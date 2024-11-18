PA Daily | Polish presidential candidate promises to adopt strategic Bitcoin reserves; Binance Pool launches Fractal Bitcoin (FB) joint mining

By: PANews
2024/11/18 18:56
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001441+8.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09603+0.80%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000584+5.03%
Fractal Bitcoin
FB$0.4893+6.41%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009708+5.31%

Today's news tips:

Polish Presidential Candidate Promises to Hold Strategic Bitcoin Reserves

Binance Pool Officially Launches Fractal Bitcoin (FB) Merged Mining

Metaplanet announces issuance of 1.75 billion yen bonds, funds used to purchase Bitcoin

Tether-backed Quantoz launches MiCA-compliant stablecoins USDQ and EURQ

Bitcoin mining companies’ holdings ranking: Marathon Digital tops the list with 27,562 Bitcoins

Shiba Inu Marketing Director: More than 45,000 companies around the world accept SHIB payments

CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $2.2 billion last week

XRP open interest surpassed $2 billion on Saturday, setting a new all-time record

Regulatory News

Polish Presidential Candidate Promises to Hold Strategic Bitcoin Reserves

Polish presidential candidate Sławomir Mentzen has pledged to adopt a strategic Bitcoin reserve if elected, Bitcoin Magazine reports.

Trump: Brendan Carr to serve as FCC chairman

Trump said Brendan Carr will serve as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.

Taiwan considers taxing income from cryptocurrency trading

According to CNA, Taiwan's "legislators" today expressed their concerns about the taxation of cryptocurrency in Taiwan. Minister of Finance Zhuang Cuiyun said that the profits from related transactions will be subject to income tax, and the audit will be further studied; Director of the Taxation Bureau Song Xiuling said that the tax department currently has audit tools available to review the transaction of digital goods, and promised to study the taxation methods for cryptocurrency trading income within three months.

Project News

Tether-backed Quantoz launches MiCA-compliant stablecoins USDQ and EURQ

According to The Block, Dutch blockchain company Quantoz Payments has launched two new stablecoins, USDQ and EURQ, which comply with the EU Crypto Asset Market Act (MiCA), anchored to the US dollar and the euro respectively. These stablecoins will be listed on exchanges Bitfinex and Kraken on November 21.

Quantoz is regulated by the Dutch Central Bank and holds an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license. It says its stablecoin is fully backed by fiat currency and "highly liquid financial instruments". Currently, Circle's EURC and Societe Generale's EURCV have occupied 67% of the euro stablecoin market, and Quantoz's EURQ may join the market competition. In addition, Tether has not yet obtained a USDT issuance license under MiCA, and Coinbase plans to remove all non-compliant stablecoins by the end of the year, which may be one of the reasons why Tether chose to invest in Quantoz.

2% of USDQ and EURQ will be retained on its balance sheet in accordance with MiCA regulations. In addition, Tether, Kraken and Fabric Ventures together invested an undisclosed amount in the company (Quantoz).

Binance Pool Officially Launches Fractal Bitcoin (FB) Merged Mining

Binance Pool officially launches Fractal Bitcoin (FB) merged mining. Participate in Bitcoin (BTC) mining and get Fractal Bitcoin (FB) rewards.

Fractal Bitcoin (FB) is not currently listed on Binance.com. Fractal Bitcoin (FB) uses the PPLNS payment model with a minimum payment of 0.1 Fractal Bitcoin (FB).

Binance adds ACT/USDC and other USDC full-margin and isolated-margin leverage trading pairs

Binance Margin adds new USDC full-margin and isolated-margin margin trading pairs: ACT/USDC, NEIRO/USDC, and PNUT/USDC.

