. From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King’s first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films, comes The Long Walk, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: ‘How far could you go?’” ForbesPhotos: Margot Robbie And Dakota Johnson Go With ‘Naked’ Looks At PremieresBy Tim Lammers Adapted for the screen by Strange Darlings writer-director JT Mollner, The Long Walk stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer and Mark Hamill. To date, Rotten Tomatoes critics have given The Long Walk a 91% “fresh” rating based on 139 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus reads, “Cooper Hoffman and David Johnsson’s soulful performances bring a lot of heart to Stephen King’s dystopian tale, making The Long Walk a life-or-death ordeal for its characters but a riveting ride for audiences.” ForbesWhen Is ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers The film has also received an 86% “fresh” score on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 100-plus verified user ratings. RT’s audience summary is still pending. How Are Individual Critics Reacting To ‘The Long Walk’? Steven Rose of the UK’s The Guardian is among the top critics on RT who gives The Long Walk a “fresh” rating, writing in his review summary, “The result comes across like a cross between a buddy movie and a horror movie — a war…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 07:04
Ethereum Targets $5,000 As Layer Brett Is Dubbed By Analysts As The Next PEPE

Ethereum Targets $5,000 As Layer Brett Is Dubbed By Analysts As The Next PEPE

The post Ethereum Targets $5,000 As Layer Brett Is Dubbed By Analysts As The Next PEPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 00:23 The ETH price forecast of $5,000 represents significant upside potential for the established blockchain giant. Meanwhile, analysts are comparing Layer Brett to PEPE’s early days, but with an enhanced technological foundation. This combination of established growth and emerging opportunity creates interesting options for investors. Understanding both perspectives helps in making informed investment decisions. Ethereum price forecast reflects steady institutional growth Most ETH price forecast models project gradual appreciation toward $5,000. This target represents solid returns for current Ethereum holders. The network’s dominance in smart contracts and DeFi supports this positive outlook. However, ETH’s massive market cap requires enormous capital for significant percentage gains. The ETH price forecast depends heavily on ecosystem development and institutional adoption. These factors typically create steady growth rather than explosive moves. This makes ETH better for conservative investors than wealth seekers. Why analysts see PEPE-like potential in Layer Brett Market observers note similarities between PEPE’s early momentum and Layer Brett’s current trajectory. Both projects capture cultural moments while building community excitement. However, Layer Brett adds technological substance through its Ethereum Layer 2 foundation. This combination could drive even greater potential than pure meme coins. The comparison focuses on growth patterns rather than specific features. PEPE demonstrated how community-driven projects can achieve dramatic returns. Layer Brett’s additional utility might enhance this potential significantly. Key differences that might advantage Layer Brett Unlike PEPE, Layer Brett offers genuine blockchain utility through Layer 2 technology. This foundation provides sustainability beyond social media trends. The project addresses actual Ethereum scalability issues while maintaining meme appeal. This balanced approach might attract both technology investors and community participants. The broader appeal could drive greater adoption than pure meme coins achieve. This potential excites analysts comparing the two opportunities. Investment implications of both opportunities Ethereum offers relatively…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 07:01
Dogecoin ETF delayed – Yet, bulls aren’t backing down – Why?

Dogecoin ETF delayed – Yet, bulls aren’t backing down – Why?

Only the ETF is on hold. The excitement is clearly not!
Coinstats2025/09/13 07:00
Cardano and Tron Look Strong for 2025—But Investors Eye One Rising Utility Token Could Steal the Spotlight

Cardano and Tron Look Strong for 2025—But Investors Eye One Rising Utility Token Could Steal the Spotlight

Which Crypto Could Multiply 40× by Early 2026? Cardano’s a solid choice for the long haul, with its research-backed security and appeal to big players. Tron, on the other hand, is all about speed and low costs, making it a hit for apps like games and social media. MAGAX is looking to bring the best [...] The post Cardano and Tron Look Strong for 2025—But Investors Eye One Rising Utility Token Could Steal the Spotlight appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/13 07:00
Solana ETF decision delay by SEC: analysts say SOL and XRP still the best altcoins to buy before november

Solana ETF decision delay by SEC: analysts say SOL and XRP still the best altcoins to buy before november

