2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Chainlink’s total value secured surpasses $100B

The post Chainlink’s total value secured surpasses $100B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As cryptocurrencies rallied on Sept. 12, with Bitcoin surging past $115,000 and altcoins following suit, Chainlink announced on X that its network’s total value secured (TVS) had surpassed $100 billion.This value is an all-time high, further proving the Oracle platform’s growth after surpassing TVS milestones for 2021-based stakes. TVS represents the aggregate value of assets secured by Chainlink’s decentralized infrastructure, so its growth represents a clear signpost for increased adoption and confidence among DeFi and traditional finance users. Chainlink’s TVS has more than doubled this year, from about $38 billion initially to $93 billion in mid-August before breaking through a $100 billion valuation. The growth represents the proliferation of DeFi protocols and enterprise use cases supported by Chainlink’s oracles offerings. Major partnerships fuel growth Recent developments have fueled this momentum, including Chainlink’s partnership with Intercontinental Exchange to integrate foreign exchange and precious metals data into its Data Streams and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s move to bring key economic data on-chain via Chainlink. According to DeFiLlama, lending protocol Aave accounts for the largest share of Chainlink TVS, securing more than $70.9 billion, around 70.75% of the total, across 17 chains. The top networks for Aave v3 include Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Base. Other notable contributors include Maple, Compound v3, SparkLend, and Solana-based Kamino. As TVS climbed, the network’s native token LINK also gained traction. On Sept. 12, LINK traded around $24.70, up nearly 5% on the day and 11% over the past week. Polymarket chooses Chainlink as oracle As earlier reported by Cryptopolitan, Polymarket has adopted a new approach to resolving certain markets on its platform, giving the oracle platform Chainlink power over some of its users’ price predictions. Placing more emphasis on the “accuracy and speed” of markets that depend on the performance of digital assets, Chainlink noted that it…
Union
U$0.014386+40.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09656+1.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1281-2.13%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 12:15
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $642 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on September 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 12, Eastern Time) was US$642 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$315 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.627 billion. The second is Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$265 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT has reached US$59.778 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$153.178 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.62%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$56.831 billion.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009633-0.91%
PANews2025/09/13 12:15
6 Game-Changing Cryptos: MoonBull Stands as the Top Early Access Crypto for Strategic Investors

What if the next decision in crypto investing determined whether fortunes were made or missed? Choosing the right early access crypto project in 2025 has become the ultimate challenge for both newcomers and seasoned traders. Meme coins in particular have surged from niche internet humor into tokens commanding global attention, reshaping how investors hunt for […] The post 6 Game-Changing Cryptos: MoonBull Stands as the Top Early Access Crypto for Strategic Investors appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.0698-0.86%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02167+18.02%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 12:15
In the AI Economy, Universal Basic Income Can’t Wait

The post In the AI Economy, Universal Basic Income Can’t Wait appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rise of artificial intelligence and robotics is forcing us to face something we’ve all sensed coming: millions of jobs are going to soon vanish. From factory floors to law offices, from truck driving to financial analysis, AI is learning to do our work faster, cheaper, and often better. This isn’t a future problem — it’s happening now. The real question is what we’re going to do about it, because the old idea of tying survival to a paycheck is going to break. A lot of public personalities are offering big ideas. My own favorite solution is Universal Basic Income (UBI), which I have promoted for over a decade. It’s where everyone gets a guaranteed monthly cash payment from the government, no strings attached, enough to cover the basics. UC Berkeley Professor of Finance Emeritus, Mark Garman has suggested Universal Basic Capital, giving everyone income-producing assets and dividends via a superfund. XPrize founder Peter Diamandis on X recently promoted Universal Basic Ownership, where we all own a stake in the companies driving the AI revolution. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman talks about Universal Extreme Wealth, where AI’s productivity is so massive that everyone lives in abundance and luxury. These all have merit, and I like them all. But putting actual cash in people’s pockets through UBI is still the most practical, immediate way to keep society stable as AI takes over more of the economy. UBI is simple. Everyone gets a monthly check — no hoops or bureaucracy. If desired, I’d also support payments in crypto and using the blockchain. Regardless, if machines are doing most of the work and generating the wealth, we should cut people in directly to the money earned. And this way, no one falls through the cracks because they didn’t fill out the right form or…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03612-0.79%
Threshold
T$0.01665-0.53%
RealLink
REAL$0.06395-0.24%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 12:10
XRP Loses 50% in 24 Hours: Activity Disappears

