Chan Mo-po: Hong Kong will cooperate with Shanghai to promote the application of blockchain technology in asset management, payment settlement and other scenarios

By: PANews
2025/06/18 10:35
PANews June 18 news, according to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region News Bulletin, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po attended the launch ceremony of the "Shanghai-Hong Kong International Financial Center Collaborative Development Action Plan" today (June 18) and delivered a speech, saying that the interconnection between the financial markets of Hong Kong and Shanghai will be deepened to promote standard docking and financial innovation. According to the action plan, the two places will strengthen cooperation in the fields of financial standards, product innovation, information sharing, etc., and promote the wider application of technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain in asset management, insurance, and payment and settlement. Deepen interconnection, cooperation in cross-border clearing, interconnection in gold products and transactions, new application scenarios in cross-border payments of digital RMB, and Shanghai financial institutions to expand reinsurance business through Hong Kong.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

