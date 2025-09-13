2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
BMNR Stock Shoots 15% Amid Strong Investor Vote on Tom Lee’s ETH Treasury Plan

Read the full article at coingape.com.
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000283+0.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017672+0.15%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.554+0.25%
Coinstats2025/09/13 12:47
ZONE Higher by 13% as Token Holdings Pass 500M

The post ZONE Higher by 13% as Token Holdings Pass 500M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) surged in pre-market trading Friday after announcing it purchased more than 200 million dogecoin DOGE$0.2826, pushing its total holdings past 500 million tokens. At DOGE’s current price of $0.26, up 6% in the past 24 hours, those 500 million tokens are worth about $130 million. The move is part of the company’s plan to build a treasury of one billion DOGE within 30 days. The strategy was unveiled earlier this month alongside a $175 million private placement involving over 80 investors. Participants included Pantera Capital, GSR and FalconX, all well-known digital asset firms. Earlier this week, Cleancore disclosed an initial purchase of 285 million DOGE, signaling the start of its accumulation effort. The latest buy suggests the company is ramping up quickly toward its one billion-token target. Dogecoin, the meme-inspired cryptocurrency that began as a joke but has since developed a devoted community, traded 6% higher over the past 24 hours at $0.26. ZONE shares are higher by 13%. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/12/cleancore-surges-11-after-doubling-dogecoin-holdings-to-500m
Moonveil
MORE$0.09656+1.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282-2.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01449-4.16%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 12:46
Cardano Marks 8 Years of Uptime, Second Only to Bitcoin: What’s Next for Network?

The post Cardano Marks 8 Years of Uptime, Second Only to Bitcoin: What’s Next for Network? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano is on track to mark its eighth anniversary since it was launched at the end of September 2017. As Cardano’s eighth anniversary nears, Cardano focused community account Cardanians took to X to highlight  Cardano’s unbroken network uptime record, second only to Bitcoin. Cardano $ADA will soon turn 8 years old. It was launched at the end of September 2017. Since the launch, Cardano is running 24/7, never been hacked and never been down. It has the second-longest uptime, just after Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/S06FYs4lyi — Cardanians (CRDN) (@Cardanians_io) September 12, 2025 Since its launch, Cardano has been running 24/7, has never been hacked or down, and has the second longest uptime, trailing only Bitcoin. You Might Also Like The Cardano-focused community account echoed the statement made by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson in a recent interview, where he stated that Cardano has been running for nearly eight years, having launched in 2017, without any downtime, an achievement he stands proud of. Based on recent data, Cardano has processed over 113,000,000 transactions, indicating network adoption. ADA was trading at $0.88 at press time. What’s next for network? According to Input Output, the Cardano network has a slew of improvements in the works, including Ouroboros Peras, Ouroboros Leios and the Cardinal protocol, among others. Ouroboros Peras is an ouroboros protocol version that brings fast finality to Cardano. Peras enhances Nakamoto-style consensus by introducing a Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) voting mechanism. Ouroboros Leios marks a major high-throughput upgrade to Cardano’s consensus protocol, with a CIP to be proposed in the coming months. You Might Also Like The Cardinal protocol provides the first trust-minimized bridge between Bitcoin and Cardano, enabling secure wrapping of Bitcoin UTXOs, such as Ordinals, as native-like Cardano assets. CIP-0118 (nested transactions) proposal introduces validation zones to support nested transactions, enabling use cases…
Brazil National Fan
BFT$0.024504+0.29%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005692+5.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017672+0.15%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 12:43
xAI’s sudden shakeup becomes a nightmare for hundreds of employees

The post xAI’s sudden shakeup becomes a nightmare for hundreds of employees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI reportedly cut at least 500 people from its data-annotation ranks on Friday night. The company informed its staff by email that the company is shrinking its group of generalist AI tutors and shifting resources to specialists. The internal note, reviewed by Business Insider said “After a thorough review of our Human Data efforts, we’ve decided to accelerate the expansion and prioritization of our specialist AI tutors, while scaling back our focus on general AI tutor roles. This strategic pivot will take effect immediately. As part of this shift in focus, we no longer need most generalist AI tutor positions and your employment with xAI will conclude.” Employees were told they would continue to be paid through the end of their contract or through November 30. However their access to company systems would end the same day they received the notice. xAI Slack channel shrinks by 500 Annotators make up xAI’s largest unit and help train Grok by labeling and organizing raw information so the chatbot can read context and meaning. The main Slack channel for these workers had more than 1,500 members on Friday afternoon. By Friday evening, that count had dropped to a little over 1,000 and kept falling as the reporting continued. Later Friday, xAI posted on X that it is hiring and plans to expand its cohort of specialist AI tutors by “10X.” The layoff emails arrived only days after several senior staffers, including the former head of the annotation team, saw their Slack access cut. In the following days, employees were called into one-on-one meetings to walk through duties, recent work, and accomplishments, nine workers told. They were also asked to flag colleagues whose efforts they wanted to recognize. xAI new team leader demanded overnight tests By Thursday night, xAI told…
Xai
XAI$0.05353-4.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09656+1.23%
GROK
GROK$0.001377-2.13%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 12:42
Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI cut a large portion of its generalist AI tutor workforce

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI reportedly cut at least 500 people from its data-annotation ranks on Friday night. The company informed its staff by email that the company is shrinking its group of generalist AI tutors and shifting resources to specialists. The internal note, reviewed by Business Insider said “After a thorough review of our […]
Xai
XAI$0.05353-4.54%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010389-2.58%
Startup
STARTUP$0.011156-19.89%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 12:38
UFC Cuts Ties With Hard-Luck Former TUF Finalist

