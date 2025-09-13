2025-09-15 Monday

Crypto Invest Summit 2025 Unveils New Web3 Investment Strategies

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/crypto-invest-summit-2025/

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/crypto-invest-summit-2025/
Coinstats 2025/09/13 11:20
Crypto Liquidations: Urgent Warning as Ethereum Leads $226.3M Plunge

Crypto Liquidations: Urgent Warning as Ethereum Leads $226.3M Plunge

BitcoinWorld Crypto Liquidations: Urgent Warning as Ethereum Leads $226.3M Plunge The cryptocurrency market just witnessed a significant shake-up, with a staggering $226.3 million in crypto liquidations occurring over the past 24 hours. This massive event, primarily driven by Ethereum (ETH), highlights the inherent volatility and leveraged nature of digital asset trading. For many traders, understanding these liquidations is crucial for navigating market dynamics and safeguarding their investments. What Are Crypto Liquidations and Why Do They Matter? At its core, a liquidation in the crypto market happens when an exchange forcefully closes a trader’s leveraged position due to a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin. This occurs when a trader fails to meet the margin requirements for a leveraged trade, leading to their position being automatically closed to prevent further losses. In the world of perpetual futures, these forced closures are a common yet impactful occurrence. The recent surge in crypto liquidations, particularly on short positions, indicates a rapid upward price movement that caught many bearish traders off guard. When short positions are liquidated, it often creates a cascade effect, further pushing prices up as exchanges buy back assets to cover these positions, intensifying market volatility. This mechanism can quickly amplify market trends, leading to dramatic price swings. Ethereum’s Staggering Lead in Recent Crypto Liquidations Over the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) took the unfortunate lead, accounting for a significant portion of the total liquidations. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the major cryptocurrencies affected by these forced closures: ETH: A monumental $130 million in liquidations, with short positions comprising an overwhelming 89.41%. This highlights a strong upward price movement for Ethereum. BTC: Bitcoin saw $57.99 million liquidated, and an even higher 92.12% of these were short positions. This indicates a similar, albeit smaller, squeeze on Bitcoin bears. SOL: Solana experienced $38.33 million in liquidations, with shorts also dominating at 91.86%. Solana’s participation further underscores the market-wide nature of this event. These figures paint a clear picture: a sudden market rally caught a vast number of traders betting on price declines by surprise. The high percentage of short liquidations across all three assets strongly suggests a significant short squeeze. This means that as prices began to rise, short sellers were forced to close their positions, inadvertently adding buying pressure and accelerating the price increase. Understanding these crypto liquidations helps us gauge market sentiment. What Drives Such Massive Crypto Liquidations? Several factors can contribute to such widespread crypto liquidations. Market sentiment, unexpected news, or even a large whale’s strategic moves can trigger rapid price shifts. For Ethereum, the recent anticipation around network upgrades, a sudden influx of institutional interest, or broader market bullishness might have fueled the initial price pump, catching leveraged short positions off guard. The high leverage used in perpetual futures amplifies both gains and losses. While it offers the potential for magnified returns, it also carries substantial risk. A small adverse price movement can quickly deplete a trader’s margin, leading to liquidation. This recent event serves as a powerful reminder of the double-edged sword that is leveraged trading, especially when dealing with assets like ETH. Navigating the Volatility: Lessons from Crypto Liquidations For traders and investors, understanding these market dynamics is paramount. The scale of these crypto liquidations underscores the importance of robust risk management strategies. Here are some actionable insights to help you navigate volatile markets: Manage Leverage Wisely: Avoid over-leveraging your positions, especially in volatile markets. Higher leverage significantly increases your risk of liquidation. Set Stop-Loss Orders: Implement stop-loss orders to automatically close your position if the price moves against you, limiting potential losses and protecting your capital. Stay Informed: Keep abreast of market news, technical analysis, and upcoming events that could influence asset prices. Knowledge is power in fast-moving markets. Diversify Your Portfolio: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Diversification across different assets can help mitigate risks during market downturns or unexpected rallies. The recent $226.3 million liquidation event is a stark reminder that the crypto market can be unforgiving. While opportunities abound, so do risks, particularly for those engaging in leveraged trading. Prudent decision-making and a clear understanding of market mechanics are your best allies in this dynamic environment. In summary, the past 24 hours saw a monumental $226.3 million in crypto liquidations, with Ethereum leading the charge at $130 million. The overwhelming majority of these were short positions, indicating a powerful short squeeze across ETH, BTC, and SOL. This event highlights the extreme volatility of the crypto market and the inherent risks associated with leveraged trading. For participants, it reinforces the critical need for disciplined risk management and staying informed to navigate these turbulent waters successfully. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a crypto liquidation? A: A crypto liquidation occurs when an exchange automatically closes a trader’s leveraged position because their margin falls below a required level, typically due to adverse price movements. This is a forced closure to prevent further losses. Q2: Why were so many short positions liquidated? A: A high percentage of short liquidations indicates a sudden upward price movement (often called a short squeeze) that caught traders betting on price declines off guard, forcing their positions to close at a loss. Q3: What does this mean for the overall crypto market? A: Large liquidation events can signal increased volatility and can sometimes precede further price movements as market participants react. It often indicates a significant shift in market sentiment or an unexpected price surge. Q4: How can traders protect themselves from liquidations? A: Traders can protect themselves by using lower leverage, setting stop-loss orders, maintaining sufficient margin, and staying informed about market conditions and news. Risk management is key. Q5: Is Ethereum always the leader in liquidations? A: Not always. While Ethereum led this particular event, the leading asset in liquidations can vary depending on market conditions, specific news, and trading activity surrounding different cryptocurrencies at any given time. Did you find this analysis helpful? Share this article with your network to help fellow crypto enthusiasts understand the dynamics of crypto liquidations and navigate the volatile market with greater confidence! To learn more about the latest crypto liquidations trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the crypto market price action. This post Crypto Liquidations: Urgent Warning as Ethereum Leads $226.3M Plunge first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/13 11:10
Bitcoin Treasury Holdings Cross $113 Billion, Who Are The Major Stakeholders?

