2025-09-15 Monday

Massachusetts Attorney General Charges Prediction Market Kalshi with Violating Sports Betting Laws

PANews reported on September 13th, according to Coindesk, that Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has filed a lawsuit accusing the prediction market operator Kalshi of violating Massachusetts gambling laws. The filing alleges that Kalshi's proposed sports betting contracts in January 2025 violated the state's sports betting law, which requires operators to hold a license. Campbell is requesting a court enjoin Kalshi from operating the unlicensed sports prediction market in the state and seeking financial and other relief.
Why Investing in This Utility-Backed Memecoin is Smarter Than Buying SHIB in 2025

The post Why Investing in This Utility-Backed Memecoin is Smarter Than Buying SHIB in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One of the first meme coins, Shiba Inu (SHIB), has made waves in the crypto world. However, in 2025, dashboard warnings warn that the meme canine may trip over its own paws. Regulatory hurdles are being overcome and token burns are happening, but the project feels slow. The ecosystem feels stagnant, and competition is more intense. The roadmap is stretching, and investors are pivoting to this utility-backed meme, Little Pepe. Shiba Inu’s Struggles in 2025   Trading today at $0.00001207, the token’s daily volume still cuddles the $152.7 million mark. Call it a fair-weather fan, though. Year-to-date, the coin has dipped 42.2%, and the decline is evident in these reasons. Burn Rate Confusion: Days, a tiny crowd sets the charts alight, with 21,292,085 SHIB burned in a record 24 hours, only to see numbers slide again. That 5,223% surge in a single day sounds great, but it’s a one-hit wonder. The weekly burns in 2025 yet again are the same story. Choppy 25.31% spikes aren’t enough to build trust. Reliable volume burns that should fuel a long rally have been scarce, and frequent rally dark candles have set the scene. The steam is leaking away, and trust is thinning as we proceed. Regulatory Scoop: Indonesia gave a thumbs-up to SHIB by officially adding it to a big roster of 1,444 accepted crypto tokens. But — and it’s a big but — that regulatory stamp of approval hasn’t sparked a coin-burning price spike. Market chatter suggests SHIB is still dragging its feet on its burn rate and ecosystem upgrades, lagging way behind the new tokens everyone’s suddenly excited about.   Unfounded Expansion Rumours: The Shiba Inu squad is talking big about heading to Asia. Roadmap hints mention pop-ups in Korea, Japan, and even the red-hot mainland China scene. Trouble is, the tour is…
Faraday Future Crypto Arm: A Bold Strategic Move Towards Public Listing

