2025-09-15 Monday

Why Emotions Can Sabotage Your Crypto Trading Strategy

The post Why Emotions Can Sabotage Your Crypto Trading Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s not just charts and strategies that matter in crypto trading; psychology is also important. Many analysts say that emotions are the most important factor that determines whether traders win or lose. Investors often make costly mistakes, such as selling in a panic during dips or chasing parabolic rallies at the top, due to fear, greed, impatience, or even excessive confidence. The ups and downs of the crypto markets exacerbate these emotional swings, even for experienced traders. Therefore, learning how to control those feelings is just as crucial as selecting the right tokens. People who can remain calm during downturns and patient during rallies often reap the best rewards. As the next bull cycle approaches, some analysts suggest that being disciplined with investments, especially in early-stage opportunities like MAGACOIN FINANCE, may be the best way to proceed. Fear and greed cycles The crypto market experiences cycles of joy as well as sorrow. During bull runs, social media fosters hope, causing traders to believe that prices will only rise. This often leads people to buy near the top. Conversely, fear spreads rapidly during crashes, prompting many to sell at the wrong moment. Analysts point to the bull market of 2021 as a prime example: thousands of retail investors purchased altcoins at record highs, only to panic sell when the market corrected. On the other hand, disciplined investors who refused to let their emotions dictate their decisions and focused on fundamentals often made life-changing gains once the cycle turned back up. The cost of impulsive trading Making decisions based on emotions can also result in overtrading. Many new traders frequently enter and exit positions in an attempt to make quick profits. However, trading constantly usually incurs more costs  and means missing out on opportunities. Analysts state that traders who act on impulse…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 14:17
Chow Tai Fook strategically invests in Highwin Securities to explore Hong Kong's digital asset market

PANews reported on September 13th that according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange announcement, Hong Kong-listed Chow Tai Fook Securities Co., Ltd. announced that it had invested in Going Securities (HK) Limited with its own funds through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hong Kong Chuang Mei International Holdings Group Co., Limited. Following the transaction, it indirectly holds a 15% stake in Going Securities. Additionally, SwiftPass Hong Kong Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of A-share listed Huafeng Microfiber, also indirectly acquired an 18% stake in Going Securities. Chow Tai Fook stated in the announcement that the parties will integrate mature resources in cross-border payments, precious metals, and capital markets, expand digital finance-related businesses in a compliant manner, explore new growth opportunities in Hong Kong's digital asset market, and continue to increase investment based on business development.
PANews2025/09/13 14:15
Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL

BitcoinWorld Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL Just Weeks Away From the Middle East’s Leading Trading Event, Returning October 6–7 at Dubai World Trade Centre   Dubai, UAE – 12 September, 2025 – The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated 8th edition of Forex Expo Dubai 2025, taking place on October 6–7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. With less than four weeks remaining, the event is nearing full capacity with 250+ global brands confirmed to exhibit. Over the years, Forex Expo Dubai has established itself as a leading event in the global trading and investment calendar, drawing thousands of professionals eager to explore the latest innovations and opportunities shaping financial markets. The 2025 edition will elevate the experience with 150+ expert speakers, exclusive workshops, cutting-edge product showcases, and thought-provoking panel discussions. Attendees will gain insights across forex, stocks, commodities, fintech, and investment strategies, equipping them to stay competitive in an evolving market landscape. More than just an exhibition, Forex Expo Dubai has become an immersive platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and networking — catering to both aspiring traders and seasoned professionals. A major highlight this year: registered participants will be eligible to enter a prize draw, including the all-new Jetour X70 FL. The Jetour X70 FL is a premium seven-seater SUV that combines bold design, advanced technology, and superior comfort — making it a fitting showcase prize for the region’s largest financial gathering. Record-Breaking Participation and Global Reach Forex Expo Dubai 2025 is expected to welcome more than 30,000 participants from 50+ countries, including traders, investors, introducing brokers (IBs), and fintech innovators. Confirmed exhibitors include leading industry names such as ADSS, Alpari, CFI, CXM, Eightcap, Equiti, Exness, FP Markets, Ingot, JustMarkets, Landmark Markets, Traze, Valetax, Vantage, VT Markets, XChief, XM Markets, and many more. Expanded Networking and Event Features This year’s edition introduces several new features alongside its exhibition and conference program. Attendees will benefit from GCC Majlis lounges, VIP networking areas, and a dedicated B2B lounge. Additional highlights include a replica of the iconic New York Charging Bull, a seminar zone, and a gaming zone designed to showcase the latest in trading technology and engagement tools. Attend Forex Expo and Win Big! Here’s how you can participate in the lucky draw: Step 1: Register online for Forex Expo Dubai 2025. Step 2: Attend the event on October 6–7 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Step 3: Collect your Forex Expo badge at the registration desk and receive your coupon. Step 4: Complete the coupon and place it in the ballot box located near the registration area. Step 5: Be present for the live lucky draw at 5 PM on Day 2 in the Main Conference Hall. Prizes Await You: Grand Prize: One winner will take home a Jetour X70 FL. AED 1500 Cash: Five lucky winners. AED 500 Cash: Ten lucky winners. Shaping the Future of Finance in Dubai As Dubai strengthens its position as a global hub for fintech innovation, Forex Expo Dubai 2025 will serve as a platform for growth, innovation, and collaboration. The chance to take home the Jetour X70 FL adds an engaging dimension to an event already recognized for its scale, global reach, and industry impact. Click the registration link and secure your spot today! Register Free Today For More Information: Email: marketing@hqmena.com Website | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook This post Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/13 14:14
ChatGPT could leak private email data, Vitalik Buterin offers solutions

