2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
AI Governance: Vitalik Buterin’s Urgent Warning on Critical Security Risks

AI Governance: Vitalik Buterin’s Urgent Warning on Critical Security Risks

BitcoinWorld AI Governance: Vitalik Buterin’s Urgent Warning on Critical Security Risks The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence brings immense promise, but also significant challenges that demand our immediate attention. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has recently sounded a crucial alarm, warning that a naive approach to AI governance could expose these powerful systems to serious security risks. His insights prompt us to consider how we can build safer, more resilient AI futures, especially as these technologies become increasingly integrated into our daily lives and critical infrastructure. Why is Naive AI Governance a Dangerous Path? Buterin emphasizes that simply hardcoding a single large language model (LLM) for AI governance is a recipe for disaster. Such systems, he argues, are inherently vulnerable, presenting an open invitation for malicious actors. Imagine a sophisticated AI designed to manage sensitive operations – if its core logic relies on a singular, static model, it becomes a prime target for ‘jailbreak prompts.’ These are cleverly crafted inputs designed to bypass the AI’s intended safeguards, potentially leading to unauthorized actions, the theft of valuable funds, or even system manipulation. This singular point of failure is a critical flaw that current approaches often overlook, highlighting a pressing need for more robust strategies in AI security. The Power of a “System Design” for Robust AI Governance Instead of a monolithic approach, Buterin advocates for a more robust ‘system design.’ This method isn’t just about patching vulnerabilities; it’s about building a fundamentally stronger framework for AI governance from the ground up. Think of it as creating a decentralized network of checks and balances, rather than relying on a single, easily compromised control center. This approach champions diversity and resilience. Key Benefits of Buterin’s System Design: Enhanced Resilience: A diversified system, leveraging multiple AI models and validation layers, is significantly harder to compromise entirely. If one component is attacked, others can step in or alert. Open Participation: It creates open opportunities for external LLM holders to participate. This collaborative environment fosters innovation, allowing a wider pool of experts to contribute to the system’s security and development. Real-time Adaptability: The system can dynamically incorporate various AI models in real-time. This ensures diversity in AI perspectives and allows for quick responses to evolving threats and new types of jailbreak prompts. This concept aligns closely with his earlier proposed “infofinance approach,” which champions the idea of distributed information and decision-making for greater security, transparency, and overall system integrity. It’s a paradigm shift from centralized control to a more distributed, verifiable framework for AI. How Can Human Juries Bolster AI Governance Security? A critical component of Buterin’s proposed system is the integration of human oversight – specifically, a ‘human jury.’ This isn’t about humans micromanaging AI, but rather providing a crucial layer of judgment and ethical review that current AI models cannot replicate. He suggests that a human jury could intervene when the AI system encounters ambiguous, high-stakes, or potentially malicious situations that it cannot confidently resolve on its own. For instance, if an AI detects a sophisticated, potentially malicious prompt but isn’t 100% sure of its intent, a human jury could be called upon to make the final decision. This prevents both false positives that halt legitimate operations and dangerous breaches that could have severe consequences. This hybrid approach ensures that the sophisticated algorithms of AI governance are always tempered by human wisdom, ethical considerations, and accountability. It acknowledges that while AI excels at processing data, human intuition and understanding of complex social contexts remain invaluable for critical decisions. The Path Forward: Building Secure AI Governance for the Future The challenge before us is