A giant whale exchanged 77,000 SOL into JitoSOL for liquidity pledge By: PANews 2025/06/18 10:44

SOL $243.21 +1.18% JUNE $0.0874 -0.68%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Onchain Lens, an address exchanged 77,160 SOL (worth approximately US$11.42 million) for 63,758.63 JitoSOL for liquidity staking on the Solana chain.