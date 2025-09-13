2025-09-15 Monday

Walrus launches WAL's liquid staking token WAL LST

Walrus launches WAL's liquid staking token WAL LST

PANews reported on September 13th that Walrus, the protocol developed by Sui developer Mysten Labs, has officially launched WAL LST, a liquid staking token for WAL. The token is now available on WalrusLST and Haedal. Users can use WAL LST to redeem or lend tokens, provide liquidity, and enjoy flexible exits. Scallop is the first protocol to support WAL LST as collateral for lending. Users can earn rewards by staking WAL while using LST as collateral to borrow more assets.
PANews2025/09/13 10:00
A new address bought 9,486 ETH in one hour, worth approximately $44.78 million.

A new address bought 9,486 ETH in one hour, worth approximately $44.78 million.

PANews reported on September 13 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet received 44.78 million USDC from Coinbase Prime and purchased 9,486 ETH (US$44.78 million) at an average price of US$4,720 in the past hour.
PANews2025/09/13 09:56
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 09:54
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 09:51
Galaxy Digital bought about $1.16 billion of SOL in the past three days, most of which is in custody.

Galaxy Digital bought about $1.16 billion of SOL in the past three days, most of which is in custody.

PANews reported on September 13th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Galaxy Digital purchased nearly 5 million SOL (worth $1.16 billion) in the past three days, of which 4,719,937 SOL (worth $1.11 billion) have been transferred to Coinbase Prime custody. Galaxy Digital still holds 219,830 SOL (worth $53.5 million) in its wallet.
PANews2025/09/13 09:49
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 09:45
Hyperliquid’s largest long position, INeedACook, saw a profit of $7.1 million, including $2.78 million in BTC long positions.

Hyperliquid’s largest long position, INeedACook, saw a profit of $7.1 million, including $2.78 million in BTC long positions.

PANews reported on September 13th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring revealed that the largest long position on Hyperliquid, "INeedACook," has a floating profit of $7.1 million. Its primary position is a long position of 1,250 BTC, valued at $145 million. This represents a current floating profit of $2.78 million. In addition to its long position on BTC, it also holds long positions in DOGE, FARTCOIN, and PEPE, all of which are also currently in a profit.
PANews2025/09/13 09:36
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 09:33
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 09:30
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 09:27
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position