clear and urgent: how do we harness the immense power of AI while mitigating its inherent risks? Buterin’s warning serves as a vital call to action for developers, policymakers, and the wider tech community. We must move beyond simplistic notions of AI governance and embrace complex, multi-layered solutions that prioritize security and resilience. This means adopting a proactive stance in system design and continuous evaluation. Actionable Insights for Robust AI Governance: Prioritize Diversity in AI Models: Avoid relying solely on single LLMs; integrate a variety of models to reduce single points of failure. Embrace Decentralized Architectures: Distribute control and oversight across multiple entities or systems to enhance resilience. Implement Human-in-the-Loop Mechanisms: Design systems where human juries can provide ethical and contextual judgment for high-risk decisions. Conduct Continuous Security Audits: Proactively identify and address vulnerabilities through regular, rigorous security assessments. By adopting these principles, we can build AI systems that are not only powerful and efficient but also trustworthy, transparent, and secure, protecting against the sophisticated threats that will undoubtedly emerge in the future. The future of AI hinges on our ability to govern it wisely and securely. Vitalik Buterin’s timely insights into the perils of naive AI governance underscore a fundamental truth: security in the age of AI demands innovation, foresight, and a collaborative spirit. His advocacy for a ‘system design’ approach, incorporating diverse AI models and human juries, offers a compelling blueprint for navigating these complex waters. It’s a powerful reminder that while AI’s capabilities are rapidly expanding, our commitment to secure, ethical, and responsible development must expand even faster to safeguard our digital future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Vitalik Buterin’s main concern about AI governance?A1: Vitalik Buterin warns that naive AI governance, especially relying on single large language models, creates serious security risks. These systems are vulnerable to ‘jailbreak prompts’ that can exploit weaknesses and lead to theft or manipulation. Q2: What are “jailbreak prompts” in the context of AI security?A2: Jailbreak prompts are specially crafted inputs designed to bypass an AI’s intended security safeguards. They can trick the AI into performing unauthorized actions, revealing sensitive information, or otherwise acting against its programmed objectives. Q3: What is the “system design” approach Buterin proposes for AI governance?A3: Buterin advocates for a “system design” approach that involves a more robust, decentralized framework rather than a single, hardcoded AI model. This includes incorporating diverse AI models and creating open opportunities for external participants to enhance resilience and security. Q4: How do human juries contribute to AI security according to Buterin?A4: Human juries provide a crucial layer of oversight by intervening when AI systems encounter ambiguous or high-risk situations. They offer ethical judgment and contextual understanding that current AI models lack, helping to prevent both false positives and dangerous security breaches. Q5: What is the “infofinance approach” mentioned by Buterin?A5: The “infofinance approach” is a concept previously proposed by Buterin that champions distributed information and decision-making. In the context of AI, it supports the idea of diversified AI models and collaborative participation to enhance security and transparency in AI governance. If you found Vitalik Buterin’s insights on AI governance and security valuable, please share this article with your network! Let’s spark a broader conversation about building a safer and more secure future for artificial intelligence together. Your shares help spread crucial awareness! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping artificial intelligence institutional adoption. This post AI Governance: Vitalik Buterin’s Urgent Warning on Critical Security Risks first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1756-12.54%
Threshold
T$0.01666-0.35%
RealLink
REAL$0.06393-0.29%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 14:45
ແບ່ງປັນ
Stablecoins en tokenization centraal in oproep aan Britse regering

