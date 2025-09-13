2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Preparations Underway for a Major Token Burn in the Most Popular Altcoin of Recent Days

Preparations Underway for a Major Token Burn in the Most Popular Altcoin of Recent Days

The post Preparations Underway for a Major Token Burn in the Most Popular Altcoin of Recent Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The World Liberty Financial (WLFI) community is voting on a proposal that would burn all fees earned from the protocol’s liquidity positions by redirecting them to purchases of WLFI on the open market. If the proposal is approved, the system will operate without interruption. Fees collected from the protocol’s treasury’s liquidity pools will first be used to purchase WLFI on the open market, and then the purchased tokens will be sent to the burn address and removed from circulation. This process will, in theory, allow the remaining tokens to receive a greater share of the protocol’s activities. Burns will be transparent on-chain and could be expanded to include other revenue streams for the protocol in the future. The proposal argues that revenues from the community or third-party liquidity providers will not be affected by this process. According to the project’s governance portal, with one week left to vote, support has reached an overwhelming majority of 99.57 percent. The vote was “no” by 0.09 percent and abstentions by 0.34 percent. World Liberty Financial is a decentralized finance initiative that has received public support from members of the Trump family. The protocol aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain-based markets with a fully-reserved USD stablecoin and treasury-like structure. Previous community votes have granted trading permission for the WLFI token, and revenue-based buyback mechanisms have been discussed. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/preparations-underway-for-a-major-token-burn-in-the-most-popular-altcoin-of-recent-days/
Portal
PORTAL$0.05054-3.64%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.75-4.41%
WLFI
WLFI$0.213+0.09%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 08:34
ແບ່ງປັນ
From $0.0035 to Millions? Tapzi Presale Battles BlockchainFX

From $0.0035 to Millions? Tapzi Presale Battles BlockchainFX

The post From $0.0035 to Millions? Tapzi Presale Battles BlockchainFX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 03:21 Explore the Tapzi presale, its potential to disrupt Web3 gaming, and how it competes with BlockchainFX for the top presale spot in 2025. As Web3 gaming gains significant traction in 2025, investors are increasingly eyeing the best crypto presale to buy opportunities in blockchain-powered gaming projects. One such project is Tapzi, which is gaining momentum due to its skill-to-earn model and its potential to disrupt the gaming landscape. With a presale price of just $0.0035, Tapzi is positioning itself to dominate the rapidly growing $400 billion gaming industry. But it’s not alone; BlockchainFX is also generating buzz. Key Takeaways: Tapzi’s presale price of $0.0035 offers an affordable entry point, with projected price increases in the upcoming stages. The platform’s skill-to-earn model ensures real utility, making it a more sustainable investment compared to meme coins. Tapzi’s roadmap, including NFT integration, PvP features, and DAO governance, positions it for long-term growth in the Web3 gaming market. The Rise of Web3 Gaming Web3 gaming is expected to be one of the largest drivers of blockchain adoption, with the gaming sector projected to surpass $400 billion in revenue by 2025. Unlike traditional gaming, Web3 gaming allows players to own in-game assets, participate in decentralized economies, and earn rewards through blockchain-based mechanics. As investors and gamers shift their focus toward decentralized models, several blockchain projects are seeking to capitalize on this boom. Tapzi, a skill-based GameFi platform, stands out due to its focus on fairness and transparency. While many crypto projects rely on speculative hype, Tapzi provides a functional product backed by strong tokenomics that appeals to both gamers and investors. Tapzi Presale Overview: What Makes It Stand Out Key Features of Tapzi’s Presale: Tapzi’s presale is currently priced at $0.0035 per token, with the price increasing after…
RealLink
REAL$0.06395-0.23%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.77-0.30%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012154+0.42%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 08:33
ແບ່ງປັນ
Faraday Future plans to spin off its Crypto Flywheel assets into an existing public company

Faraday Future plans to spin off its Crypto Flywheel assets into an existing public company