Solana’s highly anticipated ETF proposal has hit a pause. The SEC announced it would delay its decision, citing the need for more thorough review of market infrastructure, investor protections, and liquidity standards. Traders had hoped the regulator would fast-track approval following the success of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs earlier this year, but the cautious stance didn’t come as a complete surprise.ETF delays are common in crypto. Regulators typically take multiple review cycles before granting approval, often waiting for liquidity benchmarks and investor safeguards to align. For Solana, the decision reflects more on process than fundamentals. While the delay briefly weighed on sentiment, analysts say it does not alter the longer-term trajectory. Solana remains one of the fastest, most scalable blockchains in the industry, and its ecosystem continues to grow despite regulatory setbacks. With XRP also riding a surge of institutional inflows, both assets remain top-tier altcoins for accumulation before November. And while majors like SOL and XRP dominate headlines, presale projects such as MAGACOIN FINANCE are generating urgency that investors say is impossible to ignore.Solana’s fundamentals remain intactThe delay should be seen in context. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum faced repeated postponements before their ETFs were finally approved. In each case, adoption advanced during the waiting period, and the eventual approvals acted as catalysts for fresh inflows. Analysts expect Solana to follow a similar pattern, noting that its fundamentals remain unchanged.On-chain data highlights Solana’s resilience. Daily active users remain among the highest in the market, transaction volumes consistently rank in the millions, and decentralised applications across gaming, NFTs, and DeFi continue to attract attention. This blend of speed, cost efficiency, and cultural relevance has given Solana a reputation as the “fast culture chain,” allowing it to remain a leader even during broader market slowdowns.For investors, the delay is frustrating but not damaging. It reinforces a simple truth: approval may take time, but Solana’s trajectory toward mainstream recognition remains on track.XRP’s steady institutional inflowsXRP, often considered a rival in the “top altcoin” conversation, is also benefiting from renewed institutional interest. Following its partial legal clarity in 2024, XRP re-entered portfolios across hedge funds and global payment providers. Its integration into cross-border settlement systems has given it a utility-driven moat, ensuring demand extends beyond speculative trading.Recent data from CoinShares confirms that XRP has been one of the most consistent beneficiaries of inflows this year, ranking just behind Ethereum and Solana among altcoins. Analysts highlight that even without an ETF, XRP’s legal clarity and adoption curve make it a strong buy before November. Its steady performance, coupled with global partnerships, adds stability to portfolios already exposed to more volatile assets.While majors like SOL and XRP offer stability and liquidity, presales are where asymmetry still lives. As final rounds approach, analysts warn MAGACOIN FINANCE may never be this accessible again. With projections of 10,600 ROI , urgency is building as both whales and retail fight for allocations. Traders argue this presale is the exact setup that historically separates average gains from legendary wealth-building opportunities.MAGACOIN FINANCE stands apart because of how it merges meme-driven branding with rigorous structural legitimacy. The HashEx audit has been completed, CertiK verification is in progress, and tokenomics have been engineered to align with retail investors: 60% allocated to presale buyers, only 1% reserved for the team. Add to this a surging community of 25,000+ members and 13,500+ verified investors, and the scale is undeniable.What makes this presale compelling is timing. As regulatory delays create uncertainty in majors, retail traders and whales alike are piling into projects that can deliver immediate momentum. The urgency around MAGACOIN FINANCE is both cultural and mathematical: scarcity is built into the design, and credibility is backed by audits. That combination is rare, and it explains why this presale is being called a once-per-cycle opportunity.Balancing majors with presalesAnalysts stress the importance of balance in volatile conditions. Majors like Solana and XRP provide the liquidity and resilience needed to anchor portfolios. Their ecosystems, adoption stories, and institutional inflows mean they are unlikely to fade, even in the face of regulatory hurdles. Presales like MAGACOIN FINANCE, however, provide the asymmetric upside that can multiply capital in ways majors no longer can.This dual approach mirrors strategies from past cycles. In 2021, many investors paired Ethereum with Solana or Avalanche to capture both stability and early growth. In 2017, portfolios blended Bitcoin with emerging DeFi tokens that later became blue chips. In 2025, analysts say the formula looks similar: combine established assets like SOL and XRP with promising presales like MAGACOIN FINANCE to capture both safety and explosive upside.ConclusionThe SEC’s delay on Solana’s ETF decision may frustrate short-term traders, but the fundamentals of both SOL and XRP remain strong. Institutional inflows, vibrant communities, and deepening adoption position them as some of the best altcoins to buy before November. At the same time, MAGACOIN FINANCE’s final presale rounds, 10,600 ROI projections, and rapidly growing community are creating urgency that few investors can ignore.Together, they highlight the opportunity of late 2025: anchor portfolios with majors while securing asymmetric bets in credible presales. Solana, XRP, and MAGACOIN FINANCE may represent three very different narratives, but for investors, they share one thing in common, the potential to define the next chapter of crypto’s bull market.To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:Website: https://magacoinfinance.comAccess: https://magacoinfinance.com/accessTwitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinanceTelegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinanceThe post Solana ETF decision delay by SEC: analysts say SOL and XRP still the best altcoins to buy before november appeared first on Invezz
Coinstats2025/09/13 07:00
ModStealer Malware Targets Crypto Wallets Across Platforms