Malicious attackers may be able to access your private data shared with OpenAI’s, as demonstrated by EdisonWatch co-founder and CEO Eito Miyamura. The demonstration drew criticism from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The recent rollout of the Model Context Protocol (MCP) in ChatGPT allows it to connect with Gmail, calendars, SharePoint, Notion, and other applications. Even […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 14:12
Apple’s Tim Cook boosts Corning deal, partners with chipmakers in $600 billion US expansion

The post Apple’s Tim Cook boosts Corning deal, partners with chipmakers in $600 billion US expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook confirmed on Friday that the company will spend $600 billion on manufacturing in the United States over the next four years. Speaking during an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, Tim detailed Apple’s new factory investments, job growth strategy, chip supply deals, and exclusive support from the Trump administration. The announcement includes a $2.5 billion injection into Apple’s long-running deal with Corning, the Kentucky-based firm that makes the glass used in iPhones and Apple Watches. The facility, located in Harrodsburg, already manufactures high-tech glass for Apple devices, but the new capital aims to boost output to meet the company’s growing domestic demand. Apple expands U.S. chip production and supplier base Beyond glass, Apple is also working with multiple semiconductor firms to produce more chips inside the country. Tim named Taiwan Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, and Applied Materials as major partners in this expansion. These companies will help Apple build out local chip production facilities and reduce dependency on overseas fabs. “We already do business with 9,000 different partners across the U.S.,” Tim told Jim. “We’re in all 50 states with these suppliers.” He added that those business relationships have already led to 450,000 jobs, and Apple is now scaling that number further. “We’re very proud to be expanding that further this year to the $600 billion level.” Apple has also opened a new training program called the Manufacturing Academy, launched last month in Detroit. Tim said the academy is designed to train American workers and equip smaller companies with modern production tools. In a press statement, Apple said the program invites small and medium-sized manufacturers from across the country to attend workshops that focus on artificial intelligence and smart factory methods. Support from the federal government is also playing a big role in Apple’s U.S. investment plan.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 14:11
Bitcoin Holdings: A Remarkable Surge as 26 New Entities Join the Fold

