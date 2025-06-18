China Securities Regulatory Commission allows qualified foreign investors to participate in ETF options trading from October 9 By: PANews 2025/06/18 16:21

PANews reported on June 18 that the China Securities Regulatory Commission recently issued an announcement stating that after consulting with the People's Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, it will allow qualified foreign investors to participate in on-exchange ETF options trading from October 9, 2025, and the purpose of trading will be limited to hedging.