Bitcoin Treasury Holdings Cross $113 Billion, Who Are The Major Stakeholders?

The post Bitcoin Treasury Holdings Cross $113 Billion, Who Are The Major Stakeholders? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Treasury Holdings Cross $113 Billion, Who Are The Major Stakeholders? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-treasury-holdings/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13 11:10
Dogecoin Defies Odds, Jumps 21% Even As ETF Debut Gets Pushed Back

Dogecoin Defies Odds, Jumps 21% Even As ETF Debut Gets Pushed Back

Dogecoin climbed after reports said the first US Dogecoin ETF won approval, even though its trading debut was pushed back. Traders piled in anyway, sending volume higher and sparking talk across exchanges and social channels. The memecoin’s bounce came amid mixed signals about timing. Related Reading: Institutional Adoption Rises: 21X Brings Chainlink Into Europe’s Tokenized Securities Market ETF Approval And Pushback Based on reports, the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF, ticker DOJE, received regulatory approval under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The fund had been expected to begin trading around September 18, 2025, but issuers later announced a delay to a new date. According to filings and press briefings, sponsors said they would set a revised listing date after finishing required steps. That move changed the calendar for investors who had been planning trades around the earlier target. Price Snapshot And Market Size According to figures from Coingecko, Dogecoin traded at $0.26 per coin after the news broke. Reported 24-hour volume topped $4 billion, and market capitalization sat around $39–40 billion. DOGE was up 5% and 21% in the 24-hour and seven-day timeframes. Update Part 3: Another delay. Launching next week. Mid week. Prob Thur. https://t.co/Lzk2pCVo0E — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 11, 2025 Technical watchers pointed to a pennant breakout pattern. Some analysts mentioned targets in the $0.28–$0.30 range if momentum holds. Traders closed some short positions and added long exposure during the session. Market Reaction And Flows Reports have disclosed that some large holders increased accumulation while retail traders chased momentum on social platforms. Options desks showed a rise in activity, and order books tightened on several major exchanges. At the same time, flows into crypto funds were being watched closely by market makers, who said early demand could determine whether the price move sticks. Volume spikes were sharp but brief in parts of the trading day. Community Response And Criticism Supporters welcomed easier, regulated access to DOGE through an ETF vehicle. Critics pushed back, warning that packaging a memecoin into a mainstream fund risks channeling more speculative cash into a product with no traditional utility. Based on market chatter, commentators raised questions about disclosure, trading rules, and whether retail investors fully understood the product’s risks. Public reaction split between excitement and caution. Related Reading: ETF Dreams For Dogecoin: Serious Possibility Or Just Hype? What To Watch Next Investors will be watching the sponsors’ new listing date, the fund’s first filings, and early inflows when the debut finally occurs. Order books, options open interest, and short interest are key early signals. If the fund draws strong inflows, Dogecoin could stay bid and push toward the $0.28–$0.30 targets some traders cite. If interest fades, gains could be tested quickly. This remains a developing story. Market participants should check live prices, official filings, and sponsor statements before trading. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView
NewsBTC 2025/09/13 11:00
Bitcoin – Will BTC's next rally hit $140K as miner behavior shifts?

