2025-09-15 Monday

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Eyes $5,000 And New Highs As Altcoins Like Layer Brett Steal The Limelight

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Eyes $5,000 And New Highs As Altcoins Like Layer Brett Steal The Limelight

Analysts are watching closely as institutional demand keeps building momentum for ETH. However, while the Ethereum price predictions dominate headlines, […] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Eyes $5,000 And New Highs As Altcoins Like Layer Brett Steal The Limelight appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/14 20:30
MAGACOIN FINANCE Surges Ahead As Layer Brett And Bitcoin Hyper Follow Closely

MAGACOIN FINANCE Surges Ahead As Layer Brett And Bitcoin Hyper Follow Closely

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Surges Ahead As Layer Brett And Bitcoin Hyper Follow Closely appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, crypto presales are gaining tremendous popularity as investors seek high-ROI projects. Hundreds of millions are being poured into projects mixing narrative power, robust tokenomics, and high growth. Among them, MAGACOIN FINANCE has been at the forefront. Analysts estimate that it will provide up to 12,500% ROI this year. In comparison, other presales such as Layer Brett and Bitcoin Hyper are also competitive but not so explosive. This article examines the difference between these three projects, their overlaps, and reasons why MAGACOIN FINANCE would be a better choice in the present cycle. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Deflationary Design and Explosive Momentum Notably, MAGACOIN FINANCE has already raised over 13.5 million from 13,000+ investors. It has deflationary tokenomics, which makes it favorable compared to other projects. A 12% burn on transactions will guarantee a decrease in supply with each transaction, which constitutes a sustained scarcity. Liquidity and easy market entry have also been maintained. HashEx and CertiK audits provide institutional credibility. Investors are aware that the contracts are transparent, verified, and secure. More so, whale inflows affirm the increasing belief. Larger Ethereum and XRP holders are swapping capital into this presale. Analysts estimates show up to 12,500% ROI once the market conditions remain favorable. The combination of scarcity, credibility, and hype renders MAGACOIN FINANCE dominant in 2025 presales. Layer Brett: Meme Energy Meets Layer 2 Technology Meanwhile, Layer Brett (LBRETT) combines Ethereum Layer 2 scalability with meme coin virality. In contrast to other coins, it provides high-speed transactions and very low fees. It has raised approximately $2 million in presale, and is sold at $0.05 a token. Investors can stake now with an initial APY up to 7,000%. These rewards decrease with the increasing number of participants, leaning towards the first adopters. The maximum supply is 10 billion tokens. The roadmap consists…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 20:28
China and the United States hold talks on economic and trade issues in Spain

China and the United States hold talks on economic and trade issues in Spain

PANews reported on September 14th that according to Xinhua News Agency, China and the United States held talks on economic and trade issues in Madrid, Spain on September 14th, local time. (Xinhua News Agency)
PANews2025/09/14 20:27
Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana's DeFi total value locked just hit $13.34 billion, marking its highest level ever as ecosystem growth accelerates.]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 20:22
Onchain Options Exchange Plans Bold Token Expansion to Compete With Giants

Onchain Options Exchange Plans Bold Token Expansion to Compete With Giants

Co-founder Nick Forster has suggested boosting the supply of DRV by half, adding 500 million tokens to strengthen the platform’s […] The post Onchain Options Exchange Plans Bold Token Expansion to Compete With Giants appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/14 20:20
Dave Ramsey Slams Crypto as ‘Dumber Than Crap,’ Calls It Pure Gambling