BitcoinWorld Faraday Future Crypto Arm: A Bold Strategic Move Towards Public Listing In a significant development that could reshape corporate engagement with digital assets, U.S. Nasdaq-listed Faraday Future (FFAI) has announced its intention to pursue a plan to spin off its Faraday Future crypto arm for a separate public listing. This move signals a growing trend among established companies to strategically carve out their blockchain and cryptocurrency ventures. The company previously outlined ambitious plans to invest between $500 million and $1 billion in the top 10 cryptocurrencies, setting the stage for this latest strategic maneuver. Unlocking Value: Why Spin Off the Faraday Future Crypto Arm? Faraday Future’s decision to pursue a separate public listing for its cryptocurrency business unit is a calculated strategic move. A spin-off allows the core electric vehicle (EV) business and the crypto arm to operate independently, each focusing on its unique market dynamics and growth opportunities. This separation can bring several advantages: Enhanced Capital Access: A standalone crypto entity can attract investors specifically interested in the digital asset space, potentially unlocking significant capital for expansion and innovation without diluting the core EV business. Focused Management: Dedicated leadership and teams can concentrate solely on the fast-evolving crypto landscape, making agile decisions and pursuing specialized strategies. Clearer Valuation: Separating the crypto assets from the EV operations provides a clearer valuation for both entities, which can be more appealing to investors who prefer pure-play investments. Reduced Regulatory Complexity: While both entities face regulatory scrutiny, a separate structure can streamline compliance efforts tailored to each industry’s specific requirements. This strategic pivot by Faraday Future highlights a broader corporate appetite for leveraging the potential of blockchain technology and digital currencies. Navigating the Road Ahead: Challenges for the Faraday Future Crypto Arm While the potential benefits are compelling, the journey to a successful spin-off and public listing for the Faraday Future crypto arm is not without its challenges. The cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility, and regulatory landscapes are still evolving globally. Regulatory Hurdles: Obtaining approvals for a crypto-focused public listing can be complex, given the varying and often strict regulations surrounding digital assets. Market Volatility: The inherent price fluctuations of cryptocurrencies can impact investor sentiment and the valuation of the spun-off entity. Operational Separation: Successfully disentangling operations, technology, and personnel from the parent company requires meticulous planning and execution. Investor Skepticism: Despite growing adoption, some traditional investors may remain cautious about investing directly in crypto-focused companies, necessitating clear communication of the value proposition. Faraday Future will need to carefully navigate these factors to ensure a smooth transition and a successful launch for its crypto venture. What Does This Mean for Corporate Crypto Adoption? Faraday Future’s bold move to spin off its Faraday Future crypto arm could set a significant precedent. It signals a maturation of corporate strategy regarding digital assets, moving beyond simple investments to creating dedicated, publicly traded entities. This could encourage other large corporations to: Explore Similar Structures: Companies with significant crypto holdings or blockchain initiatives might consider similar spin-off models to unlock value. Increase Institutional Confidence: A successful public listing by a Nasdaq-listed entity could bolster confidence among institutional investors in the long-term viability of crypto businesses. Drive Innovation: Dedicated crypto entities are better positioned to innovate rapidly, developing new products and services within the blockchain ecosystem. This development underscores a pivotal moment where traditional industries are increasingly embracing the transformative power of decentralized finance and digital assets. It moves beyond merely holding cryptocurrencies to actively building and publicly listing dedicated crypto businesses. A Glimpse into the Future of Finance The announcement from Faraday Future isn’t just about one company’s strategy; it reflects a broader shift. As more companies like Faraday Future explore and execute such ventures, the line between traditional finance and the digital asset economy will continue to blur. This spin-off could pave the way for a new era of specialized, publicly traded crypto companies, bringing greater transparency and mainstream accessibility to the sector. The strategic intent behind creating a distinct Faraday Future crypto arm is clear: to maximize potential in a rapidly evolving market. Its success or challenges will undoubtedly offer valuable lessons for other companies contemplating similar strategic moves. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Here are some common questions about Faraday Future’s latest announcement: What is the main purpose of Faraday Future spinning off its crypto arm?The primary goal is to unlock greater value, attract specialized crypto investors, and allow both the core EV business and the crypto unit to focus independently on their respective growth strategies. Has Faraday Future invested in cryptocurrencies before this announcement?Yes, the company previously stated its intention to invest between $500 million and $1 billion in the top 10 cryptocurrencies. What are the potential benefits for investors from this spin-off?Investors could benefit from a clearer valuation of the crypto assets, dedicated management focused on digital assets, and potentially higher growth opportunities in the specialized crypto market. What challenges might Faraday Future face with this public listing?Key challenges include navigating complex regulatory environments, managing cryptocurrency market volatility, and ensuring a smooth operational separation from the parent company. How might this move impact other Nasdaq-listed companies?This could set a precedent, encouraging other public companies with significant crypto interests to explore similar spin-off structures, potentially leading to increased institutional adoption and innovation in the crypto space. What are your thoughts on Faraday Future’s ambitious crypto venture? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the evolving intersection of traditional industries and the digital asset economy! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency market institutional adoption. This post Faraday Future Crypto Arm: A Bold Strategic Move Towards Public Listing first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Polymarket plans to return to the US and seek new financing, with a valuation expected to reach $10 billion

PANews reported on September 13th that Cointelegraph reported that prediction market Polymarket is exploring a return to the US market while seeking new financing, according to people familiar with the matter. A new round of funding could more than triple its June valuation of $1 billion. One investor reportedly valued the company at as much as $10 billion. Polymarket raised $200 million in June, led by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, an early backer of companies like OpenAI, Paxos, and Palantir.
Why A Meme Coin Rally Could Mean Great Weeks for Made in USA Coins?

