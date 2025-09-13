2025-09-15 Monday

Missed the Ethereum Pump? 3 Tokens Under $1 That Could Skyrocket With Huge Gains in 2025

Historical data reveal that the real money is made by buying the tokens for under $1 before the crowds arrive. […] The post Missed the Ethereum Pump? 3 Tokens Under $1 That Could Skyrocket With Huge Gains in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/13 13:30
Solana (SOL) Jumps 5.5% as Index Moves Higher

The post Solana (SOL) Jumps 5.5% as Index Moves Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4284.12, up 1.6% (+65.55) since 4 .p.m. ET on Thursday. Thirteen of 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: SOL (+5.5%) and AAVE (+2.4%). Laggards: AVAX (-2.4%) and ICP (-1.4%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/12/coindesk-20-performance-update-solana-sol-jumps-5-5-as-index-moves-higher
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 13:30
Velo Protocol Taps Lightnet and OpenEden to Unveil ASEAN Settlement Network

According to Velo Protocol, the partnership with Lightnet and OpenEden combines their expertise to provide a basis for compliant digital finance across Asia.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 13:30
Pundit Says Many XRP Millionaires Will Be Born in October: Here’s Why

The prospect of new millionaires emerging from the XRP Army as early as October is gaining renewed traction in the community. Notably, those supporting this view are banking on key events involving XRP to occur next month.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/13 13:27
Sam Bankman-Fried To Appeal 25-Year Sentence, Hearing Set For November 4

Sam Bankman-Fried’s appeal hearing is set for November 4, and his defence seeks a lighter sentence or retrial after FTX’s collapse.   Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, will face an appeals hearing on November 4.  Nearly two years after receiving a 25-year sentence, his lawyers will present their arguments before […] The post Sam Bankman-Fried To Appeal 25-Year Sentence, Hearing Set For November 4 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 13:26
[Hacker who stole funds from Coinbase users] used 18.91 million DAI to buy 3,976 ETH

PANews reported on September 13 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, in the past half hour, [the hacker who stole funds from Coinbase users] used 18.91 million DAI to purchase 3,976 ETH at a price of US$4,756.
PANews2025/09/13 13:24
Beware: Invisible Crypto Browser Wallet Draining Malware Uncovered

Researchers at cybersecurity firm Mosyle have discovered a new malware strain that can avoid detection by antivirus programs on computers running Windows, Linux, and macOS and steal cryptocurrencies from browser-connected wallets. The malware, called ModStealer, has been evading detection by major antivirus engines ever since it was first uploaded to VirusTotal nearly a month ago, ... Read more The post Beware: Invisible Crypto Browser Wallet Draining Malware Uncovered appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/13 13:24
OpenAI plans to reduce the share of its revenue paid to partners from 20% to 8% by 2030.

OpenAI says it will pay partners about 8% of its revenue, down from about 20% today by the end of the decade. This shift could leave OpenAI with more than $50 billion extra, without clarifying whether the amount is annual or cumulative. OpenAI and Microsoft (MSFT.O) are negotiating the price OpenAI will pay to use Microsoft’s servers, The Information reported, citing a person briefed on the talks. In a separate move, OpenAI said it has afresh tentative deal with Microsoft and plans to grant its overseeing nonprofit a $100 billion equity stake in the for-profit entity. The ChatGPT maker described the Microsoft deal as a nonbinding agreement “for the next phase of our partnership.” Regulators and rivals eye OpenAI as new changes raise concerns Thursday’s disclosures included limited specifics. Even so, the planned changes to OpenAI’s setup have drawn renewed scrutiny from regulators, competitors and advocacy groups watching the effects of artificial intelligence. Founded in 2015 as a nonprofit, OpenAI’s board still oversees the for-profit subsidiary that builds and sells its AI products. It is not yet clear whether the $100 billion equity award to the nonprofit would amount to a controlling stake. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said last week that his office is investigating OpenAI’s proposed financial and governance changes. The office did not comment on the new announcements but said it is “committed to protecting charitable assets for their intended purpose.” After meeting with OpenAI’s legal team in Delaware, where the company is incorporated, Bonta and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings sent a letter raising concerns about ChatGPT’s safety. “Together, we are particularly concerned with ensuring that the stated safety mission of OpenAI as a non-profit remains front and center,” Bonta said last week. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Coinstats2025/09/13 13:22
iPhone 17 Unveiled: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Chose XRP Over iPhones Since 5s

An investor would have enough now to buy 691 units of the iPhone 17 if they had invested in XRP instead of buying each iPhone since the 5s. Notably, Apple just announced the iPhone 17 lineup, with official sales kicking off on September 19, 2025.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/13 13:21
Ripple, BullZilla, and Hyperliquid Making Waves. Ripple Gains Clarity While BullZilla Presale Rockets — The Best Crypto Presales Now to Watch

The post Ripple, BullZilla, and Hyperliquid Making Waves. Ripple Gains Clarity While BullZilla Presale Rockets — The Best Crypto Presales Now to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 08:15 Explore the best crypto presales now with a spotlight on the explosive BullZilla Presale, alongside Ripple’s regulatory victory and Hyperliquid’s DeFi momentum. Learn why BullZilla $BZIL staking and meme-coin appeal position it as a top 2025 opportunity. The crypto world ended last week on edge, concerns about regulation, volatility, and inflation kept many investors defensive. But just as the shadows seemed longest, a wave of positive developments brought fresh optimism. Investors seeking the best crypto presales now saw their screens light up. Ripple secured regulatory clarity, removing a long-standing overhang and reinforcing its legitimacy in the global payments sector. Hyperliquid exploded in volume and community activity, making it hard to ignore among DeFi options. Meanwhile, BullZilla Presale roared to life, with early-stage investors watching returns climb faster than most anticipated. These aren’t just stories of price moves. They are signals of opportunity. Whether you chase stability, innovation, or explosive growth, these three coins, Ripple, BullZilla, and Hyperliquid, are defining what it means to be among the best crypto presales now. Ripple (XRP): Legal Wins and PayFi Momentum Recent news has put Ripple back in the spotlight. The SEC has formally ended its lawsuit against Ripple Labs, with a $125 million fine still in effect, but crucial appeals have dropped. That means the case that once hung over XRP’s head is now largely resolved. Ripple is also seeing renewed interest due to PayFi narratives, payments plus finance, where XRP’s ledger and partnerships are being viewed as critical infrastructure in global cross-border transactions. Analysts expect XRP to challenge resistance levels around $2.90-$3.10 as those narratives build. For investors seeking the best crypto presales now, Ripple offers a combination of utility, regulatory clarity, and upside. It may not yield the explosive returns of a presale, but…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 13:18