Bitcoin – Will BTC’s next rally hit $140K as miner behavior shifts?

Reduced miner flows and rising scarcity could fuel Bitcoin’s push toward $140K.
Coinstats 2025/09/13 11:00
Bitdeer mined 375 BTC last month, a 33% increase from the previous month.

Bitdeer mined 375 BTC last month, a 33% increase from the previous month.

PANews reported on September 13th that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released an unaudited mining and operations update for August. Bitdeer's self-mining hashrate increased by 35% to 30 exahashes per second (EH/s), with a goal of reaching 40 EH/s by October. Bitdeer mined 375 BTC in August, a 33% increase from the previous month.
PANews 2025/09/13 10:59
Gen Alpha Will Buy Bitcoin Over Gold

Gen Alpha Will Buy Bitcoin Over Gold

The post Gen Alpha Will Buy Bitcoin Over Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Darius Moukhtarzadeh, Research Strategist at 21Shares Gold has long been considered the ultimate store of value — shiny, scarce and time-tested.  For Gen Alpha, however, the first generation truly born into a digital world, that shine is already starting to fade.  Instead, they’ll grow up with a very different baseline for value, how it moves and where it lives. In reality, Bitcoin won’t just be an investment option; it will be a default for this generation. Born into a digital world Unlike previous generations, Gen Alpha won’t discover Bitcoin as something new or revolutionary. They’ll inherit a world where Bitcoin has always existed, present in financial apps, discussed in classrooms and embedded in digital platforms. To them, it won’t feel risky or radical. It will feel normal. From day one, their experience of value will be digital-first. Physical cash will be rare, as most payments will be cashless. They’ll learn about scarcity through gaming tokens and in-app economies, not gold coins in a drawer. In that context, Bitcoin won’t seem exotic; it will be part of everyday life. On the contrary, gold will be perceived as exotic by Gen Alpha as a yellow stone with historic value.  Bitcoin is easier to access than gold ever was Gold is hard. You need to buy it from a trusted dealer and store it physically to have complete control. Bitcoin, on the other hand, is a few taps away. With child-friendly fintech apps and educational tools already present, Gen Alpha could be exposed to Bitcoin before they even understand how a savings account works.  Access will be seamless through crypto-enabled games, loyalty rewards or allowance apps. The barriers that once made Bitcoin feel technical or inaccessible are rapidly disappearing. Trust will be earned, not assumed Where older generations gradually lost faith…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13 10:55
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Achieve Phenomenal 5th Straight Day of Inflows

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Achieve Phenomenal 5th Straight Day of Inflows

