Polymarket Eyes $10 Billion Valuation as US Expansion Nears
Decentralized prediction market platform Polymarket is in the spotlight as it pursues a fresh funding round that could boost its valuation to as much as $10 billion. The move comes as the platform prepares for a highly anticipated entry into the US market. According to a report from Business Insider, citing two people familiar with […]
MOVE
$0.1281
-2.13%
BOOST
$0.09256
+2.41%
PEOPLE
$0.02147
-4.32%
Coinstats
2025/09/13 11:53
Explore Blockchain Breakthroughs at Cosmoverse 2025 Split, Croatia
Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/cosmoverse-2025-split/
COM
$0.017672
+0.15%
Coinstats
2025/09/13 11:50
Crypto Faces PATRIOT Act Crackdown—What You Need To Know
Crypto Faces PATRIOT Act Crackdown—What You Need To Know

The post Crypto Faces PATRIOT Act Crackdown—What You Need To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BTC
$115,485.2
+0.11%
COM
$0.017672
+0.15%
SIGN
$0.07701
-2.04%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 11:49
Cryptoquant Maps Ethereum’s Next Test: $5.2K Realized-Price Band
Cryptoquant Maps Ethereum's Next Test: $5.2K Realized-Price Band

The post Cryptoquant Maps Ethereum's Next Test: $5.2K Realized-Price Band appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts at cryptoquant.com say ethereum is riding "dual momentum," pairing heavier institutional positioning with record onchain usage. Cryptoquant Report Notes Lower Selling Pressure While Ethereum's Onchain Use Peaks In a recent analysis, Cryptoquant cites fund holdings that have roughly doubled since April 2025 to about 6.5 million to 6.7 million ETH, alongside wallet cohorts holding […]
COM
$0.017672
+0.15%
FUND
$0.0238
--%
ETH
$4,597.14
-0.55%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 11:43
Over $677M in USDC Minted by Circle, Raising Speculation on Liquidity Plans
Circle, the issuer behind USD Coin (USDC), minted over $677 million worth of new tokens today in just three hours, stirring fresh speculation across the crypto community. The sudden move has ignited debates over whether the company is preparing for heightened liquidity demands or signaling a broader market strategy. This surge in minting comes at […]
USDC
$0.9994
--%
MOVE
$0.1281
-2.13%
Coinstats
2025/09/13 11:38
Crypto Investment Slows, August Funding Sinks To $2 Billion
Crypto Investment Slows, August Funding Sinks To $2 Billion

The post Crypto Investment Slows, August Funding Sinks To $2 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
STUFF
$0.00413
-5.05%
MODE
$0.00172
-0.52%
PLAY
$0.04488
-7.00%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 11:34
Wang Yongli, former vice president of the Bank of China: Stablecoin legislation may seriously backfire on stablecoins
PANews reported on September 13th that Wang Yongli, former Vice President of the Bank of China, stated in a statement that stablecoins are neither essential nor irreplaceable for the operation of the on-chain crypto world. Stablecoin legislation will inevitably drive legislation for the entire crypto asset class, profoundly impacting the crypto market landscape and potentially even severely undermining stablecoins. China should be more aware and proactive. China's focus should not be on developing RMB stablecoins (which already have limited room for development), but rather on overtaking others by accelerating overall crypto asset legislation, encouraging banks and other financial institutions to move to blockchains, actively promoting the development of RWAs, and attracting crypto exchanges to register or domicile in Hong Kong, thereby accelerating the RMB's on-chain operation.
AWARE
$0.0058
+12.86%
VICE
$0.02161
+4.90%
MORE
$0.09656
+1.23%
PANews
2025/09/13 11:27
7 Altcoins Every Investor Should Have on Their Radar
7 Altcoins Every Investor Should Have on Their Radar

