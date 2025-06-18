OpenPayd partners with Circle to deliver unified fiat and stablecoin infrastructure

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/18 20:19
Moonveil
MORE$0.0963+0.35%

Circle has partnered with financial infrastructure provider OpenPayd to deliver a unified platform for managing fiat and stablecoin transactions.

OpenPayd, a financial infrastructure provider that processes more than €130 billion annually, has partnered with Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC).

The partnership will let OpenPayd’s clients easily send and manage money worldwide using both traditional banks and blockchain networks. By leveraging Circle’s scalable, programmable stablecoin infrastructure and wallets, OpenPayd’s clients can quickly convert between regular currencies and USDC, gaining faster access to funds, lower fees, and new ways to handle payments, treasury, and digital assets.

“Stablecoins will be foundational to the next era of financial services, and our partnership with Circle positions us, and our clients, at the centre of that transformation,” said Iana Dimitrova, chief executive of OpenPayd. 

The development is part of Circle’s ongoing efforts to broaden USDC’s adoption and real-world use. Most notably, Circle recently integrated its stablecoin natively on the XRP Ledger, allowing developers, institutions, and users to access it directly on the network, without resorting to bridging.

In another major development, Circle partnered with Latin America’s largest digital bank, Nubank, to launch a 4% annual rewards program for USDC holders at the start of this year. Nubank noted that more than 50% of new crypto users on its platform chose USDC as their first digital asset.

Despite these ongoing efforts to increase USDC adoption, some early investors have already begun offloading Circle’s shares following its IPO. Ark Invest sold shares in two consecutive rounds — offloading $51.7 million on June 16 and another $44.8 million on June 17 across its ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds. Additionally, some analysts argue that Circle’s shares are overvalued and will crash soon.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01427-6.79%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001523-36.72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0874-0.68%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:18
Share
Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Forbes, the equity structure of World Liberty Financial, a crypto project under the Trump family, has recently changed. By analyzing the information
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.674-6.73%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07475-5.79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0874-0.68%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:44
Share
Milyarder Girişimci Chamath Palihapitiya, “Bitcoin, Altının Yerini Alacak” Dedi, Fiyat Tahminini Paylaştı!

Milyarder Girişimci Chamath Palihapitiya, “Bitcoin, Altının Yerini Alacak” Dedi, Fiyat Tahminini Paylaştı!

Milyarder yatırımcı ve teknoloji girişimcisi Chamath Palihapitiya, Bitcoin’in (BTC) mevcut döngüde 1.14 milyon dolara ulaşabileceğini ve uzun vadede altının yerini alacağını öne sürdü. Palihapitiya açıklamasında, Bitcoin’in tarihsel olarak halving sonrası fiyat artışı yaşadığını hatırlatarak, bu kez spot Bitcoin ETF’lerinin de devreye girmesiyle piyasada “dönüm noktası” yaşandığını belirtti. Milyardere göre ETF’ler, Bitcoin’in kurumsal benimsenmesini hızlandırarak fiyat […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Bitcoin
BTC$115,315.57-0.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018492+10.04%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 20:05
Share

Trending News

More

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

Milyarder Girişimci Chamath Palihapitiya, “Bitcoin, Altının Yerini Alacak” Dedi, Fiyat Tahminini Paylaştı!

A Bitcoin OG transferred 1,176 BTC to HyperLiquid after two weeks of silence

Altcoin Gems 2025: BlockchainFX Price Prediction Points to $1+ While BlockSack Sets Stage and Eggman Closes Half of Sale