Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei says Iran will not accept imposed war or peace By: PANews 2025/06/18 18:39

JUNE $0.0874 -0.68% NOT $0.001893 -6.28%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Cailian Press, citing CCTV International News, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei said that Iran will not accept imposed peace or war. Khamenei told the United States, "They should know that Iran will not surrender and any US attack will have serious and irreversible consequences.