The post 7 Altcoins Every Investor Should Have on Their Radar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market of 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most competitive. We're seeing capital flows across infrastructure chains, enterprise-oriented protocols, and speculative presales. Investors must choose from higher potential tokens, or dependable altcoins. They must have either explosive upside potential or deliver stability. Analysts are increasingly recommending a mixed approach, holding stable assets but giving an allocation to newer businesses to accelerate growth. Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies are six altcoins with strong fundamentals and adoption trends. An emerging presale MAGACOIN FINANCE is shaping up to be the breakout story alongside them. Polkadot (DOT) Polkadot is arguably the most important interoperability project in crypto. Gavin Wood, co-founder of Ethereum, designed it so that independent blockchains or parachain can share security and signal. This multichain framework supports custom networks tailored to specific use cases, such as DeFi and gaming. Developers stay active, while the community stays engaged due to a recent strengthening of Polkadot's parachain auctions Investors can view DOT as a long-term investment in cross-chain integration, which will continue to grow as liquidity becomes fragmented. Since it can combine different blockchain economies, Polkadot will be a key asset of the next decade. Cosmos (ATOM) Cosmos is known as the "Internet of Blockchains", while many networks are already being linked by the inter-blockchain protocol IBC. With its IBC technology, Cosmos enables fully programmable interoperable chains, ensuring a true network effect. The ATOM coin is required for governance and staking, and it also helps secure the network and facilitate participation. Experts believe that as Decentralized Finance moves past isolated chains, it would enter a multi-chain reality, and Cosmos is well placed. Growing institutional interest in scalable cross-chain could ensure the long-term relevance of ATOM. If you want to invest in interoperability and the internet of blockchains, then Cosmos…
SIX
$0.0219
+0.73%
ATOM
$4.668
-3.09%
CROSS
$0.24359
+1.63%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 11:27
Filecoin Makes Major Ethereum-Linked Upgrade, FIL Price Reacts
Filecoin Makes Major Ethereum-Linked Upgrade, FIL Price Reacts

The post Filecoin Makes Major Ethereum-Linked Upgrade, FIL Price Reacts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Filecoin (FIL) has made significant upgrades to its protocol that will enable developers to build apps with privacy and better security. The development was revealed in an update shared by Filecoin's official X handle to members of the community. Filecoin EVM upgrade brings enhanced security According to Filecoin, the platform has upgraded the Filecoin Ethereum Virtual Machine (FEVM) with support for point addition, pairing and checks. In order to improve the security and efficiency of the system, the BLS12-381 curve allows for scalar multiplication. Notably, the point addition and scalar multiplication would serve as core building blocks for signing and verifying signatures on the platform. The upgrade implies that Filecoin now supports threshold signatures, zk-proofs and secure identity systems. The threshold signatures allow multiple parties to jointly sign a transaction without compromising their individual keys. Users will be better able to preserve their privacy even as the platform supports scalable transactions. All these features will allow developers to build apps with secure identity features for decentralized finance (DeFi) and decentralized storage authentication. FIL price reacts to upgrade with volatility The announcement triggered a market reaction as FIL — Filecoin — climbed from $2.48 to $2.56 on the crypto market. As of press time, there has been a slight correction, and it now changes hands at $2.50, a 0.45% decline in the last 24 hours. Market analysis showed that investors went for profit-taking after the breakout, hence, the decline in trading volume, which is down by 12.47% to $155.49 million.
T
$0.01665
-0.53%
DEFI
$0.001754
+0.40%
COM
$0.017672
+0.15%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 11:25
Jade Declares ‘That’s Showbiz Baby’ On New Album
Jade Declares 'That's Showbiz Baby' On New Album

The post Jade Declares 'That's Showbiz Baby' On New Album appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jade Thirlwall is ready for her turn in the spotlight. Over the past year, the former Little Mix star made her solo debut with the single "Angel of My Dreams" and followed it up with singles like "Fantasy," "Unconditional," and "FUFN." Today, Jade steps into her own with her debut album That's Showbiz Baby!, out now. The British songstress' talent is on full display as she demonstrates her ability to seamlessly lend her voice to a wide range of pop tracks, from the emotional "Plastic Box," "Natural at Disaster," and "Self Saboteur" to attitude-packed outings like "Headache" and the aptly titled "It Girl." She even pays homage to The Supremes – and her younger self – on "Before You Break My Heart." Rather than sampling the original "Stop! In the Name of Love," it features vocals of her singing the classic song as a child. "This makes the track even more personal to me. It's about not forgetting who I am and where I came from, and always remembering to access my inner child," she told Capricho of the song. The album arrives as an immersive experience with visuals for each track. Getting to release a declaration of who she is as a solo artist was an uplifting experience for Jade. Though she sings about heartfelt experiences on the album, she doesn't spend time wallowing in her feelings. "When you are a pop artist, you can't be all woe is me. I am aware that I'm very privileged to do what I do. I think coming out and being like 'This is so sad' isn't the vibe," she told The Guardian. For her, creating music provides a release unlike any other. "If something is wrong in my life, if I write a gorgey pop song, it just makes the world…
STOP
$0.13285
+1.07%
M
$2.57069
+4.87%
T
$0.01665
-0.53%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 11:24
