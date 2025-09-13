2025-09-15 Monday

Ripple and Hyperliquid Gain Clarity While BullZilla Presale Tops Charts as the Best Crypto Presale Now

The crypto world ended last week on edge, concerns about regulation, volatility, and inflation kept many investors defensive. But just […] The post Ripple and Hyperliquid Gain Clarity While BullZilla Presale Tops Charts as the Best Crypto Presale Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/13 13:15
Fed unwind and US Treasury buildup drive up short-term borrowing costs

The post Fed unwind and US Treasury buildup drive up short-term borrowing costs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Short-term borrowing is getting expensive again in the U.S., and traders aren’t ignoring it. According to data from Bloomberg, the surge started when the Federal Reserve began slicing down its balance sheet while the Treasury ramped up cash collection. Both are yanking liquidity out of funding markets that’ve been flooded with cheap money for almost two decades. Now the system is tight, the repo market’s acting weird, and overnight rates are no longer sticking to the Fed’s target. At the start of September, rates for overnight cash, mostly used by banks and asset managers to lend to each other, jumped over the Fed’s own range. And they’re still elevated. At the same time, one of the central bank’s main tools to absorb excess cash, the reverse repo facility, is getting way less traffic. It’s now at a four-year low. That’s a problem because it shows money market funds aren’t as cash-rich as they used to be. And if they’re drying up, it could mean a repeat of the chaos from 2019, when the repo rate suddenly exploded and the Fed had to drop $500 billion just to keep markets breathing. Traders prepare as cash leaves and rates stay high Mark Cabana, the head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Bank of America, said this isn’t just a blip. “We are seeing a level shift in funding,” he said, adding that “money funds no longer have excess cash to deploy to the RRP.” Mark doesn’t expect another full-blown September 2019 disaster, but he thinks the high overnight rates are here to stay. Liquidity’s already under pressure. Next week could get worse. Traders are bracing for auction settlements and corporate tax payments to suck even more cash out of the system. The balances that banks keep with the Fed, their safety net,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 13:15
Tether Launches USA₮ Stablecoin

The post Tether Launches USA₮ Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On 12 September 2025, Tether, the largest player in the digital asset ecosystem, announced the upcoming launch of USA₮, a U.S.-regulated, dollar-backed stablecoin. Alongside the token, the company named Bo Hines as CEO of Tether USA₮. This dual announcement signals Tether’s intent to cement U.S. dollar leadership in the digital age with transparency, governance, and American oversight from the outset. Building on USDT’s Global Success Tether’s flagship token, USD₮, has already become the backbone of the digital economy. With a market cap above $169 billion and daily volumes rivaling major credit card networks, USDT is more than a cryptocurrency—it’s infrastructure. Its adoption spans nearly 500 million users, many of whom are in underbanked or unbanked communities that traditional finance has long overlooked. The company’s scale is striking. Tether Group reported $13 billion in profit in 2024 and stands among the top 20 holders of U.S. Treasuries, outranking countries like Germany and South Korea. This financial strength has allowed USD₮ to dominate the global stablecoin market. Why USA₮ Matters? USA₮ is designed as a U.S.-regulated stablecoin built for businesses and institutions seeking a compliant digital alternative to cash and traditional payments. Unlike global USD₮, this new coin is tailored to American regulatory standards. It aims to raise the bar for transparency, resilience, and compliance in the U.S. stablecoin sector. Crucially, USA₮ will comply with the GENIUS Act, the recently enacted legislation governing stablecoin issuance. This makes USA₮ one of the first tokens to align fully with U.S. financial regulation. Technology and Partnerships Behind USA₮ The stablecoin will use Hadron by Tether, a platform for tokenizing real-world assets. Anchorage Digital Bank, N.A., the only federally regulated crypto bank, will act as the issuer in line with GENIUS Act requirements. Cantor Fitzgerald will serve as custodian of reserves and preferred primary dealer. Together,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 13:11
A whale added 4 million USDC to his position to avoid liquidation of his ETH short position.

