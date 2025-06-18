Polygon Co-creation Spin-offs Business and Launches Independent Zero-Knowledge Project ZisK

By: PANews
2025/06/18 22:58
PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina and the Polygon zkEVM team he led have transformed into an independent company called Zisk, while the foundation is preparing to gradually shut down the low-use zero-knowledge Ethereum virtual machine network. ZisK will focus on low-latency, open source zero-knowledge virtual machine (zkVM) proof technology. Blockchain provers are used to verify the validity of transactions or on-chain data without leaking underlying information. According to Zisk's website, the project has been incubated within Polygon Labs since May 2024 until it became an independent entity on June 13. As part of the Zisk spin-off, all intellectual property rights of Polygon zkEVm and its core team have been transferred to SilentSig Switzerland GmbH, a company wholly owned by Baylina. Baylina remains a co-founder and consultant to the Ethereum scaling solution.

