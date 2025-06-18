US President Trump: (on possible attack on Iran) may take action, may not By: PANews 2025/06/18 22:02

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that (regarding the possibility of launching an attack on Iran) action may be taken or not.