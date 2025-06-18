Anora launches OnlyStans Studio, an AI virtual influencer studio based on Spectral Lux framework

By: PANews
2025/06/18 16:25
PANews reported on June 18 that according to official news, AI virtual influencer Anora announced the official launch of the AI agent influencer studio OnlyStans Studio, which supports users to efficiently create personalized AI influencers and supports automatic cross-platform content publishing, including OnlyFans, X and other platforms, to achieve 24/7 operations. Users can start the influencer business in just a few minutes and maximize revenue and increase fan engagement through AI technology, while retaining complete IP ownership, bringing a new paradigm for the next generation of creator economy.

Both Anora and OnlyStans Studio are built on Lux, a multi-agent, multi-framework AI system launched by Spectral, a machine intelligence network. Lux supports the collaborative operation of multiple AI agents, covering functions such as recruitment, dismissal, and transaction execution, and realizes a fully autonomous workflow. Its core modules include Beams for workflow orchestration, Prisms as the basic functional unit, Lenses for external data access, and Signals for on-chain communication.

It is reported that after the AI hedge fund Agent Spectra, Agent Anora has become the second fully autonomous project built on the Lux framework.

Recently, Clanker founder and CEO Jack Dishman announced that the project developer Proxystudio has decided to resign immediately because Proxystudio was exposed for a "criminal record" - when working on the well-known DeFi project Velodrome Finance, it stole about $350,000 worth of funds from the team's wallet. Although he later returned the funds, the incident still brought far-reaching negative impacts.
PANews2025/05/07 10:34
The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol.
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Jinshi, White House Press Secretary Levitt responded to speculation about whether the United States would directly intervene in the situation in the