The post Why A Meme Coin Rally Could Mean Great Weeks for Made in USA Coins? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins have jumped almost 20% in the last week, leading the market higher. At the same time, coins tied to projects in the U.S., such as Solana, XRP, USDC, and Chainlink, are also rising. Traders now ask: Will a meme coin rally open the door for better weeks ahead for these made in USA projects? They might as well have found the link. Risk-On Mood Starts With Meme Coin Rally The past seven days show a clear trend. Meme coins are back in focus, up nearly 20%. This surge is almost double the 10.7% gains seen in the made in USA group. The rise in meme coins often signals the market is ready to take more risks. Recent U.S. data helps explain why. Job numbers came in weak, the Producer Price Index fell, and the Consumer Price Index matched forecasts. Together, these numbers make traders believe the Federal Reserve could cut rates soon. Lower rates make risky assets more attractive, and crypto often rallies first. Macro Drivers | Source: X Because meme coins are risky but liquid, they usually move first when money returns to the market. That makes the meme coin rally a useful signal for what may follow for other categories, including the made in USA one. Made in USA Coins Follow With Gains The made in USA category is already showing strength. Solana rose more than 6% in the past 24 hours and 15% in the week. Made In USA Coins Are Outperforming | Source: CoinGecko XRP has dropped 5% this week, but whale wallets have added more tokens, a sign of belief in a rebound. USDC reserves are growing as traders hold funds in dollar-backed stablecoins. Chainlink jumped after news of a possible ETF, while Avalanche posted decent double-digit weekly gains. Fresh data from LunarCrush…
When Will Stephen King’s ‘The Long Walk’ Coming To Streaming?

The post When Will Stephen King’s ‘The Long Walk’ Coming To Streaming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Charlie Plummer as Barkovitch, Garrett Wareing as Stebbins, Cooper Hoffman as Garraty, David Jonsson as McVries, Ben Wang as Olson, Tut Nyuot as Baker, and Joshua Odjick as Parker in “The Long Walk.” Murray Close/Lionsgate The Long Walk, the big-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s first novel, is new in theaters. How soon will it be before you can watch the film at home? Directed by Francis Lawrence and adapted for the screen by JT Mollner (Strange Darlings), The Long Walk opens in theaters nationwide on Friday. In the dystopian thriller, a group of teenage boys compete in an annual contest called The Long Walk, which has a huge cash prize for the winner who completes it. The catch is that the participants must walk at a minimum of 3 miles per hour. If they fall below that speed, they will be executed. Forbes‘The Long Walk’ Rotten Tomatoes Reviews: Does Stephen King’s Tale Stand Tall Or Stumble?By Tim Lammers Rated R, The Long Walk stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer and Mark Hamill. Right now, the only place you can see The Long Walk is in theaters, so check your local listings for showtimes. The first place The Long Walk will appear in the home entertainment market is digital streaming via premium video on demand. Generally, films from The Long Walk’s studio, Lionsgate, take about three weeks to a month after they open in theaters before they arrive on PVOD. ForbesPhotos: Margot Robbie And Dakota Johnson Go With ‘Naked’ Looks At PremieresBy Tim Lammers For example, the Lionsgate thriller Flight Risk opened in theaters Jan. 24 and debuted on PVOD about three weeks later, on Feb. 14. In addition, the Ana de Armas…
Another Day, Another Record: Bitcoin’s Computing Muscle Flexes Harder

The post Another Day, Another Record: Bitcoin’s Computing Muscle Flexes Harder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s raw computing might just keeps flexing, and on Friday the network notched yet another record — blasting its hashrate up to 1,057 exahash per second (EH/s) or 1.057 zettahash per second (ZH). Bitcoin’s Hashrate Roars to 1.057 ZH/s Another day, another record-breaker for Bitcoin’s global hashrate. On Sept. 12, 2025, data from hashrateindex.com showed […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/another-day-another-record-bitcoins-computing-muscle-flexes-harder/
Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Try $5 Jump, Ethereum (ETH) Begins $5,000 Journey, Bitcoin (BTC) to Stop Before $115,000?

September 13 pivotal for market as XRP, ETH and BTC need to start seeing inflows again
XRP – Why a 20% upside is possible if THESE levels hold

XRP’s descending triangle breakout hints that a 20% rally is on the horizon.
BlockDAG Raises Almost $405M in Presale, Sells 19K Rigs as SUI Breakout Stalls and Shiba Inu Slows

The crypto market is seeing mixed results. The SUI price breakout, powered by a $344 million treasury expansion, brought attention […] The post BlockDAG Raises Almost $405M in Presale, Sells 19K Rigs as SUI Breakout Stalls and Shiba Inu Slows appeared first on Coindoo.
