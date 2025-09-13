ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
THORChain Founder Loses $1.35M After Deepfake Zoom And Telegram Scam
A co-founder of THORChain had roughly $1.35 million taken from a forgotten MetaMask wallet after attackers used a hacked Telegram account and a fake Zoom meeting to gain access to his stored keys, according to reports. The theft was first flagged on-chain and later confirmed by multiple news outlets and investigators. Related Reading: Vietnam To […]
SCAM
$0.0000185
--%
WALLET
$0.02654
-4.46%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/13 14:00
Is Bitcoin’s rally at risk as MVRV falls below critical level?
Bitcoin faces fragile signals with weak MVRV and liquidity, but Futures data suggests breakout potential.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 14:00
Memecoin: how are they doing?
What are meme-linked cryptocurrencies and what value do they have?
MEMECOIN
$0.002286
-27.33%
MEME
$0.002598
-5.11%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/13 14:00
Why Emotions are the Biggest Enemy in Crypto Trading
It’s not just charts and strategies that matter in crypto trading; psychology is also important. Many analysts say that emotions are the most important factor that determines whether traders win or lose. Investors often make costly mistakes, such as selling in a panic during dips or chasing parabolic rallies at the top, due to fear, […]
TOP
$0.000096
--%
FEAR
$0.01076
-9.35%
NOT
$0.001901
-4.42%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 14:00
Inside Job? MYX Airdrop Scandal Hits $170 Million
The post Inside Job? MYX Airdrop Scandal Hits $170 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Inside Job? MYX Airdrop Scandal Hits $170 Million – Details Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/inside-job-myx-airdrop-scandal-hits-170-million-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 13:59
AlphaPepe emerges as retail traders’ top meme coin pick after $120,000 presale surge
The meme coin sector remains one of the most talked-about areas of crypto in 2025. Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) have proven that community-driven tokens can deliver spectacular gains, but new investors continue to look for the “next big one.” Increasingly, retail traders are pointing to AlphaPepe (ALPE), which has already raised […] The post AlphaPepe emerges as retail traders’ top meme coin pick after $120,000 presale surge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SHIB
$0.00001366
-4.14%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
SHIBA
$0.000000000604
+1.68%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 13:59
Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 100 million in the past 7 days
PANews reported on September 13th that according to official data, in the seven days ending September 11th, Circle issued approximately 4.5 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 4.6 billion USDC, reducing the circulating supply by approximately 100 million. The total circulating supply of USDC is now 72.4 billion, with approximately $72.5 billion in reserves, including approximately $9.3 billion in cash and $63.2 billion held in the Circle Reserve Fund.
USDC
$0.9995
+0.02%
FUND
$0.0238
--%
NOW
$0.00582
-5.36%
PANews
2025/09/13 13:59
Tim Cook confirmed Apple will spend $600 billion on U.S. manufacturing over four years
Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook confirmed on Friday that the company will spend $600 billion on manufacturing in the United States over the next four years. Speaking during an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, Tim detailed Apple’s new factory investments, job growth strategy, chip supply deals, and exclusive support from the Trump administration. The announcement […]
U
$0.014265
+39.03%
TRUMP
$8.751
-4.55%
COOK
$0.013901
-9.92%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 13:52
Coinbase Urges Court Action After SEC Watchdog Confirms Lost Gensler Texts
The post Coinbase Urges Court Action After SEC Watchdog Confirms Lost Gensler Texts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Explosive new revelations expose the SEC’s widespread destruction of crypto-related communications, igniting a legal firestorm that Coinbase is using to challenge regulatory integrity in court. SEC Under Fire for Erasing Communications Linked to Gensler and Crypto Policies Coinbase’s chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, revealed on Sept. 11 that the company had escalated its legal challenge […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coinbase-urges-court-action-after-sec-watchdog-confirms-lost-gensler-texts/
COM
$0.017677
+0.10%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 13:49
Albania Turns to Artificial Intelligence in EU-Pressured Reforms
TLDRs; Albania introduces Diella, an AI “minister,” to oversee public procurement amid EU pressure for anti-corruption reforms. Prime Minister Edi Rama says Diella will make tenders faster, more efficient, and corruption-free. Supporters see the AI as a step toward EU integration; critics dismiss it as unconstitutional and symbolic. Global examples show AI can help fight [...] The post Albania Turns to Artificial Intelligence in EU-Pressured Reforms appeared first on CoinCentral.
MORE
$0.0965
+1.29%
AI
$0.1438
-2.64%
PUBLIC
$0.06234
-5.31%
Coincentral
2025/09/13 13:49