Dave Ramsey Slams Crypto as 'Dumber Than Crap,' Calls It Pure Gambling

Dave Ramsey calls crypto gambling, insists it’s “dumber than crap.” Crypto compared to commodities and gambling, not a proven investment. Ramsey warns trendy investors lose money chasing risky digital currencies. American financial commentator Dave Ramsey has intensified his criticism of cryptocurrency, branding it “dumber than crap” and dismissing it as nothing more than gambling. His blunt remarks came during a recent episode of The Ramsey Show, where he shared his stance on digital assets. According to a video excerpt published by the @DiscoverCrypto_ X account, Ramsey stressed that cryptocurrency is not a proven investment. He claimed that it just acts as a commodity, like gold or oil, which he claimed are never reliable investments. Ramsey indicated that he is not investing in oil rigs, which makes his statement on crypto quite obvious. Other than referring to it as a commodity, Ramsey acknowledged that crypto is a currency too, but very short-term. He clarified that he does not invest in any form of currency at all, as he also does not trade in the Japanese yen or the old Deutsche Mark. Also Read: BlackRock and Nasdaq Spark Speculation at Ripple Swell as XRP Price Rallies Ramsey Warns Against Trendy Crypto Investing While acknowledging crypto’s place as a digital currency, Ramsey compared investing in it to gambling. He mentioned that several individuals fall into the trap of seeming cool, but they predominantly suffer losses. To him, this is more of a fetish than good financial judgment in regard to digital coins. He explained his argument using a stinging analogy: purchasing crypto is comparable to investing in emus rather than cattle. Previously, cattle were regarded as one of the most valuable assets, whereas emus were regarded as useless investments. In Ramsey’s case, digital currencies are in the same impractical category. Further, he also concluded that crypto would gain a legitimate position sometime in the future if it develops a longer track record. However, at the moment, he rejects it as wild theorizing and cautions that it is not a good investment option for sophisticated investors. Ramsey’s harsh remarks accentuate his unreserved doubt about cryptocurrency. While he concedes it functions as a currency, he remains convinced that investing in it is no different from gambling and insists it is a financial mistake. Also Read: Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens The post Dave Ramsey Slams Crypto as ‘Dumber Than Crap,’ Calls It Pure Gambling appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/14 20:19
Wall Street Veteran Says Institutions Will Load Up On Bitcoin by December

Wall Street Veteran Says Institutions Will Load Up On Bitcoin by December

TLDR Wall Street analyst Jordi Visser predicts US financial institutions will increase Bitcoin allocations by year-end Traditional finance portfolios expected to boost Bitcoin holdings in Q4 2024 for 2025 preparations 83% of institutional investors surveyed plan to increase crypto allocations in 2025 US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded $56.79 billion in total inflows since January [...] The post Wall Street Veteran Says Institutions Will Load Up On Bitcoin by December appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/14 20:19
Capital Group’s $1B Bitcoin Treasuries Bet Balloons to $6B on Strategy Stake

Capital Group's $1B Bitcoin Treasuries Bet Balloons to $6B on Strategy Stake

Capital Group used Bitcoin treasuries to gain exposure through public equities. These are companies that buy BTC and hold it as a treasury asset. The route kept the positions inside traditional markets while tracking the asset on balance sheets. Mark Casey has worked at Capital Group for 25 years. He describes his style as shaped […] The post Capital Group’s $1B Bitcoin Treasuries Bet Balloons to $6B on Strategy Stake appeared first on CoinChapter.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,464.61+0.11%
Coinstats2025/09/14 20:15
OPTO Miner Cloud Mining Moves Toward Compliance: From Industry Trend to New Choice for Investors

OPTO Miner Cloud Mining Moves Toward Compliance: From Industry Trend to New Choice for Investors

Against the backdrop of market volatility and stricter regulations, cloud mining is becoming a new way for investors to explore long-term value with its contractual and transparent mechanisms.
Coinstats2025/09/14 20:15
Ethereum Foundation Releases Roadmap To End-To-End Privacy

Ethereum Foundation Releases Roadmap To End-To-End Privacy

The post Ethereum Foundation Releases Roadmap To End-To-End Privacy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Foundation Releases Roadmap To End-To-End Privacy – Here’s What To Know Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-foundation-releases-roadmap-to-privacy/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 20:14