ModStealer Malware Targets Crypto Wallets Across Platforms

The post ModStealer Malware Targets Crypto Wallets Across Platforms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A newly-discovered malware called ModStealer is targeting crypto users across macOS, Windows and Linux systems, posing risks to wallets and access credentials. Apple-focused security firm Mosyle uncovered the malware, saying it remained completely undetected by major antivirus engines for almost a month after being uploaded to VirusTotal, an online platform that analyzes files to detect malicious content, 9to5mac reported. Mosyle said ModStealer is designed to extract data, with pre-loaded code that steals private keys, certificates, credential files and browser-based wallet extensions. The security researchers found targeting logic for different wallets, including extensions on Safari and Chromium-based browsers.  The security firm said the malware persists on macOS by abusing the system to register as a background agent. The team said the server is hosted in Finland but believes the infrastructure is routed through Germany to mask the operators’ origin. Security firm warns of fake job ads The malware is reportedly being distributed through fake job recruitment ads, a tactic that has been increasingly used to target Web3 developers and builders.  Once users install the malicious package, ModStealer embeds itself into the system and operates in the background. It captures data from the clipboard, takes screenshots and executes remote commands.  Stephen Ajayi, DApp and AI audit technical lead at blockchain security firm Hacken, told Cointelegraph that malicious recruitment campaigns using fraudulent “test tasks” as a malware delivery mechanism are becoming increasingly common. He warned developers to take extra precautions when asked to download files or complete assessments.  “Developers should validate the legitimacy of recruiters and associated domains,” Ajayi told Cointelegraph. “Request that assignments be shared via public repositories, and open any task exclusively in a disposable virtual machine with no wallets, SSH keys or password managers.” Emphasizing the importance of compartmentalizing sensitive assets, Ajayi advised teams to maintain a strict separation between…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 06:59
Polymarket valuation ballooning, thanks to funding round

Polymarket valuation ballooning, thanks to funding round

The post Polymarket valuation ballooning, thanks to funding round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized prediction market platform – Polymarket is in a new round of funding that could see the platform balloon in valuation as it readies for a highly anticipated launch in the US. The new funding round is projected to significantly boost its valuation and potentially triple the $1 billion valuation it achieved in an earlier funding round that closed just this summer. Polymarket soars in valuation amid expansion in the US According to Business Insider, which cited two sources familiar with the issue, investor interest in the platform has surged amid indications that one investor is offering a term sheet valuing the platform at as much as $10 billion. This comes on the back of news that the platform is close to entering the US market. One of the sources revealed that the valuation is, however, still in flux. The platform’s spokesperson did not comment on the matter. The news comes as Polymarket’s chief executive officer, Shayne Coplan, earlier this month made a major announcement on the X platform that regulators had given it “the green light to go live in the USA” in a major development that would open it to an immense new user base. The company has been making several strategic moves in that regard. Last month, Donald Trump Jr. joined its advisory board, and 1789 Capital, the company where he is a partner, made a strategic investment in the company. At that time, Trump Jr. said in a statement that: “Polymarket is the largest prediction market in the world, and the US needs access to this important platform.” Partnership with Chainlink gels with the US expansion initiative Polymarket was founded in 2020 by Shayne Coplan. It allows users to bet on the outcomes of real-world events utilizing cryptocurrency. It gained attention last year during the US…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 06:58
Taylor Swift Could Give Deposition In Lively-Baldoni Court Battle, Baldoni’s Lawyers Say

Taylor Swift Could Give Deposition In Lively-Baldoni Court Battle, Baldoni’s Lawyers Say