The post XRP Loses 50% in 24 Hours: Activity Disappears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP dropping on-chain Everything not so gloomy On-chain and market activity are collapsing simultaneously, causing XRP to experience one of its most severe declines in recent months. XRP dropping on-chain The most recent data indicates that the number of active accounts on the XRP Ledger fell from over 20,000 to 10,579 unique senders in a single day, a nearly 50% decrease. There are concerns about whether XRP can maintain its current price levels above the $3.00 threshold given this decline, which indicates a significant loss of transactional demand. XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView A descending resistance trendline that has capped rallies since late July continues to exert pressure on XRP, which is currently trading at about $3.04, just above important moving averages. Support is evident at $2.90 and $2.79, and the 200-day moving average close to $2.55 acts as a crucial safety net for bulls, indicating that the price structure is still brittle. If on-chain activity keeps declining, a clear break below these levels might exacerbate bearish sentiment. You Might Also Like The decline in active addresses points to a decline in user engagement with the XRP network. When it comes to remittances, payments or institutional settlement activity, this metric frequently represents actual demand. Less account activity could cause XRP to lose the momentum it needs to sustain its recent gains. Such abrupt declines in network activity have historically predicted corrections, particularly when combined with dwindling trading volume. Everything not so gloomy However, XRP still has the ability to change perception if buying demand increases at the present rate. In the short term, a successful breakout above $3.10-$3.20 would open the path toward $3.50 and confirm a trend reversal. However, network activity needs to level off and ideally return to more than 30,000 active accounts per day in order for that…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0019929-1.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09656+1.23%
XRP
XRP$3.0437-2.13%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 12:07
Bull Score Index Suggests Bearish Trend Ahead

The post Bull Score Index Suggests Bearish Trend Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 13 September 2025 | 07:05 Bitcoin’s price briefly climbed back to $116,000 today, but underlying market signals suggest the rally may lack strength. According to the latest data from CryptoQuant, most of the firm’s bull market indicators are flashing red. Analyst Maartun explained that the Bull Score Index, which tracks ten different on-chain and market metrics, currently shows only two in positive territory—demand growth and technical momentum. The other eight, including network activity, stablecoin liquidity, margin positioning, realized price, and MVRV-Z score, are all pointing downward. “Momentum is clearly cooling,” Maartun noted, pointing out that a similar alignment was last seen in April, just before Bitcoin retreated to $76,000. By contrast, when BTC surged to $122,800 in July, the majority of the same indicators were green. Some traders argue the weakness may be linked to the seasonality of September, historically one of Bitcoin’s softer months. They suggest that while short-term pressure remains, the broader cycle could still be setting up for a longer-lasting bull market once these corrective moves play out. Market participants are also closely watching macroeconomic conditions. Expectations of rate cuts later this year, combined with strong inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs, could provide support if demand stabilizes. However, analysts caution that volatility will remain high as traders weigh inflation data and global market risks. Despite the current bearish readings, sentiment among long-term holders appears steady. Accumulation patterns suggest that investors with stronger conviction are holding through the downturn, leaving room for a potential rebound if speculative capital returns to the market. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,485.2+0.11%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04488-7.00%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.21-0.08%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 12:06
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bull Score Index Suggests Bearish Trend Ahead

According to the latest data from CryptoQuant, most of the firm’s bull market indicators are flashing red. Analyst Maartun explained […] The post Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bull Score Index Suggests Bearish Trend Ahead appeared first on Coindoo.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.21-0.08%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003213-2.51%
RedStone
RED$0.6207+0.17%
Coindoo2025/09/13 12:05
Chainlink’s total value secured has surpassed $100 billion

Chainlink’s total value secured has surpassed $100 billion, doubling this year.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 12:00
Here’s why this company went ALL IN with its $1.65B Solana Treasury play

Solana is pumping, and Forward’s massive PIPE deal just added to it!
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04488-7.00%
SphereX
HERE$0.00018-13.87%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002461+0.08%
Coinstats2025/09/13 12:00
Inside Job? MYX Airdrop Scandal Hits $170 Million – Details

MYX Finance, a decentralized exchange, is under fire after reports disclosed that close to 10 million MYX tokens — valued at about $170 million at the time — were claimed by a cluster of addresses tied to the project. Related Reading: Vietnam To Test Crypto Market Over 5 Years With Heavy Rules Based on reports, […]
MYX Finance
MYX$11.16211-11.82%
Bitcoinist2025/09/13 12:00