PANews reported on September 13th that Faraday Future, a Nasdaq-listed company owned by Jia Yueting, plans to spin off its Crypto Flywheel assets into an independent, existing public company (the "Spin-off"), creating a dual-listing structure to unlock value and accelerate growth. The company expects to announce further details at its upcoming 919 event. The spin-off plan aims to establish two independently listed entities: FFAI and a new company focused on Crypto Flywheel, which will operate independently and create strategic synergies.
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06234-5.31%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13313-2.21%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/13 08:31
ແບ່ງປັນ
New coin issuance platform Soar: rejecting air coins and reconstructing token issuance logic with contractual constraints

New coin issuance platform Soar: rejecting air coins and reconstructing token issuance logic with contractual constraints

By Eric, Foresight News An account named X was registered two months ago. The token issuance platform Soar, which has less than 2,000 followers, became popular because of an article with over 350,000 views (https://x.com/LaunchOnSoar/status/1965476405455864175). In this article, Soar openly criticizes the current chaos in the cryptocurrency market, pointing out three important issues: the issued tokens have no real value, the lack of transparency in token sales, and the founders have no motivation to focus on long-term value because their holdings are too low. Soar is attempting to revolutionize the industry with a patent-pending token standard and a new platform. Currently, the project team has only provided a conceptual overview of the new token standard and has stated that further explanation will be provided before its official release. For now, I will describe Soar's operating mechanism based on the information currently available. Soar's new token standard is called DRP (Digital Representation of Participation), which roughly translates to "digital representation of participation." Soar offers a rather obscure explanation of the DRP mechanism: Tokens deployed through the DRP standard are not, and will never be, any form of equity, either in nature or in fact; They represent only certain value relations: values that are retained, or that should be attributed elsewhere; This relationship is governed by a private contract (the “Agreement”) between the party deploying the tokens (the “Issuer”) and the entity providing access to the DRP Standard (the “Provider”); Under the DRP standard, the issuer loses a certain amount of value when deploying tokens, but can regain that value at any time by reclaiming the tokens; After the initial deployment, the Issuer must wait for a period of time before releasing any of the Tokens it holds onto to the market (the “Holding Period”); After the Holding Period, whenever the Issuer releases previously held Tokens, it must clearly disclose to the outside world the number of Tokens it intends to release and the reasons for the release ("Disclosure"); After any disclosure, the issuer must wait for a further period before releasing the tokens to the market; At any point in time, the agreement automatically reflects the relative value between the issuer and the provider, and has specific trigger conditions ("events"), once triggered, the relevant value will be automatically settled between the two parties; The DRP standard also includes many other mechanisms/features to improve transparency, strengthen accountability, and create a balance of incentives between token holders and issuers. Under this standard, the company acts as the token issuer and Soar acts as the DRP standard provider: The company itself holds a certain number of such tokens, which represents the value retained by the company at any point in time; The portion of tokens not held by the company at any point in time (i.e., held by external parties) corresponds to the value that the company no longer retains or controls at that point in time; Pursuant to the private contract, Soar is entitled to, and the Company shall pay to Soar in priority, the value not retained by the Company; In the event of a Company Liquidity Event, Soar becomes the recipient of such value and may decide how to dispose of it at its sole discretion. Generally speaking, tokens issued using the DRP standard must establish a "value relationship" at the outset of issuance. This value relationship means the token must represent a specific value, such as the company's value, and cannot simply be launched as a governance token. Furthermore, this value relationship is contractually bound in advance. However, Soar also stated that this token will not be equity. The author speculates that Soar aims to launch a token that can represent the specific value of an entity but is not subject to traditional equity restrictions, so as to clearly solve the problem of "what exactly" the issued token is in the early stage. After the tokens are issued, the issuer must hold them for a period of time before they can start selling them. Before selling, they need to disclose the intention to sell and the specific quantity. Even after the disclosure is completed, they still need to wait for a period of time before they can officially sell them. The most difficult part of the DRP mechanism is the value that the token issuer (the so-called company) must pay to Soar when certain conditions are triggered. I believe this mechanism is similar to the "privatization and delisting" of listed companies in the stock market: if a listed company wishes to privatize and delist, it must repurchase publicly issued shares to reduce the public holdings below the exchange's regulations. In Soar's design, tokens not held by the "company" will be the company's responsibility in the event of liquidation. This significantly prevents manipulation. Soar explicitly stated that the design of DRP draws on some of the regulations of the traditional securities market, blocking the practice of arbitrarily issuing tokens and then selling them and then Rugging them at the root, so that tokens issued based on this standard must represent actual value and strictly comply with pre-sale disclosure guidelines. Without additional information from Soar, this is the best conclusion we can draw at this point. I've always believed that the key prerequisite for the next altcoin bull market is to address the question of "what exactly do altcoins represent?" Currently, many projects issue tokens whose value cannot be linked to their actual value, and no project clearly explains what their tokens represent. These issues are likely the biggest obstacles facing investors who favor cryptocurrencies but currently only choose Bitcoin. Although the Soar mechanism design standards are very strict, whether the designed standards are implemented through a "gentleman's agreement" or at the smart contract level; if the "company" is liquidated, how to ensure that the "company" will be responsible for the tokens circulating externally, we need to wait for the project to provide more information.
RealLink
REAL$0.06395-0.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0967+1.20%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005855-2.66%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/13 08:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Star Power At The Top Of The BMW PGA Championship Leaderboard

