Triple H Announces Historic Event
Triple H announced WrestleMania 43 for Saudi Arabia. WWE.com Triple H announced WWE WrestleMania 43 will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2027. The announcement was made from a press conference in Las Vegas, home of WrestleMania 42. The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, Logan Paul and WWE world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins were all in attendance. "This is an incredible day," said Triple H. "Since 1985, WrestleMania has stood as the pinnacle for sports and entertainment and is one of the greatest sports franchises the world has ever seen." "Today, we are here to talk about what's next for the legacy of WrestleMania. And to help us announce this, I want to welcome a dear friend. We are currently in our eighth year of a long-term and fruitful partnership with the General Entertainment Authority (GEA.) This partnership, guided by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, has seen historic firsts year after year as we work together to collectively reshape what's possible in global entertainment." "For the first time, WrestleMania will be held outside of the United States and Canada. In 2027, we are proud to announce, that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season," Triple H concluded alongside Alalshikh. WWE has already announced the 2026 Royal Rumble for Saudi Arabia, and now its biggest event of the year will follow suit. Between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, these will be the two single-biggest one-night payoffs in WWE history. WWE's first event with Saudi Arabia as part of the Vision 2030 Deal came as part of the Greatest Royal Rumble. Mohammad Bin Salman, Saudi's Crown Prince, a millennial wrestling fan, reportedly requested several WWE legends to be a part of the historic show. Unfortunately, many of the legends requested had…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 07:43