Coinbase Derivatives to adopt USDC as collateral for U.S. futures trading

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/18 23:36
Union
U$0,01064-9,60%
USDCoin
USDC$0,9993-0,01%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01756-1,56%

Coinbase’s futures trading platform is teaming up with regulated derivatives clearinghouse Nodal Clear to add Circle’s stablecoin USDC as collateral for futures trading in the United States.

Coinbase Derivatives, which is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), announced the partnership with Nodal Clear on June 18.

In a blog post, Coinbase said the collaboration will see its platform officially adopt USDC (USDC) as an eligible collateral for U.S. futures trading. The crypto giant said it plans to roll out the new offering from 2026.

Why is this move by Coinbase important?

Coinbase offers futures trading for both crypto and traditional assets on its derivatives platform. However, clearinghouses currently accept only fiat as collateral for futures trading. The addition of USDC expands those options, opening the market to more participants.

The partnership is part of Coinbase’s multi-year agreement with Nodal Clear and enhances USDC’s status as a cash equivalent.

Notably, Coinbase Derivatives’ plans add to the growth prospects for the U.S. futures market, with industry players eyeing increasing traction amid evolving regulatory approvals.

Paul Cusenza, chairman and CEO of Nodal Clear, added that the integration of USDC is part of being “responsive to market needs and innovating.”

Stablecoin adoption  

Coinbase’s announcement comes a day after a landmark regulatory development in the crypto space happened following the U.S. Senate’s vote on the GENIUS Act. Industry experts have hailed the stablecoin bill’s passage as one of the key first steps to bringing much-needed regulatory clarity and support for crypto innovation.

This comes as stablecoins continue to gain massive attention and traction,, with experts seeing trillions of dollars of institutional capital flow into crypto.

In November 2024, CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee recommended the expansion of the use of non-cash collateral in trading through distributed ledger technology.

Circle’s USDC is currently the second-largest U.S.-dollar-backed stablecoin in the market with over $61 billion in market cap. Tether (USDT) is the largest with a market cap of over $155 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01427-6,79%
WELL3
WELL$0,0001523-36,72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0874-0,68%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:18
Share
Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Forbes, the equity structure of World Liberty Financial, a crypto project under the Trump family, has recently changed. By analyzing the information
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,674-6,73%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0,07475-5,79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0874-0,68%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:44
Share
Milyarder Girişimci Chamath Palihapitiya, “Bitcoin, Altının Yerini Alacak” Dedi, Fiyat Tahminini Paylaştı!

Milyarder Girişimci Chamath Palihapitiya, “Bitcoin, Altının Yerini Alacak” Dedi, Fiyat Tahminini Paylaştı!

Milyarder yatırımcı ve teknoloji girişimcisi Chamath Palihapitiya, Bitcoin’in (BTC) mevcut döngüde 1.14 milyon dolara ulaşabileceğini ve uzun vadede altının yerini alacağını öne sürdü. Palihapitiya açıklamasında, Bitcoin’in tarihsel olarak halving sonrası fiyat artışı yaşadığını hatırlatarak, bu kez spot Bitcoin ETF’lerinin de devreye girmesiyle piyasada “dönüm noktası” yaşandığını belirtti. Milyardere göre ETF’ler, Bitcoin’in kurumsal benimsenmesini hızlandırarak fiyat […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Bitcoin
BTC$115 315,57-0,42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018492+10,04%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 20:05
Share

Trending News

More

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

Milyarder Girişimci Chamath Palihapitiya, “Bitcoin, Altının Yerini Alacak” Dedi, Fiyat Tahminini Paylaştı!

A Bitcoin OG transferred 1,176 BTC to HyperLiquid after two weeks of silence

Altcoin Gems 2025: BlockchainFX Price Prediction Points to $1+ While BlockSack Sets Stage and Eggman Closes Half of Sale