Star Power At The Top Of The BMW PGA Championship Leaderboard

The post Star Power At The Top Of The BMW PGA Championship Leaderboard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hidecki Matsuyama hits a shot on Friday at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club Adam Davy/PA via AP Hideki Matsuyama holds a three-shot lead after the second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in England, but several of Europe’s Ryder Cup stalwarts are hot on his heels in their final tune-up before heading to Bethpage Black later this month. Matsuyama, making his debut at the DP World Tour’s flagship event, has wasted no time settling in. The former Masters champion has racked up 11 birdies across the first two days and added eagles on two par-5s during Friday’s round to reach 12-under. His highlights included sinking a 15-foot putt at the 4th and chipping in from the edge of the green at the 17th to seize the outright lead. “I wasn’t expecting I would play this good,” said the world No. 16. Chasing him are Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg, and Justin Rose—each in sharp form as Europe gears up for the Ryder Cup from Sept. 26–28. Out of the 11 European team members in the field, only rookie Rasmus Højgaard failed to make the cut, finishing at 5-over after a second-round 75. World No. 15 Hovland credited his short game for his second-round 66. The Norwegian made three consecutive birdies starting at the 4th, added another at 16, and capped the day by holing a 40-foot eagle putt at the last. “I’m super happy to be where I’m at, and honestly, the scoring has been incredible,” he said. Hovland arrives at Wentworth following a tie for seventh at the BMW Championship and a 12th-place finish at the Tour Championship. At Bethpage, he is expected to reunite with his 2023 Ryder Cup partner, Ludvig Åberg, who opened with a 64 and followed it up with a…
MemeCore
M$2.55944+4.25%
Threshold
T$0.01667-0.23%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04477-7.23%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 08:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Tron’s Gas Fee Drop Slashes Daily Revenue by 64% in Just 10 Days

Tron’s Gas Fee Drop Slashes Daily Revenue by 64% in Just 10 Days

Tron, a prominent blockchain platform known for its focus on decentralized applications and entertainment content, has recently implemented a reduction in its gas fees. This strategic move aims to enhance network efficiency and attract more developers and users to its ecosystem. However, the decision has led to an immediate impact on the platform’s revenue, marking [...]
Moonveil
MORE$0.0967+1.20%
Movement
MOVE$0.1281-1.91%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/13 08:24
ແບ່ງປັນ
From $0.0035 to Millions? This Best Crypto Presale – Tapzi Battles BlockchainFX for Crypto’s Top Spot

From $0.0035 to Millions? This Best Crypto Presale – Tapzi Battles BlockchainFX for Crypto’s Top Spot

As Web3 gaming gains significant traction in 2025, investors are increasingly eyeing the best crypto presale to buy opportunities in […] The post From $0.0035 to Millions? This Best Crypto Presale – Tapzi Battles BlockchainFX for Crypto’s Top Spot appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02575-4.02%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo2025/09/13 08:21
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinbase will upgrade all MATIC tokens to POL from October 14th to 17th

