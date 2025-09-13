xAI’s sudden shakeup becomes a nightmare for hundreds of employees

Elon Musk's AI startup xAI reportedly cut at least 500 people from its data-annotation ranks on Friday night. The company informed its staff by email that the company is shrinking its group of generalist AI tutors and shifting resources to specialists. The internal note, reviewed by Business Insider said "After a thorough review of our Human Data efforts, we've decided to accelerate the expansion and prioritization of our specialist AI tutors, while scaling back our focus on general AI tutor roles. This strategic pivot will take effect immediately. As part of this shift in focus, we no longer need most generalist AI tutor positions and your employment with xAI will conclude." Employees were told they would continue to be paid through the end of their contract or through November 30. However their access to company systems would end the same day they received the notice. xAI Slack channel shrinks by 500 Annotators make up xAI's largest unit and help train Grok by labeling and organizing raw information so the chatbot can read context and meaning. The main Slack channel for these workers had more than 1,500 members on Friday afternoon. By Friday evening, that count had dropped to a little over 1,000 and kept falling as the reporting continued. Later Friday, xAI posted on X that it is hiring and plans to expand its cohort of specialist AI tutors by "10X." The layoff emails arrived only days after several senior staffers, including the former head of the annotation team, saw their Slack access cut. In the following days, employees were called into one-on-one meetings to walk through duties, recent work, and accomplishments, nine workers told. They were also asked to flag colleagues whose efforts they wanted to recognize. xAI new team leader demanded overnight tests By Thursday night, xAI told…