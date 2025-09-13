The Final Weekends Of MLB Will Determine Who Makes The Playoffs

The post The Final Weekends Of MLB Will Determine Who Makes The Playoffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Yankees and Red Sox will play three this weekend in Boston, which could help determine the American League East and/or the American League Wild Card. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Getty Images There are now just three weekends of regular season baseball still to be played. And whether or not you like the expanded playoffs, its existence means that there is still much to be determined, as only two divisions are essentially wrapped up. National League East The National League East is done after the Phillies swept the Mets this week to open up an 11-game lead. The Braves, who Fangraphs had predicted would win the division, project to win 73 or 74 games in come in either in third or fourth place. If Trea Turner can get healthy, even without Zack Wheeler, the Phils should be the favorite to win their first World Series since 2008. American League Central The American League Central is over, as the Tigers have an 8.5 lead over the still-playing-hard and not-yet-out-of-it Guardians, and a ten-game lead over the barely-hanging-on Royals. When the season began, Fangraphs gave the Twins a 56% chance to make the playoffs, and now they will finish the season just above 70 wins, behind the White Sox who, last year, set a record for futility with 121 losses. Will Tarik Skubal and pitching chaos carry Detroit again this year? National League Central One could argue that the National League Central is done, with the Brewers holding a 5.5 game lead over the Cubs. Milwaukee has an outside chance to win 100 games (currently projection: 97), and will most likely have the best record in baseball when all is said and done. Chicago still has three games against the Pirates, Reds, and Cardinals, so they could make hay while the…