The post Taylor Swift Could Give Deposition In Lively-Baldoni Court Battle, Baldoni’s Lawyers Say appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Billionaire pop star Taylor Swift may be deposed in “It Ends With Us” stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing legal battle next month, according to a court filing from Baldoni’s lawyers—but in a dueling letter to the judge, Lively’s lawyers said there is no evidence Swift agreed to sit for a deposition. Blake Lively’s lawyers said Friday there is no evidence Swift agreed to sit for a deposition. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) GC Images Key Facts In a letter to federal judge Lewis J. Liman, filed late Thursday night, Baldoni’s lawyers say Swift has “agreed to appear for deposition” during the week of Oct. 20 to Oct. 25. The letter says Swift is unable to give her deposition prior to Oct. 20, citing “preexisting professional obligations.” But on Friday afternoon, Lively’s lawyers disputed Baldoni’s claim and said there is no evidence Swift agreed to sit for a deposition, criticizing Baldoni’s lawyers for “repeatedly” seeking to “bring Ms. Swift into this litigation to fuel their relentless media strategy.” If Swift sits for a late-October deposition, it would happen just weeks after her upcoming album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” is released on Oct. 3. Baldoni’s legal team attempted to subpoena Swift earlier this year to seek communications between Swift and Lively’s legal team, but dropped it in May after lawyers for both Swift and Lively filed motions objecting to the subpoena. Following the subpoena, Swift’s spokesperson reportedly released a statement slamming it as “clickbait,” stating Swift “never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release.” Forbes…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 06:55
SmartLLM: The Future of Automated Smart Contract Audits