BitcoinWorld Spot Bitcoin ETFs Achieve Phenomenal 5th Straight Day of Inflows Spot Bitcoin ETFs are making waves, as the latest market data paints an incredibly optimistic picture. For an impressive fifth consecutive trading day, these innovative investment vehicles have seen substantial net inflows, signaling robust and growing investor confidence. This consistent positive trend marks a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency landscape, highlighting a significant shift in how traditional finance interacts with digital assets. What’s Driving the Phenomenal Inflows into Spot Bitcoin ETFs? The recent surge in capital flowing into Spot Bitcoin ETFs has been remarkable. On a single day, these funds collectively recorded a staggering $642.22 million in net inflows, representing a sustained pattern of investor interest and belief in Bitcoin’s long-term potential. BlackRock’s IBIT led the charge, attracting an impressive $260 million. Fidelity’s FBTC was close behind, securing a substantial $310 million. Other funds also saw positive movement, including Bitwise’s BITB ($29.16 million) and Ark Invest’s ARKB ($19.37 million). Crucially, no ETFs reported net outflows, underscoring widespread positive sentiment. This collective vote of confidence from institutional and retail investors alike is a powerful indicator of market health and growing appetite for direct exposure to Bitcoin through regulated channels. Why Are Spot Bitcoin ETFs Becoming So Popular? The increasing popularity of Spot Bitcoin ETFs stems from their ability to bridge traditional investment and digital assets. They offer a straightforward, regulated way for investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without the complexities of direct cryptocurrency ownership, like managing private keys or navigating exchanges. Key benefits driving adoption: Accessibility: ETFs trade on traditional stock exchanges, making them easily accessible. Regulation and Trust: Stringent financial regulations provide security and trustworthiness. Diversification: Spot Bitcoin ETFs offer a new avenue for portfolio diversification. Liquidity: High liquidity ensures efficient buying and selling. This ease of access, combined with regulatory oversight, makes Spot Bitcoin ETFs an attractive option for both seasoned and new crypto market participants. What Do These Sustained Inflows Mean for the Crypto Market? Consistent net inflows into Spot Bitcoin ETFs carry significant implications for the broader cryptocurrency market. This sustained positive trend suggests a maturing market and an evolving perception of Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class, shifting from speculative trading to more strategic, long-term investment horizons. Moreover, active participation from financial giants like BlackRock and Fidelity lends immense credibility. Their involvement brings substantial capital and validates Bitcoin as a serious investment contender. This institutional embrace can pave the way for further innovation and broader acceptance of digital assets. Sustained demand for Spot Bitcoin ETFs can also lead to increased price stability for Bitcoin, as consistent inflows absorb selling pressure and provide a solid demand floor. This, in turn, can attract even more investors, creating a positive feedback loop for the entire crypto market. Looking Ahead: The Future Impact of Spot Bitcoin ETFs The continued success of Spot Bitcoin ETFs is setting a powerful precedent for cryptocurrency investment. While current inflows are impressive, they could be just the beginning of a larger trend towards institutional adoption and integration of digital assets. Potential challenges like market volatility and evolving regulatory landscapes remain inherent to the crypto space. For investors, these developments offer a compelling opportunity to engage with Bitcoin in a more traditional framework. Monitor these trends closely; sustained institutional interest often precedes broader market shifts. The transparency and accessibility offered by these ETFs are democratizing access to Bitcoin, potentially transforming how diverse investors build portfolios. In conclusion, the phenomenal five-day streak of net inflows into Spot Bitcoin ETFs, spearheaded by industry titans, is more than just a statistic. It’s a testament to Bitcoin’s growing legitimacy and an exciting indicator of its pivotal role in the future of finance. This trend underscores a powerful shift, inviting a new era of confidence and strategic investment in the digital asset space. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. Frequently Asked Questions About Spot Bitcoin ETFs What is a Spot Bitcoin ETF? A Spot Bitcoin ETF is an exchange-traded fund that directly holds Bitcoin. It allows investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without having to buy, store, or manage the actual cryptocurrency themselves. Why are BlackRock and Fidelity’s ETFs leading the inflows? BlackRock and Fidelity are major financial institutions with extensive reach, established trust, and robust distribution networks. Their brand recognition and existing client bases naturally attract significant capital to their respective Spot Bitcoin ETFs. How do Spot Bitcoin ETFs differ from Bitcoin futures ETFs? Spot Bitcoin ETFs hold actual Bitcoin, aiming to track its current “spot” price directly. Bitcoin futures ETFs, on the other hand, invest in Bitcoin futures contracts, which are agreements to buy or sell Bitcoin at a predetermined price in the future, and can sometimes trade at a premium or discount to the spot price. Is investing in a Spot Bitcoin ETF less risky than buying Bitcoin directly? While Spot Bitcoin ETFs mitigate some risks associated with direct crypto ownership (like security of private keys), they are still exposed to Bitcoin’s inherent price volatility. The regulatory oversight of ETFs can offer some investor protection, but market risk remains. What does “net inflows” mean in the context of ETFs? Net inflows refer to the total amount of money invested into an ETF over a specific period, minus any money withdrawn. Positive net inflows indicate that more capital is entering the fund than leaving it, signaling growing investor demand. Found this article insightful? Share the news about the remarkable growth of Spot Bitcoin ETFs with your network! Your support helps us continue delivering vital market insights. Connect with us on social media and spread the word! This post Spot Bitcoin ETFs Achieve Phenomenal 5th Straight Day of Inflows first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/13 10:40
Vitalik: AI governance is not recommended as it could lead to widespread jailbreak tools and the deception of donations

Vitalik: AI governance is not recommended as it could lead to widespread jailbreak tools and the deception of donations

PANews reported on September 13th that in response to community concerns that "AI could be deceived and phished in extremely stupid ways, thereby leaking data," Ethereum co-founder Vitalik said on the X platform, "AI governance is not a good idea. If you use AI to distribute donated funds, people will use jailbreak tools as much as possible. As an alternative, I support information finance, an open market where anyone can contribute their models, which will be subject to a spot check mechanism that can be triggered by anyone and evaluated by a human jury."
PANews 2025/09/13 10:37
Tether And Circle Inject $12.75B To The Market In 30 Days – Details

Tether And Circle Inject $12.75B To The Market In 30 Days – Details

The post Tether And Circle Inject $12.75B To The Market In 30 Days – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether And Circle Inject $12.75B To The Market In 30 Days – Details | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13 10:31
