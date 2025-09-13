When Will Stephen King’s ‘The Long Walk’ Coming To Streaming?
Charlie Plummer as Barkovitch, Garrett Wareing as Stebbins, Cooper Hoffman as Garraty, David Jonsson as McVries, Ben Wang as Olson, Tut Nyuot as Baker, and Joshua Odjick as Parker in "The Long Walk." Murray Close/Lionsgate The Long Walk, the big-screen adaptation of Stephen King's first novel, is new in theaters. How soon will it be before you can watch the film at home? Directed by Francis Lawrence and adapted for the screen by JT Mollner (Strange Darlings), The Long Walk opens in theaters nationwide on Friday. In the dystopian thriller, a group of teenage boys compete in an annual contest called The Long Walk, which has a huge cash prize for the winner who completes it. The catch is that the participants must walk at a minimum of 3 miles per hour. If they fall below that speed, they will be executed. Forbes'The Long Walk' Rotten Tomatoes Reviews: Does Stephen King's Tale Stand Tall Or Stumble?By Tim Lammers Rated R, The Long Walk stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer and Mark Hamill. Right now, the only place you can see The Long Walk is in theaters, so check your local listings for showtimes. The first place The Long Walk will appear in the home entertainment market is digital streaming via premium video on demand. Generally, films from The Long Walk's studio, Lionsgate, take about three weeks to a month after they open in theaters before they arrive on PVOD. ForbesPhotos: Margot Robbie And Dakota Johnson Go With 'Naked' Looks At PremieresBy Tim Lammers For example, the Lionsgate thriller Flight Risk opened in theaters Jan. 24 and debuted on PVOD about three weeks later, on Feb. 14. In addition, the Ana de Armas…