The post UFC Cuts Ties With Hard-Luck Former TUF Finalist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 15: UFC CEO Dana White is seen on stage during the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Dana White and his team like winners and exciting fighters who get finishes. UFC fighters on losing streaks who also lack the ability to get finishes can find themselves in a tough position. Unfortunately, former Ultimate Fighter finalist Austin Hubbard has both. Riding a three-fight losing streak and the dubious distinction of never winning a fight by stoppage in the UFC, the 33-year-old was reportedly released by the promotion according to posts from UFC Roster Tracker. TUF Run Gave Hubbard a Second Chance BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 16: Austin Hubbard poses for a portrait during a UFC photo session on August 16, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC Hubbard’s best moment came when he defeated Roosevelt Roberts in The Ultimate Fighter semifinal to reach the final back in March 2023. The victory gave Hubbard his second stint in the UFC after being released in 2021. While he lost in the final to Kurt Holobaugh at UFC 292 in August 2023, he had made it all the way back to the premier promotion in the sport. Hubbard’s Last Five Fights August 23, 2025 – UFC Fight NightLoss · Zhu Rongzhu (26-6) · Decision (Unanimous) March 29, 2025 – UFC Fight NightLoss · MarQuel Mederos (9-1) · Decision (Split) October 5, 2024 – UFC 307: Pereira vs. RountreeLoss · Alexander Hernandez (14-8) · Decision (Split) April 27, 2024 – UFC Fight NightWin · Michal Figlak (8-1) · Decision (Unanimous) August 19, 2023 – UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’MalleyLoss · Kurt…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004144-0.50%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1334-5.19%
GET
GET$0.008375-0.47%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 12:36
Aespa Rich Man, NCT WISH Color Sales

The post Aespa Rich Man, NCT WISH Color Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GISELLE aka Aerichandesu, Ningning, Karina, Winter of aespa at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 held at the YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) Billboard via Getty Images After aespa sold one million-plus albums in a week, SM Entertainment stock earned a slight bump on Friday, September 12, 2025, and ended the week solidly in the black. With a positive week on the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) trading board, SM Entertainment’s stock closed at 143,200 Korean won (approximately $102.83), gaining 400 KRW (about 29 cents), to deliver a 0.28% increase for the day and ultimately close the week up 2.21% aespa’s Rich Man Sells One Million-Plus After New Capitol Music Deal, Remixes Released Girl group aespa is one of SM Entertainment’s cornerstone artists these days with their highly anticipated new EP Rich Man – The 6th Mini Album, released last Friday, September 5, hitting a milestone sales record among their K-pop peers. According to South Korea’s real-time album sales website Hanteo Chart, aespa’s Rich Man sold 1,088,340 physical copies globally in just a week. Per reports, this is the top-selling album by any female K-pop act in 2025 as well as the 11th-largest first-week sales among all K-pop artists this year. On Rich Man’s release day, Capitol Music Group announced aespa had signed a new U.S. label deal with Capitol in partnership with SM. Early industry predictions have Rich Man likely to debut within the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 with around 28,000 units, which, if forecasts prove accurate, will be aespa’s first Top 10 album since 2023. The 30 Under 30 – Forbes Asia alum previously had signed with Warner Records. However, that deal seems to have ended in 2023 as aespa’s album releases from…
Sidekick
K$0.1957+8.66%
Union
U$0.014301+39.65%
RealLink
REAL$0.06396-0.23%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 12:33
Bitcoin Sharks Add 65K BTC In 7 Days: Supply Squeeze Setup Strengthens

The post Bitcoin Sharks Add 65K BTC In 7 Days: Supply Squeeze Setup Strengthens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Sharks Add 65K BTC In 7 Days: Supply Squeeze Setup Strengthens | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s…
Sidekick
K$0.1957+8.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,478.31+0.11%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.14232-3.49%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 12:28
Are Critics Wowed By Anime Feature?

The post Are Critics Wowed By Anime Feature? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Scene from “Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.” Sony Pictures Entertainment/Crunchyroll/©Copyright_ ©Koyoharu Gotoge _ SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable The anime feature Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle — also known as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle — is new in North American theaters this weekend. How is the film being received by Rotten Tomatoes critics? Rated R, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle opened Friday in theaters nationwide. The official logline for the movie reads, “The Demon Slayer Corps are drawn into the Infinity Castle, where Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira face terrifying Upper Rank demons in a desperate fight as the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji begins.” ForbesWhen Will Stephen King’s ‘The Long Walk’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has earned a 97% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 35 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus for the film reads, “Storming the big screen with Demon Slayer‘s most polished presentation yet, Infinity Castle is a stirring beginning to this franchise’s bloody climax.” The film has also earned a 99% “fresh” on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 2,500-plus verified user ratings. The RT audience summary reads, Owning its remarkable animation, epic fight sequences, and seriously emotional moments, Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is here to slay.” What Are Individual Critics Saying About ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’? Peter Debruge of Variety is among the top critics on RT who gives a Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle a “fresh” rating, writing in his review summary, “Beyond the sheer inventiveness of the movie’s made-up martial arts, that leaves the tragic elements, which can be disarmingly effective in giving audiences reason to feel invested in the battles — battles that have only just begun.” David Opie of IndieWire also praises the film, writing on RT, “From intricate backgrounds…
SatLayer
SLAY$0.0242-0.81%
Epic Chain
EPIC$2.1515+0.69%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 12:27
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $406 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on September 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$406 million yesterday (September 12, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$168 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.859 billion. The second is Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$166 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$12.886 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.352 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.38%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.363 billion.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009633-0.91%
PANews2025/09/13 12:16