SmartLLM: The Future of Automated Smart Contract Audits

SmartLLM: The Future of Automated Smart Contract&nbsp;Audits Smart contracts now underpin the core functionality of dApps, DeFi, and blockchain-based projects in the swiftly transforming crypto space. These self-executing contracts, which automatically enforce rules and agreements, are transforming industries by eliminating intermediaries and ensuring transparency. However, the increasing complexity and adoption of smart contracts also bring inherent risks — vulnerabilities and bugs can result in financial losses, hacks, and compromised trust. This is where SmartLLM enters the scene, revolutionizing the way smart contracts are audited by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models&nbsp;(LLMs). Smart Contracts and Their Vulnerabilities Smart contracts are programmable protocols that reside on blockchain networks, designed to execute predefined actions when specific conditions are met. While their benefits include transparency, automation, and trustless execution, their security remains a critical concern. Some common vulnerabilities include: Reentrancy Attacks: Where a malicious contract repeatedly calls another contract before previous executions are completed. Integer Overflow/Underflow: Errors arising from arithmetic operations exceeding their storage&nbsp;limits. Logic Flaws: Incorrect implementation of contract rules or conditions. Access Control Vulnerabilities: Improper permissions that allow unauthorized users to execute sensitive functions. Traditional methods of auditing smart contracts involve manual code reviews by expert security auditors. While effective, this process is time-consuming, costly, and often prone to human error. With the rise of sophisticated attacks, automated and intelligent auditing solutions are becoming essential. Introduction to&nbsp;SmartLLM SmartLLM is an AI-powered auditing framework that utilizes large language models to automatically analyze smart contract code for vulnerabilities, optimization opportunities, and potential risks. By combining natural language understanding with blockchain expertise, SmartLLM brings unprecedented efficiency, accuracy, and scalability to smart contract auditing. Unlike conventional auditing tools, SmartLLM is designed to understand the logic, intent, and context of smart contracts, making it capable of detecting subtle vulnerabilities that traditional static analysis tools might miss. Additionally, SmartLLM can generate actionable recommendations for developers to improve code quality and security. Key Features of SmartLLM in Smart Contract&nbsp;Auditing Automated Vulnerability DetectionSmartLLM can automatically scan smart contract code and identify common and advanced vulnerabilities. By analyzing the contract’s logic, function calls, and storage structures, it highlights potential security risks without requiring manual intervention. AI-Powered Code UnderstandingLeveraging large language models, SmartLLM comprehends the natural language comments, variable names, and function descriptions in smart contracts. This semantic understanding allows the AI to detect logical inconsistencies and security flaws beyond superficial code analysis. Comprehensive ReportingAfter auditing, SmartLLM generates detailed reports highlighting vulnerabilities, their potential impact, and suggested fixes. This accelerates the remediation process and ensures developers can address issues promptly. ScalabilityUnlike human auditors, SmartLLM can simultaneously audit multiple smart contracts, regardless of their complexity. This is particularly beneficial for blockchain projects with extensive ecosystems requiring continuous security monitoring. Continuous LearningSmartLLM leverages AI training to continuously improve its auditing capabilities. By learning from newly discovered vulnerabilities, exploits, and patches, it stays up-to-date with the latest security trends and attack&nbsp;vectors. Integration with Development PipelinesSmartLLM can be integrated into CI/CD pipelines, enabling real-time auditing during development. This proactive approach reduces deployment risks and ensures security is embedded from the early&nbsp;stages. Advantages of SmartLLM Over Traditional Auditing Faster AuditsManual auditing of smart contracts can take weeks, depending on complexity. SmartLLM significantly reduces this time to hours, accelerating the development cycle and enabling rapid deployment. Cost EfficiencyHiring professional auditors for each smart contract audit can be expensive. SmartLLM automates much of this process, providing a cost-effective alternative without compromising quality. Reduced Human ErrorEven experienced auditors can overlook vulnerabilities due to fatigue or complexity. SmartLLM’s AI-driven approach minimizes the risk of oversight and ensures comprehensive coverage. Proactive SecurityBy integrating SmartLLM into development pipelines, vulnerabilities can be detected before deployment, preventing potential exploits and reducing financial and reputational damage. Enhanced Developer CollaborationThe detailed reports generated by SmartLLM make it easier for developers and auditors to communicate. Clear recommendations help teams implement fixes efficiently and confidently. Real-World Applications of&nbsp;SmartLLM 1. DeFi Platforms Decentralized finance applications rely heavily on smart contracts for lending, borrowing, trading, and staking. SmartLLM can audit these contracts to prevent common DeFi vulnerabilities such as reentrancy attacks and flash loan exploits, safeguarding user&nbsp;funds. 2. NFT Marketplaces NFT platforms depend on smart contracts to mint, transfer, and sell digital assets. SmartLLM ensures these contracts are secure, reducing the risk of token theft, unauthorized transfers, or contract misbehavior. 3. Token Launches Crypto projects launching new tokens must ensure smart contracts governing tokenomics and distribution are flawless. SmartLLM can verify compliance with standards like ERC-20 or ERC-721 and detect anomalies in supply, minting, and distribution logic. 4. DAO GovernanceDecentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) rely on smart contracts to manage voting and governance processes. SmartLLM helps audit these contracts to prevent manipulation, voting flaws, or governance attacks. Challenges and Considerations While SmartLLM represents a significant leap forward, it is not without challenges: Complexity of Smart Contracts Some contracts include highly complex logic or interdependent modules, which may still require human oversight in addition to AI auditing. Evolving Threat Landscape Cyber threats evolve rapidly, and new exploit techniques emerge frequently. Continuous training and updates are essential to keep SmartLLM effective. Integration Limitations Integrating SmartLLM into existing development pipelines may require technical expertise, particularly for legacy systems or unconventional contract structures. Regulatory Compliance While SmartLLM can enhance security, projects must also ensure compliance with local regulations and industry standards, which may not be fully automatable. The Future of Smart Contract Auditing with&nbsp;SmartLLM The adoption of AI-powered auditing tools like SmartLLM signals a paradigm shift in how blockchain projects ensure security. As AI models become more sophisticated, we can&nbsp;expect: Real-time auditing during development, enabling developers to fix vulnerabilities as they&nbsp;code. Cross-chain auditing capabilities, allowing SmartLLM to analyze contracts across multiple blockchain platforms. Predictive vulnerability detection, where AI anticipates potential exploits based on emerging attack patterns. Collaborative AI-human auditing, combining AI efficiency with human expertise for the most robust security. SmartLLM is not just a tool — it represents a new standard for secure blockchain development. By automating complex audits, reducing human error, and providing actionable insights, it empowers developers, auditors, and organizations to build trust in decentralized systems. Conclusion In an era where blockchain adoption is accelerating, the security of smart contracts is paramount. Traditional auditing methods, while valuable, struggle to keep up with the scale, speed, and complexity of modern decentralized applications. SmartLLM emerges as a game-changer, offering AI-powered, automated, and intelligent auditing for smart contracts. From DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces to DAOs and token launches, SmartLLM ensures that blockchain projects are not only innovative but also secure and reliable. By embracing SmartLLM, crypto developers and organizations can mitigate risks, enhance trust, and confidently navigate the decentralized future. SmartLLM: The Future of Automated Smart Contract Audits was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/13 06:53