Stablecoins en tokenization centraal in oproep aan Britse regering

Britse belangenorganisaties roepen de overheid op om blockchain technologie een vaste plek te geven in het nieuwe UK–US Tech Bridge akkoord. Voorafgaand aan het staatsbezoek van president Donald Trump sturen verschillende branchegroepen een gezamenlijke brief naar de Britse minister van Economische Zaken Peter Kyle. Daarin stellen ze dat stablecoins en... Het bericht Stablecoins en tokenization centraal in oproep aan Britse regering verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.751-4.55%
MANTRA
OM$0.2158-1.95%
OP
OP$0.7803-4.36%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 14:38
ແບ່ງປັນ
Breaking: Ripple Faces More Competition as Tether Unveils US-Based Stablecoin

Breaking: Ripple Faces More Competition as Tether Unveils US-Based Stablecoin

The post Breaking: Ripple Faces More Competition as Tether Unveils US-Based Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether, the leading stablecoin issuer, has announced USAT, a U.S.-based stablecoin. The new product will be helmed by former White House crypto official Bo Hines, who was recently hired by Tether as the company’s U.S. advisor.  The announcement says that the stablecoin will adhere to “strict regulatory standards.”  Federally chartered cryptocurrency bank Anchorage will be the issuer, and Cantor Fitzgerald, the financial services firm spearheaded by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, will be responsible for handling the treasury reserves. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has stated that the yet-to-be-launched product will help to ensure that the U.S. dollar remains dominant in the digital age and continues to thrive.   More competition for Ripple  The new announcement will certainly heat up the ongoing stablecoin race in the U.S., which has such notable new participants as Ripple’s highly regulated RLUSD stablecoin.  You Might Also Like As reported by U.Today, Ripple’s Jack McDonald previously stated that the stablecoin would be able to quickly reach $10 billion in market cap.  Multiple banks are also planning stablecoin launches following the passage of the GENIUS Act in the US.   Tether’s offshore-issued USDT stablecoin remains the current market leader with a total market cap of $169 billion. Ardoino has described the flagship stablecoin as “the backbone” of the digital economy.     Source: https://u.today/breaking-ripple-faces-more-competition-as-tether-launches-us-based-stablecoin
Union
U$0.01444+40.74%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004143-0.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0965+1.29%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 14:28
ແບ່ງປັນ
ChatGPT leaks private email data, Vitalik Buterin is pissed

ChatGPT leaks private email data, Vitalik Buterin is pissed

The post ChatGPT leaks private email data, Vitalik Buterin is pissed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Malicious attackers may be able to access your private data shared with OpenAI’s, as demonstrated by EdisonWatch co-founder and CEO Eito Miyamura. The demonstration drew criticism from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The recent rollout of the Model Context Protocol (MCP) in ChatGPT allows it to connect with Gmail, calendars, SharePoint, Notion, and other applications. Even though it is designed to make the assistant more useful, security researchers say the change is a route for malicious actors to access private information. Eito Miyamura posted a video on X showing how an attacker can trick ChatGPT into leaking data through an email. “AI agents like ChatGPT follow your commands, not your common sense,” the Oxford University alumnus wrote late Friday. Prompts to ChatGPT could leak your private email data The EdisonWatch CEO listed a three-step process that demonstrates the flaw, which started with an attacker sending a victim a calendar invite embedded with a jailbreak command. The victim does not even need to accept the invite for it to appear. We got ChatGPT to leak your private email data 💀💀 All you need? The victim’s email address. ⛓️‍💥🚩📧 On Wednesday, @OpenAI added full support for MCP (Model Context Protocol) tools in ChatGPT. Allowing ChatGPT to connect and read your Gmail, Calendar, Sharepoint, Notion,… pic.twitter.com/E5VuhZp2u2 — Eito Miyamura | 🇯🇵🇬🇧 (@Eito_Miyamura) September 12, 2025 Next, when the user asks ChatGPT to prepare their daily schedule by checking their calendar, the assistant reads the malicious invite. At that point, ChatGPT is hijacked and begins executing the attacker’s instructions. In the visual demonstration, the compromised assistant was made to search through private emails and forward data to an external account, which in this case, can be the attacker’s. Miyamura said this proves how easily personal data can be exfiltrated once MCP connectors are enabled. Still,…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00200078-0.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0965+1.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017672+0.07%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 14:28
ແບ່ງປັນ
WisdomTree launches tokenized private credit fund

WisdomTree launches tokenized private credit fund

The post WisdomTree launches tokenized private credit fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global financial firm WisdomTree rolled out its Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDT), tapping into the accelerating trend of tokenizing private credit and other real-world assets. The WisdomTree Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund went live on Friday, offering exposure to an equal-weighted index spanning 35 closed-end funds, business development companies, and real estate investment trusts (REITs). This benchmark isn’t new for the firm; it’s been running an ETF since 2021. WisdomTree aims to give investors private credit opportunities CRDT broadens private credit participation by allowing retail and institutional investors to invest. The fund hopes to give crypto-native investors a simple and transparent way to tap into private credit opportunities. So far, the fund’s tokenized format allows participation starting at $25 and provides redemptions within two days. While its index-based approach offers affordable and liquid access to private credit, it does not provide direct ownership of the underlying loans. Will Peck, Head of Digital Assets at WisdomTree, commented on the tokenized vehicle, saying it brings alternative assets directly to the blockchain and will give crypto-native investors the same diversification opportunities that institutions enjoy. He further noted, “For us, it’s marrying what we think is a great exposure to private credit in a vehicle that works for the DeFi community.”  Jeremy Schwartz, Global Chief Investment Officer at WisdomTree, also remarked, “For four years, we’ve been proud to make this space more accessible to the individual investor through our ETF, and now CRDT is able to deliver yield potential in a modern, tokenized fund.”  CRDT is now part of WisdomTree’s dozen-strong lineup of tokenized funds, which collectively hold nearly $900 million, mostly from institutional clients. The fund will initially be available on Ethereum and Stellar, with support for other blockchains, including Avalanche, expected soon. The tokenized market is slowly…
Threshold
T$0.01666-0.35%
RealLink
REAL$0.06393-0.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0965+1.29%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 14:22
ແບ່ງປັນ
Investors are holding over $7.6 trillion funds and they’re not moving it into Wall Street