ETHGlobal Bangkok Hackathon 10 finalists announced, covering crypto games, AI agents and more

According to The Block, the hackathon held by ETHGlobal in Bangkok, Thailand attracted 713 projects to participate, with a total prize pool of up to $750,000, a record high. After review, 10 projects were shortlisted for the finals, covering hot areas from AI agents to DAO tools and crypto games. Game projects performed well, occupying four final seats. Among them, Metaloot focuses on connecting games to the Flow chain, LootGO hunts for memecoin by "earning while walking", BubbleWars is a Telegram recommendation game based on Ethereum, and Dark Factory combines the exploration of "Dark Forest" and the automation of "Alien Factory".

DAO tools have also attracted much attention. MiniDAO integrates a wallet in Telegram and is jointly controlled by members; DAOGenie uses AI agents to realize automated execution after voting; Industry.ai uses four AI agents to collaborate to complete complex blockchain operations. In addition, Zubernetes uses zero-knowledge proof technology to ensure the security of distributed workloads, ETHPark-QR solves the problem of parking payment without a local bank account, and Cat in a Box provides users with a platform for privacy data sharing and decentralized scientific experiments.

ETHGlobal announced that the next ETHGlobal Hackathon will be held in Taipei in April 2025.

DEXX: We have applied for marking the hacker's wallet address through legal channels and requested assistance from the Solana Foundation

DEXX posted on the X platform that the team has made some progress on the DEXX asset theft incident and has applied to mark the hacker wallet address through legal channels.

DEXX said that it is marking the hacker's address and requesting the Solana Foundation to provide assistance. After being marked, the hacker will not be able to recharge into the exchange or convert into legal currency by any method. DEXX said that it is doing everything possible to track down the stolen funds. It does not have the energy and time to reply to the media and KOLs one by one. It has cooperated with many security agencies to track down the hacker's information and has also filed investigations in many places.

MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor once again wrote a post suggesting he may continue to increase his BTC holdings

MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor once again posted on the X platform, suggesting that he may continue to increase his holdings of BTC. Like last week, he wrote: "I think there needs to be more 'green dots' on the saylortracker website." (Note: On the website mentioned by Michael Saylor, a green dot will be marked at the time when MicroStrategy purchases Bitcoin.)

Metaplanet announces issuance of 1.75 billion yen bonds, funds used to purchase Bitcoin

Metaplanet Inc. announced on its official X platform that it will issue ordinary bonds (secured) totaling 1.75 billion yen (about 11.3 million U.S. dollars) with an annual interest rate of 0.36% and a term of one year. All the funds raised will be used to purchase Bitcoin.

Binance Futures to Launch BAN and AKT 1-75x USDT Perpetual Contracts

According to the official announcement, Binance Futures will launch BANUSDT and AKTUSDT perpetual contracts at 19:30 (ET8) on November 18, 2024, with a maximum leverage of 75 times.

Shiba Inu Marketing Director: More than 45,000 companies around the world accept SHIB payments

According to Watcher.Guru, Shiba Inu's anonymous marketing director Lucie shared details about Shiba Inu and future/existing projects that the token actively participates in on X, including the decentralized exchange ShibaSwap, the ecosystem game collection Shib Games, the platform ShibaHub to promote community participation and expand the Shib brand, the metaverse Shiba, and the privacy-centric dApp "Shy Mode". In addition, Lucie said: "Currently, more than 45,000 businesses around the world accept SHIB payments through BitPay and Flexa. These include well-known companies such as GameStop, Petco, and Regal Cinemas."

Mining News

Bitcoin mining companies’ holdings ranking: Marathon Digital tops the list with 27,562 Bitcoins

According to HODL15Capital statistics, as of November 15, 2024, among the publicly listed Bitcoin mining companies, Marathon Digital (MARA) ranked first with 27,562 Bitcoins. Riot Platforms (RIOT) and Hut 8 Mining (HUT) held 10,928 and 9,110 Bitcoins, ranking second and third respectively. Among other major mining companies, CleanSpark (CLSK) held 8,701 Bitcoins, HIVE Blockchain held 2,624 Bitcoins, Cipher Mining (CIFR) and Bitfarms (BITF) held 1,428 and 1,188 Bitcoins respectively. DMG Blockchain ranked last with 590 Bitcoins.

