Wu Qing: China Capital Market Society, a high-end think tank platform, was established in Shanghai By: PANews 2025/06/18 11:10

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Xinhua News Agency, Wu Qing, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, announced at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum that the China Capital Market Society has been officially approved to be registered in Shanghai. It will widely unite and gather research forces from industry institutions, listed companies, universities and colleges, government departments, etc., and strive to build the society into a high-end think tank platform with significant influence on capital market theory research, academic exchanges, and decision-making consultation.