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Holdings: A Remarkable Surge as 26 New Entities Join the Fold In a truly remarkable development showcasing escalating institutional confidence, a recent report by Cointelegraph highlights that 26 new entities have publicly disclosed their Bitcoin holdings over the past 30 days. This significant influx brings the total number of such public entities to an impressive 325. This trend isn’t just a fleeting statistic; it underscores a broader acceptance and integration of the world’s leading cryptocurrency into traditional financial strategies, signaling a pivotal shift in how corporate treasuries view digital assets. What’s Fueling the Expansion of Bitcoin Holdings? The decision by a growing number of companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets isn’t arbitrary. Several compelling factors are at play. For many, Bitcoin represents a robust hedge against inflation, offering a potential store of value in an era of economic uncertainty. The narrative of Bitcoin as “digital gold” continues to gain traction, positioning it as a modern alternative to traditional safe-haven assets. Furthermore, increased regulatory clarity and the maturity of crypto market infrastructure, including secure custody solutions, have made it safer and easier for corporations to manage their Bitcoin holdings. This development reduces operational risks and provides a more comfortable entry point for cautious institutional players seeking portfolio diversification. The Profound Impact of Publicly Disclosed Bitcoin Holdings With 325 entities now openly holding Bitcoin, the implications for the broader market are substantial. Each public disclosure acts as a vote of confidence, validating Bitcoin’s role as a legitimate asset class. This transparency helps demystify cryptocurrencies for other corporations and investors, potentially sparking a “domino effect” where more entities feel comfortable following suit. This growing institutional adoption doesn’t just impact market sentiment; it also contributes to increased liquidity and stability. As more long-term holders secure significant amounts of BTC, the market becomes less susceptible to short-term speculative movements. This institutional backing strengthens Bitcoin’s foundation, paving the way for further integration into global financial systems. Navigating Opportunities and Risks in Corporate Bitcoin Holdings While the benefits of incorporating Bitcoin holdings into corporate strategies are evident, it’s crucial to acknowledge the associated challenges. Companies must carefully weigh the opportunities against the risks to make informed decisions. Opportunities: Potential for Appreciation: Bitcoin has historically shown significant price growth. Treasury Diversification: Reduces reliance on traditional assets, offering unique diversification. Innovation and Brand Image: Early adoption can position a company as forward-thinking. Challenges: Price Volatility: Bitcoin’s price can fluctuate dramatically, posing risks to balance sheets. Regulatory Uncertainty: Evolving regulations across jurisdictions create compliance complexities. Security Concerns: Protecting significant Bitcoin holdings from cyber threats demands robust protocols. Understanding these facets is vital for any entity considering or expanding its exposure to digital assets. Thorough due diligence and expert consultation are indispensable. What Do These Growing Bitcoin Holdings Mean for You? For individual investors and enthusiasts, the continuous rise in corporate Bitcoin holdings signals a maturation of the asset class. It suggests that Bitcoin is moving beyond speculative trading and gaining traction as a serious, long-term investment vehicle. This trend could contribute to greater market stability and potentially higher long-term value as supply is increasingly held by entities less prone to panic selling. It also highlights the importance of staying informed. As more traditional companies enter the crypto space, the lines between traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi) will continue to blur, creating new opportunities. Keep an eye on further disclosures, regulatory developments, and technological advancements within the Bitcoin ecosystem. The recent surge of 26 new entities disclosing their Bitcoin holdings is more than just a number; it’s a testament to the cryptocurrency’s undeniable ascent into mainstream finance. With a total of 325 public entities now embracing Bitcoin, this trend solidifies its position as a strategic asset for corporate treasuries worldwide. As this institutional adoption continues to unfold, Bitcoin’s journey toward global financial integration appears increasingly inevitable, promising a fascinating future for the digital asset landscape. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly are “Bitcoin holdings” for entities? A1: Bitcoin holdings refer to the amount of Bitcoin (BTC) that a public or private company has acquired and holds on its balance sheet as part of its treasury reserves or investment portfolio. These holdings are often disclosed to investors as part of financial reporting. Q2: Why are more entities publicly disclosing their Bitcoin holdings now? A2: Entities are disclosing their Bitcoin holdings for several reasons, including a belief in Bitcoin’s long-term value, its potential as an inflation hedge, and a desire for portfolio diversification. Public disclosure also adds transparency and can signal a company’s innovative stance to its stakeholders. Q3: Is it risky for companies to hold Bitcoin? A3: Like any investment, holding Bitcoin carries risks, primarily due to its price volatility. Other risks include regulatory uncertainty, security challenges in managing digital assets, and complex accounting/tax implications. Companies typically conduct extensive due diligence before acquiring significant Bitcoin holdings. Q4: How does this institutional adoption affect Bitcoin’s price? A4: Increased institutional adoption and public disclosure of Bitcoin holdings can positively influence Bitcoin’s price by increasing demand, reducing available supply (as more BTC is held long-term), and enhancing market legitimacy and investor confidence. It signals a maturing market with stronger fundamentals. Q5: What’s the significance of 325 entities holding Bitcoin? A5: The milestone of 325 entities publicly holding Bitcoin signifies a substantial shift in corporate financial strategy. It demonstrates a widespread, growing acceptance of Bitcoin as a legitimate and valuable asset beyond early adopters, moving it further into mainstream financial consideration. If you found this insight into the growing world of corporate Bitcoin holdings valuable, we encourage you to share this article with your network! Help us spread awareness about the evolving landscape of digital finance and Bitcoin’s increasing role in it. Your shares help inform and educate others. This post Bitcoin Holdings: A Remarkable Surge as 26 New Entities Join the Fold first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/13 14:10
Expert Reveals New Launch Date for REX-Osprey XRP ETF