Important data

100 Bitcoins were transferred out of MtGox-related wallet addresses, worth about $9.1 million

According to iChainfo, in the past three hours, the wallet address 17cKtYm5NnUVfQ7dNYvd27etPCCecjtZBD associated with MtGox transferred 100 bitcoins (worth about $9.1 million) to two addresses bc1q6wenhtl0pf5g09hvculkdeehwy88nv66jcfqnz and bc1qwcp8duz34e08fwmq4u3uan7fgys3nt00pcrq2c.

Data: Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $1.67 billion last week

Data: Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $515 million last week

Musk has more than 205 million followers on 𝕏

According to DogeDesigner on the X platform, Elon Musk has more than 205 million followers. He is the most followed account on 𝕏. Musk retweeted the post.

Earlier news, Musk released a theme video about TERMINUS, the first city on Mars .

A dormant address containing 400 BTC was activated after 12.5 years of dormancy

Whale Alert monitoring shows that at 5:30 Beijing time, a dormant address containing 400 BTC (US$35,843,512) was just activated after 12.5 years (worth US$2,149 in 2012).

SOL's market value hits a record high, currently about $116 billion

XRP open interest surpassed $2 billion on Saturday, setting a new all-time record

According to CoinDesk, due to regulatory clarification and technological updates, the XRP futures market has reached a new high in activity, with open interest (OI) breaking the record on Saturday, reaching over $2 billion. At the same time, the price of XRP has risen above $1.20 in recent days, hitting a three-year high and driving a weekly increase of more than 87%.

Market data shows that the current long-short ratio is slightly biased towards the short side, with 51% of traders betting on a price correction. However, the simultaneous rise in OI and price usually indicates the entry of new funds, showing that the market trend is bullish. The surge in XRP's price began on Thursday evening after 18 US states filed a lawsuit against the SEC, accusing it of overstepping its regulatory authority in the crypto industry. In addition, the market is optimistic that former US President Trump may promote policies that are more friendly to cryptocurrencies, especially tokens related to US companies such as XRP and UNI.

It is worth noting that Ripple Labs plans to launch the RLUSD stablecoin for cross-border payments and liquidity provision, further promoting the application of XRP in the field of decentralized finance (DeFi), which may provide support for its future price performance.

CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $2.2 billion last week

According to the latest weekly data from CoinShares, inflows into digital asset investment products increased by a further $2.2 billion last week, bringing total inflows since the first rate cut in September to $11.7 billion, while inflows so far this year have reached a record $33.5 billion. Inflows in the first half of the week were $3 billion, despite the record high price of Bitcoin, which led to a total outflow of $866 million in the second half of the week. Recent market activity, especially Bitcoin's breakthrough of all-time highs, pushed total assets under management (AuM) to a new high of $138 billion earlier this week. The recent surge in activity appears to be driven by a combination of loose monetary policy and the Republican Party's sweeping victory in the recent US election. Regional sentiment was mixed, with the United States seeing a net inflow of $2.2 billion, followed by Hong Kong, Australia and Canada, with inflows of $27 million, $18 million and $13 million, respectively. Investors in Sweden and Germany took profits, with outflows of $58 million and $6.8 million, respectively. Bitcoin saw inflows of $1.48 billion, but recent record highs have spurred investors to pour $49 million into short Bitcoin investment products. Ethereum appears to have shaken off negative sentiment, with inflows of $646 million (5% of assets under management), likely due to Justin Drake's Beam Chain network upgrade proposal and the recent US election. Solana also saw inflows of $24 million.