Investors are holding over $7.6 trillion funds and they’re not moving it into Wall Street

There’s now over $7.6 trillion just sitting in money market funds, doing absolutely nothing flashy. That’s the highest on record, according to Crane Data, and most of this cash isn’t under mattresses or stuffed in sock drawers, but sitting in accounts earning around 4.3% thanks to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. That yield has […]
Threshold
T$0.01666-0.35%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001901-4.42%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00583-5.20%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 14:22
ແບ່ງປັນ
Analysts Eye $3.60 As Inflows Surge

Analysts Eye $3.60 As Inflows Surge

The post Analysts Eye $3.60 As Inflows Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP has once again emerged as a focal point in crypto markets. Institutional inflows into XRP-focused products have grown steadily over the past two months, driven by renewed confidence in Ripple’s legal standing and its expanding role in cross-border payments. Data from Cointelegraph shows XRP ranking among the top altcoins for fund inflows, outpacing peers like Litecoin and Polygon. Analysts now forecast XRP could climb to $3.60 in 2025 if momentum continues. The combination of legal clarity, deep liquidity, and consistent adoption by banks and fintech firms has created a foundation that traders say makes XRP one of the more resilient altcoins in the current market. And while institutions back XRP, retail attention is shifting toward a presale that has crossed a major milestone: MAGACOIN FINANCE surpassing $13 million raised. Why $3.60 is realistic for XRP The $3.60 target isn’t just optimism, it’s grounded in both historical patterns and adoption data. When XRP settled its key legal battle in 2024, the market reassessed its long-term viability. Since then, integrations with global payment providers and liquidity corridors have reinforced its position as one of the most utility-driven assets in crypto. Market cycles also matter. In previous bull runs, XRP consistently delivered triple-digit percentage gains once liquidity conditions improved. Analysts believe that if institutional inflows continue and retail adoption expands in parallel, XRP’s price could see another breakout rally. From a technical perspective, key resistance levels are aligning with this projection, suggesting that the $3.60 target is achievable in 2025. MAGACOIN FINANCE: a presale breaking records While XRP is building momentum with institutions, presale markets are being dominated by MAGACOIN FINANCE. As final rounds approach, analysts warn MAGACOIN FINANCE may never be this accessible again. With projections of 16,300 ROI, urgency is building as both whales and retail fight for allocations. Traders…
Threshold
T$0.01666-0.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0965+1.29%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24328+1.55%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 14:22
ແບ່ງປັນ
MoonPay Just Made Crypto Transfers Easier With MoonTags

MoonPay Just Made Crypto Transfers Easier With MoonTags

MoonPay introduces MoonTags, a new username feature that simplifies global crypto transfers without wallet address hassles.]]>
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02654-4.46%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto News Flash2025/09/13 14:21
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin ETF Inflows Shoot $642M Before Fed Rate Cut Catching Up With Gold Rally

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Shoot $642M Before Fed Rate Cut Catching Up With Gold Rally

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017672+0.07%
Mars Battle
SHOOT$0.0001879-0.10%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 14:21
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Score Nearly $1.1B in Fresh Inflows

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Score Nearly $1.1B in Fresh Inflows

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Score Nearly $1.1B in Fresh Inflows appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 12, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded the fifth consecutive day of inflows with $642 million. Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $406 million on their fourth consecutive day, reported by SoSoValue.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown  Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $642.35 million, led by Fidelity FBTC’s $315.18 million. BlackRock …
LayerNet
NET$0.00009634-0.90%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CoinPedia2025/09/13 14:19
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position