The launch of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF, initially slated for Friday, has been postponed to a later date. Popular Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart made this known in a recent update.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/13 14:06
WisdomTree introduced its Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDT)

WisdomTree introduced its Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDT).
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 14:02
Chainlink And Polymarket Forge New Alliance: LINK Forecasted To Outperform XRP By 2030

Chainlink (LINK), one of the crypto market’s leading providers of decentralized oracle solutions, has announced a partnership with the prediction market platform Polymarket.  Polymarket Integrates Chainlink On Polygon  According to Friday’s announcement, the new integration is now live on the Polygon (POL) mainnet, enabling Polymarket to establish secure and real-time prediction markets centered around asset pricing, including numerous active cryptocurrency trading pairs.  This collaboration also explores new methodologies to address more subjective questions. By doing so, Polymarket seeks to reduce its dependence on social voting mechanisms, thereby mitigating resolution risks in its markets. Related Reading: Bitcoin Crawls Up On Weak Supply: 30D Momentum Reveals It Lacks Real Demand The integration combines Chainlink Data Streams, which deliver low-latency, timestamped, and verifiable oracle reports, with Chainlink Automation, ensuring timely and automated on-chain market settlements.  This infrastructure reportedly allows for swift resolution of any asset pricing predictions, such as Bitcoin (BTC) price forecasts, based on predetermined parameters. Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink, commented on the partnership, stating that Polymarket’s decision to integrate Chainlink’s oracle infrastructure is a “pivotal milestone” that transforms the creation and settlement of prediction markets.  He emphasized that when outcomes are determined by high-quality data and tamper-proof computation, prediction markets evolve into reliable signals that can be trusted globally. This partnership is viewed as a significant advancement toward a future grounded in cryptographic truth. $100 Billion In DeFi Value Chainlink has established itself as a leading data infrastructure provider, securing nearly $100 billion in total value across various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and facilitating transactions worth tens of trillions.  The protocol’s reliability stems from its decentralized network of independent node operators, which ensures that applications function seamlessly without single points of failure. Polymarket, on the other hand, launched in 2020, has rapidly grown into a source for real-time information. Its recent acquisition of QCEX, a CFTC-licensed exchange and clearinghouse for $112 million, highlights its goal to re-entering the US market.  Additionally, Polymarket has partnered with X (formerly Twitter) to offer integrated products that provide users with data-driven insights and personalized market recommendations. Related Reading: XRP Price Gets Tighter: Here’s The Level Keeping It From Price Discovery Looking ahead, market analysts are predicting that Chainlink’s growing adoption could lead to significant milestones in the coming years. One expert speculated that by 2030, Chainlink could surpass XRP in market significance.  In a social media post, crypto expert Fishy Catfish outlined various predictions, suggesting that Chainlink will become the dominant platform for building financial workflows on-chain and that the future will be characterized by asset-centric and application-centric ecosystems rather than chain-centric ones. When writing, Chainlink’s native token, LINK, surged by 5%, reaching $24.70. This price increase has caused the cryptocurrency to outperform its peers, such as Bitcoin, which has seen gains of 87% compared to LINK’s 133% year-to-date uptrend. Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/09/13 14:00
Albania Appoints First AI Minister to Tackle Corruption

Albania has lately appointed Diella, the world’s first AI minister, to oversee public tenders and fight corruption. Here are the details.   Albania has made history by appointing the world’s first AI minister.  The digital minister, named Diella, has been tasked with fighting corruption and managing public tenders. Prime Minister Edi Rama introduced Diella as […] The post Albania Appoints First AI Minister to Tackle Corruption appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 14:00