Data: AVAX, ROSE, ADA and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts this week, with AVAX unlocking approximately $61.3 million

Token Unlocks data shows that AVAX, ROSE, ADA and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, including:

  • Avalanche (AVAX) will unlock approximately 1.67 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on November 18, accounting for 0.41% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$61.3 million;
  • Oasis (ROSE) will unlock approximately 176 million tokens at 0:00 on November 19th (Beijing time), accounting for 2.62% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$14.6 million.
  • Cardano (ADA) will unlock approximately 18.53 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on November 21, accounting for 0.05% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$13.4 million;
  • Pixels (PIXEL) will unlock approximately 54.37 million tokens at 6:00 pm Beijing time on November 19, accounting for 7.05% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$11.4 million;
  • SPACE ID (ID) will unlock approximately 18.49 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on November 22, accounting for 4.29% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$8.3 million;
  • Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 12.86 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on November 21, accounting for 0.45% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$7.4 million;
  • Eigenlayer (EIGEN) will unlock approximately 1.29 million tokens at 3:00 a.m. Beijing time on November 20, accounting for 0.69% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$3.2 million;
  • SKALE (SKL) will unlock approximately 55 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on November 20, accounting for 1.06% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$2.5 million;
  • Tribal Token (TRIBL) will unlock approximately 9.6 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on November 21, accounting for 7.42% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$1.4 million;
  • Hooked Protocol (HOOK) will unlock approximately 4.17 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on November 20, accounting for 2.05% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$1.8 million;
  • Hatom (HTM) will unlock approximately 1.07 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on November 19, accounting for 2.41% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$1.1 million.

PANews APP has updated its functions, download and experience it now!

【Comment】Speak freely and exchange views

【Floating window】Reading interrupted, return at any time

【Search within the article】Quickly locate and get to the core

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01758+8.51%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02792+4.84%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Share
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Uncertainty Has Holders Pivoting To A New ETH Layer 2 Token For Gains

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Uncertainty Has Holders Pivoting To A New ETH Layer 2 Token For Gains

The mounting uncertainty surrounding XRP price prediction models has triggered a significant shift in investment strategy, with seasoned Ripple holders increasingly pivoting toward a revolutionary Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that’s already raised over $3.5 million in presale funding.  As XRP battles technical resistance levels and regulatory headwinds, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) emerges as the mathematical alternative […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003021-24.11%
XRP
XRP$3.1318+3.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0152+6.14%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 21:27
Share
Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit

Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit

BitcoinWorld Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit The cryptocurrency world is abuzz with news of an extraordinary event: a dormant Bitcoin whale, inactive for over a decade, has finally stirred. This mysterious entity, which last moved its holdings in 2012, recently transferred a staggering $26.55 million worth of Bitcoin. This isn’t just a large transaction; it represents an astounding profit of more than 944,765%, a true testament to the power of long-term conviction in the digital asset space. What Exactly Happened with This Dormant Bitcoin Whale? According to reports from The Daily Hodl, a specific Bitcoin address that had been dormant since August 2012 suddenly became active. This address originally acquired its Bitcoin when the price was a mere $12.11 per coin. Imagine the foresight required to buy Bitcoin at such an early stage! Fast forward to today, and those holdings have multiplied exponentially, now valued at over $26.5 million. A ‘whale’ in the crypto context refers to an individual or entity holding a significant amount of cryptocurrency, capable of influencing market dynamics with their trades. This particular dormant Bitcoin whale certainly fits that description. The Astounding Profit: A Testament to Bitcoin’s Journey The 944,765% profit isn’t merely a number; it vividly illustrates Bitcoin’s incredible growth trajectory over the past decade. This remarkable return highlights the potential for monumental wealth creation in the cryptocurrency market. This dormant Bitcoin whale patiently held onto its assets through numerous market cycles, bull runs, and bear markets. This long-term holding strategy, often referred to as ‘HODLing,’ is a core philosophy for many crypto enthusiasts. It underscores the potential for monumental returns when investing in nascent technologies with disruptive potential, provided one has the foresight and unwavering patience. Indeed, Bitcoin’s journey from a niche digital experiment to a global financial asset has been nothing short of spectacular, and this whale’s story perfectly encapsulates that evolution. What Does a Dormant Bitcoin Whale Movement Mean for the Market? When a dormant Bitcoin whale makes a move, it often sparks widespread speculation and intense discussion within the crypto community. Traders and analysts closely monitor such large transfers for potential market implications. Potential Selling Pressure: A significant transfer could precede a large-scale sale, potentially adding selling pressure to the market if the coins are moved to an exchange for liquidation. Liquidity Shift: Moving such a substantial amount of Bitcoin can impact market liquidity, especially if it’s broken into smaller chunks for distribution across various platforms. Investor Sentiment: Such events can also influence broader investor sentiment. Some might interpret it as a sign of smart money taking profits, while others might view it as a signal of broader market shifts or even upcoming volatility. However, it is crucial to remember that a transfer does not automatically mean a sale. The owner might simply be consolidating funds, moving them to a new, more secure wallet, or preparing for institutional custody. These movements are complex and require careful analysis. Learning from the Dormant Bitcoin Whale: Actionable Insights This historic event offers several valuable lessons for both new and seasoned crypto investors looking to navigate the volatile landscape of digital assets. The Power of HODLing: The dormant Bitcoin whale exemplifies the profound potential rewards of a long-term investment horizon in volatile assets like Bitcoin. Patience, in this case, truly paid off handsomely. Security is Paramount: Holding assets securely for over a decade highlights the critical importance of robust security practices for digital assets. Protecting private keys, seed phrases, and employing cold storage solutions are non-negotiable for long-term holders. On-Chain Analytics: This event also showcases the incredible transparency of blockchain technology. On-chain analytics tools allow anyone to track such significant movements, providing valuable, real-time insights into market dynamics and investor behavior. Understanding these aspects can empower investors to make more informed decisions and approach the complex world of cryptocurrencies with greater confidence and strategic foresight. The awakening of this dormant Bitcoin whale serves as a compelling narrative within the crypto space. It’s a powerful reminder of Bitcoin’s transformative journey and the immense wealth creation possible for those with conviction and patience. While such monumental gains are rare and certainly not guaranteed for every investment, this event undeniably adds another fascinating chapter to Bitcoin’s history, captivating observers and inspiring discussions worldwide. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a ‘Bitcoin whale’? A1: In the cryptocurrency market, a ‘Bitcoin whale’ refers to an individual or entity that holds a very large amount of Bitcoin. These holders often have enough capital to potentially influence market prices with their significant trades. Q2: Why is the movement of a dormant Bitcoin whale significant? A2: The movement of a long-dormant Bitcoin whale is significant because it can signal various intentions, such as taking profits, re-securing assets, or preparing for institutional transactions. Such large transfers can create market speculation and sometimes impact prices due to the sheer volume involved. Q3: What does ‘HODLing’ mean? A3: ‘HODLing’ is a common term in the crypto community, originating from a misspelling of ‘hold.’ It refers to the strategy of buying and holding cryptocurrencies for a long period, regardless of price fluctuations, in anticipation of significant future gains. Q4: How can I track Bitcoin whale movements? A4: Bitcoin whale movements can be tracked using various on-chain analytics platforms and blockchain explorers. These tools allow users to view transaction data, including large transfers between addresses, providing transparency into the network’s activity. Q5: Is it safe to hold Bitcoin for over a decade? A5: Holding Bitcoin for extended periods can be safe if proper security measures are meticulously followed. This includes using hardware wallets, strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, and securely backing up private keys or seed phrases in offline, protected locations. Did this incredible story of a dormant Bitcoin whale inspire you? Share your thoughts and this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media! Let’s keep the conversation going about the fascinating world of digital assets and their potential. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01682+2.49%
RealLink
REAL$0.06445+0.71%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01737+0.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/13 20:25
Share

Trending News

More

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Uncertainty Has Holders Pivoting To A New ETH Layer 2 Token For Gains

Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit

Apple’s iPhone Air shipments delayed in China amid eSIM review

UK's Starmer prepares to host Trump as Epstein, tax scandal clouds loom overhead