LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 07: A fan reacts as A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces signs an autograph for her after the Aces' 80-66 victory over the Chicago Sky at T-Mobile Arena on September 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images After another historic regular season that saw the WNBA attendance record broken two and half weeks before the season even ended, there is anticipation and excitement as the league heads into the playoffs. Where to Watch Playoffs begin on Sunday, September 14 with Disney's ABC and ESPN channels getting exclusive coverage of the opening rounds. 2025 WNBA Opening Round Playoff Schedule. ^Notes the Valkyries home arena moved to SAP Center in San Jose, CA instead of the Chase Center. Matthew Barresi, NBA Who to Watch Lynx vs. Valkyries The first matchup of the playoffs is between the No. 1 seeded Minnesota Lynx and No. 8 Golden State Valkyries. The Valkyries came in and took the league by storm, as an expansion team had never made the playoffs in their first year. Golden State also set the record for fans per game and sold out every home game this season. However, they are up against Goliath in the Lynx. The Lynx have made it known this is their revenge tour after a heartbreaking loss last season in Game 5 of the Finals. Thus, in this matchup expect the Valkyries to shine on defense, a signature of Natalie Nakase's epic coach of the year campaign, but most likely Golden State will come up short. The Valkyries are simply an obstacle in the…