PANews reported on September 13th that Onchain Lens monitored a whale named "0x8c5" who deposited $4 million worth of USDC into HyperLiquid to avoid liquidation, raising the liquidation price of his 20x leveraged short position in ETH. The whale still had $14 million in unrealized losses, bringing his total losses to $26 million.
PANews2025/09/13 13:09
CleanCore Defies Trend: 500M DOGE Treasury Shows Why This Memecoin Strategy Beats ETH

The post CleanCore Defies Trend: 500M DOGE Treasury Shows Why This Memecoin Strategy Beats ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CleanCore Defies Trend: 500M DOGE Treasury Shows Why This Memecoin Strategy Beats ETH | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/cleancore-defies-trend-500m-doge-treasury-memecoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 13:07
The Fed's balance sheet cuts are driving short-term borrowing costs higher

Short-term borrowing is getting expensive again in the U.S., and traders aren’t ignoring it. According to data from Bloomberg, the surge started when the Federal Reserve began slicing down its balance sheet while the Treasury ramped up cash collection. Both are yanking liquidity out of funding markets that’ve been flooded with cheap money for almost […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 13:07
Google Trends Signals Renewed Interest in Shiba Inu: How High Can SHIB Price Go Next?

What drives a crypto comeback? Sometimes it is a chart pattern, sometimes it is fresh hype on social media, and other times it is as simple as more people typing a coin’s name into Google. That seems to be the case with Shiba Inu right now. TheCryptoBasic noted a surge in search activity for SHIB,
Coinstats2025/09/13 13:02
A ‘Violation Of Public Trust’: Coinbase Demands Sanctions Over SEC’s Missing Texts Episode

Coinbase has slammed the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a “destroy-and-delay approach” to records, accusing the agency of erasing crucial text messages related to pending crypto litigations Related Reading: Crypto Feud: Trump’s CFTC Chair Nominee Accuses Tyler Winklevoss Of Interfering With Confirmation Coinbase Accuses SEC Of ‘Destroying’ Records On Thursday, crypto exchange Coinbase, […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/13 13:00
Ondo Finance Surges 20% Weekly Amid Hype and Growing DeFi Demand

The post Ondo Finance Surges 20% Weekly Amid Hype and Growing DeFi Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ondo Finance Surges 20% Weekly Amid Hype and Growing DeFi Demand Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/ondo-finance-surges-20-weekly-amid-hype-and-growing-defi-demand/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 12:52
Polymarket Partners With Chainlink To Boost Prediction Markets

The post Polymarket Partners With Chainlink To Boost Prediction Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform, is integrating Chainlink’s oracle network to improve the accuracy and speed of its market resolutions, the companies announced Friday. Polymarket has partnered with Chainlink to integrate its data standard into Polymarket’s resolution process, according to a Friday press release shared with Cointelegraph. The collaboration will initially focus on enhancing the accuracy and speed of asset pricing resolutions, with plans to expand into additional markets. While Polymarket’s pricing prediction integration with Chainlink is live on the Polygon mainnet immediately, the parties expect to explore additional prediction markets using Chainlink in the future. Polymarket uses Polygon by default Chainlink’s integration marks a significant development for Polymarket as the platform uses the Polygon blockchain — a layer-2 (L2) Ethereum scaling solution — as its underlying network. Launched in 2020, Polymarket has emerged as a major crypto-enabled prediction market platform, where users can place bets on the outcomes of future events using digital assets like Circle’s USDC (USDC) stablecoin on the Polygon blockchain. While Polygon is focused on delivering faster and cheaper transactions by processing transactions off the main Ethereum chain, Chainlink provides an oracle network that connects smart contracts on the blockchain with real-world external data. As such, while Polygon is Polymarket’s chain by default, Chainlink will be sending data to settle the markets into the Polygon chain in production. Related: US Government taps Chainlink, Pyth to publish economic data onchain “Polymarket’s decision to integrate Chainlink’s proven oracle infrastructure is a pivotal milestone that greatly enhances how prediction markets are created and settled,” Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov said, adding: “When market outcomes are resolved by high-quality data and tamper-proof computation from oracle networks, prediction markets evolve into reliable, real-time signals the world can trust.” “Subjective” markets explored In addition to pricing market integration, which has a clear,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 12:49
