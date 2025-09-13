In the AI Economy, Universal Basic Income Can’t Wait

The rise of artificial intelligence and robotics is forcing us to face something we've all sensed coming: millions of jobs are going to soon vanish. From factory floors to law offices, from truck driving to financial analysis, AI is learning to do our work faster, cheaper, and often better. This isn't a future problem — it's happening now. The real question is what we're going to do about it, because the old idea of tying survival to a paycheck is going to break. A lot of public personalities are offering big ideas. My own favorite solution is Universal Basic Income (UBI), which I have promoted for over a decade. It's where everyone gets a guaranteed monthly cash payment from the government, no strings attached, enough to cover the basics. UC Berkeley Professor of Finance Emeritus, Mark Garman has suggested Universal Basic Capital, giving everyone income-producing assets and dividends via a superfund. XPrize founder Peter Diamandis on X recently promoted Universal Basic Ownership, where we all own a stake in the companies driving the AI revolution. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman talks about Universal Extreme Wealth, where AI's productivity is so massive that everyone lives in abundance and luxury. These all have merit, and I like them all. But putting actual cash in people's pockets through UBI is still the most practical, immediate way to keep society stable as AI takes over more of the economy. UBI is simple. Everyone gets a monthly check — no hoops or bureaucracy. If desired, I'd also support payments in crypto and using the blockchain. Regardless, if machines are doing most of the work and generating the wealth, we should cut people in directly to the money earned. And this way, no one falls through the cracks because they didn't fill out the right form or…