Central Bank: Establish a digital RMB international operation center and carry out a pilot project for comprehensive reform of offshore trade financial services in the Lingang New Area of Shanghai

By: PANews
2025/06/18 09:53
PANews reported on June 18 that at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, announced the establishment of the Digital RMB International Operation Center. Promote the international operation of the digital RMB and the development of financial market business, and serve digital financial innovation. Establish a personal credit reporting agency. Provide financial institutions with diversified and differentiated personal credit reporting products to further improve the social credit reporting system. Carry out a pilot project for comprehensive reform of offshore trade financial services in the Lingang New Area of Shanghai. Innovate business rules to support Shanghai in developing offshore trade. Develop free trade offshore bonds. Follow the principle of "two ends abroad" and internationally accepted rules and standards to broaden the financing channels for "going out" enterprises and high-quality enterprises in countries and regions participating in the "Belt and Road" initiative.

Pan Gongsheng announced that Shanghai will "pioneer first" innovations in structural monetary policy tools. This includes pilot projects such as shipping trade blockchain letter of credit refinancing business, "cross-border trade refinancing" business, and expansion of carbon emission reduction support tools. Shanghai will actively promote the first batch of risk-sharing tools for science and technology innovation bonds, and support private equity institutions to issue science and technology innovation bonds. The central bank will work with the China Securities Regulatory Commission to study and promote RMB foreign exchange futures trading. Promote the improvement of the foreign exchange market product sequence and facilitate financial institutions and foreign trade enterprises to better manage exchange rate risks.

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token
Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Forbes, the equity structure of World Liberty Financial, a crypto project under the Trump family, has recently changed. By analyzing the information
Milyarder Girişimci Chamath Palihapitiya, "Bitcoin, Altının Yerini Alacak" Dedi, Fiyat Tahminini Paylaştı!

Milyarder yatırımcı ve teknoloji girişimcisi Chamath Palihapitiya, Bitcoin'in (BTC) mevcut döngüde 1.14 milyon dolara ulaşabileceğini ve uzun vadede altının yerini alacağını öne sürdü. Palihapitiya açıklamasında, Bitcoin'in tarihsel olarak halving sonrası fiyat artışı yaşadığını hatırlatarak, bu kez spot Bitcoin ETF'lerinin de devreye girmesiyle piyasada "dönüm noktası" yaşandığını belirtti. Milyardere göre ETF'ler, Bitcoin'in kurumsal benimsenmesini hızlandırarak fiyat […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