Coinbase will upgrade all MATIC tokens to POL from October 14th to 17th

PANews reported on September 13th that Coinbase officially announced that Polygon PoS has upgraded its token from MATIC to POL. Coinbase will convert all Polygon (MATIC) tokens (including staked assets) to the Polygon Ecosystem Token (POL) from October 14th to 17th. During the migration, rewards for staking Polygon (MATIC) will not accrue.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01453-3.39%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2724-2.64%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001903-4.37%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/13 08:21
ແບ່ງປັນ
SUI Breakout, SHIB Surge & BlockDAG Scales with Almost $405M Presale

SUI Breakout, SHIB Surge & BlockDAG Scales with Almost $405M Presale

The post SUI Breakout, SHIB Surge & BlockDAG Scales with Almost $405M Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 03:00 Discover why BlockDAG leads top crypto projects with almost $405M raised, 26.2B coins sold, & 19K rigs sold, as SUI price breakout stalls and Shiba Inu slows. The crypto market is seeing mixed results. The SUI price breakout, powered by a $344 million treasury expansion, brought attention as the coin climbed to $3.38. Institutions increased reserves, showing confidence, though their rise depends on continued accumulation. On the other side, Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) surge came from its link with Folks Finance. Priced at $0.00001243, SHIB gained new liquidity, but its progress still hinges on shifting meme appeal into real-world adoption. Meanwhile, BlockDAG (BDAG) is on a different path. With nearly $405 million raised, more than 26.2 billion coins sold, and 312,000 holders secured, its presence is clear. Add 19,800+ rigs sold and 3 million X1 users mining, and it’s clear BlockDAG is scaling at a level beyond speculation. SUI Group’s $344M Treasury Expansion Sparks Price Breakout SUI Group Holdings recently expanded its reserves by purchasing 20 million SUI in a private deal, lifting total holdings to 101.8 million coins worth about $344 million. The announcement fueled a 5% price rise, pushing SUI to $3.38. Institutional participation, especially from a Nasdaq-listed company, signals strong long-term belief in SUI’s decentralized finance potential. Technical indicators also align with momentum. SUI has been trading within a falling wedge, a pattern often preceding breakouts. On-chain activity is climbing, reinforcing optimism. With discounted access to coins and a staking rewards plan, SUI offers a solid setup for further growth. Market watchers view this as a key accumulation phase, though its reliance on sustained institutional demand remains a risk. Shiba Inu’s $0.00001243 Rise Brings 2025 Breakout Hopes Shiba Inu trades at $0.00001243 after a 1.1% daily gain, boosted by integration with…
RealLink
REAL$0.06395-0.23%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001367-4.00%
SUI
SUI$3.6942-1.81%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 08:19
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cowboys Pick On An Old Foe, Chiefs-Eagles Run It Up

Cowboys Pick On An Old Foe, Chiefs-Eagles Run It Up

The post Cowboys Pick On An Old Foe, Chiefs-Eagles Run It Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is 13-2 in 15 games against the New York Giants. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved The Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs enter the weekend of the NFL season looking for their first victory in a pair of games that highlight the Week 2 schedule. TheLos Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, meanwhile, rekindle a long-standing rivalry when they meet for the early lead in the AFC West. Week 1 reinforced a oft-lamented lesson. Did you back the right team even if it lost? The short answer is no. Baltimore’s 16-point lead over Buffalo turned out to be a mirage, a reflection of how far the Ravens’ defense has fallen. The money changed hands quickly on Matt Prater’s field goal as time expired. New York Giants (0-1) at Dallas Cowboys (0-1) Sunday, FOX, 10 am ET The Cowboys have won eight in a row and 15 of 16 in the series, the only loss coming with Andy Dalton at quarterback in the meaningless final game of the 2020 season, when each finished 6-10. Dak Prescott crushes the Giants. He is 13-2 in 15 games against them, with 29 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He won his one start against the Giants last season, although the Giants covered in a 20-15 loss as 5 1/2-point underdogs. The Cowboys out-gained and out-first-downed the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia in their weather-affected 24-20 season-opening loss in Philly, but a couple of costly misplays — a Miles Sanders red-zone fumble and two CeeDee Lamb drops — hurt. The Giants’ problems run deeper. New quarterback Russell Wilson did not look like the answer in Week 1, when the Giants generated only two field goals and 231 yards in total offense in a 21-6 loss to…
FOX Token
FOX$0.02896-4.51%
ONFA Token
OFT$0.8722+1.34%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0747+0.28%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 08:16
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position