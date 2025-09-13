ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Trump's fraud allegations on Lisa Cook challenged
A signed loan estimate tied to Lisa Cook’s Atlanta home is now threatening to blow a hole straight through Trump’s fraud allegations. The document, reported by Reuters, clearly shows Cook told her lender in May 2021 that the property was a “vacation home,” not her main residence. That puts her in direct conflict with claims […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 13:42
Crypto CEO Says Even if XRP Hits $100, It Won’t Mean Much Without a Plan
Jake Claver, CEO of Digital Ascension Group, warns that XRP investors risk squandering potential gains if they lack a clear financial strategy. In a Wednesday tweet, Claver cautioned the crypto community against complacency, saying, “Too many people in crypto are flying blind.” He stressed that even if XRP were to surge to $100 per token, it would mean little for investors who don’t have a plan to manage their wealth effectively.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/13 13:41
Why Do Ripple ETFs Face Constant Delays? XRP Army Weighs In
The latest such applications to be postponed was Franklink's XRP filing.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/13 13:41
Analyst Predicts SUI Breakout as Group Approves $50M Buyback Program
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 13:40
Chainlink Hits $100B TVS With Strong Support From Aave
Chainlink surpasses $100B in Total Value Secured, led by Aave v3 dominance and boosted by major partnerships across DeFi and Web3.]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/13 13:40
‘Strong chance’ US will form Strategic Bitcoin Reserve this year: Alex Thorn
Galaxy Digital’s Alex Thorn says the market is "underpricing" the odds of a US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve forming this year, though others are skeptical. There is a high likelihood that the United States government will form the highly anticipated Strategic Bitcoin Reserve by the end of this year, says Galaxy Digital’s head of firmwide research, Alex Thorn.However, other industry executives are less confident.“I still think there’s a strong chance the US government will announce this year that it has formed the strategic Bitcoin reserve (SBR) and is formally holding BTC as a strategic asset,” Thorn said in an X post on Thursday.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/13 13:39
OpenAI to reduce payouts to partners from 20% to 8%
The post OpenAI to reduce payouts to partners from 20% to 8% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI says it will pay partners about 8% of its revenue, down from about 20% today by the end of the decade. This shift could leave OpenAI with more than $50 billion extra, without clarifying whether the amount is annual or cumulative. OpenAI and Microsoft (MSFT.O) are negotiating the price OpenAI will pay to use Microsoft’s servers, The Information reported, citing a person briefed on the talks. In a separate move, OpenAI said it has afresh tentative deal with Microsoft and plans to grant its overseeing nonprofit a $100 billion equity stake in the for-profit entity. The ChatGPT maker described the Microsoft deal as a nonbinding agreement “for the next phase of our partnership.” Regulators and rivals eye OpenAI as new changes raise concerns Thursday’s disclosures included limited specifics. Even so, the planned changes to OpenAI’s setup have drawn renewed scrutiny from regulators, competitors and advocacy groups watching the effects of artificial intelligence. Founded in 2015 as a nonprofit, OpenAI’s board still oversees the for-profit subsidiary that builds and sells its AI products. It is not yet clear whether the $100 billion equity award to the nonprofit would amount to a controlling stake. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said last week that his office is investigating OpenAI’s proposed financial and governance changes. The office did not comment on the new announcements but said it is “committed to protecting charitable assets for their intended purpose.” See also OpenAI threatens to ditch California as state politics threaten its for-profit pivot After meeting with OpenAI’s legal team in Delaware, where the company is incorporated, Bonta and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings sent a letter raising concerns about ChatGPT’s safety. “Together, we are particularly concerned with ensuring that the stated safety mission of OpenAI as a non-profit remains front and center,” Bonta said last…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 13:37
Dogecoin Defies Odds, Jumps Even As ETF Debut Gets Pushed Back
The post Dogecoin Defies Odds, Jumps Even As ETF Debut Gets Pushed Back appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 13:37
Hong Kong pushes EV factory deals
Hong Kong markets itself as a hub for Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 13:32
Thailand’s ‘Big Secret’ crypto hack, Chinese developer’s RWA tokens: Asia Express
The post Thailand’s ‘Big Secret’ crypto hack, Chinese developer’s RWA tokens: Asia Express appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thai SEC probes “The BIG Secret” crypto hack Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it is reviewing reports circulating on social media that claim a major local cryptocurrency exchange was hacked. On Sunday, Thai social media channel The Big Secret posted an image of what it described as an internal document detailing a large-scale breach. The document, which has not been verified, had its date and related blockchain addresses redacted. The unverified documents list assets valued over $41 million today. (The BIG Secret) Following the post, several exchanges issued statements assuring customers that their assets remain safe. The exchange allegedly involved has not been publicly identified. In a livestream on Monday morning, the operator of The BIG Secret said the documents were obtained from an undisclosed source and acknowledged they require further verification. He added that the leaked files contained multiple pages, some dated as far back as four years. Read also Features What do crypto market makers actually do? Liquidity, or manipulation Features Meet the Ethereum and Polkadot co-founder who wasn’t in Time Magazine “The question is about what happened back then. If this incident really occurred four years ago, why didn’t we know about it? Did a Thai exchange actually get hacked back then?” he asked. Stablecoin payments in credit cards starting next month in Japan. (JPYC) According to the influencer, the documents suggested the hack would have been valued at around 7.7 billion baht ($242 million) at the time. Using today’s prices, the same basket of assets would be worth more than $41 million. Nudge wants to launch Japan’s first credit card repayments in JPYC stablecoins Japanese fintech startup Nudge said it will allow users to repay credit card bills in the yen-backed JPYC stablecoin starting from October. Japan’s established its regulatory framework for stablecoins under…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 13:32
