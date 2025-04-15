Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects By: PANews 2025/04/15 16:35

Author: Atoms Research Compiled by: Tim, PANews Selected 8 latest testnet projects, they have: Potential/Confirmed Airdrops

Zero-cost interaction Let's look at the full list of projects: 1.Huddle01 Huddle01 is a needs-first DePIN project dedicated to accelerating digital connectivity in cyberspace.

Financing: Invested by Balaji Srinivasan, Stani Kulechov and others, totaling US$7 million. Interaction Guide Join the official Discord channel

Enter the official website and connect your wallet

Click "Claim Faucet ETH" to claim the test tokens

After completing the first transaction, you will receive the "Landing NFT" 2. Recall Recall is a decentralized platform for testing, validating, and upgrading AI agents, enabling machine-verifiable decision-making.

Funding: $30 million raised from Multicoin Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and others. Interaction Guide Go to the faucet to get test tokens

Purchase points on the official website

After connecting your wallet, click “Create Bucke”

Insert JSON with metadata (use ChatGPT for other schemes) 3. Irys Irys is a provenance layer that allows users to extend permanent data and accurately trace its origin.

Financing: $8.9 million from Framework Ventures, OpenSea Ventures and other institutions. Interaction Guide Enter the official website and connect your wallet

Go to the faucet to get test coins

Go back to the game room and start playing games. You can get test tokens for each game. 4. RISE RISE is Ethereum's second-layer scaling solution, featuring instant transactions, high scalability, and complete decentralization.

Financing status: $3.2 million has been raised, with investors including Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, Aave founder Stani Kulechov and other well-known figures. Interaction Guide Go to the faucet to get the test coins

Go to the official website and add the network to your wallet

Go to the website to exchange tokens and add liquidity pools

In addition, there are other ecological protocols that can be used for lending and minting NFTs, which readers need to explore on their own. 5. Somnia Somnia Network is a Layer 1 blockchain with a particular focus on enhancing the Metaverse and Web3 experience. Interaction Guide Enter the website and connect your wallet

Click and complete the "Netherak Demons" quest: Follow Netherak Demons account on X platform

Retweet the official announcement of Netherak Demons

Join the Netherak Demons Discord server Once completed go back and click on the "Somnia Yapstorm" quest

Publish Somnia related content to share the weekly prize pool of 5000USDC + 100000 Somnia points 6. Seismic Seismic gives developers access to novel token onboarding models, consumer payment flows, a real-world asset RWA marketplace, and more

Financing: $7 million raised, with investors including a16z, Polychain Capital and others. Interaction Guide Go to the faucet to get the test coins

Enter the official website and connect your wallet

Select “Seismic Network” and click “Deploy”

Join the Discord group, active people can get status 7. Seal Seal is a decentralized key management (DSM) service built based on the access control policies defined and verified by Sui. Interaction Guide Installing the wallet

Go to the faucet to get the test coins

Go to the Seal website and connect your wallet

Click “Try It” and sign the transaction

Select "staketab" to download the file

Return to the website and select Subscription Example

Fill in all fields and create the service 8. MultipliFi MultipliFi is a multi-chain yield protocol that aims to solve two major industry pain points: the limited variety of cryptocurrencies that support interest-bearing, and the widespread problem of low yields. Interaction Guide The Multipli mainnet testing phase is invitation-only

The minimum account balance requirement is $1,000 (total amount of Ethereum, Arbitrum, BSC, Base, Matic, Optimism multi-chain assets)

Support Join the waiting list to get the qualification to participate

Visit the official website to submit your email address and receive notification when a spot opens up